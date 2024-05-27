Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Afternoon Open Thread

by

This post is in: 

Not sure if I have shared this photo yet of Henry sliding off his pile of dog beds.

This was before his recent haircut.

And yes, that is a box of Christmas ornaments in the background.  And on my coffee table I have a ziploc bag of the ornaments that I have in a basket on my deck for the season, next to the front door.  At least they made it to the coffee table, where they were pushed aside to make room for my Easter decorations, which were pushed aside to make room for the vases of peonies.

Pretty soon I’ll have the whole cycle of holidays and seasons represented on my coffee table.  If I don’t run out of room first!

Open thread.

    31Comments

    3. 3.

      Almost Retired

      Ahhhh.  He’s adorable.

      I have the grand dog for the weekend, a somewhat neurotic and much-loved pit bull mix.   My house is under the flight path for the Goodyear blimp when it makes its way from the docking station to the beach.

      The dog is phased by almost nothing, but she goes absolutely ape shit when the blimp passes by.  You’d think she was a Hindenburg survivor with PTSD.  Squirrels?  Meh.  Advertising dirigibles!   CRISIS!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Almost Retired

      @WaterGirl:   It does more than just sell tires and piss off dogs.  It has an illuminated advertising scroll for movies and sports and other stuff.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kelly

      @WaterGirl: “Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don’t know which half”.  John Wanamaker (1838-1922) successful retailer

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: A huge part of advertising is building credibility through brand recognition, long prior to making a purchase.

      That shit is working on you in some cases for years or decades.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I think the Goodyear Blimp is intended to instill brand conciousness, so that when it’s time to buy tires people have a bias towards Goodyear as a “name” brand.

      I can see intuitively how the blimp program could be an effective use of promotional resources, and Goodyear has probably engaged social scientists to try to verify this.

      Blimps have been making a comeback. I read recently that Poland’s military is buying a big one to use as a surveilance platform.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jackie

      Henry looks more lamb than doggo! He’s so danged cute!🥰

      WaterGirl, after all the stirring memories of our families’ stories, could we send you photos of our relatives who served, and post them?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      scav

      @Suzanne: Oddly enough, I’ve built up a shitload of brand irritation from all the nonsense spat in my face incessantly.  It’s ground in nearly at the instinctive, Pavlovian response level.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne:

      That shit is working on you in some cases for years or decades.

      Nearly a century, in the case of the Goodyear blimp.  Wikipedia says the first one was launched in 1925.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Annie

      Always happy to see a picture of adorable Henry.  Did he really need a haircut?  He looks fine to me.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Spanky

      @Suzanne:

      That shit is working on you in some cases for years or decades.

      Twoallbeefpatties specialsaucelettuce cheesepickles onionsona sesameseedbun

      I have others.

      (Edited for ingredients)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      Blimps have been making a comeback. I read recently that Poland’s military is buying a big one to use as a surveilance platform.

      Interestingly enough, the Goodyear blimps are no longer actual blimps, even though they look pretty much the same, and of course Goodyear still calls them ‘blimps.’

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TBone

      Before we moved out of Drexel Hill to War Trophy Lane in Media, dad gave me his best war trophies.  I was a rambunctious child 😆 and he grew exasperated one day.  Two big suitcases were plunked down in front of me.  Full to the brims with Dad’s 8 track tapes brought home from Nam.  I was told “Here. Just listen.” while he put the too-large headphones on me and plugged them in to his cherished stereo system.  I was quiet and well behaved for months thereafter. Thanks, Dad!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Spanky

      We’ve had rain squalls going through, so today’s outdoor activities involving circular saws and routers has been postponed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: I remember how the report on the Polish blimp called it by a different name, but I couldn’t remember it. I probably need to coat my electrodes with some more caffeine

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @Josie:

      Henry is so adorable; it’s not fair to other dogs.

      That made me laugh.  I would be tempted to make it a rotating tag just so I could see it occasionally, but I think that might be abuse of position, and I surely do not want Badger or Trixie or the adorable new baby kitten to feel left out.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @Annie: I don’t do the froo-froo cut – Henry has allergies and it’s better when he gets more air on his skin.  This is the haircut he got last week.  (Photo not from last week, but it’s the same cut.)

      Lazy Afternoon Open Thread

      As you can see, my little Henry has a tough life. Not what you’d call a working dog!

      Reply

