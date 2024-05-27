Not sure if I have shared this photo yet of Henry sliding off his pile of dog beds.

This was before his recent haircut.

And yes, that is a box of Christmas ornaments in the background. And on my coffee table I have a ziploc bag of the ornaments that I have in a basket on my deck for the season, next to the front door. At least they made it to the coffee table, where they were pushed aside to make room for my Easter decorations, which were pushed aside to make room for the vases of peonies.

Pretty soon I’ll have the whole cycle of holidays and seasons represented on my coffee table. If I don’t run out of room first!

Open thread.