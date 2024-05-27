Trump and his allies have tried to suggest that his rally in the Bronx was massive and suggested overwhelming support. It takes a lot to have an impact in New York, though, and, as far as big events go, it didn’t. Gift link: https://t.co/IYM7daDDdw

Because it’s a holiday weekend, and a gift link… The ever-reasonable Philip Bump, at the Washington Post:

… By dropping into the middle of a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in the Bronx, Trump was, among other things, doing the same thing: trolling the left and his critics. He hoped to get a rise out of his opponents, and he did.

At least among those who noticed he was there.

The rally had a footprint in the neighborhood, but a modest one. Despite the insistence of some Trump allies, the Bronx rally wasn’t huge. The hilltop where he spoke allowed for people to spread around the podium on all sides about 40 people deep, though it rarely extended that far. It was a small-club performance by design, not an arena show.

It was, however, much more diverse than any Trump rally I’ve attended. His audiences tend, like his voting base, to skew heavily White. This rally had a disproportionate number of Black, Asian and Hispanic attendees, reflecting the surrounding community. Many of those in attendance were, in fact, from the Bronx; others were from other places near New York City: Westchester County to the north, or out on Long Island…

The rally had the familiar microeconomies that accompany Trump as he campaigns. There were merchants outside selling hats (a visor with fake orange “Trump hair,” for example) and T-shirts. (“I WAS THERE!” one popular shirt read. “BRONX NEW YORK / TRUMP.”) A number of people had placards showing Trump’s mug shot photo from his arrest in Georgia, but those were being given out by the campaign. There was also a surfeit of members of the pro-Trump media universe that has been fostered by the overlap of his popularity and the advent of cheap tools for streaming content.

Some of America’s more famous hustlers also showed up. Former New York congressman George Santos was there, as was Billy McFarland of Fyre Festival infamy. As rapper Sheff G made his way through security, fans called out to him from the line of people waiting to get in. He would later join Trump onstage, each of them dealing with the criminal justice system in New York City. This was the first Trump rally I’ve attended where the smell of marijuana was pervasive, though it was not the first park in the city where I’ve experienced that…