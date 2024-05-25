New York’s ABC7 Reporter ⁦@jimdolan7⁩ was on the ground and they had a helicopter in the air to tell the real story of Trump’s “big” rally in the south Bronx for the 11:00 news. The zoom out of Trump speaking and the real crowd size says it all. All they do is lie. pic.twitter.com/JDMVlupjz8 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 24, 2024

As someone who once lived in the South Bronx (for one summer, fifty years ago, in the rent-controlled apartment my dad inherited from his parents after his divorce), my first assumption was that Trump went there for the same reason Reagan did in 1980: In the hope that some spectator would throw a brick, or at least a naughty word, and provide clip-worthy Those People, what ya gonna do? coverage to share with scared suburbanites.

(Noted later: A cult-friendly subtext of ‘Sure, Biden can throw a party for the President of Kenya, but it’s *Trump* the Black Americans REALLY love!’)

Yeah, I was there. There were nowhere near that many people. https://t.co/XWT6W1xOCk — Philip Bump (@pbump) May 24, 2024

Have to give credit to Trump for giving comfort and providing heartfelt empathy to the families of the hostages in their time of need. https://t.co/sQKlx0pWxc — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) May 25, 2024

"The only reason white people come to the South Bronx is for the Yankees or Trump, I guess," said one local resident, whose name I didn't catch, waiting on line to get in. "I'm just here to see Trump myself." In the BX for @HellGateNY.https://t.co/UrtMFiPAHz — Max RN (@MaxRivlinNadler) May 24, 2024

On a bucolic spring Thursday in the Bronx, a tinny, familiar voice carried through Crotona Park, sharing horrible visions of the city we call home and gripes with housing code regulations. Donald Trump, the once-and-possibly-future president, currently awaiting closing arguments in a Manhattan criminal trial and, for the first time ever, holding a rally in one of New York City’s five boroughs, was probably loving what he saw—a diverse, fairly large crowd, all wanting to see America made great again, again. Or at the very least, to be near the man himself. “If Trump is here, and he’s asking for a second chance, I can’t judge that,” said Minerva Rosa, a Bronx resident who lives two blocks away from Crotona Park. “If he wins again, is he going to keep any of the promises he makes on the stage today, or is he going to do the opposite? That’s what we’re afraid of. If he wants to straighten out the schools and open up youth centers, get guns off the streets, and that will make America great? Then sure, be president again.” Rosa, like a lot of other neighborhood residents who had turned out, wasn’t actually going inside via the Secret Service checkpoint to see Trump speaking in person. She was posted across the path from the entrance, leaning against a wooden fence, witnessing the spectacle that had overtaken the park… If there’s really anything to be gleaned from a Trump rally in the Bronx in 2024, it’s that by virtue of Trump continuing to fill a charismatic space left completely open by the incumbent president, or any other would-be right-wing rivals, he continues to scoop up the disaffected, alienated, and the just generally dickheaded as supporters. How many of those people will actually be voters? Unclear. That’s what the Democrats are hoping for—numerical support for Trump in the streets, but much less at the polls… The Secret Service had only set up six scanners for people to walk through, leading to a crush of people waiting just inside the security perimeter to be admitted into the area where Trump was giving his speech. As each small group made it through the scanners, they ran up a grassy hill like festival goers trying to cram in another act. But there was really only one attraction inside, and as the heat and the now-standstill line to get in dragged on, people began to lose patience. A counterprotest across from the line, where people chanted the ever-resonant “Fuck Donald Trump,” drew wandering Trump supporters looking to get into some light antagony, cursing at the counter-protestors, only to be led away by blue-shirted community affairs NYPD officers… As Trump’s speech droned on, the evening took on the feel of people just outside the perimeter of any other summer park event, like a concert or festival—scattered skirmishes, teens running screaming from one side of the park to another, people selling water and piraguas, and Bronx residents laying out on the glacially exposed schist, as a once-broiling day became pleasant and cool. Trump’s voice floated above it all, only scattered bits coming through: “Worst I’ve ever seen…” “Terrible…” “Disgusting…”

the guy who ate an entire bag of cheese puffs before a flash mob last month had a bigger crowdhttps://t.co/EggLS6l1E2 — John Cole (@Johngcole) May 24, 2024

Or: it’s New York City (which has more Republican voters than Wyoming and both Dakotas put together), and it doesn’t take much to get New Yorkers to show up for a spectacle https://t.co/9eypQHVQHF — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) May 24, 2024

Donald Trump’s rally may be IN the South Bronx but it is not OF the South Bronx. Bluntly put, the Trump transplants are much whiter than the locals of the South Bronx, which is almost entirely Latino and Black. pic.twitter.com/Ft7dxjuUGH — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) May 23, 2024

65% of residents are Hispanic & 31% Black. About 35% live below the poverty line. Trump is holding a rally in the South Bronx to pretend he cares about Black voters.https://t.co/0B9h6pUg3v pic.twitter.com/nEegOz8XjJ — Fly Sistah (@Fly_Sistah) May 23, 2024

This woman is great but also wrong. He didn’t do nothing, he murdered tens of thousands of New Yorkers through his mismanagement of the pandemic https://t.co/GmTB9aidXs — Noah Wright 🇺🇦🌋 (@Npw1234567) May 25, 2024

From today’s rally in the South Bronx, remember this photo when we are lectured about being nice to supporters of criminal defendant Trump. pic.twitter.com/XQ0lK2lwUV — John V. Moore (@johnvmoore) May 23, 2024

I was watching CNN at the time and the reporter was going on about the crowd size and the diversity and how it must worry the Biden campaign. https://t.co/fylL2V6ZH4 — digby (@digby56) May 24, 2024