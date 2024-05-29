Very important and informative study and thread by @jbloom_lab on what we should be looking out for in the H5 influenza HA mutations relevant to pandemic risk???? https://t.co/dog9v9h9Pv — Prof. Akiko Iwasaki (@VirusesImmunity) May 25, 2024

Reuters: Many US dairy workers yet to receive protective gear for bird flu Reutershttps://t.co/AORFEk1ixJ — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 28, 2024

US, European nations consider vaccinating workers exposed to bird flu https://t.co/TIq0SyVIj9 — Jess (@MeetJess) May 27, 2024

New @NEJM

in the experimental model, administration of H5N1 orally induces systemic bird flu with high virus titers in the lungs and moderate titers in other organshttps://t.co/dG68b8ZAoF@justsaysinmice Confirming risk of raw milk pic.twitter.com/10RGFq4Bbf — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 24, 2024

Wisconsin: Pasteurization kills 99.99 percent of avian influenza in study "The study also heated milk samples to a higher temperature for a shorter period of time… This method failed to completely inactivate the virus." WPRhttps://t.co/BAT9Zl7BBv — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 27, 2024

Here's the latest variant picture for the United States. "FLiRT" lineage KP.2 has been dominant, but might be under challenge by JN.1.16. This has some new sub-lineages which are not yet included in Nextclade. Report link:https://t.co/LI7EKsHH06 pic.twitter.com/qYgZ0AijzC — Mike Honey (@Mike_Honey_) May 27, 2024





Covid FLiRT Variants Have FDA Weighing Vaccine Update They have to weigh whether to prioritize a quicker vaccine delivery with broadest protection or a recommendation that could protect against future subvariants with delivery delays of up to 4 months. https://t.co/ZMj7I17Oyk — Jess (@MeetJess) May 26, 2024

Weekly U.S. COVID update: – New cases: 54,482 est.

– Average: 45,848

– In hospital: 1,676

– In ICU: 195

– New deaths: 434

– Average: 478 Note: Limited data 1/6 — BNO News (@BNOFeed) May 27, 2024

This is the 219th week in a row with more than 400 new COVID deaths in the U.S., or nearly 1.2 million during the same period. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) May 27, 2024

New US #SARSCoV2 genomics: The FLiRT variants KP.2 and KP.3 now account for >40% of Covid infections. No indication of any wave(let) starting here. In contrast, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand are seeing increased rates of infection with these variants. pic.twitter.com/BsblfRCZRC — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 24, 2024

A citizen journalist imprisoned for 'provoking trouble' by reporting on COVID in China is released https://t.co/GAYPVcXfdl — The Associated Press (@AP) May 22, 2024

Russia: 14.7% increase in Covid in one week "The incidence rate over the past week was 8.1/100k and increased by 14.7% compared to the previous week. An increase in incidence was noted in 53 regions of the Russian Federation" Interfaxhttps://t.co/UDteFuZAT1 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 23, 2024

Singapore: Covid hospitalisations rise to 280 "The number of Covid-19 hospitalisations has been increasing in recent weeks, with around 250 such cases for the week of May 5 to May 11, up from 181 the week before that." The Straits Times – 26th May 2024https://t.co/zSpBsaMtuJ — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 26, 2024

New Zealand: Highest Covid peak in 18 months 6636 new Covid cases and 7 further Covid deaths. Last week, the Health Ministry reported 6146 new cases of the virus and 19 further deaths. RNZ Newshttps://t.co/BRKoe8IXim — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 27, 2024

New Zealand continues to rapidly surge with the highest cases reported since 18 months ago as new Covid viruses take off. Same thing is happening in nearby Australia too:https://t.co/4RDxaNjajC pic.twitter.com/zSQQB4bORJ — Chris Turnbull (@EnemyInAState) May 27, 2024

Philippines: Screening of arrivals for new Covid-19 variants "All stations have been directed to conduct thorough screening at points of entry for arriving visitors originating from countries where Covid FLIRT incidents have been detected,"https://t.co/r16hXbOWED — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 27, 2024

A systematic review of airplane flights and Covid infections: duration of flight correlated with infection risk, long flights> 6 hours markedly increased risk (25X) and mask use blocked themhttps://t.co/KIdLgKB1zV

h/t @linseymarr pic.twitter.com/eE7JzHm7vV — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 24, 2024

⚠️COVID patients at higher risk for respiratory complications well after infection, study finds. The risks of respiratory complications were eightfold and nearly twofold greater in COVID-19 patients in South Korea and Japan during and after infection.

1/3https://t.co/WEZdJrF1wj — FactFromFiction (@ACEGIK1476) May 28, 2024

which implies that the immune system is not fully recovered after 4 months, and constant attention must be paid to the patients." — FactFromFiction (@ACEGIK1476) May 28, 2024

Up to 5.8 million kids have long COVID, study says. One mother discusses the "heartbreaking" search for answers https://t.co/eyh8MvpQEA — Jess (@MeetJess) May 27, 2024

From lemons, lemonade!

The pandemic's formidable impact: accelerating biotech, life science, and digital medical technology https://t.co/MatffLtZ7W pic.twitter.com/9vASgUwzLb — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 23, 2024

Gift link:

Based on some travel last week, the answer to this headline seems to be no. Hardly a mask in sight at airports, planes, trains, etc. “Covid will still be here this summer. Will anyone care?” https://t.co/WLErUnMQLb — Paul Farhi (@farhip) May 27, 2024

Another gift link:

That is true when it comes to routine diagnoses let alone a novel condition such as long covid, whose definition remains very much a work in progress, clinicians and public health researchers said. https://t.co/0SVVZDdRMz — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 28, 2024

US: Summer wave starting in the Bay Area.https://t.co/tErrlrLdDA — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 26, 2024

If this nurse is here on twitter, I want to extend my wholehearted thanks to her for speaking truth ❤️👇 https://t.co/vZ0a0nviB3 pic.twitter.com/XXl4Bvv2pW — tern (@1goodtern) May 26, 2024

I remember when the Biden Administration offered millions of free COVID tests to anyone in the U.S. who wanted them and people whined that they could ONLY get 4 at a time and then hardly anyone used them anyway. https://t.co/FpNZabva8s — Charles Gaba ?? (@charles_gaba) May 28, 2024