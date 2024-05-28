Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

It’s a doggy dog world.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Come on, man.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

When we show up, we win.

We’re not going back!

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Even though I know this is a bad idea, I’m off to do it anyway!

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / When Reporting Is Really an Attempt To Control and Discourage You (Open Thread)

When Reporting Is Really an Attempt To Control and Discourage You (Open Thread)

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

Things we do not know:

  • Who will win the presidency in November
  • Which party will control the House of Representatives in the next congress
  • Which party will control the Senate in the next congress
  • How the jury will vote in the trial in Justice Merchan’s court?
  • Whether everyone on the jury is acting in good faith

Things we do know:

  • Anyone who pretends to know any of the above is full of shit
  • A lot of “reporting” is simply an attempt to influence the outcome
  • We cannot control the outcome; we just have to do the work

This has been another episode of stay the course and do not fall into the trap of believing reporting that is not reporting at all.

Oh, and Henry says ‘hey’. He has important things on his mind, like whether you prefer him with shorter hair or longer hair.

Hodgepodge, Mishmash or Smorgasbord?

Also, ears or no ears?

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Jay
  • MobiusKlein
  • sab
  • SpaceUnit
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    3. 3.

      sab

      Henry is vile. Everytime I see him I know that. He cannot be honest even about his preferred hairlength. Some weeks he wants shaved. Other weeks long. Cannot make up his choice. He is almost royal in his indecivenous.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Henry is magnificent.
      I’d add that you should not trust any media paid-for poll. Their sole purpose is to perpetuate the horse race narrative. Truth be damned.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MobiusKlein

      There is a word for “Reporting that is actually propaganda”
      Spin.

       

      Even the whole No Spin Zone was a meta approach to the issue – I’m rubber you are glue. Spins on you

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.