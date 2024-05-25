Greetings, folks. I had a very lazy couple of days, in large part because pollen counts are through the roof and the weather keeps changing. Whatever. Quit your bitching old man.

I was driving home from the big city about a half hour ago and on the ride I looked out my window and several times saw people floating down the creek in inner tubes, and I thought to myself, “is riding an inner tube down a creek a uniquely American pastime? I don’t think I’ve ever seen a movie with people from a different culture do it, have I?

Not a minute later after having that thought I rounded a corner and there, surrounding a big ole pickemup trick, were a bunch of hillbillies gathered after tubing around the tailgate swilling beer, with the truck just right off the edge of the road so that you had to get over to not clip one of the fuckers. And to boot, the one fellow with his back to the road had his britches pulled down so that his entire ass was exposed. I then thought, if this is a uniquely American pastime, this is definitely the West Virginia version of it.

I’m sucked into Horizon Forbidden West (a video game). I’m gonna peace out.