fuck me it's "thanks for yer service" weekend where I have to inform everyone "wrong holiday mate I am only dead on the inside" — John Cole (@Johngcole) May 23, 2024

On this #MemorialDay, may we come together as a nation to pay tribute to our fallen heroes, to speak their names, and to remember their stories. Let us stand united in renewing our commitment to uphold the values for which they fought—freedom, justice, and peace. pic.twitter.com/zevWk0zD8n — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) May 26, 2024

5 things to know about Memorial Day, including its evolution and controversies https://t.co/pad7wMu9bE — The Associated Press (@AP) May 23, 2024



Going back to at least the medieval church calendar, there’s been a community tradition of scheduling a ‘holiday’ approximately once every six weeks. And from what I’ve read of medieval history, decrying the behavior of people who chose to celebrate every sacred holiday with feasts, festivals, and avoiding their religious duties goes back just about as far…

… 3. HAS MEMORIAL DAY ALWAYS BEEN A SOURCE OF CONTENTION?

Someone has always lamented the holiday’s drift from its original meaning. As early as 1869, The New York Times wrote that the holiday could become “sacrilegious” and no longer “sacred” if it focuses more on pomp, dinners and oratory. In 1871, abolitionist Frederick Douglass feared Americans were forgetting the Civil War’s impetus — enslavement — when he gave a Decoration Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery. “We must never forget that the loyal soldiers who rest beneath this sod flung themselves between the nation and the nation’s destroyers,” Douglass said. His concerns were well-founded, said Ben Railton, a professor of English and American studies at Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts. Even though roughly 180,000 Black men served in the Union Army, the holiday in many communities would essentially become “white Memorial Day,” especially after the rise of the Jim Crow South, Railton told the AP in 2023. Meanwhile, how the day was spent — at least by the nation’s elected officials — could draw scrutiny for years after the Civil War. In the 1880s, then-President Grover Cleveland was said to have gone fishing — and “people were appalled,” Matthew Dennis, an emeritus history professor at the University of Oregon, told the AP last year.

By 1911, the Indianapolis 500 held its inaugural race on May 30, drawing 85,000 spectators. A report from The Associated Press made no mention of the holiday — or any controversy. 4. HOW HAS MEMORIAL DAY CHANGED?

Dennis said Memorial Day’s potency diminished somewhat with the addition of Armistice Day, which marked World War I’s end on Nov. 11, 1918. Armistice Day became a national holiday by 1938 and was renamed Veterans Day in 1954. An act of Congress changed Memorial Day from every May 30th to the last Monday in May in 1971. Dennis said the creation of the three-day weekend recognized that Memorial Day had long been transformed into a more generic remembrance of the dead, as well as a day of leisure. In 1972, Time Magazine said the holiday had become “a three-day nationwide hootenanny that seems to have lost much of its original purpose.”…

While Trump is playing golf at his course in Jersey today….Obama is at Alexandria National Cemetery paying tribute to American heroes that served and paid the ultimate sacrifice to secure the freedoms Trump love to cry about at his rallies….what a leader looks like?? pic.twitter.com/bQ8IXZ6Wsy — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 25, 2024

Says the guy that held up hundreds of military promotions for almost a year pic.twitter.com/qQEZ9Aha9T — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 25, 2024

It's Memorial Day Weekend. More than six hundred thousand men and women including a few personal friends and acquaintances of mine have, over the course of this nation's history given their lives in her service. Sometimes for great and noble causes, sometimes not. But all of them served all of us. — soonergrunt (@soonergrunt.bsky.social) May 26, 2024 at 1:54 PM

Please take a moment when you get a chance and think about that. And then hug your loved ones. Because all of the parades and flag waving and the Indianapolis 500 and barbequeing and everything else aside, that's really the only reason any of us ever did this, and it is the most important thing that — soonergrunt (@soonergrunt.bsky.social) May 26, 2024 at 1:55 PM