Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

Cole is on a roll !

Even though I know this is a bad idea, I’m off to do it anyway!

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Tuesday Evening Open Thread

Tuesday Evening Open Thread

by | 86 Comments

This post is in: 

Via the Politico, I learn that we are all supposed to be freaking out:

A pervasive sense of fear has settled in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects, even among officeholders and strategists who had previously expressed confidence about the coming battle with Donald Trump.

All year, Democrats had been on a joyless and exhausting grind through the 2024 election. But now, nearly five months from the election, anxiety has morphed into palpable trepidation, according to more than a dozen party leaders and operatives. And the gap between what Democrats will say on TV or in print, and what they’ll text their friends, has only grown as worries have surged about Biden’s prospects.

I just don’t know what to say to this. Do I find the idea of four more years of Trump terrifying? Absolutely. Do I think it will be the end of democracy as we know it in the United States? Yes. But at the same time, what is the point of freaking out? I can’t mentally live in fear of what I can not control. Not to mention, what am I supposed to fucking do, anyway? Vote harder?

It’s already depressing enough knowing that I live surrounded by people who love them some Trump, and knowing that I live in a country that could very easily elect him. I just can not lose my shit over it every day.

***

In other news, Israel is just galloping torwards its new destiny as a complete pariah state:

Israeli shelling and airstrikes killed at least 37 people, most of them sheltering in tents, outside the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight and on Tuesday — pummeling the same area where strikes triggered a deadly fire days earlier in a camp for displaced Palestinians — according to witnesses, emergency workers and hospital officials.

The tent camp inferno has drawn widespread international outrage, including from some of Israel’s closest allies, over the military’s expanding offensive into Rafah. And in a sign of Israel’s growing isolation on the world stage, Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognized a Palestinian state on Tuesday.

Fucking hell. The Israeli military initially took credit for the strikes triumphantly claiming the death of two Hamas leaders or henchman or I don’t even know what they call them anymore, but is now arguing that it was in fact a precision strike, and I don’t know and can’t predict what kind of statements they will backpedal to because pretty much we’re at the point where they don’t care anymore and will just say “but 7 October and fuck you.”

All of this, as wiser people have noted (Adam), is all for nothing because they have no strategy, only tactics, and are basically so deep in a game of whack a mole that they don’t even really care if they are actually aiming at moles any more. It’s gotten so bad that even one of the worst fucking human beings in the world, Piers Morgan, is occasionally making sense.

At this point, though, it just feels like the Israeli government has decided to redo every bad mistake the United States made post 9/11 but in the most fucking incompetent and evil way possible. The whole fucking thing is tragic.

***

As you all know, I just love birds, but for the past four hours there is a mourning dove perched in one of my trees just about level with my office window, and it WILL NOT SHUT UP. NONSTOP. I even went outside to see if something was threatening its nest, but there was nothing. Guy just needs to get laid or something. But he is making me mental in the process.

In other news, the tumor of a pimple on my forehead will not come to a head, and if the wind blows hard it hurts. If it does not get better by tomorrow, there will be some home surgery taking place. I am now on day five of sinus hell, and my already sour mood is now escalated to low simmer, and I am even more pissy and irritable than I was yesterday.

Currently on Season two of the Boys rewatch (I never saw season 3 and a new season is coming out), and playing Horizon Forbidden West, although my character Aloy never shuts up. Joelle is doing well. Just thought I would throw that out there because you gossips get all het up when I don’t mention her every now and then.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Argiope
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Bex
  • Bostondreams
  • Burnspbesq
  • cain
  • Damien
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Doug R
  • EarthWindFire
  • eclare
  • frosty
  • gene108
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Honus
  • hrprogressive
  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • Jay
  • Jharp
  • Jinchi
  • Josie
  • Kay
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Kelly
  • kindness
  • kissel
  • Ksmiami
  • Leto
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Luther M. Siler
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Manyakitty
  • Martin
  • matt
  • Michael Bersin
  • MomSense
  • moops
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Princess
  • rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)
  • Rob
  • Roberto el oso
  • sab
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SomeRandomGuy
  • Steeplejack
  • sukabi
  • Suzanne
  • SW
  • TBone
  • ThatLeftTurnInABQ
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades
  • wombat probability cloud
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    86Comments

    1. 1.

      West of the Cascades

      Without reading the Politico article, I can guess that it names one of these freaking out Democrats, quotes several “who declined to be named,” and mostly just makes shit up to spin a narrative. Since this is what passes for “reporting” in most Beltway publications, it seems like it can safely be filed under “bullshit.”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Burnspbesq

      The world would be a better place if Glenn McGrath (legendary Aussie cricket bowler, capable of getting it up there at 93-95 mph) had hit Piers Morgan in the head instead of the elbow all those years ago.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      anxiety has morphed into palpable trepidation, according to more than a dozen party leaders and operatives

      A dozen party leaders and operatives have said anxiety has morphed into palpable trepidation?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Are you aware there are two threads in a row entitled “Tuesday Evening Open Thread?”

      May cause some confusion in the Recent Comments sidebar.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      kissel

      Honestly if Biden loses it will be fault of the Democratic party for not being progressive enough, but they will try to spin it as if the progressive side cost them the election.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ThatLeftTurnInABQ

      Shorter Politico:

      Yes, we and most of the other privileged upper-middle class straight white males who dominate the political press are racist, misogynist pieces of shit who miss the good old days when we could grope and rape interns and junior staffers, before the MeToo movement spoiled our fun. Not coincidentally, the idea of President Kamala Harris fucking terrifies us, so badly that we piss in our pants with fear at the idea that Biden – Harris might win this election and then face the flaming ruins of a post-Trump GOP in 2028.

      Hence we will lie our lying liar on-fire pants off, concerning this election.

      That is all.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Barbara

      I don’t take anything for granted but I long ago stopped reading anything the only point of which is to tell me what “might” happen. It’s not edifying.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      I saw that “Democrats are freaking out” article and avoided it.  I’m not interested in reading Politico’s clickbait about the Biden campaign in freakout mode.

      However, if it was about the Republicans freaking out about the Trump campaign, I’d read it and prolly post it in the comments.   LOL

      Reply
    14. 14.

      moops

      The point is, it is time to start campaigning, HARD.    Enough with partial measures and doling things out in social media.   Get out there and campaign.  Stop being the White House, entirely.   From now until the election, the executive branch is a dead letter office.  The only goal now is re-election.  No GOP would be bothered in the least at this decision.  This war, act like it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bbleh

      @Baud: It has morphed into palpable trepidation?!  Oh noes!! Soon it may manifest as visible nervousness! Or perhaps even … emerge as manifest agita!!

      I don’t know how many layers of mutual fluffing are going on there, but I will say that I do not disapprove of actual nervousness among Dems at this point.  We NEED to be operating at Defcon … uhh … let’s say Three.  The Orcs are stirred up, and their leaders and influencers have pushed the pedal to the metal.  We can’t not do the same.

      (And no, that does not mean running around with hair on fire.  It means donating and volunteering and that sort of thing.  It means getting involved rather than just fretting publicly.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      EarthWindFire

      You only learned this now? I’ve been told that I’m supposed to be freaking out since the MI primary because uncommitted and did you know Joe Biden’s old? Democrats freak out. It’s our nature.

      As a party, we’ve had Stockholm Syndrome with the right since Reagan if not Nixon. Dem voters seem to be getting over it but strategists aren’t keeping up.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Damien

      I’m glad a Palestinian state is being recognized, it’s about time. Out of curiosity, do we know what the boundaries are that they’re recognizing, and who they recognize as the government of the Palestinian state?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bostondreams

      Re: HFW. If you think Aloy won’t shut up now, just wait until Beta shows up.
      Kudos though to Ashley  Burch, who does an amazing job with the voices in that game. I prefered Zero Dawn, but really enjoyed the sequel. Sad we lost Lance Reddick for the final game. Plus, the DLC was fantastic and made all the right people angry

      And here’s hoping that the coming show is as good as Fallout!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sukabi

      John, the only thing I can offer advice on is the forehead pimple…. there are a couple of things you can try first is a pimple patch

       

      or home remedy that will help reduce irritation… grated raw potato as a poultice …

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kelly

      I spent a while today with Mom in memory care watching reruns on the PAC12 channel. The last PAC12 game was played a couple days ago, Arizona winning the baseball tournament. I wonder how long the ghost of the PAC12 will live on. Mom likes her sports. PAC12 reruns were the only sports on and well reruns are OK she’s in memory care. Weird Bill Walton died the day after the PAC12 faded away. Bill was such an enthusiastic PAC12 alumnus.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SomeRandomGuy

      I think this is time for Democrats to try for some performative outrage.  They should approach this like sex in an arranged marriage, where you don’t go stampeding forward and expect results.

      It’s the best time ever to bring up the comment sections of Republican postings, and say “I mean, if I had supporters saying this, I’d wonder what was wrong with me. Wouldn’t you?”

      Try moving slowly, and letting your partner (that’s the journalist) set the pace, so when you are ready to make your move, they’re in sync with you, and ready to believe the worst, of someone who wouldn’t reject support from such people.

      Don’t try for a home run right off the bat – if you get to second base, where they have to think hard about how to “both sides” it, that’s good for now, but, keep working to find out when they’ll give up the good stuff, and report the truth uncritically.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Leto

      John, yesterday when I woke up my sinuses felt like a bomb had dropped on them. Apparently a very delayed allergy season hit me all at once. Woke up this morning feeling even worse. Took a Clariton and hoping for the best. Did 4 hours of yard work, which didn’t make things worse, so small happiness there.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Scout211

      (NBC) Tomorrow’s trial proceedings are expected to get underway at 10 a.m., instead of the regular 9:30 a.m., with Judge Juan Merchan saying he expects jury instructions to last about an hour.

      After that, the case will be in the hands of the jury.

      Merchan said tomorrow’s proceedings will conclude at 4:30 p.m., but left the door open for the rest of the week, noting that if proceedings are needed on Thursday and Friday the timing will be determined by how deliberations are progressing.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Baud: Christ, that sounds like something W. C. Fields would say.  “Young man, if there is such a thing as palpable trepidation, then you are that thing!”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Doug R

      If you’re behind on The Boys, I’d suggest watching Gen V before season 4 drops. Ties into the main series with different characters although a couple of heavy hitters show up.

      There’s also the cartoon series with a few backstories.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      Today was my first day of a new year.  I got out of the shower and noticed something on my inside thigh this morning.  It was a godddamn tick!  My wife had to pick it out and its still hurts 12 hours laters.  Then I picked up my backpack on our family room floor and the mouse I’m always on the look out for scurried the hell away form me.  I don’t know if it was under, in, or on my backpack.  I gave it a not so glorious chase wearing a winter glove and holding a broom for 5 minutes.  I saw it 3 times and it disappeared.  Fucker.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Will the real Tuesday Evening Open Thread please stand up?

      LOL. You should have renamed your thread “The Real Tuesday Evening Open Thread.”  😉

      Reply
    43. 43.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      The Village runs a version of this trope every four years.

      This is the DOOM version the FTFNYT ran on March 13, 1940.  FDR won all the delegates and “unpledged” received only 13.21% of the vote but that didn’t stop them from manufacturing their narrative.

      ROOSEVELT SLATE CARRIES PRIMARY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE; But Unpledged Vote Shows Third-Term Foes Are Strong

      Reply
    45. 45.

      schrodingers_cat

      Indian election update. One phase left. It will be this weekend. Since this is Balloon Juice, I am posting this brilliant ad about Modi balloon again. And hoping that Indians have pricked the balloon that is the Modi phenomena and let out the hot air once and for all.

      When Mr. Ordinary is on his scooter, he is wondering why old road that has always been there  is being inaugurated again. (Modi has actually done this for roads and schemes, just renamed already existing stuff and passed it as new).

      Question: Do you want a dispassionate account of the elections from me or my account about what I think should happen and why. Or both. Thanks.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      MagdaInBlack

      We have squirrels that live in the rafters of the body shop part of our building. They don’t bother anything and they’re just kind of part of the “ambiance.”  Until the roof over the office leaked and the ceiling tile fell in and my corporate masters, in their usual way, have not fixed it. Since then we get regular furry visitors in the office and have twice had to shoo one out. BUT today I came in to my boss cleaning, because critters had spent the weekend playing and eating and tracking crap all over everything.

      I asked if we could NOW get the GD ceiling fixed? Please?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      hrprogressive

      I’ve already stated in other places that I don’t really know what to feel about Biden’s prospects, because Adam seems confident Trump has at least a 1/3rd chance of victory which, if this country were sane, wouldn’t even be a 3% chance…and he consistently states he doesn’t peddle “hopium” around here…

      But yet I think there is a legitimate argument to be made about whether the polls are actually accurately capturing real statistical voting bases and their intention to vote in a few months, and/or if bad-faith polls with terrible weighting, sampling, or other dubious methodologies aren’t actually trying to place their thumbs on the scale in Trump’s favor.

      That said, let me ask President Hillary Clinton what she thinks about polling, before I make a decision there.

      Also, it’s pretty clear to me that so-called “news outlets” whether they are political in nature or not absolutely want to see Trump elected again, either because they actively want to be a part of his fascist hellscape, and/or they just think Trump = Record Profits & Deregulation and everything else is secondary. “Real Journalism” is basically dead at the mass media level, so, forgive me if I don’t immediately trust Politico or WaPO or the NYT claiming “zomg sky is falling for dems!” when the same places that predicted a 2022 Red Wave were dead fucking wrong, in spite of trying so, so hard to make it happen.

      I’m not confident Biden wins, because the consequences of him losing are so, so dire.

      But the idea that his goose is completely cooked just because Our Gilded Betters said so doesn’t resonate with me. Voters still get one more chance, at least, to have a say in this country.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      cain

      So all this out raising Republicans on money, Trump in multiple criminal trials and women’s healthcare becoming illegal in a lot of states and we are supposed to be panicking ?

      And we all know what a tight ship Biden and others run in terms of leaks. I think these people love to put this shit out there to get clicks.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      gene108

      A pervasive sense of fear has settled in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects, even among officeholders and strategists who had previously expressed confidence about the coming battle with Donald Trump.

      Why wouldn’t Democrats have a sense of fear about this election? Trump is in one and faces three more criminal cases against him, he lost a defamation case being found civilly liable for sexual assault, and currently owes the State of New York $400 million+ pending an appeal, and polls show a close race.

      Biden can win the popular vote by 7-8 million and still lose the EC to Trump.

      Fear also motivates people to be cautious, prepare, and think of ways to overcome what makes them afraid. I’d rather have Democrats afraid of second Trump term than cocky and not doing the work.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Princess

      A one third chance of Trump winning sounds about right to me. On the one hand, Dems have been widely over performing in actual elections. On the other hand, Gaza, inflation, housing prices. And people expecting a tsunami of new white women voting for Biden are going to be sorely disappointed. For one thing, a heck of a lot of solid GoP white women are married post menopausal women who don’t need to worry about pregnancy but love low taxes.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Michael Bersin

      Meh.

      The choice in November is between a Fascist pig and his acolytes or people who are not. The “insider” handwringers are much more worried about their access. Hence the handwringing.

      In 2008 David Sedaris nailed it (in The New Yorker):

      “…To put them [undecideds] in perspective, I think of being on an airplane. The flight attendant comes down the aisle with her food cart and, eventually, parks it beside my seat. “Can I interest you in the chicken?” she asks. “Or would you prefer the platter of shit with bits of broken glass in it?”

      To be undecided in this election is to pause for a moment and then ask how the chicken is cooked….”

      Our world has not changed for the better since then.

      As for the handwringers, shut-up and fight, or get out of the way.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kay

      So Alito lied about the insurrection flag and there are texts to prove he lied. Also his wife is as insane as Ginni Thomas – but probably the bigger issue is we just caught a SCOTUS justice in a big, humiliating lie.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jharp

      Regarding the home surgery.

      Get a clean rag and dip it in the hottest water you can stand and apply it to pimple.

      And then keep doing it over and over until it comes to head. Again, as hot as you can stand.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      SW

      The only silver lining I can think of to a second Trump term is that the state funeral promises to be hilarious.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      frosty

      @Old Dan and Little Ann: Yes, dammit, birding season has turned into tick season. I picked five off two days ago and I didn’t even walk through any high grass!

      I’ve now stolen OzarkHillbilly’s line and I tell Ms F I’m going out to feed the ticks.

      Time to soak a set of hiking clothes with Permethrin.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Honus

      Just thought I’d comment to see if I still can.  Just tried over at LGM and got a message that I was banned.  I guess because I suggested that Wilt Chamberlain was one of the too 5 NBA players ever on the Bill Walton thread.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Kayla Rudbek

      A rainy night here and we have acquired yet another tandem bike. Mr. Rudbek is planning for Spain and he found a da Vinci tandem with 26” wheels (basically a tandem mountain bike with independent pedaling to make starting on hills easier). It may be time to deal with the HOA and find a shed to put into the backyard, as the basement is getting crowded with bikes.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      mrmoshpotato

      @ThatLeftTurnInABQ:

      Not coincidentally, the idea of President Kamala Harris fucking terrifies us, so badly that we piss in our pants with fear at the idea that Biden – Harris might win this election and then face the flaming ruins of a post-Trump GOP in 2028. 

      I’m good with pissing on the orange shitstain’s disgusting, orange, fascist grave around 5 years down the road.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jay

      The FTFNYT’s “pollster” added a caveat to his current predictions, today. LGM covers it.

      Basically after months of wanking and hyping TFIG’s polls, he basically admitted that while Biden has tripled his lead amongst “always voters”, TFIG’s “favorable” poll numbers are weighted heavily by “never voters”.

      Covering his ass when his elections predictions don’t even come close to actual votes.

      Red Wave everybody.

      I made the mistake of answering one online poll about Pierre The Con, As PM, I basically replied I the comment section that I wouldn’t piss on him or any member of their party if they were on fire.

      Now I get Con spam twice a day.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      sdhays

      @Honus: I guess because I suggested that Wilt Chamberlain was one of the too 5 NBA players ever on the Bill Walton thread.

      The grammar police over there are brutal!

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Argiope

      Home surgery makes me nervous when the surgeon has had naked mopping-related incidents.  While I can’t give medical advice to someone not my patient, I will say that in general, warm compresses are a really good start to pimple and abscess care and will probably resolve the issue if consistently applied, assuming this is a regular pimple.  If it doesn’t work, please don’t go after yourself with a sharp instrument.  You’ll shoot your eye out.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Honus: Much to my surprise, I’ve been “permanently banned” on twitter. I can still read there, just not post, so that’s fine because I can still follow breaking stories which is what twitter is best for. I have no idea what brought on the ban.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Roberto el oso

      @Damien: my understanding is that the recognition is symbolic, given that there is no Palestinian state. So the 3 countries are saying that when/if such a state comes into being they will recognize it, with all that means in terms of diplomatic exchanges, trade agreements, etc.

      If it’s more than that then it would indeed be interesting to know who the Spaniards & Norwegians & Irish are speaking with (presumably the PLA in the West Bank). Gaza is obviously another matter since it’s an active war zone, but for all intents and purposes, the Palestinian leadership remains Hamas.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Jackie

      @MomSense:

      I’m too tired to make dinner.  Going to have an ice cream sandwich and call it a night.

      I’ve been there! Sometimes a dinner consisting of an ice cream sandwich (or two) is the perfect dinner!

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Suzanne

      So. The puppy, Coco, gets lots of walking/running. Multiple times a day. Mr. Suzanne realized last week that she does not poop in the backyard, only on walks. So, today, she went out and ran with Mr. Suzanne for two miles in the morning. Then I took her for a two-mile run at lunch. Then Mr. Suzanne took her for a walk after work, about a mile. The damn dog is now being a punk-ass and demanding another walk. No, fuck you, I’m in bed.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Jinchi

      All of this, as wiser people have noted (Adam), is all for nothing because they have no strategy, only tactics

      I thought the strategy was to keep Netanyahu in power long enough to cause enough chaos to get Trump elected and then Israel and Russia will have free reign to wage war in peace.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.