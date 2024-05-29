Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 22 (Jury Instructions)

It’s Day 22 of the trial.

Jury Instructions.  And then, it seems, jury deliberation will begin!

Not much more to say about today than that, at least until we begin to hear what the instructions are.  But we are going to learn a lot today about what the jury can and cannot consider.

But first, can we talk about yesterday?

I only managed to listen to the 30-minute Lawfare podcast about yesterday’s proceedings.  Interestingly enough, they graded the defense – everyone but Ben Wittes gave the defense a B-, and Ben gave the defense a B+ – but they did not give a letter grade to the prosecution.  They thought the first 90 minutes were brilliant, and in fact thought that any given 15 minutes were brilliant, but they were super cranky about how long the whole thing was.

Anna Bower reminded everyone that you can’t know what’s going on in any juror’s head.  She mentioned one juror that “always looks bored” and then added “but that’s just his face”.  I got a laugh out of that!

Josh Kovensky (TPM)   live blogging

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Adam Klasfeld on twitter

 

AP Live blogging

Last day for awesome guy who carries this sign.

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    85Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      This parsing of the jury’s faces reminds me of me trying to figure out which students are engaged, based on their faces. It’s a mug’s game. I’m almost always wrong.

      ETA: At least, a bored face doesn’t necessarily mean they’re bored.

    3. 3.

      ArchTeryx

      I kind of agree with the base odds that it’s 50% he’s found guilty, 49.9% a hung jury (all it takes is one MAGA) and 0.1% he’s found innocent. (That’d take an entire jury of MAGAs and this is The City, not rural Alabama).

    5. 5.

      LAO

      My first boss, as a criminal defense attorney, used to call the parsing of jurors during deliberations “jury masturbation.”  Always struck me as funny.

      Also, hands down the WORST part of trial is jury deliberations. It’s nauseating.

    6. 6.

      TBone

      In the Hit Dogs Holler dept. 😆

      The Five’s Jeanine Pirro attacked Robert De Niro for daring to publicly state his negative opinion on her Dear Leader.
      Pirro, with her silver spoon that she uses as a sipping straw between commercial breaks, seems to believe the Academy Award winning actor is a loser because he didn’t put his name on a building.

      Not posting her commentary here, read at link if so inclined. Rebuttal:

      De Niro and his partners launched the Tribeca Film Festival to help revitalize New York after 9/11. It’s brought in hundreds of millions of dollars to the city since, dear ol’ Wino PIrro.

      DeNiro didn’t whine out a bunch of lies, or brag about his building being the tallest after 9/11.  Just sayin’

      https://crooksandliars.com/2024/05/box-o-wine-pirro-flips-out-over-de-niro

    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @ArchTeryx: I don’t think the odds of a hung jury are anywhere near that high.  It doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but this case isn’t a coin toss and I have more respect for juries than many others appear to have.

    11. 11.

      TBone

      @LAO: I passed on lunch and went home to eat when I was on jury duty.  I am always an outlier, it seems.  I feel grateful to be accepted here anyhow.

    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @LAO: I remember sitting in a courtroom wait for a jury to come back* and having the judge say that this one of his favorite parts of a trial.  I thought to myself that he had been on the bench long enough to have forgotten what is was like on at the parties’ tables.

      *FWIW I lost.

    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      @Omnes Omnibus: +1

      They know history is watching.  They will do their best, even as they want to get back to their lives.

      We’re off the map, but Google tells me that something like 95% of cases like this result in convictions.  That sounds about right to me.

      Larry Sabato was on C-Span radio this AM as I was flipping channels.  He said, after earlier cautioning everyone that it’s May and it’s too early and polls have giant margins of error, that he thought that a conviction would cause a 1-2% drop in TIFG’s support.  I think he’s right about the first part, but wrong about the second.  A conviction (the first of many) is/are going to hurt TIFG a lot among the normies.  People don’t like voting for losers.  Being a convicted felon is pretty much a synonym for being a loser.

      We’ll know soon enough.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    16. 16.

      Ohio Mom

      @LAO: Is the food that good? Or is it just a sense of, “I’m not getting paid enough for this, I’m squeezing every bit of value out of the court system?”

      I was only called for jury duty once and made it to not-called-upon alternate.

    17. 17.

      LAO

      @TBone: lol, no doubt. To clarify, I’ve never seen a jury come back prior to lunch. It was like clockwork, the note declaring a verdict was reached would magically appear at 2:15 pm. Usually, the 2d or 3d day of deliberations.

    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @LAO: I always wonder if attorneys might have some sort of ritual thing they do while a jury is deliberating, to keep themselves calm and to keep the client calm.

      Trump will be a real treat to deal with. //

    19. 19.

      catclub

      @Another Scott: but Google tells me that something like 95% of cases like this result in convictions. That sounds about right to me.

       

      Any normal defendant would have pleaded out. That makes conviction even more probable.

    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      @TBone:

      See also, Megyn Kelly opining on the US Women’s National Soccer Team.

      It’s like asking my fourth-favorite koi his opinion on Cessnas.

    22. 22.

      LAO

       

      @Ohio Mom: In New York County, jurors are give a menu list (representing different foods and restaurants) and the court clerk calls in the orders. It’s good food! It helps prevent any unintentional contact between the trial participants and jurors.

    25. 25.

      ArchTeryx

      @Omnes Omnibus: The case isn’t a coin toss but how the jury votes may have little to do with the actual evidence and more to do with their political affiliation. NOBODY, but NOBODY, doesn’t have an opinion on Hair Furor at this point. I did not envy the lawyers assigned to do voir dire on THIS jury pool. One Staten Island or Long Island juror that lied on their questionnaire and bang, hung jury. The prosecution made an excellent case. But if they didn’t voir dire EVERY potential MAGAt out of the jury pool, a hung jury is a virtual guarantee. That’s why I agree with it being even odds. The outcome was decided before opening statements.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TBone

      @Ohio Mom: at our Court of Common Pleas in DelCo, there exists a basement cafeteria.  Lunch menus from said cafeteria are provided to jurors.  Knowing the nepotist cafeteria worker syndrome that existed in DelCo at that time, I went right on home to eat.

    31. 31.

      LAO

      @Omnes Omnibus: that judge is a monster! I can’t even watch an unrelated jury verdict, ie if I were appearing before a judge, who had a jury out, I would leave the courtroom if the jury reached a verdict. Makes me sick to my stomach.

      Although, I may be able to handle this case.

    32. 32.

      Hoodie

      @Omnes Omnibus: I tend to agree.  Trump’s defense is essentially gaslighting, e.g., “all that stuff we were doing looked like a conspiracy to hide the payments but it was really nothing and, another thing, you’re crazy if you believe someone like the GLOAT Michael Cohen (even though he’d have a hard time beating the defendant in that compartment, what he says is largely corroborated by other evidence, and you really don’t have to believe him to find Trump guilty).”  They didn’t present anything of substance as evidence of an alternative explanation for the payment because, of course, such evidence doesn’t exist.  I don’t think a jury of NYers will fall for that, but there is always the possibility of an oddball on any given jury.

    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @LAO: i have been on two juries.  The federal court took us to the local mom and pop diner for lunch every day.

      The other case fed us boring sandwiches like you would get if you went to a lame all-day seminar.

      Nothing to write home about!

    37. 37.

      trollhattan

      @Another Scott:

      Today is election day in South Africa and I’ve been listening to interviews of queued voters, who seem to be majority “I’ll choose when I’m in there” category. How do you poll that?

      ANC has become so spectacularly corrupt there’s an opportunity for an opposing party to win, while no party seems likely to get a simple majority. Confess I had no idea how bad conditions had become there.

      One possible nasty outcome is the return of Jacob Zuma, running for a competing party and not ANC. He’s absolutely the last thing that beleaguered nation deserves.

    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      Long RParloff (Lawfare) thread (presently at 25 parts).

      Roger Parloff
      @rparloff
      3h

      Was D.A. Bragg Right to Bring the New York Charges Against Trump?
      (Answer: Yes) …
      1/~20
      bit.ly/453GCIC

      Was D.A. Bragg Right to Bring the New York Charges Against Trump?
      Consider the “Al Capone factor”: Should a prosecutor let an elusive kingpin go scot-free, or indict him for the crimes he can prove?

      lawfaremedia.org
      May 29, 2024 · 11:31 AM UTC

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    41. 41.

      TBone

      Is Rump required to be in attendance today?  I haven’t yet had time to get up to speed.  Too busy farting around 😆

      Hubby is cocksure we will see a guilty verdict today.

      He just asked me if I was sure I’d marked our checkbook ledger when I paid haul away guy. “LEGAL FEES!” says I !

    43. 43.

      Almost Retired

      @LAO:  Where is the jury pool drawn from in NY County in a criminal case ?  Just Manhattan, I would assume?  Or could there be jurors from other boroughs/counties?

    46. 46.

      smith

      @ArchTeryx: One Staten Island or Long Island juror that lied on their questionnaire and bang, hung jury.

      All the jurors in this trial are residents of Manhattan.

      One thing that encourages me is that for the first E. Jean Carroll trial there was one known MAGA on the jury, and they still returned a unanimous verdict.

    50. 50.

      Almost Retired

      @LAO: Thanks.  In retrospect Trump should have opened a branch office on Staten Island and done all his crimin’ there.

    51. 51.

      TBone

      TPM

      Merchan says that for falsifying business records, the DA must have shown that Trump either did it himself, or “solicited, requested, commanded, importuned, or intentionally aided” another person who did it, and did so “with the state of mind required to engage in that offense.”

      If jurors find that Trump did so, then the “extent of his participation” is irrelevant — any finding of involvement is enough for a conviction.

    56. 56.

      ArchTeryx

      @Omnes Omnibus: No problem, considering how little you seem to know about how the actual jury system works. I’ve been following you and Cacti and it seems that’s the hill you want to die on.

      It ultimately doesn’t matter. We’ll see who’s right in the end.

    57. 57.

      Another Scott

      @ArchTeryx@LAO:

      Made me look.

      CriminalDefenseLawyer.com:

      Lying on a Juror Questionnaire

      All potential jurors are required to complete juror questionnaires containing questions on topics such as the person’s education, employment, criminal history, any disabilities that may require accommodation or would prevent the person from serving on a jury, whether the person works in or is related to someone who works in law enforcement, and whether the person owns or uses firearms.

      You might think, or others might suggest, that lying on your questionnaire might help you get out of jury duty. Someone might recommend that you claim on your questionnaire that you oppose the jury system, lie about your life circumstances, or make false statements about your employment or current residence. These are not good suggestions. Making false statements in a jury questionnaire actually can be the basis for a charge of perjury, a felony crime.

      Whoops!

      Yeah, people are generally going to take the process seriously. There are big potential consequences for not doing so.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    58. 58.

      Cacti

      @Omnes Omnibus:  In capital murder cases, juries have gotten it wrong in about one out of every 10 cases (that we know of).

      If there was an airline that crashed one out of every 10 flights, would you find it worthy of respect?

    60. 60.

      ArchTeryx

      @smith: Now THAT is something I did not know, and that’s encouraging. I drew my 50/50 number off of a consensus off Lawyers, Guns, and Money. They’re normally professional doomers, but at least some lawyers chiming in seemed to give it some actual thought.

      Apparently a single MAGAt can be shouted down enough to vote correctly. We’ll see if that’s the case this time, or even needs to be.

    62. 62.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      According to the usual legal commentators I listen to, especially longtime Manhattan prosecutor Karen Friedman-Agnifolo, in all likelihood they’ll probably be deliberating until at least Friday and very possibly into early next week, and that’s not a bad sign. She feels this jury will take their duties seriously and examine each of the 41 charges and the supporting evidence one by one. Also the process of requesting evidence for review is apparently a slow and antiquated one.

    63. 63.

      ArchTeryx

      @Another Scott: That’s never stopped MAGAts before. They’ll happily take a bullet for Dear Leader, as we saw all too well on January 6th.

      Still, the other post saying ALL the jurors came from Manhattan is encouraging. Hopefully the voir dire folks did their homework and made sure to do background checks on all of ’em to make sure they DIDN’T lie on their questionaires.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      TBone

      TPM

      For this to be a felony, jurors have to find that Trump faked the records with intent to commit another crime.

      Merchan describes the three crimes: conspiracy to promote a candidate in an election by “unlawful means,” falsification of additional business records, or violation of tax laws.

      The judge says that jurors do not have to be unanimous on which second crime there was an intent to commit.

    65. 65.

      LAO

      @Cacti: No system is perfect because humans aren’t perfect. I’m personally opposed to the death penalty for many reasons, including the fact juries do err and do make mistakes.
      But, it’s been my observation that a significant number of those wrongful convictions, known or unknown, are directly related to either police misconduct or prosecutorial misconduct. I don’t think that is an issue here.

      ETA corrected

    66. 66.

      ArchTeryx

      @Cacti: And lawyers came up with the 50/50 odds thing. I’m not a lawyer, I’m a scientist. But I also understand the jury system well. I served on one. It wasn’t a top-shelf case like this, but it taught me a lot of ugly realities.

    70. 70.

      Another Scott

      @ArchTeryx: MAGA doesn’t have too good a record in actual courts.

      E.g. APNews.com (from January):

      More than 1,230 people have been charged with federal crimes in the riot, ranging from misdemeanor offenses like trespassing to felonies like assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy. Roughly 730 people have pleaded guilty to charges, while another roughly 170 have been convicted of at least one charge at a trial decided by a judge or a jury, according to an Associated Press database.

      Only two defendants have been acquitted of all charges, and those were trials decided by a judge rather than a jury.

      We’ll see.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    71. 71.

      TBone

      TPM

      For the third step-up charge, Merchan instructs the jury that they can consider any “tax return statement or document that is fraudulent or false as to any material matter.”

      “Under these federal, state, and local laws, such conduct is unlawful even if it does not result in underpayment of taxes,” he says. This refers to the taxes that the Trump Org paid — overpaid — in reimbursing Cohen to “gross up” his payment.

    72. 72.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Cacti: One major problem with capital murder juries is that they all have to be death qualified.  It taints the pool.  Capital murder trials are also a vanishingly (not vanishingly enough) small percentage of the jury trials.  My experience with jury trials is that they generally get it right. Enough so that I don’t accept the nearly 50/50 odds that people were suggesting.

    73. 73.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      From another commenter to you:

      No problem, considering how little you seem to know about how the actual jury system works. I’ve been following you and Cacti and it seems that’s the hill you want to die on.

      That is a set of words I would never have expected to see!  Wow.

    74. 74.

      Baud

      I wouldn’t predict a jury any more than I would predict an election, especially for a trial I have barely been following closely.

    76. 76.

      Cacti

      @ArchTeryx:

      As I’ve said previously to Kay (another lawyer), there are basically two types of people who enter the legal profession.  Those who become a lawyer because the believe in the system, and those who become one because they don’t.

      Omnes has always struck me as being in group 1.  I have always been in group 2.

    77. 77.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @WaterGirl: In all likelihood they will. Remember the jurors have to sift through five weeks of evidence. See my comment at #62.

      The one jury I sat on was a murder trial. The defense lawyer took us a little by surprise by starting his defense with “my client did it.” But he focused us on the question of whether it was first or second degree, and that was in fact a sticking point that caused us hours of deliberation on a pretty much open and shut case.

      Edit: Re the death penalty discussion, that was not on the table. But what we didn’t know till after coming to a verdict, was that a life sentence was mandatory for first degree. That would unquestionably have affected the deliberations and possibly the verdict.

    78. 78.

      Harrison Wesley

      I’ve served on two juries, one Philly and one Federal (accident and civil rights violation, respectively).  I was lucky to only be an alternate for the one criminal case I got called up for – guy was very obviously guilty, but he was such a sad sack I would have asked for some sort of clemency, if a juror was permitted to do such a thing.

    79. 79.

      Josie

      @WaterGirl: I can only deduce that the commenter does not read the blog on a regular basis, at least not the comments. If I had a question about trials, juries, etc., Omnes would be the one I would ask.

    80. 80.

      TBone

      @Cacti: I worked for many, many attorneys of all stripes.  There is a distinct paucity of membership in your group #2 in my experience.

    82. 82.

      ArchTeryx

      @WaterGirl: Dude’s a lawyer and faced a lot of juries. It doesn’t mean he’s Nostradamus. I’ve also seen the process from the inside, and while Twelve Angry Men is hardly a documentary, it’s not a bad approximation for what goes on in a deliberation room in a controversial case.

      He puts a lot of faith in a system I think is tainted top to bottom, and if he wants to flash the J.D. after his name, I’ll happily flash the PhD after mine. It’s about equal qualification for knowing what THIS jury is going to do.

      I just hope the prosecution knew what they were doing in jury selection.

    83. 83.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Josie: If I had a question about trials, juries, etc., Omnes would be the one I would ask.

      It’s too early in the day to be that drunk.

    84. 84.

      Baud

      @Cacti:

      Didn’t realize you were lawyer.

      Anyway, your framing is too binary.  Respect for the legal system is not an on/off switch. It’s a continuum. And disrespect doesn’t equate to automatic pessimism in particular cases.

      I don’t trust or respect this Supreme Court, and expect us to lose a lot there, but we don’t lose every case.

    85. 85.

      Wapiti

      @Cacti: But… are the juries more likely to find an innocent person “guilty”, or more likely to find a guilty person “innocent”?

