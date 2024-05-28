Via the Politico, I learn that we are all supposed to be freaking out:

A pervasive sense of fear has settled in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects, even among officeholders and strategists who had previously expressed confidence about the coming battle with Donald Trump. All year, Democrats had been on a joyless and exhausting grind through the 2024 election. But now, nearly five months from the election, anxiety has morphed into palpable trepidation, according to more than a dozen party leaders and operatives. And the gap between what Democrats will say on TV or in print, and what they’ll text their friends, has only grown as worries have surged about Biden’s prospects.

I just don’t know what to say to this. Do I find the idea of four more years of Trump terrifying? Absolutely. Do I think it will be the end of democracy as we know it in the United States? Yes. But at the same time, what is the point of freaking out? I can’t mentally live in fear of what I can not control. Not to mention, what am I supposed to fucking do, anyway? Vote harder?

It’s already depressing enough knowing that I live surrounded by people who love them some Trump, and knowing that I live in a country that could very easily elect him. I just can not lose my shit over it every day.

***

In other news, Israel is just galloping torwards its new destiny as a complete pariah state:

Israeli shelling and airstrikes killed at least 37 people, most of them sheltering in tents, outside the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight and on Tuesday — pummeling the same area where strikes triggered a deadly fire days earlier in a camp for displaced Palestinians — according to witnesses, emergency workers and hospital officials. The tent camp inferno has drawn widespread international outrage, including from some of Israel’s closest allies, over the military’s expanding offensive into Rafah. And in a sign of Israel’s growing isolation on the world stage, Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognized a Palestinian state on Tuesday.

Fucking hell. The Israeli military initially took credit for the strikes triumphantly claiming the death of two Hamas leaders or henchman or I don’t even know what they call them anymore, but is now arguing that it was in fact a precision strike, and I don’t know and can’t predict what kind of statements they will backpedal to because pretty much we’re at the point where they don’t care anymore and will just say “but 7 October and fuck you.”

All of this, as wiser people have noted (Adam), is all for nothing because they have no strategy, only tactics, and are basically so deep in a game of whack a mole that they don’t even really care if they are actually aiming at moles any more. It’s gotten so bad that even one of the worst fucking human beings in the world, Piers Morgan, is occasionally making sense.

At this point, though, it just feels like the Israeli government has decided to redo every bad mistake the United States made post 9/11 but in the most fucking incompetent and evil way possible. The whole fucking thing is tragic.

***

As you all know, I just love birds, but for the past four hours there is a mourning dove perched in one of my trees just about level with my office window, and it WILL NOT SHUT UP. NONSTOP. I even went outside to see if something was threatening its nest, but there was nothing. Guy just needs to get laid or something. But he is making me mental in the process.

In other news, the tumor of a pimple on my forehead will not come to a head, and if the wind blows hard it hurts. If it does not get better by tomorrow, there will be some home surgery taking place. I am now on day five of sinus hell, and my already sour mood is now escalated to low simmer, and I am even more pissy and irritable than I was yesterday.

Currently on Season two of the Boys rewatch (I never saw season 3 and a new season is coming out), and playing Horizon Forbidden West, although my character Aloy never shuts up. Joelle is doing well. Just thought I would throw that out there because you gossips get all het up when I don’t mention her every now and then.