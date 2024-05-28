(Image by NEIVANMADE)

A quick housekeeping note: Rosie is doing very well with the time off. Ruby is also back to herself. Thank you all again for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations. They are greatly appreciated.

I’m going to try to keep tonight’s post on the shorter side.

Kharkiv:

Last night, russian troops launched an attack on the village of Borova in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast, deploying aerial bombs and MLRS. About 150 apartments and 50 private houses were damaged, with three houses were engulfed in flames. A 70-year-old man was injured.… pic.twitter.com/hlhn0MX7fL — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 28, 2024

Last night, russian troops launched an attack on the village of Borova in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast, deploying aerial bombs and MLRS. About 150 apartments and 50 private houses were damaged, with three houses were engulfed in flames. A 70-year-old man was injured.

#LetUkraineStrikeBack

“The remains of the 18th person killed in the Epicenter hypermarket have just been found,” Mayor of Kharkiv Terekhov reported today. Search efforts are ongoing on the site of the russian arial attacks. 📹place_kharkiv pic.twitter.com/4Tw1vYMPpG — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 28, 2024

Sumy:

⚡️Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast. Russian forces struck Sumy Oblast 81 times in 23 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 28.https://t.co/5JsTZOsxLa — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 28, 2024

From The Kyiv Independent:

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 81 times in 23 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 28. The communities of Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Berezivka, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, Putyvl, Hlukhiv, and Esman, were targeted. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, drone, and artillery attacks, while also dropping explosives from drones onto a community. No casualties or injuries were reported. The town of Velyka Pysarivka, located about 3 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 19 explosions recorded in the area. Given the town’s proximity to Russia, Velyka Pysarivka has become a main target of attack for Russia over recent months. Much of the community’s infrastructure has been destroyed by Russian attacks. Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region. Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on May 14 he expects Russia to launch a new attack in Sumy Oblast once the situation in Kharkiv Oblast stabilized, the New York Times reported. Officials from Ukraine’s Border Guard service later said that Russia does not have enough troops on the Sumy Oblast border to launch a major attack on the region. Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region’s vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

President Zelenskyy is still traveling. Today he was in Portugal. Here is the video of his joint press conference with Portuguese PM Luís Montenegro.

The cost:

На фронті загинула військова з Люботинської громади Катерина Закорецька.

У 2013 році вона підписала контракт із ЗСУ. Служила в силах ППО, захищаючи небо над Харківщиною. 34-річна захисниця загинула 16 травня внаслідок ворожого ракетного удару. Без мами залишився 8-річний син pic.twitter.com/SJ8pqFOcDz — Сергій Погребецький (@pogrebeckij) May 27, 2024

Kateryna Zakoretska, a soldier from the Lyubotynsk community, died at the front.

In 2013, she signed a contract with the ZSU. She served in the air defense forces, protecting the sky over Kharkiv region. The 34-year-old defender died on May 16 as a result of an enemy rocket attack. An 8-year-old son was left without his mother

Viktoria Roshchyna, a Ukrainian journalist who freelanced @Hromadske, @ukrpravda_news, @SvobodaRadio (among others), has been confirmed being held in Russian custody. She disappeared last August 2023 while reporting in Russian-occupied territory. https://t.co/fDS0S8tilq — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) May 28, 2024

Machine translation of the Russian language reporting from CurrentTimeTV:

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed that the Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roschina, who disappeared in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhya region, was detained and is in Russia. This is stated in the response of the department to the appeal of her father, writes edition of Graty”. Nothing has been known about Victoria for almost nine months. “According to reports, Roschina Victoria Vladimirovna < … > is detained and is currently located on the territory of the Russian Federation,” – is said in a letter from the Russian Ministry of Defense. Where exactly is the journalist, what she is suspected or accused of, the agency does not specify. After the appearance of this information, the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War established the status of “plen” on the site, the publication notes.

On this Memorial Day, we honor those who sacrificed for freedom. Today, we share a moving glimpse of Ukraine’s frontline villages, now in ruins. These were once places of life and dreams. 🌱💔 Stand with us in silent remembrance of those enduring unimaginable loss. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7Cn1btrlGq — Liberty Ukraine Foundation 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@LibertyUkraineF) May 27, 2024

Lithuania:

We are grateful for your support!

🇺🇦🤝🇱🇹

Artillery ammunition is among Ukraine’s key needs to drive the enemy out of our land.

Together, we are stronger! https://t.co/dA6fwPYbEo — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 28, 2024

NATO:

“It is the most difficult time in this war since the first days and weeks of the war” in Ukraine, says NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg. He’s arguing for Ukraine to be permitted by allies supplying weapons to strike Russia inside their territory: “Self-defense includes… pic.twitter.com/i7cmaZebcj — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) May 28, 2024

“It is the most difficult time in this war since the first days and weeks of the war” in Ukraine, says NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg. He’s arguing for Ukraine to be permitted by allies supplying weapons to strike Russia inside their territory: “Self-defense includes also the right to strike targets outside Ukraine, including legitimate military targets in Russia.”

For want of a nail:

*Ukraine can use Belgian F-16s only on Ukrainian territory – Belgian PM *Berlin and Washington threatened to halt further missile deliveries if Ukraine continued to engage targets in Russia with Patriot – BILD Some partners seem to be working hard to ensure that Ukraine loses — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) May 28, 2024

It has been reported by BILD that when Ukraine used Patriot missiles against Russian aerial vehicles in Bryansk back in May 13, 2023, where in a matter of minutes two Russian Mil Mi-8, one Su-34 and one Su-35 were blown out of the Russian sky, that Berlin and Washington were… pic.twitter.com/aSIMDBglD4 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) May 28, 2024

It has been reported by BILD that when Ukraine used Patriot missiles against Russian aerial vehicles in Bryansk back in May 13, 2023, where in a matter of minutes two Russian Mil Mi-8, one Su-34 and one Su-35 were blown out of the Russian sky, that Berlin and Washington were furious. They threatened to stop deliveries if this repeats. Unbelievable, and, yet, it explains a lot. It proves once again, how wrong decision-making in Western capitals prolongs this war. Russia is vulnerable, it can be defeated, but Ukraine is not allowed to fight back, properly, while Russian bombs hit shopping centers, kindergartens and residential areas. This has to stop, now!

France:

Ukraine should be allowed to strike military sites and bases in Russia from which Ukraine is attacked, not other military targets – President Macron. pic.twitter.com/5lOrbhGnIe — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 28, 2024

Macron gets it!

The Czech Republic:

⚡️Shells within the “Czech initiative” will arrive in Ukraine in June – Petr Fiala, PM of Czechia. €1,6 billion was raised to buy shells within the initiative, Prime Minister said. The first of them will arrive “within days.” So thankful to Czechia and everyone who… — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 28, 2024

⚡️Shells within the “Czech initiative” will arrive in Ukraine in June – Petr Fiala, PM of Czechia. €1,6 billion was raised to buy shells within the initiative, Prime Minister said. The first of them will arrive “within days.” So thankful to Czechia and everyone who contributed to the initiative!

Holland:

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren supports allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western weapons. “It is quite obvious that Ukrainians should strike inside Russia as well, so from my point of view, this should not be a subject of discussion, and I hope that… pic.twitter.com/7lrQk7E9Lw — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 28, 2024

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren supports allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western weapons. “It is quite obvious that Ukrainians should strike inside Russia as well, so from my point of view, this should not be a subject of discussion, and I hope that other states that have a different position will change it,”

@DefensieMin

said before the meeting of EU defense ministers. Ollongren emphasized that Ukraine has the right to use all means to defend itself and restore its territorial integrity. The minister added that Ukraine is now fighting “with one hand tied behind its back.” The Netherlands, together with its allies, is also trying to assemble a Patriot system for Ukraine. Before the meeting of the EU defense ministers, the Minister of Defense said that several states should build a single air defense system, showing creativity, as Ukrainians do. The official emphasized that she wants the assembled Patriot system to be delivered to Ukraine “as soon as possible.” According to Ollongren, “very specific negotiations” are underway and are almost complete. https://english.defensie.nl/latest/news/2024/05/28/the-netherlands-spearheads-initiative-to-jointly-deliver-patriot-system-for-ukraine-calls-on-other-european-nations-to-contribute

Vovochansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

The face of the russian world.

These are the footage of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

Our warriors continue the fight for the city. 📹: 501st Marine Battalion pic.twitter.com/1349j2dYdB — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 28, 2024

That’s Vovchansk, Kharkiv oblast. This is how Ukraine is burning while we are not allowed to strike back. That’s not a war. This is really a SMO where there is only one player and his victim. I am sick and tired to be a victim. We must become a predator. Let us strike back. pic.twitter.com/OHE9nsr8zE — Kriegsforscher (@OSINTua) May 28, 2024

Lyptsi, Kharkiv direction:

Simple heroism. Such footage is not often seen because it is not always possible to shoot it from a drone. In this video, the soldiers of the 13th Khartiia National Guard Brigade evacuate a brother-in-arms from the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv direction of the frontlines, under… https://t.co/kdku9Y3l3q pic.twitter.com/ZgznwGIw6B — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 28, 2024

Simple heroism. Such footage is not often seen because it is not always possible to shoot it from a drone. In this video, the soldiers of the 13th Khartiia National Guard Brigade evacuate a brother-in-arms from the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv direction of the frontlines, under fierce fire of Russian artillery shells. Our Warriors make the impossible look easy. But they are humans, and they need the tools to do their jobs. They deserve the world’s utmost respect, support, and having their hands untied. 📹: 13th Khartiia National Guard Brigade

Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast:

The warriors from the 47th Mechanized Brigade repelled another russian attack in the Pokrovsk direction. Occupiers used a smoke screen to hide their vehicles, but our warriors destroyed a tank, an IFV, and an APC. pic.twitter.com/BsF5ImhAb6 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 28, 2024

Novomykhailivka:

Another failed russian assault near Novomykhailivka. 📹: 79th Air Assault Brigade pic.twitter.com/ke2ZAwmrAg — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 28, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets today. Here is some adjacent material.

Night vision device.

Yorna, a German Shepherd dog, detects mines. She has been working with Border Guards in Odesa region for over three years and has received many awards for her achievements. Yorna joined the service as a 6-month-old puppy. She is being cared for by dog handler Artem. He is very… pic.twitter.com/07YzwcoVxU — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 28, 2024

Yorna, a German Shepherd dog, detects mines. She has been working with Border Guards in Odesa region for over three years and has received many awards for her achievements. Yorna joined the service as a 6-month-old puppy. She is being cared for by dog handler Artem. He is very proud of her. 📸: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Open thread!