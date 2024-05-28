It’s Day 21 of the trial.
We are closing in on the end of Trump’s NY Trial.
This should be interesting. Just closing arguments and jury instructions, and then jury deliberation begins.
Best sources of live blogging that I have found.
Josh Kovensky (TPM) live blogging
Mark Sumner (Daily Kos) live blogging
Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter
Good morning from Trump’s NY criminal trial where the longest line yet is waiting to hear closing arguments.
It’s DAY number….ok, so I lost count.
Whatever day it is, I’ll be here, live tweeting it all gavel to gavel for @lawfare.
Join me, won’t you? 🧵⚖️ pic.twitter.com/iuabFLYjZI
— Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) May 28, 2024
Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter
Good morning from The Line at the Manhattan criminal courthouse, where closing arguments are set to begin in Donald Trump’s trial on 34 felony counts for falsification of business records.
I’m here alongside @TylerMcBrien @katherinepomps for @lawfare.
Follow along 👇 ⬇️ 👇 pic.twitter.com/NfiCFMvkRA
— Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 28, 2024
Adam Klasfeld on twitter
Good morning from New York.
Some 20 prosecution and two defense witnesses later, the evidentiary record of Trump’s historic criminal trial has closed.
Now, closing arguments are ahead.
As always, I’ll cover the proceedings live from the courtroom. 🧵
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 28, 2024
Lisa Rubin on twitter
Still loving this awesome guy who carries this sign.
Update:
Witness testimony refresher from ABC. h/t Jackie or Scout211, I think. It was in a thread yesterday and I have slept since then!
Over the last five weeks, the jury in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial witnessed a marathon of testimony.
Among the 22 witnesses who took the stand, jurors heard from Trump’s former lawyer, an adult film actress, two of Trump’s executive assistants, a tabloid executive, a top White House aide, and a flurry of custodial witnesses as prosecutors sought to show that Trump falsified business records to hide the reimbursement of a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to boost Trump’s electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
