A dog by any other name (open thread)

Slate published an article that says dog names are trending more human-style in recent years. Anecdata from my circle seems to confirm this.

Humans tend to name new dogs immediately for obvious reasons. But sometimes I wish I’d gotten to know these fellows better before naming them.

Badger and Pete (dogs)

“Badger” and “Pete” suit them well enough. But as a pair, they are so Felix and Oscar! Or maybe Tessio and Fat Clemenza (sorry, Pete, but I know damn well your mind would be on the cannoli, even after a mob hit).

I also think “Feldman” would have been a terrific name for our bug-eyed Badger dog. Pete would make a fine ”Ralph” too — even though “The Honeymooners” was before my time, I can detect Pete’s Kramden qualities.

Oh well. We do the best we can in the moment and move on.

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      I maintain that naming our 1/2 American Eskimo mutt Fairbanks was an inspired idea by my older brother when we were kids. Mom refused to have a female, though there were a couple in the litter. Had we had a girl dog, it would of course have been Juneau.

    2. 2.

      Jerry

      Yep. The former two dogs of ours was Junior and Addie. The two present dogs are JiJi (named after the cat in Kiki’s Delivery Service) and Mabel.

    4. 4.

      noncarborundum

      When we got a pair of kittens (littermates) last year we decided to name them Gilbert and Sullivan.  Now they’re pretty much all grown up and it turns out there’s not a lick of musical talent between them.  Somehow the names still seem to fit them.

    5. 5.

      RandomMonster

      We’ve made a point of giving human names to our pets. Our dog was the meekest little meep meep so we named her Josie, after the Steely Dan song, so that she might have a little confidence in being the “pride of the neighborhood“ with her “eyes on fire”. Current cats are named after Roosevelts, Teddy and Franklin. They’re from the same litter so they’re “Bro-osevelts”.

    6. 6.

      Jerry

      Just to let you know what the two present dogs are like, JiJi is BFFs with all living things on this planet and Mabel wears a leather biker jacket, chain smokes Virginia Slims, and has the same voice as Marge’s sisters in The Simpsons. JiJi was rescued from a terrible dog hoarding situation up in Franklin County, NC and Mabel was found roaming the streets in some tiny town in Randolph County, NC.

    7. 7.

      emjayay

      I can’t explain this and it seems really sexist, but human girl names for dogs are just names, and human boy names for dogs are all hilarious.

    10. 10.

      JoyceH

      What’s fun is when the AKC is selling something and they don’t know your dog’s call name so they use the full official name all in caps. So they’re selling something for Jazzy, and they’ll send email asking “Does WINTERFROST MAGIC JASMINE have flea and tick protection?”

    11. 11.

      RaflW

      My BF’s sisters dogs are Buster and Bella (brother and sister litter mates). Several years ago I was driving in Liverpool, England and happened to spot a dog grooming parlour called Buster and Bella. I had to circle the block to snap photos, of course!

      It seems there may be a not widely known kids book featuring Buster & Bella characters, but I don’t think that’s where my sis-out-law got the names? Or maybe it’s common and mud and I’m unaware?

    12. 12.

      Jay

      Tar, Black LabX

      Tan, German Shepard X,

      Buff, (Golden X)

      Sugar, (Lab, Rottie, Shep X)

      Those are the ones we named. Got them as puppies.

      Casey, (PitX)

      Digger, (Belgian X)

      Came with names. Got them as rescues, 2 to 3 years old.

