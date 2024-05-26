Trump is speaking at the Libertarian National Convention this weekend. Someone just made a motion to tell “Donald Trump to go f*ck himself” The crowd cheered and broke out in applause. Do Libertarians hate the criminal candidate as much as Democrates and independents? pic.twitter.com/bBdC4n3Uk2 — BlueDream (@58bugeye) May 25, 2024

This year’s Libertarian nominating convention is being held in Washington DC, so TFG’s handlers had the bright idea of sending him to speak before a pre-screened crowd with which (they assumed) he would have much in common. It’s true that we all joke about libertarians being ‘Republicans who want to smoke weed’, but as with any other schismatic cult, it’s very important to observe the exact contours of the separatist ritual.

Per Will Weissert, the Associated Press — “Trump, accustomed to friendly crowds, confronts repeated booing during Libertarian convention speech”:

Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention on Saturday night, with many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for things like his COVID-19 policies, running up towering federal deficits and lying about his political record. When he took the stage, many jeered while some supporters clad in “Make America Great” hats and T-shirts cheered and chanted “USA! USA!” It was a rare moment of Trump coming face-to-face with open detractors, which is highly unusual for someone accustomed to staging rallies in front of ever-adoring crowds. Libertarians, who prioritize small government and individual freedoms, are often skeptical of the former president, and his invitation to address the convention has divided the party. Trump tried to make light of that by referring to the four criminal indictments against him and joking, “If I wasn’t a Libertarian before, I sure as hell am a Libertarian now.” Trump tried to praise “fierce champions of freedom in this room” and called President Joe Biden a “tyrant” and the “worst president in the history of the United States,” prompting some in the audience to scream back: “That’s you.” As the insults continued, Trump eventually hit back, saying “you don’t want to win” and suggesting that some Libertarians want to “keep getting your 3% every four years.”…

Despite the raucous atmosphere, Trump continued to press on with his speech, saying he’d come “to extend a hand of friendship” in common opposition to Biden. That prompted a chant of “We want Trump!” from supporters, but more cries of “End the Fed!” — a common refrain from Libertarians who oppose the Federal Reserve. One person who held up a sign reading “No wannabe dictators!” was dragged away by security. Trump tried to win over the crowd by pledging to include a Libertarian in his Cabinet, but many in the crowd hissed in disbelief. The former president did get a big cheer when he promised to commute the life sentence of the convicted founder of the drug-selling website Silk Road, Ross Ulbricht, and potentially release him on time served. That was designed to energize Libertarian activists who believe government investigators overreached in building their case against Silk Road, and who generally oppose criminal drug policies more broadly. Ulbricht’s case was much-discussed during the Libertarian convention, and many of the hundreds in the crowd for Trump’s speech hoisted “Free Ross” signs and chanted the phrase as he spoke…

Trump had 4 years in office to pardon or commute the sentence of this drug trafficker if he wanted to. But he didn’t. But tonight he wants some libertarian votes and he will promise anyone anything to keep his own ass out of prison. https://t.co/hapEwHDZ4n — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 26, 2024

I hope Mr. Ulbricht wasn’t getting his hopes up, because even if by some evil fluke the GOP does recapture the Oval Office, Trump is not a man who forgets or forgives slights against him.

Apparently the invitation to Trump was approved by party Chair Angela McArdle (no relation to the blog’s favorite chewtoy that I can find)…

McCardle is a Mises caucus freak who has not only called for an end to all aid to Ukraine, but insisted Ukraine should cede all territory occupied by Russia in the interest of “peace”. Despicable person. https://t.co/wbty3uTyQR — Jean-Michel Connard 좆됐어 (@torriangray) May 25, 2024

Commentor Jay helpfully shared a long Nitter thread from Pekka Kallioniemi (#Vatnick Soup) if you want more granular detail.

Angela McArdle is a MAGA Republican masquerading as an “antiwar libertarian”. Her views have nothing to do with traditional libertarianism, and @GrandTurion has even popularized a term for this type of actors – Kremlintarians.

Of course the Trump campaign accepts an invitation to speak at the Libertarian Convention then tries to astroturf in a bunch of MAGA people to pose as fake libertarians, just like he used non-union workers to pose as union in MI, & non-Bronx people turfed into the Bronx. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2024

This Trump supporter called Libertarians “entitled” because they want her to move from her seat in the front where delegates should be seated. They did not take that well and argued with her. She eventually moved. pic.twitter.com/FzimRWHPOO — Meryl Kornfield (@MerylKornfield) May 25, 2024

The Libertarians appear to have basically taken the front several rows back from the Trump supporters. Here, they chant “@Free_Ross!” while the Trump supporters appear to mostly sit and watch. You can literally see the dividing line in the room based on the chanting. pic.twitter.com/VCSxhQd6fA — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) May 25, 2024

Trump gets mercilessly serenaded with chants of "Hypocrite! Hypocrite!" by Libertarians. pic.twitter.com/YdspKQH15G — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 26, 2024

This may come as a shock but Libertarians *fucking hate* the NRA, considering it the domain of old Fudds who talk a hard game but fold to the government when they actually push restrictions The joke among them is that the NRA's initials stand for "Negotiating Rights Away" https://t.co/433p92n6By — Vaquera Elisa (@BoxElderDust) May 26, 2024

Trump commits to put a Libertarian in his cabinet and then goes off prompter and starts making fun of the Libertarian party after they boo him. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 26, 2024

Trump is promising them everything now and they’re still booing him. He gets pissed and snaps at them again. pic.twitter.com/nsG9uAeeF4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 26, 2024

he can’t help him himself from going off script https://t.co/KeWuQW8SED — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 26, 2024

Trump is sprinting through this speech as hecklers shout at him. “I’ve come to extend my hand…” Trump, sparking another heated round of boos and “We want Trump” chants. “We should not be fighting each other,” Trump says. “You have to combine with us.” More boos. — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) May 26, 2024

Telling the libertarians what they should do is an interesting move. I’m not sure anyone explained to him what a libertarian is. — Karen Leavitt 🌻 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@kleavitt) May 26, 2024

Things got heated in the crowd during Trump’s speech at the Libertarian convention tonight. At one point, CNN’s @aaronpellish saw someone punch a Trump supporter wearing a MAGA hat. He was escorted out by security. — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) May 26, 2024

Nor are TFG’s MAGAts the sort of people who put grievances behind them:

Imagine the audacity of libertarians wanting to attend the speech of candidates who accept invitations to their own convention. Outrageous! pic.twitter.com/y6ClhrDiNl — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2024

It was not difficult to predict that Trump’s speech would not be greeted with the usual credulous media-friendly awe:

Even Libertarians know that Trump is a fraud. I hope their anti-Trump movement continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/SPSRMQ5dK4 — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) May 25, 2024

Secret Service agents are confiscating the rubber chickens the pro-RFK Jr super PAC handed out to attendees to disrupt Trump’s speech tonight at the Libertarian convention. “No lighters, no water bottles, no noisy chickens,” one agent yelled out to people in line. pic.twitter.com/IVcUHzm9mb — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) May 25, 2024

Previously, on ‘Rage of Our Lives’…

Right-wing broadcaster announces that the squeaky rubber chickens libertarians had on the convention floor are not allowed in the ballroom where Trump is speaking. pic.twitter.com/62scfdfS6K — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2024

During the Libertarian National Convention, a member of the party says Trump can "go fuck himself." Another member calls for a motion to vacate Libertarian Party Chair Angela McArdle. Trump is scheduled to speak at the convention on Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/0Bhu0w9nzz — michael (@WolfKingProphet) May 25, 2024

I’m at the Libertarian presidential debate at their nominating convention. The candidates were asked if the covid vax was safe and effective. Charles Ballay, the only doctor on the stage, said the vaccines worked and delegates booed. pic.twitter.com/OV3mPRIP4k — Meryl Kornfield (@MerylKornfield) May 25, 2024

Dueling mobile billboards attacking RFK Jr. ahead of his Libertarian convention remarks: MAGA Inc. hitting him on guns, the environment and taxes, MoveOn highlighting his abortion views and calling him and Trump "extremist." The two ads were parked side-by-side in DC today. pic.twitter.com/exExkXRNRV — Aaron Pellish (@aaronpellish) May 24, 2024

Slavery is when you are asked, not forced, to wear a mask to help slow the spread of a virus that killed millions. https://t.co/2l1Wjp8dns — Jean-Michel Connard 좆됐어 (@torriangray) May 25, 2024

LOL! Vivek Ramaswamy is getting BOOED while speaking at the Libertarian National Convention. Libertarians are crazy, but even they see Ramaswamy for the grifter that he is! pic.twitter.com/dLqEOn5Mrb — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 25, 2024

As the con wraps up Sunday afternoon, we leave the Capital-L Libertarians to their ancient rituals…