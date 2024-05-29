It’s an unfortunate fact that, as they age, a lot of men become even bigger assholes than they were when younger. Case in point, Richard Dreyfuss:

Appearing at the Cabot theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts on 25 May, Dreyfuss took to the stage in a house dress to a background track of Taylor Swift’s Love Story, shaking his hips suggestively and brandishing his walking stick like a baseball bat. He then reportedly took on targets including Barbra Streisand, the parents of trans teenagers and the Academy’s new inclusivity rules. No transcript of the event has been released, but social media posts suggest that he called Streisand a “genius” but that he didn’t listen to her as she was “a woman, and woman shouldn’t have that power”. Deadline reports that he also said “you shouldn’t be listening to some 10-year-old who says they want to be a boy instead of a girl”. The Boston Globe reports that he continued by saying that allowing such young people to transition “was bad parenting and that someday those kids might change their minds.”

Anyway, I never liked him, but I thought he was a standard-issue moderate whose big cause was civics education. I guess a combination of age, #MeToo, an overdeveloped sense of entitlement, a loss of relevance and Fox News caused the worms in his brain to go into overdrive. I blame Trump, but I don’t think Trump suffers from OAS, just simply AS. Still, other old men look at Trump and think, “Why am I holding back? I have so much wisdom to share with the world. Let me start by putting on a dress.”

The picture is a screengrab of this ridiculous person from a YouTube video taken by an audience member.