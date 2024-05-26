(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: Rosie is doing fine as she heads into the second week off in between chemo treatments. Currentyly she’s sprawled out across the middle of the bed. And she just sat up because she knows I’m typing about her. The brown bomber – Ruby – is, as usual, curled up just next to me. Thank you all again for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations. They are all greatly appreciated.

I’m going to keep tonight’s update on the shorter side.

As of 10:02 PM EDT – about 45 minutes into drafting tonight’s update – air raid alerts have gone up over all of eastern Ukraine and into the central Ukrainian oblast of Kirovohrad.

Before we get into the post proper, I wanted to take a moment and talk about this post from the Auschwitz Memorial. I saw it on Bluesky, but it’s easier to use their tweet..

A heartbreaking moment that was saved by an SS photographer at Auschwitz II-Birkenau during the deportations of Hungarian Jews. It was taken 80 years ago, most likely in late May 1944. A little child finds a dandelion in the grass and is handing it or showing it to an older… pic.twitter.com/ku3SWBWzyf — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 26, 2024

A heartbreaking moment that was saved by an SS photographer at Auschwitz II-Birkenau during the deportations of Hungarian Jews. It was taken 80 years ago, most likely in late May 1944. A little child finds a dandelion in the grass and is handing it or showing it to an older boy. All the people in this picture had already gone through the arrival selection and were awaiting to be murdered in a gas chamber. They were killed shortly after. Please repost this unique document.

I’ve seen this picture many, many times before. At Bluesky, when I reposted it per the Auschwitz Memorial’s request, I suggested that you could title it:

“Innocence Last.” Or “The last moment of innocence.” Or “Prelude to the death of innocence.”

But what really struck me this morning is that at the moment I saw the Auschwitz Memorial post, there are young children in Ukraine, Gaza, Myanmar, Sudan, and at least a half dozen other places that are doing something similar to this long lost toddler because they are too young to understand the cruelty they are being subjected to. As well as the horrific reality they are experiencing. So they pick a flower and hand it to an older sibling. Or play with a toy that has managed to survive a missile or drone strike.

The Russians, of course, continued to bombard Kharkiv today:

Russian troops are bombarding Kharkiv Oblast at this time. As of 19:00, they have hit settlements in the region with 22 air bombs, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 26, 2024

Here’s the butcher’s bill from yesterday’s attack on Kharkiv:

Among these ashes may lie the remains of seven other missing people. This tragedy might have been prevented if the skies over Kharkiv had been protected. 📹place_kharkiv pic.twitter.com/h0x8Vq22pw — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 26, 2024

My Kharkiv friends’ news feed is filled with unbearable pain and anger. 12 people have been killed and 16 are missing. A girl found her father in the hospital; her mother and 12-year-old sister were inside. People come to give DNA for testing. pic.twitter.com/GobH69CIGV — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 26, 2024

The boy’s name is Mykhailo. He is eight. His dad is missing after yesterday’s russian attack on #Kharkiv. He came to give his DNA to compare to those unrecognizably burnt.#RussiaWarCrimes #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/Kg93plZU0m — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) May 26, 2024

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Many Leaders Condemned Russian Terror; It Is Important That This Condemnation Leads to Fair Consequences – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Today, the rubble at the site of a Russian bomb attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv is being cleared all day long, as the building has burned to the ground. As of now, fourteen people have been reported dead. My condolences to all the families and friends. The death toll may be higher as additional examinations and further work are needed after the fire to provide full information about the deceased. The number of injured is over forty. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. As required, all the necessary services are engaged on the scene of this Russian terrorist attack – hundreds of people are working: the State Emergency Service, police, psychologists, and the necessary equipment. The regional and city authorities are also helping. I am grateful to everyone who supports the people and supports our Kharkiv. Many leaders, representatives of states and international organizations, public figures have expressed their condolences to Ukraine and Kharkiv and condemned Russian terror. It is important that this condemnation leads to entirely fair consequences. That we finally get a sufficient number of air defense systems to protect Ukraine and our cities. And that our partners have enough determination for preemptive protection against Russian terrorists, just as they would strike at any other terrorists – destroying them before they start taking lives. We see every point of concentration of Russian troops. We know all the areas where Russian missiles and combat aircraft are launched. Destroying this terrorist force – and thus saving thousands of lives and guaranteeing that the expansion of the war will be stopped – is purely a political decision. A decision that needs to be made. I thank everyone who supports us in this. We will work with partners to speed up and increase the supply of F-16s to Ukraine. This will also enhance our protection from terrorist attacks on our cities and from the pressure of the Russian army on the frontline. Today, I spoke with General Syrskyi. Today, the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region is the toughest one, however the occupier continues its attempts to attack in the Kharkiv region as well, particularly in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi. Our units, our warriors, are doing a tremendous job of deterring this Russian pressure and proving once again that Russian lunatics may plan all sorts of things against Ukraine, but the resilience of Ukrainians and the courage of our warriors really make all the difference in this war. Following the results of this week’s battles, I would like to commend the warriors of our 57th separate motorized infantry brigade and the 92nd separate assault brigade. Thank you, warriors, for your strength in the Kharkiv region. I would also like to commend the warriors of the 25th Sicheslav separate airborne brigade and the 47th separate mechanized brigade for their fighting in the Pokrovsk direction. I would also like to recognize the DIU’s special units for defending the Kharkiv region and countering Russian assaults in the area of Chasiv Yar. Thank you! I will also mention our border guards. For participating in battles at the front along with the entire Defense and Security Forces, and for destroying Russian subversive groups. In particular, warriors of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine from the Hart brigade, Lviv and Chop detachments are defending our state in the area of Vovchansk. Soldier Oleksiy Frolov, Senior Soldier Yaroslav Ostapchuk, Junior Sergeant Pavlo Hryb, Sergeant Illia Trotsiuk, and Senior Sergeant Petro Habel have particularly distinguished themselves. Thank you! It is also worth noting the continued heroism of the DOZOR special unit, border guards of the Zhytomyr and Sumy detachments, and the Revenge brigade. The Chernihiv detachment, whose warriors are fighting in the Donetsk region – Kurakhove direction. Thank you! Our soldiers Vitaliy Mukha and Vitaliy Krasko, as well as Staff Sergeant Andriy Vitchenko deserve special gratitude. Well done, guys! And today, on Kyiv Day, I want to thank all our warriors, each and every one of you who defended our capital, who helped, who provided strength, who volunteered, and by defending Kyiv, defended our entire nation. Thank you! Glory to Ukraine!

Zelenskyi with a video from Kharkiv. A strong message and appeal to western leadership. — For them, it is a pleasure to burn. We all know who we are dealing with. Russia is ruled by people who want to make it the norm to burn lives, destroy cities and villages, divide nations… pic.twitter.com/Ki6QV6ijtO — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 26, 2024

Zelenskyi with a video from Kharkiv. A strong message and appeal to western leadership. — For them, it is a pleasure to burn. We all know who we are dealing with. Russia is ruled by people who want to make it the norm to burn lives, destroy cities and villages, divide nations and erase national borders with war. There is no nation that can stop such a war by its own efforts alone. The participation of world leaders is needed. Does Russia want dialogue? Ukraine has the world’s greatest experience of deception by Russia in negotiations. Deception, which, in particular, was Russia’s cover for the preparation of this war. And that is why global efforts are needed – a peace summit with the participation of leaders who cannot be deceived by Russia. Together with Switzerland, we are preparing such a Summit. It starts on June 15. We have already confirmed the participation of more than 80 countries and continue to work with leaders, inviting them to the Summit. Thanks to everyone who really helps peace. I turn to the world leaders who are still on the sidelines of the global effort to prepare for the Peace Summit: to President Biden, the leader of the United States, to President Xi, the leader of China. We don’t want the UN Charter to burn like these books. I hope you don’t want to either. Please show your leadership in bringing about peace – real peace, not pauses between strikes. The efforts of the world majority are the best guarantee of the fulfillment of obligations. Please support the Peace Summit with your personal leadership and participation.

Since the Biden administration has refused to lead, it will now have to decide if it will either follow or, at least, get out of the way:

#Sweden confirmed #Ukraine can use its weapons against targets in Russia. Defence minister Pal Jonson said “Ukraine’s exposed to an unprovoked & illegal war of aggression by Russia. According to international law, Ukraine has the right to defend itself by means of hostilities aimed at the territory of the adversary…” https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-latest-putin-wraps-up-china-trip-with-subtle-message-for-west-one-dead-in-airstrike-on-odesa-12541713?postid=7728791#liveblog-body

From Sky News:

Sweden allowing Ukraine to strike targets in Russia using its weapons

As Ukraine battles to deter Russia’s offensive around Kharkiv, the debate around restrictions on the use of weapons donated by NATO countries continues. The US is coming under increasing pressure to drop its ban on Ukraine using its weapons to hit targets inside Russia. President Joe Biden and co have been worried that allowing Ukraine to do so would be seen as escalation by Moscow. Ukraine was forced to watch as Russian troops amassed across the border near Kharkiv, unable to bring its full weaponry to bear. With the debate in full swing – and the US reportedly considering a change – Sweden has confirmed that Ukraine can use its weapons against targets in Russia. Defence minister Pal Jonson told Swedish newspaper Hallandsposten that no such rule applied to his country’s weapons. He said: “Ukraine is exposed to an unprovoked and illegal war of aggression by Russia. “According to international law, Ukraine has the right to defend itself by means of hostilities aimed at the territory of the adversary as long as the hostilities comply with the laws of war. “Sweden stands behind international law and Ukraine’s right to defend itself.”

The Germans, thanks to Olaf Scholz, are in the same position as the US. They won’t lead, so now they must either follow or get out of the way.

Scholz’s position on strikes against russian troops on their territory effectively means that his government is in favor of forcing Ukraine to die slowly under russian strikes with impunity. — Запорізька Сіль 🇺🇦 (@solonko1648) May 26, 2024

The British, however, are not in the way:

For every blatant attack on civilians by Russia there should be a clear response. We should stop any illogical controls on ATACMs, SCALP or any other weapon system. International law is quite clear- Ukraine has a right to defend itself

& that includes striking cross border — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace (@BenWallace70) May 25, 2024

Neither are Poland, the Baltic States, or France:

Baltic countries and Poland will send their troops to Ukraine in the event of serious successes of the Russian military at the frontlines – Der Spiegel, citing sources. “If the Russians achieve a strategic breakthrough in eastern Ukraine, because the West is helping without much… https://t.co/nMjJu1QgaW — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 26, 2024

Here’s the full text of the quote tweet:

Baltic countries and Poland will send their troops to Ukraine in the event of serious successes of the Russian military at the frontlines – Der Spiegel, citing sources. “If the Russians achieve a strategic breakthrough in eastern Ukraine, because the West is helping without much enthusiasm, then the situation could deteriorate sharply. In this case, the Baltic countries and Poland will not wait until Russian troops reach their borders, Baltic politicians warned – they will send in troops themselves to Ukraine. And this means that NATO will become a participant in the war. This is exactly what the Chancellor and the President of the United States are rightfully afraid of,” the article says. Baltic politicians warned Germany about this development of events during the Lennart Meri conference in Tallinn, the publication writes. Link: https://spiegel.de/politik/deutschland/ukraine-die-angst-vor-dem-grossen-krieg-a-2d8b49c8-ca5f-473c-8299-cbb737c26a02

And the quoted tweet:

If the Russians were to break through the front lines, if there were a Ukrainian request, France would need to consider the possibility of deploying its troops there, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview for The Economist. Here are a few more points from his interview: ◾️”I’m not ruling anything out, because we are facing someone who is not ruling anything out. We have undoubtedly been too hesitant by defining the limits of our action to someone who no longer has any and who is the aggressor!” ◾️”I have a clear strategic objective: Russia cannot win in Ukraine. If Russia wins in Ukraine, there will be no security in Europe.” ◾️”We mustn’t rule anything out because our objective is that Russia must never be able to win in Ukraine.” ◾️”France is a country that has carried out military interventions, including in recent times. We deployed several thousand troops in the Sahel to fight terrorism, which could have posed a threat to us. We did so at the request of sovereign states.” (Operation Barkhane of the French armed forces in Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Niger against Islamist terrorist groups). ◾️”If the Russians were to break through the front lines, if there were a Ukrainian request—which is not the case today—we would legitimately have to ask ourselves this question. I think to rule it out a priori is not to learn the lessons of the past two years.” ◾️”The aggressiveness of the Russian response to what I said showed that this was having the desired effect, which was to say: Don’t think that we will stop here if you don’t stop.” Source: https://economist.com/europe/2024/05/02/emmanuel-macron-in-his-own-words-english

The Baltics:

If the Baltic States are among Russia’s closest targets, it would mean a full-scale war between NATO and Russia. https://t.co/alL9rURT8F — Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) May 26, 2024

At this point Ukraine can perhaps deal with its own issues and not try to score points scaring its closest friends, thank you. We do our own analyses of Russia’s intentions. https://t.co/UdDMJDNyKd — toomas ilves, ex-verif (@IlvesToomas) May 26, 2024

A few brief points on this: Putin and his closest allies don’t seem to be seeking a full-scale war with NATO, which they can’t win. Instead, he likely aims to occupy a small area to undermine the NATO concept by sowing doubts about the cost-benefit of a serious united response. https://t.co/H7MeIhNBki — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) May 26, 2024

As I’ve written many times, Putin operates off of Lenin’s maxim:

Probe with bayonets. If you find mush, proceed. If you find steel, withdraw.

What Putin has learned from the Biden administration’s and Scholz’s risk aversion is that he can can pretty much do whatever he wants and despite the rhetoric, there will be no meaningful response. He’s also watched Bibi and his extremist coalition blow off, ignore, insult, and actively work against Biden’s efforts to save Israel from itself, including Bibi and his extremist coalition, as well as politically maneuver against Biden politically in the US in favor of the GOP with only the most tepid and minimal pushback from Biden and his administration. He’s learned from all of this that he can pretty much do whatever he wants. He’s probing with bayonets. Other than the Ukrainians themselves, he has yet to find steel.

Kyiv:

Pic by Hotel Ukraine — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 26, 2024

Happy Birthday to Kyiv. Throughout well over 1,000 years of its history, my beloved city has traveled a path from a small trade post on the river in the Age of Vikings to being the center of a powerful medieval kingdom and the true heart of our part of human civilization and then dying in the fire of the Mongolian conquest…. to rise again in its ancient glory many centuries later. It’s one of the world’s most spiritually powerful places, where one can spend one’s entire lifetime learning something new at every corner and on every street. Owning Kyiv is Vladimir Putin’s most zealous dark desire for the sake of which he has wasted countless thousands of lives and will gladly go on spilling rivers of blood… but he will never get it.

Sumy Oblast:

⚡️Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast. Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.https://t.co/F1rr3r1gbF — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 26, 2024

Here are the details from The Kyiv Independent:

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. At least 127 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket launcher, and drone attacks. The community of Putyvl saw at least five mines dropped, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported. The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 33 explosions reported in the area. Bilopillia lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border. The region suffers daily shelling by Russia and Ukrainian troops regularly fight off Russian sabotage groups conducting raids across the border. The region borders Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Sumy Oblast was liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022. Ukraine has built up its fortifications in Sumy Oblast in recent months and authorities have ordered evacuations from the region.

Kharkiv Oblast:

Yesterday, yet another barbaric Russian strike in Kharkiv killed at least 16 Ukrainians (including a 12-year-old girl and her mom). At least 8 more are missing. Believed killed, unfortunately. After more than two years of the full-scale war in Europe, we are still having an… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 26, 2024

Yesterday, yet another barbaric Russian strike in Kharkiv killed at least 16 Ukrainians (including a 12-year-old girl and her mom). At least 8 more are missing. Believed killed, unfortunately. After more than two years of the full-scale war in Europe, we are still having an unprecedentedly absurd situation in which the powerful aggressor is somehow automatically entitled to have a safe zone in the whole of its territory where it can comfortably concentrate its forces, maintain logistics, deliver any sorts of strikes — and stay unpunished and unprevented. It is even somehow entitled to have its POL facilities untouched by the defender. This is absurd beyond basic common sense. This is not the way anyone can win a war. And this obstacle is senseless, destructive, and factitious. This is not the only problem that stands in Ukraine’s way, but it is essential – the strategy of avoiding upsetting Putin and thus making Ukraine fight with one hand tied behind its back has no positive future.

For over two years, this has been the reality for the residents of Kharkiv. Watch as a russian missile hits the city center in this video from yesterday. #LetUkraineStrikeBack pic.twitter.com/rUETXVUOUw — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 26, 2024

This is what the route of Russian missiles and drones flying around the territory of Ukraine last night looks like. They were maneuvering in the air, trying to confuse our air defense. https://t.co/514CCkub3q pic.twitter.com/d7SAWrR2AD — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 26, 2024

For want of a nail.

Here’s the latest assessment from Ukrainian Marine Kriegsforscher via the Thread Reader App:

Yesterday we had a task near Vovchansk and I have a couple words to say about Russian tactics, artillery ammo, some politician bullshit from the USA and others. A short thread🧵👇 My guys and I left our base at 4:00 in the morning. At 5:00 we were in Vovchansk. Firstly it was calm. Even bugs didn’t fly a lot and weren’t disturbing me. We had a task to find/prepare a normal place for our future recon operations. A couple of places we have found were quite bad and dangerous so we moved forward. Apart from my gun and ammo I carried approximately 35 kg on me. Firstly it was not bad. We walked approximately 5-6 kilometres and took a break. Checked a map where to go. Due to the specific of our work, air recon, we need to consider hills for better connection with a drone. Finally found a place. Need to say that there a lot of drones in the air (recon Mavic and FVP drones). Constantly hiding in the bushes. Cause you never know whether it’s Ukrainian or not. Found a nice place and started digging. It took a us a couple of hours (that’s not a finished project).



And now the most important thing: from 6:00 till 15:00 EVERY minute Russians were firing from 6 to 12 artillery shells. Every minute without stopping. U may count the approximate total amount. And 5 guided bombs. Our forces also fired back. Approximately 25-35 mortar shells, 10-20 artillery shells and 15-20 MRLS rockets. That’s about artillery shelling advantage. Thanks God they were not firing at us. All their artillery placed in Russia. They are firing everywhere and burning everything: villages, Vovchansk, forest. But we cannot fire back with US (and others) supplied artillery from a safe distance. What I don’t really like about modern Russian tactics — it’s quite situational actions. I mean it’s very hard for them to deploy tanks and AFVs. So they just use stormtroopers and sometimes they reach success. Russian operational group «North» doesn’t have enough tanks and mechanised units to use them. Cause they will loose them very fast and it’s impossible (inside of a group) to replace them. Apart from advancing they also need to defend the border line. Remember that. Right in Vovchansk the 138 Russian brigade mostly employed. And some stormtroopers groups. That is not enough . So in the nearest future they will deploy the 83 air assault brigade from Bachkmut direction. Folks, right now we have an urgent need to fix two our cars. The price is not very big (500$) but considering the fact that we fixed the previous time our cars on our own (from the salary) we would appreciate your support: [email protected] That’s our PP

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

And this is what the Zaporizhia Airport looked like before the Russian plague came upon it: pic.twitter.com/27xOzO0My9 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 26, 2024

Donetsk Oblast:

We’ve got more footage of the 110th bringing down one of the six Su-25s that Ukraine has downed over the past several weeks.

That’s how our warriors from the 110th Mechanized Brigade shot down one of the russian Su-25 jets in the Donetsk region recently. pic.twitter.com/TsWnWCe36c — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 26, 2024

It was 10 year ago today that the battle for Donetsk airport broke out. The below announcement from the airport’s account said: “ATTENTION! From 7am Donetsk Airport temporarily suspends flight services. The resumption of work will be announced later.” It never reopened.… https://t.co/MSkUpichY9 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 26, 2024

It was 10 year ago today that the battle for Donetsk airport broke out. The below announcement from the airport’s account said: “ATTENTION! From 7am Donetsk Airport temporarily suspends flight services. The resumption of work will be announced later.” It never reopened. Russian-led DNR forces entered the terminals and Ukrainian forces fought back. The fight marked the transition from a conflict to a war. And the battle for the airport would last months and spawn the legend of the Ukrainian “Cyborgs,” who’d hold out under unimaginable odds and circumstances until the airport fell in early 2015.

Tatarigami and his Frontelligence Team have published a new investigation into Russian missile manufacturing. From the Thread Reader App:

Investigation by Frontelligence Insight reveals that since 2022, despite sanctions, Russian cruise missile manufacturer Raduga has not only continued to operate but also expanded production, thanks to imported Western and Chinese machinery 🧵Thread (Please Like and Share first): 2/ “Raduga” is a design bureau located in Dubna, Moscow Oblast, specializing in the production of missile systems, which are now used against Ukraine. This includes various modifications of the Kh-55, Kh-59, and Kh-101 missiles, as well as other missile types and models. “Raduga” is a design bureau located in Dubna, Moscow Oblast, specializing in the production of missile systems, which are now used against Ukraine. This includes various modifications of the Kh-55, Kh-59, and Kh-101 missiles, as well as other missile types and models. 3/ The Raduga State Machine Building Design Bureau was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury on March 24, 2022. Despite these sanctions, the enterprise has continued its operations. However, the production of high-precision missiles isn’t entirely reliant on domestic resources alone. The Raduga State Machine Building Design Bureau was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury on March 24, 2022. Despite these sanctions, the enterprise has continued its operations. However, the production of high-precision missiles isn’t entirely reliant on domestic resources alone. 4/ Thanks to the Ukrainian Cyber Resistance @CyberResUa, which provided us with materials from Raduga, we were able to analyze hundreds of conversations and inspect documents containing evidence of the continued acquisition of foreign components for production. 5/ The key document of our investigation is Raduga’s Plan for Technical Modernization and Reconstruction for 2023. It provides a detailed description of needs, expansion costs, and goals aimed at meeting the requirements and production volumes set by the Ministry of Defense The key document of our investigation is Raduga’s Plan for Technical Modernization and Reconstruction for 2023. It provides a detailed description of needs, expansion costs, and goals aimed at meeting the requirements and production volumes set by the Ministry of Defense 6/ This detailed plan included a budget and a list of specific equipment, along with their country of origin. The following non-Russian companies have been listed: Fagima Jazz R (Italy), Automator (Italy), Hottenger Gmbh (Germany), Hangcha (China), and Hision (China). This detailed plan included a budget and a list of specific equipment, along with their country of origin. The following non-Russian companies have been listed: Fagima Jazz R (Italy), Automator (Italy), Hottenger Gmbh (Germany), Hangcha (China), and Hision (China). 7/ It remains unclear whether this equipment is purchased through third parties or third countries, but in some cases, like with Italian FAGIMA FRESATRICI SRL, business was likely conducted directly with the company. It remains unclear whether this equipment is purchased through third parties or third countries, but in some cases, like with Italian FAGIMA FRESATRICI SRL, business was likely conducted directly with the company. 8/ Based on the semi-annual report on task progress, most tasks were completed on time, with some even ahead of schedule, suggesting that some of the listed equipment has already been successfully purchased and delivered. Based on the semi-annual report on task progress, most tasks were completed on time, with some even ahead of schedule, suggesting that some of the listed equipment has already been successfully purchased and delivered. 9/ Based on the same document, it’s evident that the finances were allocated towards purchasing new equipment, constructing and modernizing buildings, upgrading laboratory and testing facilities, and developing IT solutions. 10/ While the Frontelligence Insight team cannot determine whether all these companies are fully, partially aware of this, or unaware of it at all, without strict enforcement of sanctions, Russia will find ways to circumvent sanctions and expand its military production. 11/ These companies should undergo additional scrutiny to determine how their equipment ends up in Russian missile production: – Fagima (Italy)

– Automator (Italy), provided through Атомус

– Hottinger Gmbh (Germany)

– Hangcha (China)

– Hision (China) 12/ Thank you for taking the time to read our investigation. The full report with more details will be released later this week. Meanwhile, we would greatly appreciate it if you could consider liking and sharing the first message of the thread to help increase its visibility

The sanctions regime is just running on all cylinders.

That’s enough for tonight.

