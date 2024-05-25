The Illinois state Senate just passed HB-5395 and sending it to the Governor for his signature. There are a lot of insurance provisions in the bill. But the one I want to highlight is the following:
What the hell does that mean?
It means that the Not Silver health insurance plans for both subsidized and non-subsidized Illinoisans will be cheaper in 2026. Silver plan premiums will be calculated on the basis of blended CSR actuarial value so they will be priced as if they are near Platinum plans instead of being priced as if they were near Gold plans. Bronze and Gold plans get a bit cheaper (see Aims 2 and 3 of my dissertation) and we should expect substantial enrollment boosts for folks earning over 200% FPL.
This policy is known as “premium alignment.” Several states, including Texas have adapted variants of it. My early research shows that it is not having big market effects but big enrollment effects.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings