ema

This was my first Japan Day parade (27:51 min full parade YT video) and I was a bit iffy about attending. I mean, a parade without pipes and drums, and marching bands, how does that even work? Let me tell you, it works just fine!

I loved the parade and found it to be entertaining and informative. They had groups representing both large cities and small islands, and traditional and modern Japanese culture. One thing that stood out for me, almost every group had at least a few itsy–bitsy kids and elderly people as full participants. My absolute favorites were the mini ballerinas – so uncoordinated, yet so committed – who stole the show.

They even had a group of Demon Slayer actors from Japan for a sword fighting scene. I was not familiar with Demon Slayer but I did enjoy the show. The actors were committed, the fight choreography was quite convincing, and a good time was had by all.

There was also a street fair with origami, calligraphy and, let’s be honest, what everybody was there for, Japanese street food. It was the most crowded street fair I’ve ever seen, and people were waiting in long food lines and having a great time. Unfortunately, I was filming so I didn’t get a chance to sample any of the treats. Next year. And speaking of next year, you know it’s a good parade when, as it’s ending, you’re already looking forward to attending next year’s event. So, if you’re in the city next year, I strongly recommend you attend Japan Day parade 2025.

(All the links, unless otherwise specified, are to the start of the segment mentioned, and each segment is about 1 min long.)