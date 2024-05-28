Things we do not know:

Who will win the presidency in November

Which party will control the House of Representatives in the next congress

Which party will control the Senate in the next congress

How the jury will vote in the trial in Justice Merchan’s court?

Whether everyone on the jury is acting in good faith

Things we do know:

Anyone who pretends to know any of the above is full of shit

A lot of “reporting” is simply an attempt to influence the outcome

We cannot control the outcome; we just have to do the work

This has been another episode of stay the course and do not fall into the trap of believing reporting that is not reporting at all.

Oh, and Henry says ‘hey’. He has important things on his mind, like whether you prefer him with shorter hair or longer hair.

Also, ears or no ears?

Open thread.