Saturday Evening Open Thread: Grumble in the South Bronx

As someone who once lived in the South Bronx (for one summer, fifty years ago, in the rent-controlled apartment my dad inherited from his parents after his divorce), my first assumption was that Trump went there for the same reason Reagan did in 1980: In the hope that some spectator would throw a brick, or at least a naughty word, and provide clip-worthy Those People, what ya gonna do? coverage to share with scared suburbanites.

(Noted later: A cult-friendly subtext of ‘Sure, Biden can throw a party for the President of Kenya, but it’s *Trump* the Black Americans REALLY love!’)

On a bucolic spring Thursday in the Bronx, a tinny, familiar voice carried through Crotona Park, sharing horrible visions of the city we call home and gripes with housing code regulations. Donald Trump, the once-and-possibly-future president, currently awaiting closing arguments in a Manhattan criminal trial and, for the first time ever, holding a rally in one of New York City’s five boroughs, was probably loving what he saw—a diverse, fairly large crowd, all wanting to see America made great again, again. Or at the very least, to be near the man himself.

“If Trump is here, and he’s asking for a second chance, I can’t judge that,” said Minerva Rosa, a Bronx resident who lives two blocks away from Crotona Park. “If he wins again, is he going to keep any of the promises he makes on the stage today, or is he going to do the opposite? That’s what we’re afraid of. If he wants to straighten out the schools and open up youth centers, get guns off the streets, and that will make America great? Then sure, be president again.”

Rosa, like a lot of other neighborhood residents who had turned out, wasn’t actually going inside via the Secret Service checkpoint to see Trump speaking in person. She was posted across the path from the entrance, leaning against a wooden fence, witnessing the spectacle that had overtaken the park…

If there’s really anything to be gleaned from a Trump rally in the Bronx in 2024, it’s that by virtue of Trump continuing to fill a charismatic space left completely open by the incumbent president, or any other would-be right-wing rivals, he continues to scoop up the disaffected, alienated, and the just generally dickheaded as supporters. How many of those people will actually be voters? Unclear. That’s what the Democrats are hoping for—numerical support for Trump in the streets, but much less at the polls…

The Secret Service had only set up six scanners for people to walk through, leading to a crush of people waiting just inside the security perimeter to be admitted into the area where Trump was giving his speech. As each small group made it through the scanners, they ran up a grassy hill like festival goers trying to cram in another act.

But there was really only one attraction inside, and as the heat and the now-standstill line to get in dragged on, people began to lose patience. A counterprotest across from the line, where people chanted the ever-resonant “Fuck Donald Trump,” drew wandering Trump supporters looking to get into some light antagony, cursing at the counter-protestors, only to be led away by blue-shirted community affairs NYPD officers…

As Trump’s speech droned on, the evening took on the feel of people just outside the perimeter of any other summer park event, like a concert or festival—scattered skirmishes, teens running screaming from one side of the park to another, people selling water and piraguas, and Bronx residents laying out on the glacially exposed schist, as a once-broiling day became pleasant and cool.

Trump’s voice floated above it all, only scattered bits coming through:

“Worst I’ve ever seen…” “Terrible…” “Disgusting…”

    2. 2.

      smith

      numerical support for Trump in the streets, but much less at the polls…

      Really? He can only half-fill a park with a capacity of 3,500. At his trial he typically draws a crowd of no more than 6 supporters (his little Trump Scout troop is usually larger than the tiny cluster of MAGA protesters). What numerical support in the streets?

    7. 7.

      tcbleu

      i’ve yet to see a comment on the incredibly long runway required for DJT to mount that podium. RW talk radio likes to talk about biden being old and unstable…geesh

    9. 9.

      Spanky

      Also, I haven’t seen anyone mention the long, gently sloping ramp up to the stage. No steps for Mr. MAGA.

      Eta beaten by tcbleu!

