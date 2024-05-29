Whatever the outcome of the jury deliberations in the NY trial, life is going to go on, so we may as well get started now.
What else is happening that’s important in the political sphere?
Open thread.
scav
Well, at the very local level, there’s negotiating a border treaty between my mother and the neighbors who can (once again!) be counted on to be “visiting” within 5 minutes of a work crew showing up at mom’s and dragging them away to look at work that needs to be done next-door. Equally impossible to do anything about, I might add.
There is a huge election going on India. Only the final phase of polling is left. People are worried whether Modi will respect the popular mandate if his party doesn’t win a majority. Or will he attempt a Jan 6th.
Josie
@schrodingers_cat:
When will the final phase kick in? What do you think Modi will do? He seems to think of himself as above any repercussions.
Jackie
Apparently South Africa is having “the most significant election since apartheid ended.”
And Jenna Ellis lost her Colorado law license for three years 🎻
Nelle
I may, or may not, team up with a college student to make some tiktok videos. “Grandma talks to the young about voting.” One problem is my hair in front stubbornly refuses to turn white. But I have enough wrinkles to likely pull it off. The young woman thinks her peers are more likely to listen to kindly grandparents than parents. It probably won’t happen, but we’re having fun talking politics.
narya
In extremely “local” news I got my genetic ancestry today (I’m a healthy volunteer for a massive study–they’re looking to enroll a million people, I think), and there was actually a little surprise for me! I expected the 54% Northern/Central Europe, as my dad’s family was German, and I wasn’t terribly surprised by the SW Europe (34%) or S Europe/Mediterranean (5%), but apparently there’s a little bit (7%) of Middle East/N Africa, specifically Western Asia and the Caucasus thrown in for good measure. So, somewhere along the line, there was an adventurer in there
ETA: and I can taste bitter (I can), I’m likely to like cilantro (I do), and I’m not likely to be lactose-intolerant (I’m not).
Belafon
Justin Holland lost his runoff here in Texas, so it looks like I’m going to be represented by Katrina Pierson in the state House. So we went from Sagittarius A levels of suck to center-of-the-galaxy-black-hole levels of suck.
RedDirtGirl
This may have already been posted, but there is a website that allows people to file a complaint about Justice Alito with the Supreme Court. It has the paperwork all prepared and you just have to download it and fill out your information, and then mail it in. And they recommend sending a copy of the complaint to Sen. Durbin, as well. As a bonus, you can also file a complaint with the 11th Circuit about Judge Cannon. DumpAlito
@Josie: The final phase is this weekend. Results are expected by June 4th. IDK what Modi will do and don’t want to add to the speculation. It all depends on how many seats BJP gets, if they are close to the majority there will lots of horse trading and intimidation to bring over people from the smaller parties.
Its too soon to tell. FWIW I think Modi will win his own Loksabha seat of Varanasi. If he doesn’t that would signify a total BJP wipeout.
Geminid
@narya: Maybe you have a Circassian ancestor. The Russians forced a lot of them out of the Caucasus region in the first half of tbe 19th century
Ed. Most of the Circassians enxed up in the Ottoman Empire, and there are 2 million of them in .odern day Turkiye. But I think some of them endd up just about everywhere.
Belafon
Off topic, but the Google Doodle is funny, then again, I don’t live in Illinois.
Nelle
Alito tells Congress that he won’t recuse from Jan. 6 cases. Nah, nah, nah, you can’t touch me.
Soprano2
I wanted to highlight this story about the diverging diamond interchange because my city had the first one in the nation. Talk about freaking people out! LOL Now we’re used to them, we have at least 3 of them here. They make traffic move a lot faster, but they’re freaky because you feel like you’re on the wrong side of the road.
narya
@Geminid: I have to admit that I’m really curious. No possible way am I going to go on one of the ancestry sites, and I’m not famous, so Skip Gates isn’t going to find MY roots, but it’s still kinda fascinating. Having read Dorothy Dunnett, I have a sense that there was a lot of movement around Europe and the Middle East and Western Asia, despite a lot of people staying in the same place their whole lives.
Geminid
@schrodingers_cat: How secure and tamper-proof are elections in India? Last year’s Turkish Presidential election was similar to India’s in that Erdogan is an autocrat and was assisted by powerful media allies, but Turks were still very confident in the integrity of the election process itself.
Baud
I would think India would be less complacent than America in a successful J6 situation. Although thankfully we don’t know how Americans would react if push came to shove.
sab
Do you prefer Francis or Nicholas
Oops. That was a question for
Nnarya
SiubhanDuinne
Same one. And lookee here at this, from Wikipedia:
In 1997, at 20, Pierson was arrested for shoplifting, to which she pleaded no contest, received deferred adjudication, and, ultimately, a dismissal with the case sealed.
If that had happened during a Trump administration, she would have been shot and he would have been gleeful.
(ETA: I probably should have said “during a second Trump administration,” which gods forbid.)
Eyeroller
@Belafon: Sagittarius A (I guess A* to be specific) is the location of the galactic-center black hole. You mean you went from Milky Way black hole suckitude (estimated 4.3 million solar masses) to Andromeda (estimated mass of central black hole varies a lot depending on method but call it about 50 million solar masses) levels of suckitude.
Oh, and black holes don’t actually suck anything in, just for clarification.
@Geminid: They are pretty tamper proof and have been above board. The only caveat is that the current leadership is could be like DeJoy. They are untested. They have been afraid of applying the uniform code of conduct to his Fakeness, Mr. Modi.
@Baud: India had an emergency in 1975. There was a nationwide agitation against it.
My money is on horsetrading and intimidation by the BJP if there isn’t a clear majority for either side.
Belafon
@Eyeroller: I’m still tired from yesterday. I actually meant Betelgeuse, the star.
As for black holes sucking or not, what happens around them is close enough to sucking for this analogy.
john b
@WaterGirl: the ones they’ve installed near me have done wonders, and I’ve rarely seen accidents there. The one I’m thinking of, the traffic is going slowly enough there, that you’re not going to get high-speed collisions if someone does get confused.
Baud
Right. And then they kicked IG out, no?
Even if there is horse trading, hopefully BJP will be weaker.
sdhays
@Eyeroller: How much has the black hole lobby paid you?
@Baud: Yes they did. But JanSangh (that’s what BJP called itself then) sabotaged that government and IG returned to power in 1980.
Dangerman
There’s a Reagan movie?
Dude ranks maybe a bit over Trump at I Q level but was a skilled reader of the Teleprompter.
Baud
Should have stayed an actor.
