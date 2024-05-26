Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: ‘Becoming Ungovernable’ At the Libertarian Con(vention)

This year’s Libertarian nominating convention is being held in Washington DC, so TFG’s handlers had the bright idea of sending him to speak before a pre-screened crowd with which (they assumed) he would have much in common. It’s true that we all joke about libertarians being ‘Republicans who want to smoke weed’, but as with any other schismatic cult, it’s very important to observe the exact contours of the separatist ritual.

Per Will Weissert, the Associated Press“Trump, accustomed to friendly crowds, confronts repeated booing during Libertarian convention speech”:

Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on Saturday night, with many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for things like his COVID-19 policies, running up towering federal deficits and lying about his political record.

When he took the stage, many jeered while some supporters clad in “Make America Great” hats and T-shirts cheered and chanted “USA! USA!” It was a rare moment of Trump coming face-to-face with open detractors, which is highly unusual for someone accustomed to staging rallies in front of ever-adoring crowds.

Libertarians, who prioritize small government and individual freedoms, are often skeptical of the former president, and his invitation to address the convention has divided the party. Trump tried to make light of that by referring to the four criminal indictments against him and joking, “If I wasn’t a Libertarian before, I sure as hell am a Libertarian now.”

Trump tried to praise “fierce champions of freedom in this room” and called President Joe Biden a “tyrant” and the “worst president in the history of the United States,” prompting some in the audience to scream back: “That’s you.”

As the insults continued, Trump eventually hit back, saying “you don’t want to win” and suggesting that some Libertarians want to “keep getting your 3% every four years.”…

Despite the raucous atmosphere, Trump continued to press on with his speech, saying he’d come “to extend a hand of friendship” in common opposition to Biden. That prompted a chant of “We want Trump!” from supporters, but more cries of “End the Fed!” — a common refrain from Libertarians who oppose the Federal Reserve. One person who held up a sign reading “No wannabe dictators!” was dragged away by security.

Trump tried to win over the crowd by pledging to include a Libertarian in his Cabinet, but many in the crowd hissed in disbelief. The former president did get a big cheer when he promised to commute the life sentence of the convicted founder of the drug-selling website Silk Road, Ross Ulbricht, and potentially release him on time served.

That was designed to energize Libertarian activists who believe government investigators overreached in building their case against Silk Road, and who generally oppose criminal drug policies more broadly. Ulbricht’s case was much-discussed during the Libertarian convention, and many of the hundreds in the crowd for Trump’s speech hoisted “Free Ross” signs and chanted the phrase as he spoke…

I hope Mr. Ulbricht wasn’t getting his hopes up, because even if by some evil fluke the GOP does recapture the Oval Office, Trump is not a man who forgets or forgives slights against him.

Apparently the invitation to Trump was approved by party Chair Angela McArdle (no relation to the blog’s favorite chewtoy that I can find)…

Commentor Jay helpfully shared a long Nitter thread from Pekka Kallioniemi (#Vatnick Soup) if you want more granular detail.

Angela McArdle is a MAGA Republican masquerading as an “antiwar libertarian”. Her views have nothing to do with traditional libertarianism, and @GrandTurion has even popularized a term for this type of actors – Kremlintarians.

Nor are TFG’s MAGAts the sort of people who put grievances behind them:

It was not difficult to predict that Trump’s speech would not be greeted with the usual credulous media-friendly awe:

Previously, on ‘Rage of Our Lives’…

As the con wraps up Sunday afternoon, we leave the Capital-L Libertarians to their ancient rituals…

Commenters

  • Baud
  • NotMax
  • sab
  • SpaceUnit

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      My feeling about this election in November is hopefully we win, or if we don’t I will follow suit like my immigrant in-laws from authoritarian states and just move on with my life without politics. Seems unimaginable but there we are. I am not going to go out on the streets and protest for people who cannot be bothered to vote.

    4. 4.

      SpaceUnit

      No real comment, just wringing my hands as I make my way to bed.

       

      Five months plus to go, but all is going accordingly to plan.

    5. 5.

      sab

      Electoral college wins  against the popular vote used to be a rare but unlikely win. In my adult lifetime these wins are now the norm.

    7. 7.

      sab

      @Baud: My oldest grandaughter was born in 2000. She is voting now and she thinks all this stuff is normal. I guess it is now. New antidemocratic norms. Note the d is small case.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      @sab:

      Fascism was normal in the 1930s. People still opposed it and we got around to defeating it.

      Hopefully this time we won’t wait so long to doing it.

      ETA: Also too, Jim Crow was really normal until it wasn’t.

    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Dunno if y’all saw the photos of the D.C. Young Republicans waiting outside in anticipation of purloining the seats up front reserved for convention delegates.

      They’re all dressed in the now mandatory blue suits an long red ties.

      Buffoonery on parade.

