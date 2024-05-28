Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 21

It’s Day 21 of the trial.

We are closing in on the end of Trump’s NY Trial.

This should be interesting.  Just closing arguments and jury instructions, and then jury deliberation begins.

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Josh Kovensky (TPM)   live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos)  live blogging

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Adam Klasfeld on twitter

Lisa Rubin on twitter

 

AP Live blogging

Still loving this awesome guy who carries this sign.

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 20: Jury Instruction Discussion at 2:15 Eastern

Open thread.

Update:

Witness testimony refresher from ABC.  h/t Jackie or Scout211, I think.  It was in a thread yesterday and I have slept since then!

Over the last five weeks, the jury in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial witnessed a marathon of testimony.

Among the 22 witnesses who took the stand, jurors heard from Trump’s former lawyer, an adult film actress, two of Trump’s executive assistants, a tabloid executive, a top White House aide, and a flurry of custodial witnesses as prosecutors sought to show that Trump falsified business records to hide the reimbursement of a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to boost Trump’s electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 21

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      I posted this at the bottom of the last thread, but I guess it fits better here. From the TPM liveblog, I got a giggle out of this analogy:

      We have a Trump-heavy retinue today. I’m starting to feel like a bird watcher with these updates on his retinue, cataloging rare Trumps or lesser-known figures from the MAGA firmament who have made an appearance.

      Today, we have both Don Jr. and Eric appearing together. Each alone is common, but it’s the first time that they’ve been seen together at the trial. A rarer sighting is that of Trump’s daughter Tiffany, in attendance with her husband Michael Boulos.

      You can just imagine the fervent Trump-trial-watchers with their life lists and their elaborate spotting and photography gear and so on.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Guess who at the FTFNYT:

      Trump Leans Into an Outlaw Image as His Criminal Trial Concludes

      As Mr. Trump awaits the conclusion of his Manhattan trial — closing arguments are set for Tuesday and a verdict could arrive as soon as this week — he used a weeklong break from court to align himself with defendants and convicted criminals charged by the same system with which he is at war.

      There was a time when so much confirmed and alleged criminality would be too much to tolerate for supporters of a candidate for president, an office with a sworn duty to uphold the Constitution. That might have been especially true in the case of a candidate who has been indicted four times and stands accused of rank disregard for the law.

      Makes me, but obviously not Maggie, wonder about those times gone by when “confirmed criminality” wasn’t equivalent to wearing a tan suit or taking a tumble on a bike ride.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @dmsilev:

      Today, we have both Don Jr. and Eric appearing together

      No Melania, not at all surprising. Even less surprising, no Barron.

      No Javanka, either of them. Looks like the favourite child and child-in-law have cut all the ties?

      Has the Singing RNC Co-chair shown up yet? Or DJTJr’s shrieking meth-addled “fiancée”?

      What a bizarre cast of characters this movie has.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Redshift

      I’m sure we all know this by now, but it’s normal for closing arguments to be fairly short. An hour for each side wouldn’t be unusual.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TS

      @Redshift:

      JOSH KOVENSKY
      |
      9:33 a.m.

      A Long Day Ahead

      Blanche says that he expects to speak for two and a half hours.

      Steinglass says he expects to go between four and four and a half hours.

       

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      Open thread, so I’m re-posting a comment from downstairs regarding my cat, Oscar:

      Calling on the BJ Cat-alariat:  Cat coughs.

      My old cat Oscar has a cough.  The vet put him on a course of steroids early this month and the cough went away.  He completed the course on May 13.  Two days ago the cough came back.  Is the problem ongoing inflammation, so we should keep him on steroids?  Is there something else going on?

      It’s a mild one, and apparently dry. (I say apparently because he also sneezes, and those are snotty.)

      He already has an appointment next week to do bloodwork for his thyroid condition (he’s on meds for that), so we’ll probably also talk about the cough then.  Unless the vet wants me to run him in sooner – I’ve texted them and am awaiting their response.

      Does anyone here know anything about chronic coughing in cats? 

      Oscar does go outside, still, but mostly onto the porch and deck these days.  He’ll go out when it’s raining, too.  I keep the sliding glass doors open if the weather is even the slightest bit bearable, so there’s always plenty of fresh air (also, plenty of moist air, this being Seattle).  He has, as noted, a thyroid condition that has affected his heart (minimally).  His breathing tends to be more rapid and shallow than a younger cat, but SFAICT he’s fully oxygenated.

      Any feedback would be appreciated. 

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SuzieC

      Blanche expects to speak for 2 to 2 1/2 hours?  How many different ways can he say “Michael Cohen is a big fat liar”?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @SiubhanDuinne: If my old man was saluting planes in the sky on Memorial Day, slurring words and blanking out, I might seek help for the grandpa of my kiddos.

      The whole family is trash.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @LAO:

      I expect the summations will run longer, especially the prosecution because it’s a paper case.

      I think it was Katie Phang who wrote on Twitter that the prosecution will want to say two things:

      The defense did not dispute any of the documentary evidence. Their entire case was attacking witnesses.

      The defense made some promises in their opening statement and kept none of them.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Jackie: well, why turn down an opportunity to make a whole lot more emoluments and grift money. I don’t know all the ways they benefited last time, but I’m still pissed off about it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      dmsilev

      @SuzieC:

      Blanche expects to speak for 2 to 2 1/2 hours?  How many different ways can he say “Michael Cohen is a big fat liar”?

      Let’s brainstorm. There’s the normal narrative approach. Then there’s the modern posting-of-memes. Then the epic poetry recitation, inspired by both Icelandic Eddas and the Homeric tradition. Then the Bollywood dance-off. And so forth.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Scout211

      @SiubhanDuinne: No Javanka, either of them. Looks like the favourite child and child-in-law have cut all the ties?

      No, Jarvanka have not cut all ties, just public appearances with him and all that criminal trial fuss.  They are both working the high roller donor circuit gathering $$$ for his campaign attorneys fees.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Scout211

      (NBC)Blanche told jurors it was “a stretch” that Trump always “had full knowledge of what was happening” inside the Trump Organization and his other business enterprises.
      “That is reasonable doubt, ladies and gentlemen,” he said.

      IANAL, but point to Blanche here because when has Trump ever had “full knowledge” of anything? It’s a bit misleading but still . . .

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geoduck

      I’m a little sad that Tiffany is there to grovel for approval. She married a billionaire, didn’t she? It’s not like she needs the money…

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Scout211

      Biden team shows up:

      (NBC) Biden campaign members have arrived outside of the courthouse with actor Robert De Niro and Capitol police officer Harry Dunn, who was attacked in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Leto

      @Scout211: personally, I feel the prosecution has shown that he was such a micromanager on every single cent coming in/going out, that that’s not going to fly. On top of the fact that he “wrote” about it in The Shart of the Deal, that a “good boss” knows where every penny is at all times. But who knows.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @matt:

      Does Trump raging like Hitler online worry other folks, or is it just me?

      I’m with you, but it seems to be one key to his popularity with the political media and with his followers.

      Reply

