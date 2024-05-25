Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

Saturday Night Open Thread

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

Greetings, folks. I had a very lazy couple of days, in large part because pollen counts are through the roof and the weather keeps changing. Whatever. Quit your bitching old man.

I was driving home from the big city about a half hour ago and on the ride I looked out my window and several times saw people floating down the creek in inner tubes, and I thought to myself, “is riding an inner tube down a creek a uniquely American pastime? I don’t think I’ve ever seen a movie with people from a different culture do it, have I?

Not a minute later after having that thought I rounded a corner and there, surrounding a big ole pickemup trick, were a bunch of hillbillies gathered after tubing around the tailgate swilling beer, with the truck just right off the edge of the road so that you had to get over to not clip one of the fuckers. And to boot, the one fellow with his back to the road had his britches pulled down so that his entire ass was exposed. I then thought, if this is a uniquely American pastime, this is definitely the West Virginia version of it.

I’m sucked into Horizon Forbidden West (a video game). I’m gonna peace out.

  • bbleh
  • Jay
  • Luther Siler
  • Scout211
  • Whereaway

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Luther Siler

      Aloy may be one of my favorite video game characters of all time.  She is a raging asshole with absolutely no patience for anyone less competent than she is– which, it turns out, is everyone– and I love her.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jay

      Tubing is a big deal in Canada. We do it in the summer, down canals, rivers, creeks, lakes,……….. we also do it in winter on snow covered slopes, but it’s a much different experience.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      is riding an inner tube down a creek a uniquely American pastime?

      That’s a good question so I googled it and it is definitely not uniquely American. There are rivers all over the world that are good for tubing.

      I used to go tubing in my 20s but switched to rafting because the rivers here are so cold even if it’s 90 degrees out. After a while your butt just gets numb from the cold so rafting is much more pleasant.  I haven’t done either in years, though.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      WV has amazing rivers.  Got many a sunburn (on the front) floating around in big inner tubes.

      Btw, are there inner tubes now like there used to be?  Hasn’t tire technology changed?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Whereaway

      If you haven’t, I’d suggest playing Horizon: Zero Dawn first – it sets the story.

      I’m about 60% of the way through Forbidden West, and It’s -almost- as good as first game.

      And Aloy can be a raging asshole, but the fate of the world is on her shoulders.   But – she has opportunities to be a good person…

      Not being a console game player, I think this game is the best Playstation to PC port I’ve ever played.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jay

      @bbleh:

      They were always at one time, large truck tires, which are still used. Usually off of semi trailers.

      Now a lot of the “tubes” are a thin, light, urethane bladder inside a ballistic nylon cover, often with handles, tie off points and seats, purpose made for tubing, being towed by a boat or jet ski, or mild white water.

      Reply

