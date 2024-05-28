Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Get Ready for A Long 'Short' Week

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Get Ready for A Long ‘Short’ Week

Tuesdays after a three-day weekend always manifest like…


    42Comments

    3. 3.

      Steeplejack

      I spent most of yesterday feeling like it was Sunday. I’m hoping to snap back into phase today.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TBone

      Loins girded.  Must go out and face the public on a foraging foray to restock crunchy snax.  It’s gonna be a week like a month. Again.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TBone

      First thing thought today: what fresh hell awaits THIS week?  C’mon, man! November can’t get here soon enough and that’s saying sumthin’ cuz Summer is my favorite time of year, hands down.  Can I persist? My track record so far is 100% persistence for well over half a century.  Anybody who wants to wreck that track record is gonna have a formidable foe.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      geg6

      Last week (???) there was a post about your favorite tv shows and I completely forgot to mention Somebody Somewhere.  I believe it is currently streaming the first two seasons on MAX.  Season 3 should come out some time this summer.  I especially want to recommend it to Betty Cracker, if she hasn’t seen any of it yet.  It’s truly one of the best shows ever.  Bridgett Everett, Jeff Hiller, Murray Hill and the entire cast are fantastic and the stories are hilarious, touching and, especially the family dramas, REAL.  A very good show to recover by.  Betty, if you haven’t seen it, you must!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My eldest spent the first half of the wkend on a Shannon Co. gravel bar and spent the 2nd half packing up his soaking wet gear in rising floodwaters and running for it. I warned him on Friday to keep a weather eye on the sky. Fortunately, for one reason or another he was sans family. Not sure how his wife would have reacted to such a turn of fate.

      I spent yesterday at a Doc-on-the-Block where my wife was getting treated for a spider* bite that turned ugly. Result: A script for antibiotics and the advice to, “If it gets any worse, go to the ER.”

      “HEY ASSHOLES, WE CAME HERE TO AVOID THE ER!”

      *ftr, I was able to identify the remains as NOT a fiddleback (brown recluse) or black widow, just a regular garden spider, possibly of the wolf spider genus.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TBone

      I just made the mistake of reading Vanguard’s Notice of “updated commission and fee schedules.” You now have to pay a $100 fee to close your account OR have those funds transferred to another brokerage.  Plus several other affronts to my sensibilities!  Grrrrrrrr

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Last night while walking the dog I wrote down a list of a half dozen “Emergency Gardening” chores that were so bad even I noticed, that I should probably spend my day doing.

      Or I could go sip a coffee in the air conditioned cafe for an hour or two.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has said he believes he has been chosen by God, as the multi-stage Indian election nears its completion.

      “I am convinced that ‘Parmatma’ (God) sent me for a purpose. Once the purpose is achieved, my work will be one done. This is why I have completely dedicated myself to God,” he told NDTV news channel on Sunday.

      Modi, who is hoping to win a third term when the results of the general election are announced on 4 June, said that while God guided him to do a lot of his work, he did so without revealing a larger scheme.

      “He does not reveal his cards, just keeps making me do things. And I cannot dial him directly to ask what’s next,” he said.

      So when everything goes to shit, don’t blame me. God made me do it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Gin & Tonic

      @TBone: I may speak for the other testicle-havers here when I say I could have gone the rest of my life without knowing that.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TBone

      @OzarkHillbilly: that’s what they ALL say.  I’m gonna think up a few Acts of God for all those motherfuckers while I stir my brew today…

      Spiders!  That’s a good one!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Scout211

      Trump’s lawyers filed a response to the gag order request that Jack Smith requested in the documents case.

      Motion to Strike

      Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday blasted a motion filed by prosecutors in the classified documents case, calling on the judge to impose a gag order on the former president over false allegations he made about the 2022 raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate.

      . . .

      Blanche and Kise argued Smith’s request represents an “extraordinary, unprecedented, and unconstitutional censorship application,” claiming the motion targets Trump’s campaign speech as he is a major candidate in the upcoming 2024 race.

      Trump’s lawyers also took issue with the timing the motion was filed on Friday evening ahead of Memorial Day and while the former president’s legal team is preparing to deliver closing arguments Tuesday in his hush money trial in New York.

      . . .
      In a court filing, his lawyers Todd Blanche and Christopher Kise blasted Smith, calling on Cannon to not only reject the prosecution’s motion but to also impose sanctions and find all government attorneys who participated in filing the motion in civil contempt.

      ETA:  My prediction:  Loose Cannon will sit on this for a week or two and then schedule a hearing in another month and then rule on it in another month.  So three months or more down the road Jack Smith may be able to ask the appellate court to intervene.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      TBone

      @Gin & Tonic: 😆 one of the only times in my life I ever pitied my dad (he was a tough old bird, fiercely independent to his core). The other time an asthma attack made his entire body inflate like a puffer fish.  When he got colon cancer for the final time, he was so recalcitrant that the hospital kept sending him home, and I’d have to rush him back after a few days like a dervish on I-95…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      3Sice

      Their attempted push at inevitability…. Not a great play, but given the state of the candidate, there really isn’t any other option.

      Wandering around the pits isn’t a fash boss move (an extraneous event that makes him appear small)  but when he can only pull 3-400 to a rally…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TBone

      @Scout211: that’ll go over like a fart in a court room! Oh wait, it’s Aileen… anything could happen. Cry harder, whiny ass titty babies!

      That bitch is the only judge he hasn’t insulted.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Scout211: I’ve given up hoping Cannon will make the move that allows Smith to get her removed. But FWIW, my usual legal commentator sources say there’s no way she’ll impose the requested gag order. And that will be the ammunition they need.

      So probably she’ll impose some watered down version of the gag order and they won’t get their ammunition.

      Also I agree with your timeline, this won’t play out till July/August.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      smith

      That salute during Amazing Grace was only a part of his bizarre behavior– there are reports that he was wandering around saluting at random people and even at a plane passing overhead.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I don’t think I ever came across a black widow back in Central Misery. Brown recluses? Everywhere. No bites tho.

      This reminds me of an ongoing saga with one of the techs at the low-cost spay/neuter cat clinic my wife volunteers for.  Two years ago, my wife got bit by a cat, finger.  She went to the urgent care place later in the day and got referred to the hospital where they cut open the wound, flushed it, then kept her overnight with IV antibiotics.  She was out the next day with some gizmo to keep her arm upright for a couple of days.  Was fully recovered in about a week.

      Flash forward to a month ago.  A new (to the place) tech got a bite but waited 24 hours before seeking treatment.  She went thru the same process but it’s worse because she waited and now they’re talking about amputating the finger.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Scout211:

      So much for Jack Smith making motions and doing legal filings when the other side just doubles down and dials up the faux outrage for delay purposes only. What we need now is a master class in leakage, some brave, misguided soul in Jack’s office to reveal the breadth and scope of the national security breaches to the light of day. We all know the other side doesn’t care who or what they endanger by their fealty to their idiot king.

      Sort of snark, but at this point, why not.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      dmsilev

      Closing statements in the hush-money trial today. I liked this bit from the TPM liveblog:

      We have a Trump-heavy retinue today. I’m starting to feel like a bird watcher with these updates on his retinue, cataloging rare Trumps or lesser-known figures from the MAGA firmament who have made an appearance.

      Today, we have both Don Jr. and Eric appearing together. Each alone is common, but it’s the first time that they’ve been seen together at the trial. A rarer sighting is that of Trump’s daughter Tiffany, in attendance with her husband Michael Boulos.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      TBone

      @Baud: I’d laugh but that one is not fucking funny.  May his balls shrivel up to match his brain. Both of them.  The testicle-havers in that photo. That’s, presumably, four in all.  BALL GARGLING THUNDER TWATS.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: I don’t think I ever came across a black widow back in Central Misery

      I’ve come across a few over the years, but yes, the fiddlebacks are far far far more common. I once had to do some structural work in a crawl space, it was fiddleback heaven. I bombed the shit out of it and when I crawled back in the next day, not a one had died, they were all just pissed off then.

      On the slightly more serious side, I moved very carefully and they pretty much ignored me. Some of the places I’ve worked in, it’s hard to believe I never got bit by one, but I suppose it’s possible.

      (we’ve all heard the horror stories but I wonder if they were just especially sensitive to the venom)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      dmsilev

      @Sure Lurkalot: The problem fundamentally is that the judge is going along with the delay tactics. Look at the other Trump trials, like the recently concluded defamation trials or the current hush-money one; his legal teams tried the same sort of throw-shit-at-the-wall tactics, and the judges were batting most of it away in short order. Cannon, on the other hand….

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I know it would be ungentlemanly, but would it be inappropriate for me to purchase a bottle of bubbly once summations are complete, and chill it in hopeful anticipation of at least a month’s jail time?

      Reply

