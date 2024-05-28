Tuesdays after a three-day weekend always manifest like…

void vortex 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/9XjON3xNTn — cats being weird little guys 👅 (@weirdlilguys) May 25, 2024

Biden says each generation has to 'earn' freedom, in solemn Memorial Day remarks https://t.co/CzJUDlVkcb — The Associated Press (@AP) May 27, 2024

Whether it's Joe Biden sending Memorial Day greetings to Gold Star military families or Donald Trump sending his own greetings to "human scum," both candidates have marked Memorial Day with public messages. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) May 27, 2024





I rest my case. https://t.co/zGk2ARREb2 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) May 27, 2024

Unbelievably frustrating to see people people actually say, "Okay, sure, refusing to vote is destructive and harmful, but surely you can understand why someone might publicly encourage everyone to do it because they're upset" No! That's not how being a responsible adult works! — Finnegans Take (@LittleMammith) May 27, 2024