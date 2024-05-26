Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Cherish the Bright Spots

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Cherish the Bright Spots

Top photo of poppies from the ever-reliable Jeffg166.

Commentor SpiderInk linked to her blog Native Flora for Fauna in last week’s comments, and I invited her to send pics:

Here are some native plant pix that you are welcome to put up on Balloon-juice. All of these bloom in the northeast in April/May.

The first is Amsonia Tabernaemontana (Bluestar)

The second is Aquilegia canadensis (native Columbine) among Heucheras

The third is Penstemon digitalis (Beardtongue)
Spent most of yesterday afternoon acquiring what will probably be the last of this year’s annuals for the front-yard containers, and plan to spend the week getting them, plus the remaining mail-order tomatoes, properly planted out and sited for best effect. (Given the haphazard state of our ‘landscaping’, this sometimes feels like putting lipstick on a pig, but at least it gets me exercise out in the fresh air.)

Spousal Unit took a bunch of phone pics of this year’s iris blooms… I cannot recommend Schreiners Irises highly enough; we are getting gorgeous blooms from plants that spent the winter ‘set aside’ in last year’s battered tomato rootpouches… so if I can ever get him to focus for an hour or two, I might someday even be able to share proof-of-garden-life pics with y’all!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

      satby

      Schreiner’s is where almost all my bearded iris come from, and though spendy they have really good sales. Plus, iris spread so every year you get more. Which reminds me to go deadhead mine, since they have several varieties that rebloom.

      I have 1/2 the backyard to mow before it rains, IF the rain shows up. Then the rest of the week promises to be cool and less humid, so migrations of roses and tomatoes to their final growing locations, plus planting cannas, is the plan for the rest of the week. Getting another bid on the roof this week too. Hopefully, this one’s the charm.

      Jeffg166

      I grew Aquilegia canadensis from seed. Had three plants last year. This year only one flowered. Will gather seeds and sow them to get more plants started this year.

      They were sold as native wildflowers. I didn’t know it was Columbia they were native to.

      Have many foxglove seedling appearing in large pots last years plants were next to. Need to pot them up separately to grow on to plant in autumn.

      Now to find the energy to o do all this.

      sab

      Those are so pretty.

      Hopefully we will be downsizing on house this year. My garden failures (some mine and some inherited with the house) will become my daughter in laws. I get to start over in a new yard, smaller.

      Need to save for old age, but I cannot possibly afford a nursing home, so one level ranch house with small yard is what we are looking for.

      My dad spent $7000 per month for seven years just for rent and basics in a nursing home. You can buy a lot of one story house for that. Parents wouldn’t accept the reality. But I cannot afford not to accept the reality.

      sab

      We had to take out a tree a couple of years ago, so the front yard is too sunny, and the plants are shocked, and fried.

      Back yard we lost a wild cherry (dappled shade) and encouraged a Norway Maple ( big mistake. Full shade for the whole back yard.)  Daughter in law will have to decide which trees to murder.

      eclare

      I need to trim my azaleas this week, looks like the coolest day will be Wednesday.  The high will only be 82.  I hope I haven’t waited too long, they were really spectacular this year for some reason.

      CCL

      I have been buying iris from Schreiners for more years than I will confess to.

      One year, I was traveling cross country multiple times for a project based in Portland.  Since it was too much ( time, money, wear and tear on the body) to come home on weekends, our trips were typically 2 weeks, so we’d use the weekends to explore.

      I made my poor team drive to Salem because I wanted to see the Schreiners fields.  We arrived and it was the day of their Iris festival (I swore I didn’t know!).  Bands, food, thousands of iris all in bloom.  In the garden parts, they intermingled the iris with lupin.

      I was in heaven.  My team was, hummm, bemused.

      CCL

      @eclare:  Ours too.  They didn’t bloom at all last year.  We are thinking last year’s abundant rain and mild winter are the causes of our exceptional daffodil and azalea blooms.

      delphinium

      Nice pics Jeffg166 and Spiderink!

      Barely got the grass mowed before the rain moved in yesterday; today will be spent planting some annuals and weeding.

      @satby: Good luck with the roof!

