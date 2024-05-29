Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Cole, when it comes to calico cats, restraint is overrated.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – swiftfox – Mid-Atlantic Signs of Spring

On The Road – swiftfox – Mid-Atlantic Signs of Spring

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

swiftfox

A bit late but I thought I would contribute some early signs of spring.

On The Road - swiftfox - Mid-Atlantic Signs of Spring 5
Washington DC Tidal BasinMarch 20, 2024

Did not have much time on my way to work so I focused on the Japanese Lantern during the cherry tree fest. Some trivia: it was carved in 1651 and weighs 4000 pounds.

On The Road - swiftfox - Mid-Atlantic Signs of Spring 4
Antietam National BattlefieldMarch 16, 2024

I didn’t photograph this to relate to the battle that was fought here. They do have one nice patch of woods with spring wildflowers. Bloodroot doesn’t stay in bloom for long and I was lucky to catch this one before it closed for the season.

On The Road - swiftfox - Mid-Atlantic Signs of Spring 3
Monocacy National BattlefieldMarch 30, 2024

Caught this European honeybee at work. Sign of the times: I don’t remember seeing bluebells out before April.

On The Road - swiftfox - Mid-Atlantic Signs of Spring 2
Monocacy National BattlefieldMarch 30, 2024

Spring beauties surrounded by ground mint. There are some purple violets in the background.

On The Road - swiftfox - Mid-Atlantic Signs of Spring 1
Point of Rocks MDMarch 26, 2024

Peregrine falcon nest on state land near the Potomac River.  Female was on eggs at the time.

On The Road - swiftfox - Mid-Atlantic Signs of Spring
Rock Creek Park DCApril 26, 2024

This sleepy guy did have one eye on me.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BretH
  • Nukular Biskits
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Oh my, those are wonderful photos. Thank you for taking the time and mindfulness to select these.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.