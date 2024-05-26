If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, just send me an email message and we’ll make it happen. Don’t be shy! I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please get in touch if you would like to be featured. Let’s give a warm welcome to Susan Tait!

Emerging Artist, A Short Essay

by Susan Tait

I remember the day when I picked up a tube of ultramarine blue paint, and thought, “If I buy this, I’ll have to eat soup for a week.”

I did eat soup for a week. Didn’t regret it. I needed to paint what I saw in my head as I plowed through novels—The Word for World is Forest by LeGuin inspired me to paint a forest a night, firelit under the stars. I was ten, and art was already my Imaginary Friend, but made visible each time.

As a young adult, I thought art as a profession was for people in art school. My art was just how I dealt with the chafing of daily life.

A few decades go by. I spend COVID drawing and painting. By 2023, the stack of notebooks and canvases and photos in the garage had gotten deep enough to require floor-to-near-ceiling racks. My friend Matt said to me, “What are you doing to do with it all?”

“Um, I’ll let my son deal with it after I’m dead?”

“You’re an asshole,” he said, not unkindly.

I laughed. I couldn’t deny that if I didn’t think I was any good, no one else would ever have a say in the matter. Did I have the courage for that? Was it enough that sometimes I liked my own work? I didn’t know.

Two weeks later, the county announced its biennial Call for Entries for artwork to display in the library system.

I’d spent three years studying Abstract Expressionism in life drawing and painting. Did I dare submit nudes?

The first staff member I asked looked at me as if I’d suggested hanging porn. Her eyes dropped and she mumbled something about speaking to the exhibition manager.

I sent four landscapes and a nude, and got a qualified “we’ll let you hang one [nude].” Meanwhile, MAGA is trying to ban books and close libraries, there’s switching going on in the stacks, a guy in a MAGA hat keeps showing up to test tolerance. I decided none of us needed the aggravation. I just sent the landscapes. Just get some things in without making trouble the first time, I told myself. If they like these, and me, I’ll get another chance. Maybe.

And then I twisted an ankle and discovered a bunion. The day before the installation, my mother died.

Two other people hung the work while I zoned in and out.

White wall, from left to right: Prairie Schooner, Boat at Hagg Lake, Dogwood Hill, and TV Nature Park (looking south). Collectively known as “Hymn to Summer.” BJ stealth commenter The Lodger is standing at the far left inspecting the hang. We thank Emily Craft, of the Washington County Library System, for her help.

Introducing the Works

Dogwood Hill, Tigard, OR.

Acrylic on canvas

8 x 10”

2015.

I changed my drive to work to watch this tree, which blooms every spring as if grafted rather than grown. Not even the climate changes to date have changed its schedule. My spirits lift when I look at it. The brushwork is as simple as the composition itself. I dumped the fan-shaped foliage brush and went with fingertip updates in foreground and midground.

TV Valley Nature Park (looking south), Tualatin Valley, OR.

Acrylic on canvas.

16 x 20”

2015

Parking lots can be great places to paint from when they open to views like this. I was starting to get tired of the “safety” of realistic colors and realistic scenes, so I began painting brighter colors and higher values into the palette; Tuscan Red is a plausible substitute for Burnt Umber, and so on. I’m leaning into the warmth and energy from the south with complementary shades of red to call out the deciduous trees, left the evergreens as they were, and let subtle dark purple set off the golden seal and other yellow-blooming and budding. I’ve overcome fear about how I scale the sky; if it’s going blue-to-cloud white, just do it. It took a few layers and adjustments. I’ve also used the foliage brush to get more erratic color dappling in the midground trees while blurring the color a little.



Detail, TV Nature Park.

Preparatory drawings are helpful. I think trees can have portraits, like people. When they’re not all the same, studying both the species and how that particular tree grew is helpful. The west wind is soft, persistent, and these trees seem to have grown with it—and with the morning sun that so often dissipates to clouds in the afternoon. Some of these drawings I enjoy in their own right, as below:

Young tree, graphite on paper preparatory drawing. I was surprised at how often professionals draw and draw a subject—it’s a routine habit, not just something they do for commissioned or complex works. Live and learn.

Boat at Hagg Lake, Scoggins Valley Park, OR.

Acrylic on canvas.

11 x 14”

2015

The Lodger and I were on a company picnic when we spotted the boat, striking a perfect salient into the water locally known for smallmouth bass and steelhead. The last of spring growth in sunlight calls the eye, while the prow leads to it. I use my camera for fast composition work.

What surprises me regularly is how differently the camera “sees.” It’s not just the color space—human eyes see more color than cameras can—but even the values shift. It’s particularly difficult to get an “accurate” blue. I stopped caring: problem solved! I used a brighter red to activate all the greens.

Moving into more visible brushwork, because the tactility of brushstrokes reinforces grasses, wood, and similar textures so well. I overdosed on Van Gogh when I was younger. It felt disorienting to copy his work, as if the brushstrokes felt like thoughts whirling through my head. I started copying happier painters and felt better.

Prairie Schooner, Rentenaar Road (Sauvie Island).

24 x 30”

2015

Van Gogh does stick, though. I liked to go on road trips, and Sauvie Island has a wildlife reserve, clothing optional beaches, an active shipping channel, and residential homes and farms. A cloudless sky isn’t interesting, so I look at activating brushstrokes to represent wind I couldn’t feel—note that the tall grasses aren’t bent—and the telephone pole housing the osprey nest that’s so clear to eye and camera just didn’t work on canvas. That’s what I thought I was painting. The real show is the evergreen copse looming behind the nest. A curious and persistent yellow jacket—I’m allergic to their venom—and I danced to the canvas and back for nearly half an hour.

Detail, Prairie Schooner.

Not all the energy recorded here was intentional, especially in the foreground. I’d hit the canvas with the brush while watching the wasp. I eventually painted in a crow, didn’t like it, and painted it out again. Paint’s very forgiving.

Incidental feedback is trickling in.

“I want to look at the big one again. Like the sky.”

“There is something wholesome and normal about them, but they also convey a feeling of loneliness to me.”

I’ve pitched an artist’s demo as the theme for a reception, if we have one, because I’d rather talk while I work to people who are curious. Children ask better questions than adults and I’m hoping for some to see what I see: art’s available for everybody, and if you do it for long enough, with some education, it can serve us well. I’ve been advised to read Your Brain On Art for the science behind that. I’m looking forward to it.

New work is all life drawing and painting, and I’ve realized that I need to keep going through notebooks for works and creating new works that reflect how I do this now; this entire trip started with the thought: “No one needs one more painting of a brown river in a green field.” And I decided that wasn’t a good way to think.

Thank you to WaterGirl and John Cole and all of Balloon Juice for being present and engaged and helping us make it through these mindbending times by sharing a little bit of the world beyond the news.