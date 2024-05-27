Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ema – Japan Day Parade 2024

On The Road – ema – Japan Day Parade 2024

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Happy Monday!   We are quite the travelers this week, should be fun!

If you have been thinking about sending in some pictures, now would be a great time to do it.  We have a full week this week, and then just 3 posts in the queue for the following week.

(click the schedule below for a larger, non-blurry image)
On The Road - ema - Japan Day Parade 2024 10

ema

This was my first Japan Day parade (27:51 min full parade YT video) and I was a bit iffy about attending. I mean, a parade without pipes and drums, and marching bands, how does that even work? Let me tell you, it works just fine! 

I loved the parade and found it to be entertaining and informative. They had groups representing both large cities and small islands, and traditional and modern Japanese culture. One thing that stood out for me, almost every group had at least a few itsy–bitsy kids and elderly people as full participants. My absolute favorites were the mini ballerinas – so uncoordinated, yet so committed – who stole the show.

They even had a group of Demon Slayer actors from Japan for a sword fighting scene. I was not familiar with Demon Slayer but I did enjoy the show. The actors were committed, the fight choreography was quite convincing, and a good time was had by all.

There was also a street fair with origami, calligraphy and, let’s be honest, what everybody was there for, Japanese street food. It was the most crowded street fair I’ve ever seen, and people were waiting in long food lines and having a great time. Unfortunately, I was filming so I didn’t get a chance to sample any of the treats. Next year. And speaking of next year, you know it’s a good parade when, as it’s ending, you’re already looking forward to attending next year’s event. So, if you’re in the city next year, I strongly recommend you attend Japan Day parade 2025.

(All the links, unless otherwise specified, are to the start of the segment mentioned, and each segment is about 1 min long.)

On The Road - ema - Japan Day Parade 2024 9

First, some traditional drums and a fan dance.

On The Road - ema - Japan Day Parade 2024 8

Next, a tricky group. They started out in traditional dress, performing a traditional dance, then, bam, off came the outfits, and on with the modern dance.

On The Road - ema - Japan Day Parade 2024 6

As I mentioned, almost every group, from dancers, to martial arts had little kids in them.

On The Road - ema - Japan Day Parade 2024 7

Some NYC Harajuku (21s YT short) fashion styles.

On The Road - ema - Japan Day Parade 2024 5

The Demon Slayer (5:26 min YT video) actors from Japan. The sword fighting was very well done.

On The Road - ema - Japan Day Parade 2024 4

Cheerleaders from a local Japanese high-school.

On The Road - ema - Japan Day Parade 2024 3

This group was from a small island and their music and dance reminded me of Hawaii for some reason.

On The Road - ema - Japan Day Parade 2024 2

This was a larger group of dancers representing different parts of Japan.

On The Road - ema - Japan Day Parade 2024 1

The adorable mini ballerinas The one on the far right was almost left behind.

On The Road - ema - Japan Day Parade 2024

Finally, some cool martial arts.

