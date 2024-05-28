Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Pelosi: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are.” Why not both?

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

When we show up, we win.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

This blog will pay for itself.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

Found liable for massive fraud, is required to post a massive bond, gets a break, then files a *fraudulent* bond!

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Republicans don’t trust women.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Let there be snark.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Rileys Enabler – Edinburgh, Dublin, Galway and Shannon

On The Road – Rileys Enabler – Edinburgh, Dublin, Galway and Shannon

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Rileys Enabler

Writing from the Shannon airport (small and makes international travels a BREEZE) on the way home to Houston.

First part of the journey- 2 1/2 days exploring Edinburgh, including the Edinburgh Castle, the Royal Mile and all steps between. Edinburgh is a picturesque city, soaked in history and pubs. We loved it- stayed in a rented Air BNB with family.

Day 3- RyanAir flight to Dublin, the NYC of Ireland (sort of). Dublin is the definition of a bustling city- highlights of the stay there were the Fish Shop dinner (get reservations ahead, it’s booked solid and worth it) and the full Book of Kells experience at Trinity college. Breathtaking.

We rented a car from Dublin to drive across to Galway, and I was honking it would be rolling green farms but they’ve got a good bit of the highway surrounded by stone walls and high vegetation so the views don’t get really good until almost to Galway. Once close, plenty of low stone walls and sheep. Galway is a lovely smallish town to explore- lots of history and fantastic food (Nimmos by the Spanish Arch is lovely). We also did a special tasting meal at Aniar, which was built around all local ingredients and was a marvel.

From Galway we drove the Burren to see the Cliffs of Moher, and were blessed with sunny warm weather for the hike. The cliffs are incredibly beautiful and full of Puffins, though we did not see one in person, sadly. Highly recommend this part of the trip- the drive is a bit white-knuckle but worth it in the end.

Final leg of the trip was Galway to Bunratty Castle and village- a sort of walkable historic immersive experience and well worth the drive, over to Limerick for our last pub crawl and back to Shannon to fly out. Whew! Have loved our time in both countries and cannot wait to return and explore.

On The Road - Rileys Enabler - Edinburgh, Dublin, Galway and Shannon 8
Edinburgh, Scotland

Portion of the Royal Mile shopping and historical district

On The Road - Rileys Enabler - Edinburgh, Dublin, Galway and Shannon 7
Edinburgh

Edinburgh Castle on a sunny day

On The Road - Rileys Enabler - Edinburgh, Dublin, Galway and Shannon 6
Edinburgh

Signs of Edinburgh!

On The Road - Rileys Enabler - Edinburgh, Dublin, Galway and Shannon 5
Dublin

Book of Kells experience, Trinity College Library (currently undergoing restoration)

On The Road - Rileys Enabler - Edinburgh, Dublin, Galway and Shannon 4
Galway

Streets of Galway at sunset (the sun doesn’t set until around 9:45 this time of year)

On The Road - Rileys Enabler - Edinburgh, Dublin, Galway and Shannon 3
The Burren, Galway area

Surprise castle ruin on the way to the Cliffs – there are MANY in these parts.

On The Road - Rileys Enabler - Edinburgh, Dublin, Galway and Shannon 2
Cliffs of Moher, Ireland

Breathtaking Cliffs view

On The Road - Rileys Enabler - Edinburgh, Dublin, Galway and Shannon 1
Bunratty Castle, Shannon

Really cool castle experience- you’re able to access a great deal of the building through terrifying spiral stairs.

On The Road - Rileys Enabler - Edinburgh, Dublin, Galway and Shannon
Bunratty Castle

Restored window in Bunratty castle. There’s also a walkable village around the castle- you can enter the restored buildings and learn about historical village life

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Scuffletuffle

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Scuffletuffle

      Would love to see the Book of Kells again. Saw a bit of it way back in the 70s when it came to Boston. Magnificent work!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.