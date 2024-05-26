I do love me some Jack Smith.
Dear Donald,
I’m sorry you stepped outside your MAGA bubble and got beat up like a rented piñata at an anger management seminar.
To remedy this harsh dose of reality, you could announce a MAGA rally next week in a safe zone, sell a few hats, issue some “they’re out to get me”…
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) May 26, 2024
Full text:
Open thread.
