It’s Day 21 of the trial.

We are closing in on the end of Trump’s NY Trial.

This should be interesting. Just closing arguments and jury instructions, and then jury deliberation begins.

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Josh Kovensky (TPM) live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos) live blogging

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Good morning from Trump’s NY criminal trial where the longest line yet is waiting to hear closing arguments. It’s DAY number….ok, so I lost count. Whatever day it is, I’ll be here, live tweeting it all gavel to gavel for @lawfare. Join me, won’t you? 🧵⚖️ pic.twitter.com/iuabFLYjZI — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) May 28, 2024

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Good morning from The Line at the Manhattan criminal courthouse, where closing arguments are set to begin in Donald Trump’s trial on 34 felony counts for falsification of business records. I’m here alongside @TylerMcBrien @katherinepomps for @lawfare. Follow along 👇 ⬇️ 👇 pic.twitter.com/NfiCFMvkRA — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 28, 2024

Adam Klasfeld on twitter

Good morning from New York. Some 20 prosecution and two defense witnesses later, the evidentiary record of Trump’s historic criminal trial has closed. Now, closing arguments are ahead. As always, I’ll cover the proceedings live from the courtroom. 🧵 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 28, 2024

Lisa Rubin on twitter

AP Live blogging

Still loving this awesome guy who carries this sign.

Open thread.

Update:

Witness testimony refresher from ABC. h/t Jackie or Scout211, I think. It was in a thread yesterday and I have slept since then!