Slate published an article that says dog names are trending more human-style in recent years. Anecdata from my circle seems to confirm this.

Humans tend to name new dogs immediately for obvious reasons. But sometimes I wish I’d gotten to know these fellows better before naming them.

“Badger” and “Pete” suit them well enough. But as a pair, they are so Felix and Oscar! Or maybe Tessio and Fat Clemenza (sorry, Pete, but I know damn well your mind would be on the cannoli, even after a mob hit).

I also think “Feldman” would have been a terrific name for our bug-eyed Badger dog. Pete would make a fine ”Ralph” too — even though “The Honeymooners” was before my time, I can detect Pete’s Kramden qualities.

Oh well. We do the best we can in the moment and move on.

Open thread!