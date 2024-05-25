Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

“But what about the lurkers?”

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Everybody saw this coming.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Not all heroes wear capes.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

This really is a full service blog.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Illinois implementing premium alignment for the ACA

Illinois implementing premium alignment for the ACA

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

The Illinois state Senate just passed HB-5395 and sending it to the Governor for his signature.  There are a lot of insurance provisions in the bill.  But the one I want to highlight is the following:

(c-5) Unless prohibited under federal law, for plan year 2026 and thereafter, each insurer proposing to offer a qualified health plan issued in the individual market through the Illinois Health Benefits Exchange must incorporate the following approach in its rate filing under this Section: (1) The rate filing must apply a cost-sharing reduction defunding adjustment factor within a range that: (A) is uniform across all insurers; (B) is consistent with the total adjustment expected to be needed to cover actual cost-sharing reduction costs across all silver plans on the Illinois Health Benefits Exchange statewide, provided that such costs are calculated assuming utilization by the State’s full individual-market risk pool; and (C) assumes that the only on-Exchange silver plans that will be purchased are the 87% and 94% cost-sharing reduction variations. (2) The rate filing must apply an induced demand factor based on the following formula: (Plan Actuarial Value) 2 – (Plan Actuarial Value) + 1.24. In the annual notice to insurers described in subsection (c), the Department must include the specific numerical range calculated for the applicable plan year under paragraph (1) of this subsection (c-5) and the formula in paragraph (2) of this subsection (c-5).

What the hell does that mean?

It means that the Not Silver health insurance plans for both subsidized and non-subsidized Illinoisans will be cheaper in 2026. Silver plan premiums will be calculated on the basis of blended CSR actuarial value so they will be priced as if they are near Platinum plans instead of being priced as if they were near Gold plans. Bronze and Gold plans get a bit cheaper (see Aims 2 and 3 of my dissertation) and we should expect substantial enrollment boosts for folks earning over 200% FPL.

This policy is known as “premium alignment.” Several states, including Texas have adapted variants of it. My early research shows that it is not having big market effects but big enrollment effects.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.