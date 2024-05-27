Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Good lord, these people are nuts.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

No Justins, No Peace

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

The words do not have to be perfect.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Monday Night Open Thread

Monday Night Open Thread

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

I hope everyone had a relaxing and reflective weekend. I have been on a sustained several day stretch of doing jack shit. My big adventures were making several runs to Lowes because they have had a sale on mulch of five bags for ten bucks, and since I didn’t do a delivery this year- every couple of years I have a truck of it dumped out back, on off years I just get a few bags here and there. So that was just too good of a deal to pass up, even though the plastic waste pisses me off.

In other news, I may have a lead on some free pine mulch, because a massive tree a couple houses over was hit by lighting and cracked down the middle. It was weird- it had stopped raining and was overcast still, then out of nowhere, an explosion. I went out onto the porch and chatted with the neighbors and no one saw smoke or anything on fire or fallen, so we all headed back in. Turns out a massive pine had been hit and cracked down the middle:

Monday Night Open Thread 5

That happened on Friday, and then I guess last night the wind broke it in half and it fell:

Monday Night Open Thread 6

I slept through it falling of course, and only noticed today when I was coming home from Lowes. At any rate, the entire alley is closed down and I spose a tree service will be out and about some time this week to clean it up.

Other than that, not much of anything. I have managed to grow a pimple the size of a shooter marble on my forehead, my sinuses have blowed up, and I’m on season 2 of the Boys and playing Horizon Forbidden West. Wish I had something informative or interesting to say, but I just don’t.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • J. Arthur Crank
  • NotMax
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      Signs of life are always appreciated.

      Good luck with the free pine straw!  Hang in there with the other stuff.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      J. Arthur Crank

      No burn marks?  That is indeed odd.  Maybe water inside the tree expanded rapidly and caused a rupture, but one would think burn marks would be made.

      Is that someone’s gas meter by that tree?  Falling debris could do some serious damage there.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Swore of The Boys after the first season. Barely made it through that without repeatedly upchucking due to the increasingly gratuitous displays of violence. As always, YMMV.
      ;)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      I have managed to grow a pimple the size of a shooter marble on my forehead, my sinuses have blowed up

      No wonder you were cranky earlier.

      edit: i had to google to find out whether a shooter marble is bigger or smaller than a regular marble.  (bigger!)

      That’s quite an accomplishment!  Maybe you are re-entering your adolescent years.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.