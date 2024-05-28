On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Rileys Enabler

Writing from the Shannon airport (small and makes international travels a BREEZE) on the way home to Houston.

First part of the journey- 2 1/2 days exploring Edinburgh, including the Edinburgh Castle, the Royal Mile and all steps between. Edinburgh is a picturesque city, soaked in history and pubs. We loved it- stayed in a rented Air BNB with family.

Day 3- RyanAir flight to Dublin, the NYC of Ireland (sort of). Dublin is the definition of a bustling city- highlights of the stay there were the Fish Shop dinner (get reservations ahead, it’s booked solid and worth it) and the full Book of Kells experience at Trinity college. Breathtaking.

We rented a car from Dublin to drive across to Galway, and I was honking it would be rolling green farms but they’ve got a good bit of the highway surrounded by stone walls and high vegetation so the views don’t get really good until almost to Galway. Once close, plenty of low stone walls and sheep. Galway is a lovely smallish town to explore- lots of history and fantastic food (Nimmos by the Spanish Arch is lovely). We also did a special tasting meal at Aniar, which was built around all local ingredients and was a marvel.

From Galway we drove the Burren to see the Cliffs of Moher, and were blessed with sunny warm weather for the hike. The cliffs are incredibly beautiful and full of Puffins, though we did not see one in person, sadly. Highly recommend this part of the trip- the drive is a bit white-knuckle but worth it in the end.

Final leg of the trip was Galway to Bunratty Castle and village- a sort of walkable historic immersive experience and well worth the drive, over to Limerick for our last pub crawl and back to Shannon to fly out. Whew! Have loved our time in both countries and cannot wait to return and explore.