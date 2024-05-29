On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
swiftfox
A bit late but I thought I would contribute some early signs of spring.
Did not have much time on my way to work so I focused on the Japanese Lantern during the cherry tree fest. Some trivia: it was carved in 1651 and weighs 4000 pounds.
I didn’t photograph this to relate to the battle that was fought here. They do have one nice patch of woods with spring wildflowers. Bloodroot doesn’t stay in bloom for long and I was lucky to catch this one before it closed for the season.
Caught this European honeybee at work. Sign of the times: I don’t remember seeing bluebells out before April.
Spring beauties surrounded by ground mint. There are some purple violets in the background.
Peregrine falcon nest on state land near the Potomac River. Female was on eggs at the time.
This sleepy guy did have one eye on me.
