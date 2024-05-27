(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: The girls are both fine. Rosie has another week off before her next round of chemo starts. I want to thank everyone, again, for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations. They are all greatly appreciated. I’m going to keep today’s update shorter.

One additional item: I know the news from Gaza is bad. I’ve seen the videos of the aftermath of this morning’s (local time) strike. You DO NOT need to see them. Or the screen grabs or pictures. It is enough to know what happened.

Russia attacked Kharkiv again today.

Kharkiv today. One woman was killed and 11 other civilians were injured. How many more people have to suffer to #LetUkraineStrikeBack? pic.twitter.com/4MSxOD8Qyt — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 27, 2024

For the third day in a row, rescuers have been removing rubble from the store, finding the remains of the bodies of civilians who were killed. Meanwhile, russian forces attacked Kharkiv again today with three glide bombs, targeting a candy factory and an agricultural machinery… pic.twitter.com/Ksl0n94Qxh — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 27, 2024

For the third day in a row, rescuers have been removing rubble from the store, finding the remains of the bodies of civilians who were killed. Meanwhile, russian forces attacked Kharkiv again today with three glide bombs, targeting a candy factory and an agricultural machinery factory. A 46-year-old woman was killed, and 11 other civilians were injured. #LetUkraineStrikeBack 📷Suspilne Kharkiv

President Zelenskyy travelled to Spain today. Among other things he signed a joint security cooperation agreement. The video to his joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is below.

France:

⚡️France will send instructors to Ukraine to train soldiers, Syrskyi says. France is planning to send instructors to Ukraine soon to train the military, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on May 27 after a call with French Defense Minister. https://t.co/b9WwMd3YUK — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 27, 2024

Here are the details from The Kyiv Independent:

Editor’s note: This story was updated with a comment from France’s Defense Ministry to Reuters. France is planning to send instructors to Ukraine to train the military, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on May 27 after a video meeting with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The announcement comes after reports that some NATO member states are discussing the possibility of sending military instructors or contractors to Ukraine to train troops and assist with equipment repairs. Kyiv has asked the U.S. and other NATO countries to help train 150,000 soldiers closer to the front lines, according to the New York Times. Syrskyi said he had already signed documents “that will allow the first French instructors to visit our training centers soon and see infrastructure and staff.” “I believe that France’s determination will encourage other partners to join this ambitious project,” the general said, without disclosing further details. France’s Defense Ministry told Reuters that training in Ukraine “is one of the projects discussed since the conference on support for Ukraine” convened by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in February. “Like all the projects discussed at that time, this track continues to be the subject of work with the Ukrainians, in particular to understand their exact needs,” the ministry said. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in late May that “there are countries who are training soldiers on the ground already,” without naming any specific countries or provide any further details on their purported operations in Ukraine. The debate on the potential presence of NATO troops in Ukraine was sparked by comments made by Macron in February, in which he considered the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine if requested. The U.S. and multiple European allies, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have distanced themselves from the French president’s statement. However, several countries have not ruled out sending troops for non-combat missions, such as training the Ukrainian military. Macron has nonetheless stood by his suggestion, saying again in May that he would consider sending French troops to Ukraine in the case of a Russian breakthrough or a Ukrainian request.

It appears that General Syrskyi may have gotten a little ahead of himself.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense:

Clarification regarding numerous requests from the mass media regarding the reception of instructors from partner countries. Starting from February 2024, Ukraine expressed interest in the prospect of receiving foreign instructors in Ukraine. As of now, we are still in… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 27, 2024

Clarification regarding numerous requests from the mass media regarding the reception of instructors from partner countries. Starting from February 2024, Ukraine expressed interest in the prospect of receiving foreign instructors in Ukraine. As of now, we are still in discussions with France and other countries on this issue. The Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff, started internal work on the relevant documents on this issue in order not to waste time on coordinating bureaucratic issues when the appropriate decision will be made.

NATO:

NATO allies should lift restrictions that prohibit Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons against military targets inside Russia, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly said in a declaration adopted on May 27. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 27, 2024

Lithuania:

The best way to help Ukraine is to help Ukraine win, but instead we are shielding Russia’s occupation. If we cannot get over our fear of success, we will only invite more failure. pic.twitter.com/okCD1xzl6B — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) May 27, 2024

Lansbergis should be the next Secretary General of NATO.

Kharkiv:

Investigators found an unexploded aerial bomb near the Kharkiv hypermarket that Russia targeted on May 25, killing over a dozen civilians, Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported on May 27. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 27, 2024

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

Rumors have it that a Russian airfield was hit. pic.twitter.com/IeGUbnFOOR — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 27, 2024

Strikes reported in Luhansk. pic.twitter.com/VjA0NTm5aC — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 27, 2024

/3. Estimated geolocation of strike/burning area in Luhansk https://t.co/f2aazPRe3x — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 27, 2024

The Kyiv Independent has the details:

Explosions were reported in Russian-occupied Luhansk in the evening of May 27 as Moscow-installed head of the region Leonid Pasechnik claimed a missile attack on the city. Telegram channels shared photos and videos showing a major fire in Luhansk. It broke out near the infrastructure facilities of the former Luhansk Higher Military Aviation School and the nearby aircraft repair plant, Luhansk Oblast Governor Artem Lysohor said. Russia’s Pasechnik said that information on damage and casualties “is being clarified.” The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims. The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on the reports. Ukraine targeted a Russian military base in Luhansk’s suburb of Yuvileine on May 20, Lysohor said. A week before, a Russian ammunition depot reportedly exploded in the occupied town of Sorokine (Krasnodon) in Luhansk Oblast. Russia had occupied Luhansk and a significant part of the region since the start of its war in 2014.

Odesa Oblast:

The Zaporizhzhia front:

Ukrainian soldiers report about big Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia front, Urozhaine area. In the morning: “Russians are attacking again near Urozhayne, they attacked with infantry forces and 2 tanks. The boys fought back without any particular problems, however, on the… pic.twitter.com/3F2jR5oCAP — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 27, 2024

Ukrainian soldiers report about big Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia front, Urozhaine area. In the morning: “Russians are attacking again near Urozhayne, they attacked with infantry forces and 2 tanks. The boys fought back without any particular problems, however, on the same front, in neighboring areas, the enemy also began active actions.” In the evening: “Strong Russian attacks on Urozhaine, today 11 units of the enemy’s AFVs are already burnt or damaged in the fields. The enemy attacks in waves, is on the outskirts of the village. The guys are holding on.” https://t.me/officer_alex33/2906

The Bilohorivka front:

54th Brigade of Ukraine repels Russian attack on the Bilohorivka front. Deepstate regarding the attack: “Footage of the destruction of the Russian column east of Verkhnokamianske Quite unusual shots, because mainly the Russians near Siversk use infantry, drones and artillery,… pic.twitter.com/zdoPNPkAdQ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 27, 2024

54th Brigade of Ukraine repels Russian attack on the Bilohorivka front. Deepstate regarding the attack: “Footage of the destruction of the Russian column east of Verkhnokamianske Quite unusual shots, because mainly the Russians near Siversk use infantry, drones and artillery, and AFVs go as a support force. Here, the Russians began to move in a whole column to the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, but encountered an effective repulse. The column was multiplied by zero, and attempts to break through to Siversk, which is the main goal of the Russians, once again failed. Fighting continues along the entire stretch from Bilogorivka (Luhansk region) to Rozdolivka. In particular, near the first one, you can see very frequent shots of damage to the infantry, which is constantly attacking.” https://t.me/DeepStateUA/19572russian

Chasiv Yar:

/2. Repealing of today’s Russian attack on Chasiv Yar.

T-90M with spoiler was burned, was not fast enough. https://t.co/uqYD9tG3Va pic.twitter.com/qgHbZlLbvC — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 27, 2024

Orsk, Orenburg Oblast, Russia:

Another over-the-horizon radar ‘Voronezh-M’ in Orsk, Orenburg region was attacked by drones. Sources say that Ukrainian drones covered more than 1.800km, setting a new record. The consequences of the damage are still being clarified.https://t.co/K3rVs1HDr5 pic.twitter.com/NgsBQv7R8v — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 27, 2024

From Ukrainska Pravda:

A drone belonging to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the Voronezh M long-range target detection radar station located in the city of Orsk inRussia’s Orenburg Oblast on 26 May. Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) Quote: “A Ukrainian drone has covered a distance of more than 1,800 kilometres to the enemy’s facility, setting a new record for the range of destruction for kamikaze drones.” Details: The aftermath of the attack is being ascertained. Russian news outlets wrote that a UAV “went down” near Orsk and that the drone’s target “may have been a military facility.” Previously, the most distant target attacked by Ukrainian drones was a facility in the city of Salavat in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, which is 140 kilometres closer to the Ukrainian border than Orsk. For reference: Voronezh M is part of a family of Russian long-range stationary over-the-horizon radars. It is designed to detect space and aerodynamic targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles. This radar operates in the one-metre waveband and has a target detection range of up to 6,000 kilometres. Background: Earlier, there was information that a DIU drone had hit another radar station of this family, Voronezh DM, located in the village of Gluboky in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. It was attacked on 23 May, which resulted in a fire at the site.

That’s enough for today.

