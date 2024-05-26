Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Let’s finish the job.

The willow is too close to the house.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

In my day, never was longer.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Shut up, hissy kitty!

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Sunday Night Open Thread

I do love me some Jack Smith.

Full text:

Dear Donald,

I’m sorry you stepped outside your MAGA bubble and got beat up like a rented piñata at an anger management seminar.

To remedy this harsh dose of reality, you could announce a MAGA rally next week in a safe zone, sell a few hats, issue some “they’re out to get me” fundraisers, post some Taylor Swift concert crowds and claim them as your attendees.

Hope this helps.

Yours truly,

Jack

    8Comments

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      I have essentially nothing good to say about RFK Jr and his campaign, but handing out rubber chicken noisemakers to his supporters as a way of taunting Trump was a worthy idea. Too bad the Secret Service wouldn’t let the chickens in through security.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JoyceH

      Taylor Swift crowd? Forget crowd size, these MAGAts could only dream of obtaining such production values.

      And just out of curiosity- has anyone here met a Trump supporter with an ounce of class? Every one I’ve ever seen has been just Too Tacky For Words.

      Reply

