Jamie Raskin: How to Force Justices Alito and Thomas to Recuse Themselves in the Jan. 6 Cases

Jamie Raskin: How to Force Justices Alito and Thomas to Recuse Themselves in the Jan. 6 Cases

Gotta love our constitutional scholars!

A bit of background on Jamie Raskin before we get to Jamie’s (we’re on a first-name basis, dontcha know) Guest Essay Opinion piece in the New York Times today.  (Suddenly everyone skips past this article?)

Jamie Raskin: How to Force Justices Alito and Thomas to Recuse Themselves in the Jan. 6 Cases
Such a cute picture of Jamie.  Has he ever been through a lot since that photo was taken in 2019. We are lucky he is still here fighting with us.

Raskin Embraces Role As Constitutional Scholar  (The Hill, 2019)

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the often-disheveled former constitutional law professor, has carved out one of the most important roles in the House as Democrats contemplate their investigations of President Trump in the wake of the Mueller report.
The Maryland Democrat serves on two key committees — Judiciary and Oversight and Reform — that are central in the Democrats’ budding probes. He’s also secured a seat this term on the powerful Rules Committee, which shapes every piece of legislation just before it hits the floor.

Perhaps most importantly, Raskin is a member of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) leadership team, which frequently leans on him when the discussion turns to complex questions surrounding the Constitution — and the accusations that Trump is flouting it.

It is, by Raskin’s own admission, not the sexiest role on Capitol Hill. But in many ways, his life’s work studying the founding documents has made him a perfect fit for a divisive moment in American history.

“For me, everything comes back to the Constitution. … For most people, that’s unbelievably esoteric and dry. And for me, it’s spellbinding,” Raskin said in a long and wide-ranging interview in his office on Capitol Hill that took place just before the Department of Justice’s release of the conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. “I love reading about the precedence of the House of Representatives. I love reading about Jefferson’s manual. And I love studying the rules of parliamentary procedure.”

Raskin’s role as constitutional consultant has been particularly prominent with Trump in the White House and Democrats probing a long list of controversies swirling around his tenure, such as whether the president has profited illegally from the office.
“I’m definitely not the most telegenic member. I definitely don’t raise the most money of the members,” Raskin said. “But I might be the one who’s most drenched in constitutional law and the rules of parliamentary procedure.”

Jamie Raskin: How to Force Justices Alito and Thomas to Recuse Themselves in the Jan. 6 Cases

Mr. Raskin represents Maryland’s Eighth Congressional District in the House of Representatives. He taught constitutional law for more than 25 years and was the lead prosecutor in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Gift Link

Many people have gloomily accepted the conventional wisdom that because there is no binding Supreme Court ethics code, there is no way to force Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas to recuse themselves from the Jan. 6 cases that are before the court.

Justices Alito and Thomas are probably making the same assumption.

But all of them are wrong.

(more after the jump)

Cutting to the chase in Jamie Raskin’s NYT opinion piece …

Everyone assumes that nothing can be done about the recusal situation because the highest court in the land has the lowest ethical standards — no binding ethics code or process outside of personal reflection. Each justice decides for him- or herself whether he or she can be impartial.

*snip

The U.S. Department of Justice — including the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, an appointed U.S. special counsel and the solicitor general, all of whom were involved in different ways in the criminal prosecutions underlying these cases and are opposing Mr. Trump’s constitutional and statutory claims — can petition the other seven justices to require Justices Alito and Thomas to recuse themselves not as a matter of grace but as a matter of law.

The Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland can invoke two powerful textual authorities for this motion: the Constitution of the United States, specifically the due process clause, and the federal statute mandating judicial disqualification for questionable impartiality, 28 U.S.C. Section 455.

*snip

The constitutional and statutory standards apply to Supreme Court justices. The Constitution, and the federal laws under it, is the “supreme law of the land,” and the recusal statute explicitly treats Supreme Court justices like other judges: “Any justice, judge or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” The only justices in the federal judiciary are the ones on the Supreme Court.

This recusal statute, if triggered, is not a friendly suggestion. It is Congress’s command, binding on the justices, just as the due process clause is. The Supreme Court cannot disregard this law just because it directly affects one or two of its justices. Ignoring it would trespass on the constitutional separation of powers because the justices would essentially be saying that they have the power to override a congressional command.

When the arguments are properly before the court, Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Sonia Sotomayor will have both a constitutional obligation and a statutory obligation to enforce recusal standards.

Indeed, there is even a compelling argument based on case law that Chief Justice Roberts and the other, unaffected justices should raise the matter of recusal on their own (or sua sponte). Numerous circuit courts have agreed with the Eighth Circuit that this is the right course of action when members of an appellate court are aware of “overt acts” of a judge reflecting personal bias. Cases like this stand for the idea that appellate jurists who see something should say something instead of placing all the burden on parties in a case who would have to risk angering a judge by bringing up the awkward matter of potential bias and favoritism on the bench.

But even if no member of the court raises the issue of recusal, the urgent need to deal with it persists. Once it is raised, the court would almost surely have to find that the due process clause and Section 455 compel Justices Alito and Thomas to recuse themselves. To arrive at that substantive conclusion, the justices need only read their court’s own recusal decisions.

Last paragraph of the opinion piece (looks to me like Jamie is throwing down the gauntlet)

But the Constitution and Congress’s recusal statute provide the objective framework of analysis and remedy for cases of judicial bias that are apparent to the world, even if they may be invisible to the judges involved. This is not really optional for the justices.

I look forward to seeing seven members of the court act to defend the reputation and integrity of the institution.

Read the whole thing!

And before you say “one neat trick”, remember that Jamie Raskin is a constitutional scholar, and I would bet that he knows whereof he speaks.

 

  • Anonymous At Work
  • artem1s
  • bbleh
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Chris
  • Ishiyama
  • J. Arthur Crank
  • Kay
  • Ksmiami
  • Martin
  • MomSense
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • prostratedragon
  • sab
  • ShadeTail
  • WaterGirl

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I thought I was breaking news, but now I see that as I was putting the post together, you all were talking about this on the “no time for a holding pattern” thread.  Oh well.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      J. Arthur Crank

      I have not read all of the linked documents, but is a “knee to the groin” listed as a possible remedy?   I am not sure “grace” and a “matter of law” are sufficient here.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chris

      Good for him.  I don’t care if it’s “one weird thinking;” the more Democrats are out there talking about ways to keep the Supreme Court under control, the better.  It can’t be Biden for a variety of reasons, but Democratic senators and congresscritters in reasonably safe seats can and should keep doing this.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      It’s also a neat way to point out publicly, yet again, that the Alito / Thomas problem is also a problem for the other Justices.

      But I can’t see it actually happening.  Even if it somehow worked and they recused it would still be 4-3, and the 4 would be thoroughly pissed at everyone involved with the petition.  And I can’t see the 4 going along with it in the first place — they’d get their backs up and come up with some reason to deny it.  “The nerve of those people! Why it’s unheard of!”  Hell, they’d probably let Alito write the opinion.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      ShadeTail

      I’ll believe that this will work after I see it working, and not a moment sooner. Those illegitimate fascists on the court have gotten this far by ignoring the law, so why would they stop now?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @bbleh: I don’t think we can easily predict what would happen here.

      This is a really bad look for the Roberts court, and even though we sort of think he’s been shrugging his shoulders and thinking “oh well” about the awful reputation of his court..

      I think that if this gets any kind of serious consideration, Roberts might have to join the 3 women.  This may be a way to solve Roberts’ unsolvable problem

      I predict that we will find out.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anonymous At Work

      The two specific Article 3 hooks are:
      1. That judges and justices hold office “during good Behaviour”, which can include Congress legislating and the President approving such definitions.
      2. Congress can legislate that the Supreme Court loses its right to jurisdiction if recusal statutes are not followed: “the supreme Court shall have appellate Jurisdiction, both as to Law and Fact, with such Exceptions, and under such Regulations as the Congress shall make.”

      That said, if Alito and Thomas ignore such laws and Roberts lets them, that’s a Constitutional crisis, flat statement.  My preferred remedy is appointing multiple Assistant Justices with titles like Assistant Justice for Recusal Standards, to put Alito and Thomas in a permanent minority on the Court.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Carlo Graziani

      I’m unclear as to the recusal mehanism under the statute. Does the court hold a meeting and vote? Or does Roberts decide? Or do the conflicted judges recuse themselves? How does this process work in the lower courts?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ishiyama

      Well, I like the cut of Prof. Raskin’s jib! Damn straight he knows his stuff! My Constitutional Law Prof. was a big blowhard, who never deserved his reputation as a “scholar”.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      artem1s

      Once it is raised, the court would almost surely have to find that the due process clause and Section 455 compel Justices Alito and Thomas to recuse themselves.

      Compel? The constitutionality of his argument might be sound but the outcome is dependent on those who have already demonstrated that they aren’t reading the same constitution the rest of us are reading. And then there is the matter of who the hell is going to enforce it? If Raskin is so sure this is correct, why hasn’t he started the process for Congress to raise the issue with the DOJ?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @artem1s: I would say that publishing this opinion piece is the beginning of Raskin putting pressure on both the DOJ and the SC directly to take action along the lines he has described.

      I applaud his effort.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Carlo Graziani: In lower courts, if you don’t recuse properly, one party goes to the appellate court and request recusal.  Being forced to recuse by your “bosses” essentially is a red flag when going for a higher court and the Judicial Conference of the United States may take up the issue with a formal report.

      That being said, I did not see a specific punishment or enforcement clause.  My reading is that this violates the standard for Good Behaivour [sic] and can result in Alito or Thomas being dismissed or withholding their pay, but only if Congress acts on it.  Roberts might have some power here too.  But again, discretion and nothing between zero action and outright crisis level reaction.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MomSense

      Even if this were to proceed all SCOTUS has to do is run out the clock.  They are already doing that with the immunity matter.
      This is going to come down to the voters.  That is always how this was going to play out. It’s going to be a nightmarishly small number of voters in 7 states who decide the fate of our democracy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ishiyama

      @artem1s: Then give them the answer Abe Lincoln gave Roger Brooke Taney in Ex Parte Merryman – your decision will not be obeyed. Who has the political power is the only question. That’s what Clinton & Gore should have done in response to Bush v. Gore, instead of rolling over like frightened puppies. (Just my opinion.)

      Abe Lincoln also packed the Court.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      It’s not one weird trick.

      The whole point of how the US was formed, was that we govern by mutual consent, and that’s all this is – that’s what checks and balances means. The trillion dollar coin is a weird trick, but the equal protection clause is pretty foundational to the whole exercise.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.