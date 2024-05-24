The only thing that Fareed has ever gotten right is his take on the martini and he plagarized some of it. He did the same for seven other articles in Newsweek. Yet, years after actions that would have gotten regular old journalists fired, he persists, like a bad rash. I’m not going to read this drivel because if the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that Netanyahu supporting a two-state solution is the very definition of “far-fetched.”

(That screenshot is from the Post, where Fred Hiatt refused to do anything about him and still pays him for columns.)