



Top photo of poppies from the ever-reliable Jeffg166.

Commentor SpiderInk linked to her blog Native Flora for Fauna in last week’s comments, and I invited her to send pics:

Here are some native plant pix that you are welcome to put up on Balloon-juice. All of these bloom in the northeast in April/May. The first is Amsonia Tabernaemontana (Bluestar) The second is Aquilegia canadensis (native Columbine) among Heucheras The third is Penstemon digitalis (Beardtongue)



Spent most of yesterday afternoon acquiring what will probably be the last of this year’s annuals for the front-yard containers, and plan to spend the week getting them, plus the remaining mail-order tomatoes, properly planted out and sited for best effect. (Given the haphazard state of our ‘landscaping’, this sometimes feels like putting lipstick on a pig, but at least it gets me exercise out in the fresh air.)

Spousal Unit took a bunch of phone pics of this year’s iris blooms… I cannot recommend Schreiners Irises highly enough; we are getting gorgeous blooms from plants that spent the winter ‘set aside’ in last year’s battered tomato rootpouches… so if I can ever get him to focus for an hour or two, I might someday even be able to share proof-of-garden-life pics with y’all!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?