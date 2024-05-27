Trump and his allies have tried to suggest that his rally in the Bronx was massive and suggested overwhelming support. It takes a lot to have an impact in New York, though, and, as far as big events go, it didn’t.
Because it's a holiday weekend, and a gift link… The ever-reasonable Philip Bump, at the Washington Post:
… By dropping into the middle of a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in the Bronx, Trump was, among other things, doing the same thing: trolling the left and his critics. He hoped to get a rise out of his opponents, and he did.
At least among those who noticed he was there.
The rally had a footprint in the neighborhood, but a modest one. Despite the insistence of some Trump allies, the Bronx rally wasn’t huge. The hilltop where he spoke allowed for people to spread around the podium on all sides about 40 people deep, though it rarely extended that far. It was a small-club performance by design, not an arena show.
It was, however, much more diverse than any Trump rally I’ve attended. His audiences tend, like his voting base, to skew heavily White. This rally had a disproportionate number of Black, Asian and Hispanic attendees, reflecting the surrounding community. Many of those in attendance were, in fact, from the Bronx; others were from other places near New York City: Westchester County to the north, or out on Long Island…
The rally had the familiar microeconomies that accompany Trump as he campaigns. There were merchants outside selling hats (a visor with fake orange “Trump hair,” for example) and T-shirts. (“I WAS THERE!” one popular shirt read. “BRONX NEW YORK / TRUMP.”) A number of people had placards showing Trump’s mug shot photo from his arrest in Georgia, but those were being given out by the campaign. There was also a surfeit of members of the pro-Trump media universe that has been fostered by the overlap of his popularity and the advent of cheap tools for streaming content.
Some of America’s more famous hustlers also showed up. Former New York congressman George Santos was there, as was Billy McFarland of Fyre Festival infamy. As rapper Sheff G made his way through security, fans called out to him from the line of people waiting to get in. He would later join Trump onstage, each of them dealing with the criminal justice system in New York City. This was the first Trump rally I’ve attended where the smell of marijuana was pervasive, though it was not the first park in the city where I’ve experienced that…
At about 6:30 p.m., the main event began. Trump started his speech by celebrating being back in New York City, where he was born. In fact, Crotona Park is near some landmarks in Trump family lore: His father was born in a building just outside the park, and Trump attended nearby Fordham University. But this praise for the city quickly got bogged down in the details of how he repaired Central Park’s ice rink and how he built a golf course near the Whitestone Bridge. The crowd deflated slightly.
It was humid and sunny, and by the time Trump started to speak, the free water being distributed by the campaign had run out. People had been waiting in line for hours to get in and, not long after he started speaking, as others were still filing in, people began filing out. (“I just wanted to be here for the beginning,” one man said as he walked toward the exit.)
Despite the relatively modest crowd size, or because of it, there was an obvious enthusiasm for Trump from the audience. This isn’t surprising; few people show up to Trump rallies who don’t like Trump. It’s easy, though, to downplay that enthusiasm or to suggest that it is insincere, particularly since so much of this particular crowd looked a lot different from Trump’s usual base of support.
It is also easy to see a diverse crowd of a few thousand people and overestimate what that suggests about the rest of the state. On one hand, hundreds or thousands of Black and Hispanic people came out to see Donald Trump in the Bronx. On the other hand, there are hundreds of thousands of Black and Hispanic people a short cab ride away from Crotona Park, in the borough where Trump fared the worst in 2020. Claims from Trump and his allies about the scale of the event and what it portends for November should be taken with a grain of salt…
The park felt like any other New York park, if a bit more unkempt. It was dusk, and a group of people were playing soccer in an overgrown field. People were walking their dogs; kids were goofing around on bikes. Trump plunked down in the heart of New York City and — the city being the city — New York City barely noticed.
