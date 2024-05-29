Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / No Time For a Holding Pattern (Open Thread)

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • Bostondreams
  • catclub
  • Dangerman
  • Eyeroller
  • Geminid
  • Jackie
  • john b
  • Josie
  • narya
  • Nelle
  • Ohio Mom
  • RedDirtGirl
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • sdhays
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

      scav

      Well, at the very local level, there’s negotiating a border treaty between my mother and the neighbors who can (once again!) be counted on to be “visiting” within 5 minutes of a work crew showing up at mom’s and dragging them away to look at work that needs to be done next-door.  Equally impossible to do anything about, I might add.

      schrodingers_cat

      There is a huge election going on India. Only the final phase of polling is left. People are worried whether Modi will respect the popular mandate if his party doesn’t win a majority. Or will he attempt a Jan 6th.

      Jackie

      Apparently South Africa is having “the most significant election since apartheid ended.”

      And Jenna Ellis lost her Colorado law license for three years 🎻

      Nelle

      I may, or may not, team up with a college student to make some tiktok videos.  “Grandma talks to the young about voting.”  One  problem is my hair in front stubbornly refuses to turn white.  But I have enough wrinkles to likely pull it off.  The young woman thinks her peers are more likely to listen to kindly grandparents than parents.  It probably won’t happen, but we’re having fun talking politics.

      narya

      In extremely “local” news I got my genetic ancestry today (I’m a healthy volunteer for a massive study–they’re looking to enroll a million people, I think), and there was actually a little surprise for me! I expected the 54% Northern/Central Europe, as my dad’s family was German, and I wasn’t terribly surprised by the SW Europe (34%) or S Europe/Mediterranean (5%), but apparently there’s a little bit (7%) of Middle East/N Africa, specifically Western Asia and the Caucasus thrown in for good measure. So, somewhere along the line, there was an adventurer in there

      ETA: and I can taste bitter (I can), I’m likely to like cilantro (I do), and I’m not likely to be lactose-intolerant (I’m not).

      Belafon

      Justin Holland lost his runoff here in Texas, so it looks like I’m going to be represented by Katrina Pierson in the state House. So we went from Sagittarius A levels of suck to center-of-the-galaxy-black-hole levels of suck.

      RedDirtGirl

      This may have already been posted, but there is a website that allows people to file a complaint about Justice Alito with the Supreme Court. It has the paperwork all prepared and you just have to download it and fill out your information, and then mail it in. And they recommend sending a copy of the complaint to Sen. Durbin, as well. As a bonus, you can also file a complaint with the 11th Circuit about Judge Cannon. DumpAlito

      schrodingers_cat

      @Josie: The final phase is this weekend. Results are expected by June 4th. IDK what Modi will do and don’t want to add to the speculation. It all depends on how many seats BJP gets, if they are close to the majority there will lots of horse trading and intimidation to bring over people from the smaller parties.

      Its too soon to tell. FWIW I think Modi will win his own Loksabha seat of Varanasi. If he doesn’t that would signify a total BJP wipeout.

      Geminid

      @narya: Maybe you have a Circassian ancestor. The Russians forced a lot of them out of the Caucasus region in the first half of tbe 19th century

      Ed. Most of the Circassians enxed up in the Ottoman Empire, and there are 2 million of them in .odern day Turkiye. But I think some of them endd up just about everywhere.

      Nelle

      Alito tells Congress that he won’t recuse from Jan. 6 cases.  Nah, nah, nah, you can’t touch me.

      Jackie

      @Belafon:

      I’m going to be represented by Katrina Pierson in the state House.

      That SUCKS! Does she still sport her bullet choker necklace?

      narya

      @Geminid: I have to admit that I’m really curious. No possible way am I going to go on one of the ancestry sites, and I’m not famous, so Skip Gates isn’t going to find MY roots, but it’s still kinda fascinating. Having read Dorothy Dunnett, I have a sense that there was a lot of movement around Europe and the Middle East and Western Asia, despite a lot of people staying in the same place their whole lives.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: How secure and tamper-proof are elections in India? Last year’s Turkish Presidential election was similar to India’s in that Erdogan is an autocrat and was assisted by powerful media allies, but Turks were still very confident in the integrity of the election process itself.

      Another Scott

      @Soprano2:

      … where it could often take as long as 20 minutes to make a left turn.

      Zooks!

      Clever.

      It reminds me of one of my first driving trips in DC (pre Google Maps) and needing to make a left turn. :-/

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I would think India would be less complacent than America in a successful J6 situation.  Although thankfully we don’t know how Americans would react if push came to shove.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Bostondreams:

      Same one. And lookee here at this, from Wikipedia:

      In 1997, at 20, Pierson was arrested for shoplifting, to which she pleaded no contest, received deferred adjudication, and, ultimately, a dismissal with the case sealed.

      If that had happened during a Trump administration, she would have been shot and he would have been gleeful.

      (ETA: I probably should have said “during a second Trump administration,” which gods forbid.)

      Eyeroller

      @Belafon: Sagittarius A (I guess A* to be specific) is the location of the galactic-center black hole.  You mean you went from Milky Way black hole suckitude (estimated 4.3 million solar masses) to Andromeda (estimated mass of central black hole varies a lot depending on method but call it about 50 million solar masses) levels of suckitude.

      Oh, and black holes don’t actually suck anything in, just for clarification.

      catclub

      @Soprano2: That NPR article is bad because it does not show how the lanes get back to right side driving.

       

      There have to be TWO diverging diamond intersections to get back to normalcy. Correct?

      schrodingers_cat

      @Geminid: They are pretty tamper proof and have been above board. The only caveat is that the  current leadership is could be like DeJoy. They are untested. They have been afraid of applying the uniform code of conduct to his Fakeness, Mr. Modi.

      Ohio Mom

      @Nelle: Margaret Mead observed that  grandparents and grandchildren were natural allies because they shared the same antagonists, the parents.

      i don’t know if I totally but there is some truth there.

      rikyrah

      The Atlanta Journal Constitution seems to want a cookie for discovering that a Democratic Candidate for Congress has done nothing but make political contributions to REPUBLICANS.

      My thing is….you knew this shyt before the primary…why wasn’t it brough up then?

      Belafon

      @Eyeroller: I’m still tired from yesterday. I actually meant Betelgeuse, the star.

      As for black holes sucking or not, what happens around them is close enough to sucking for this analogy.

      rikyrah

      I have enjoyed that Black Twitter isn’t remotely going to humor people about this new Reagan movie. Tweet after tweet about why Reagan was hideous and take your admiration for him somewhere else.

      john b

      @WaterGirl: the ones they’ve installed near me have done wonders, and I’ve rarely seen accidents there. The one I’m thinking of, the traffic is going slowly enough there, that you’re not going to get high-speed collisions if someone does get confused.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: I seem to recall him starring with Ginger Rogers in a flick about the Klan.

      And then there was “Where’s the rest of me?”

      Not to mention That Hagen Girl, in which he was either Shirley Temple’s father or her boyfriend.

      And who can forget Bonzo?

      Dangerman

      There’s a Reagan movie?

      Dude ranks maybe a bit over Trump at I Q level but was a skilled reader of the Teleprompter.

