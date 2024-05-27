Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Capt. Theresa Claiborne Retires After A Groundbreaking Career

United Airlines Capt. Theresa Claiborne accumulated more than 20,000 flight hours during her...

She’s been flying planes, both military and commercial, for about 43 years, breaking down barrier after barrier along the way.

But on May 23, Captain Theresa Claiborne will land her “final flight” at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after traveling from Lisbon, Portugal, with her friends and family in tow.

“I’ve had a great career,” Claiborne told CNN Travel via Zoom shortly before setting off for Lisbon. “And it’s time for me to park the brakes for the final time on a big airplane.”

Retirement flight

While she’s looking forward to “closing that one chapter and starting another,” Claiborne can’t help but get a “little teary” when she thinks of the “wide-eyed” children who often marvel at her as she strides through an airport in her pilot uniform.

“After this, walking through the airport, I won’t have a uniform on,” Claiborne says. “People will just look at me like I’m just a passenger like everyone else; that’ll be a little different … I’m hoping that I can still make an impact on the industry.

“To still impart that knowledge on young people, and particularly young Black women, that they can do this.”

Becoming a pilot was something Claiborne, originally from Virginia, could never have imagined for herself as a young girl. She was about 7 years old when she took her first flight — an international jaunt to Turkey.

“My father was military,” she says. “So I grew up really all over the world … I’d been on big airplanes before but never dreamt of flying one.”

That all changed when Claiborne joined the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) during college and was given the opportunity to fly in a T-37, a twin-engine jet trainer.

“Once I got that first taste of being in the air and being in command of the airplane, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is what I’m going to do,” says Claiborne, who was about 20 at the time.

Sink or swim

While she was keen to apply for undergraduate pilot training, Claiborne explains that the US Air Force was only training 10 women a year at the time and “had already selected the women for my graduating class.”

However, this number soon increased, and Claiborne jumped at the opportunity to earn her pilot wings.

Around six months after graduating from California State University in Sacramento, she began pilot training.

“It’s sink or swim … Either you make it, or you don’t,” she says, pointing out that she found it particularly difficult at first as “she didn’t have a strong math background.”

“I just beared down and made sure that I made it, because that’s the kind of personality I have.”

Read the rest here.

Hoover award winner Theresa Claiborne was the first black woman to become a pilot in the United States Air Force. She describes her career in the military and commercial airline pilot along with the challenges she’s faced.

 

For over 40 years, Captain Theresa Claiborne has been flying military and commercial planes, breaking barriers along the way. She made her final landing at Newark Liberty International Thursday.

Just a little good news to head us back into the work week.

Open thread

 

