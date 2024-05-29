Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

OAS – Old Asshole Syndrome

OAS – Old Asshole Syndrome

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: 

OAS - Old Asshole Syndrome

It’s an unfortunate fact that, as they age, a lot of men become even bigger assholes than they were when younger.  Case in point, Richard Dreyfuss:

Appearing at the Cabot theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts on 25 May, Dreyfuss took to the stage in a house dress to a background track of Taylor Swift’s Love Story, shaking his hips suggestively and brandishing his walking stick like a baseball bat.

He then reportedly took on targets including Barbra Streisand, the parents of trans teenagers and the Academy’s new inclusivity rules.

No transcript of the event has been released, but social media posts suggest that he called Streisand a “genius” but that he didn’t listen to her as she was “a woman, and woman shouldn’t have that power”.

Deadline reports that he also said “you shouldn’t be listening to some 10-year-old who says they want to be a boy instead of a girl”. The Boston Globe reports that he continued by saying that allowing such young people to transition “was bad parenting and that someday those kids might change their minds.”

Anyway, I never liked him, but I thought he was a standard-issue moderate whose big cause was civics education.  I guess a combination of age, #MeToo, an overdeveloped sense of entitlement, a loss of relevance and Fox News caused the worms in his brain to go into overdrive.  I blame Trump, but I don’t think Trump suffers from OAS, just simply AS.  Still, other old men look at Trump and think, “Why am I holding back?  I have so much wisdom to share with the world.  Let me start by putting on a dress.”

The picture is a screengrab of this ridiculous person from a YouTube video taken by an audience member.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      Tony Jay

      I heard about that.

      Almost fifty years late, but finally the shark is revealed as the good guy in Jaws.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Harrison Wesley

      Is becoming a dickhead really the only way a fading (or faded) celebrity can get noticed?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RaflW

      Speaking of assholes, Sammy Alito has written back to Sen. Durbin and — no surprise — thumbed his nose in a fully dickish way.

      And he put in writing that, while Sammy and the other Five can tell every woman in America “no abortion for you”, Sammy has no control over what flag(s) his wife flies over their house(s).

      He’s a god damned Internet troll. Fuck him.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JML

      He’s been well known as a massive jackass for a very long time, so it doesn’t surprise me a bit. Fine actor. terrible person.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      laura

      If only we could harness the power that white male grievance generates- it’d keep the power in in Texas winter and summer.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      twbrandt

      Someone, I think it was Carol Burnett, referred to him as “Richard Dryface”. I wonder if his fragile ego couldn’t handle that and he turned into this raging lunatic?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      I always liked Dreyfuss as an actor. He’s appeared in some of my favorite films, including a late career film like Mr Holland’s Opus. 

      I never knew what his personal or political views were and didn’t much care.

      I still don’t much care. Is he using his celebrity to endorse anyone? Or is he just an old fart unleashing stinky into the wind?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Old School

      Dennis Quaid has also decided to go full-MAGA.  He was in Jaws 3-D, so hmmmm.

      “I think I’m gonna vote for him in the next election,” the actor told host Piers Morgan of “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Tuesday. “It just makes sense. I was ready not to vote for Trump, until what I saw is, more than politics, I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution.”

      “Trump is the most investigated person, probably in the history of the world, and they haven’t been able to really get him on anything,” he added.

      When asked by Morgan whether one has to like Trump to vote for him, Quaid replied that he cringed at some of Trump’s past rhetoric, “But as president… the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did.”

      “What he did with Korea, with Rocket Baby, the way he defeated ISIS in three weeks. You know, people don’t even remember it happened so fast. How he stood up for us overseas. The way he responded to China. He stands up to people and that’s what makes him a leader. Rather than, what I kind of compare it to, what was going on in Jimmy Carter’s administration, where we’re trying to be everybody’s friend and pal,” he said.

      “And there’s some evil people and bad actors in this world and so, you know, people might call [Trump] an a–hole but he’s my a–hole,” Quaid said.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Steeplejack

      I met Richard Dreyfuss at a press cocktail party during the filming of Close Encounters of the Third Kind in Mobile, AL, almost 50 years ago. He was affable, and we had a good chat, mostly about Civil War history. (No racist or neo-Confederate leanings detected; he seemed like a passably serious history buff.)

      My two big gets as a newspaper reporter that year were interviews with Teri Garr—I had a long, funny dinner with her and a studio weasel at a great seafood restaurant—and François Truffaut, a cinematic god whom I idolized. Would have loved to interview Steven Spielberg, but he was behind an impenetrable wall of flacks and minions.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      This Richard Dreyfuss person seems unwell.  Should we call 911 and get the swat team some help like a bunch of Trump supporters did to Michael Fanone’s mother when Michael Fanone called Trump an authoritarian?

      WASHINGTON — Michael Fanone, a former police officer who was nearly killed by a mob during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, spoke outside the courthouse during closing arguments in Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Tuesday, calling Trump “an authoritarian” with “a violence fetish.”

      Hours later, Fanone’s mother was “swatted” at her home in Virginia.

      Yeah, Richard Dreyfuss needs some help.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Barbara

      This kind of display is the ultimate self-own.  It says SO MUCH more about Dreyfuss than any subject that he thinks he is opining on. And none of it says anything good.

      I didn’t read Barbra Streisand’s biography — but I am told that the most interesting parts are about the New York theater and show business of the late 50s and early 60s and how determined Streisand was not to be swallowed whole by male impresarios.  She apparently drove several producers and directors absolutely wild because she refused to sing a song in a show the same way every time, reserving the right to change tempo, mood, etc. if she felt like it.  She is one gutsy lady.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TaMara

      Hivemind question. AdBlock has stopped being helpful – even the paid version. Does anyone have a more effective recommendation?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      smith

      I read that a substantial portion of the audience booed and heckled him and walked out. I wonder if he anticipated that reaction. So many of these old assholes either live in a bubble where those opinions are accepted as true, or have enough power to coerce underlings into not answering back, that they are unprepared to find that a lot of people think they’re just old assholes.

      Thinking also of the Defendant at the Libertarian convention. The content of his speech made it seem that he didn’t anticipate any serious pushback. When he found he couldn’t win them over he resorted to lame insults. He didn’t seem to have anything prepared for the eventuality of a negative reception.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      grumbles

      At least Doofus had the good grace to wear a mu-mu while doing his “back in my day, sonny…” routine.

      Maybe next time his handler remembers to affix the clown nose.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Steeplejack

      In other OAS news, I went to my substandard* Safeway this afternoon to get a few things (* = old, small, but good enough for 80% of my needs), and when I came out two guys (middle-aged, white) were screaming at each other in the parking lot. Something about somebody doing something to somebody’s car. Both with huge pickups, of course. They were out of their cars, standing facing each other and gesticulating wildly, getting closer and then backing up—oscillating.

      I didn’t see any guns, but I thought about calling the police. Then I saw one of them step farther away and take out his cell phone, so maybe he was going to call the police. But they were still yelling back and forth. I left by the other end of the parking lot.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Barbara

      @Steeplejack: I once saw a collision in a parking lot where, I kid you not, two cars backed into each other as they were trying to exit their respective parking spaces, and all of the occupants got out and started yelling at each other.  It was pretty clearly a no one or everyone was at fault situation — no one looked behind them.

      I hate parking lots.

      Reply

