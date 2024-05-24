Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / It’s Not Far-Fetched to Imagine Me Flying to the Moon Powered by My Own Farts

It’s Not Far-Fetched to Imagine Me Flying to the Moon Powered by My Own Farts

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: 

It's Not Far-Fetched For Me to Fly To the Moon Powered by My Own Farts

The only thing that Fareed has ever gotten right is his take on the martini and he plagarized some of it.  He did the same for seven other articles in Newsweek. Yet, years after actions that would have gotten regular old journalists fired, he persists, like a bad rash.  I’m not going to read this drivel because if the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that Netanyahu supporting a two-state solution is the very definition of “far-fetched.”

(That screenshot is from the Post, where Fred Hiatt refused to do anything about him and still pays him for columns.)

    1. 1.

      Old Man Shadow

      “I mean, sure, every action he has taken has shown that he supports a one state solution with Israel as that state and the Palestinians ethnically cleansed from Gaza and the West Bank, but just look at his imaginary heart…”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      If the two states are Israel and East Israel, maybe.

      OTOH, my imagination is pretty flexible, at least when I’m thinking about myself.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cacti

      ICJ has ruled against Israel.  Not that it will stop them, but it cements their status now as a rogue nation…

      And of the US, unfortunately, as an enabler of one.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cacti

      The decline of US soft power also seen with Spain, Ireland, and Norway recognizing Palestinian statehood.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      Dr. Adam reminds us that Bibi often says one thing in English for American audiences and the (nearly) exact opposite in Hebrew for the Israeli audience.

      Something something believe them the first time. – M. Angelou

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Soprano2

      This is in the same category as the articles speculating that TFG might finally see the light and grow up. *rolleyes It’s as bad as Medhi Hassan saying that Joe Biden could just pick up the phone, tell Bibi to knock it off or we’ll quit doing “x”, and Bibi would knock it off. Perhaps we should do that, but I don’t think it would make Bibi quit doing anything.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Turgidson

      And he’s not even in the top 5 (maybe even 10!!!) worst opinion columnists at the Post.  Thiessen, Olson, McMegan, George f’ing Will, Parker…  🤮

      Just the other day, f’ing Will said a SCOTUS ruling about CFPB funding that was so blindingly obvious that even *Clarence Thomas* couldn’t find a bad faith fig leaf to vote the way his paymasters wanted was.. “dangerous”.  Such a fucking clown.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Cacti:

      The decline of US soft power also seen with Spain, Ireland, and Norway recognizing Palestinian statehood.

      Or maybe that was actually done with full knowledge and agreement ahead of time.  Like Barack Obama’s “Now make me do it.”

      Spain, Ireland and Norway have strengthened Biden’s hand with Israel.  More countries to come, I expect.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Turgidson

      @rikyrah:

      That has to explain a big chunk of the “vibecession.”

      With the Wurlitzer in such an advanced state that it can literally convince its audience that the sunny, cloudless sky is actually a Cat5 hurricane, no Democratic president can expect to ever see above-water approval ratings again, until they are leaving office and the machine has turned its attention to the next nominee. (see Obama, Barack)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      I think it’s within the realm of possibility that Bibi might at some point be forced to say he supports a 2-state solution, but even if he did the he would handicap any action toward the end.  See also stonewall, block, undermine, blow up…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      gene108

      Netenyahu supports a solution. One state will be the Jewish state of Israel. The other state, somewhere in the world, far away from Israel could be a state where all the Palestinians are deported to.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Harrison Wesley

      Of course he supports a two-state solution.  There’s Israel, which in the future will include Gaza, the West Bank, and southern Lebanon.  And there’s Palestine, which will be located a couple hundred miles west of Haifa.  No problem.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      artem1s

      @rikyrah: ​
      The new GOP definition of Recession: I’ve got plenty of money to spend but having Biden as president to share a good economy with the poors sucks the joy out of it. Therefore we are in a recession.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

       

      @WaterGirl: There really are not that many countries left that haven’t recognized Palestinian statehood.

      What can hurt Israel now is voluntary economic boycotts. Turkiye finally announced it would suspend exports until this war is settled, and they supply a lot of steel and cement for Israel’s construction industry.

      Israel’s dunderhead Finance Minister countered by imposing a 200% tariff on the goods Turkiye refuses to ship. That’ll show ’em!

      Another thing that can hurt Israel is the sanctions regime Biden announced Feb. 1 that’s directed at lawless West Bank settlers. The UK and France immediately joined in, and Germany did a few days later. I expect Treasury Secretary Yellen will be pulling the trigger soon on the ringleaders of the mob that vandalized aid trucks earlier this week.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Bibi comes across as less bonkers version of Trump, so yes, it’s not hard to imagine a scoundrel of the lowest sort with no fixed principles, and only interested in what benefits him personally at that very moment doing a 180′ like that.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @WaterGirl: Or maybe that was actually done with full knowledge and agreement ahead of time. Like Barack Obama’s “Now make me do it.”

      Even though the majority are mouthing off about “Biden could stop Bibi in a New York minute”,the very micro-second Biden does that that very same majority will start screaming “OMG, Biden is abandoning our allies to their fate! WORSE THAN TRUMP!!! as shown when Biden halted some arms shipments just to stop Bibi from going full Failed Austrian Painter.  So, Biden has to wait until everyone forces Biden to do what Biden wants to do.

      Reply

