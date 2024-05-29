Look. I care about climate change a lot. I'm close to a single-issue voter on the subject!
But we have GOT to stop worrying about what are, in the scheme of things, rounding errors. I hate, hate, hate this kind of personal-responsibility climate stuff, it's deeply counterproductive.
— Django Wexler (@djangowexler.bsky.social) May 25, 2024 at 3:48 PM
And now, for something completely different… (BlueSky really does have some fantastic posters!)
According to their data here (which is, for various reasons, wildly overstating the case) buying 3 paper books per month for four years yields roughly a metric ton of CO2. That’s the equivalent of 110 gallons of gasoline. Less then 3,000 miles for a decent car!
If *publishing companies* want to take steps to reduce their footprint, that’s great — they have the scale to do real good. But to pretend that changing your individual purchasing habits for books is going to achieve anything is nonsensical.
The whole idea that climate change can be meaningfully address to consumers altering their personal decisions is so horribly counterproductive it’s not surprising to discover it was invented, in large part, by energy companies and other pro-climate apocalypse forces.
Because it generates maximum pain for minimum gain. Consumers seriously affect their lives and make compromises, in order to achieve essentially nothing. Politically, this
a) Staves off more effective government action, and
b) Convinces people that action is going to be a personal hardship.
You see this in conservative talking points — climate action is framed in terms of having to give up your pleasures, your oven, your favorite food.
Actual effective climate action overwhelming looks like regulation, taxes, and subsidies–to consumers, this might mean “pay a little more in taxes”.
Which, look, nobody likes paying more in taxes. (And there’s lot to be done to make sure the wealthy pay as much as possible.) But the government isn’t going to come in and take away your burgers at gunpoint.
Some excellent commentors, as well…
I get your point— but I read the article and was glad i did, because I didn’t know if trad pub’s footprint vs e-pub’s was a rounding error or not. This argument— how can you write books if they kill trees?—comes up a lot.
— Daryl Gregory (@darylwriterguy.bsky.social) May 25, 2024 at 4:07 PM
It's actually even MORE of a rounding error then the article describes, because their methodology is assigning CO2 to the cutting down of trees; but most paper for books comes from tree farms, where the trees are grown to be cut down and then replaced with new trees.
— Django Wexler (@djangowexler.bsky.social) May 25, 2024 at 4:10 PM
In some sense if you cut down trees, make books out of them, and then plant new trees, and then don't let the books decay, you've taken CO2 *out* of the atmosphere, since that carbon is what the books are made of. (In practice the fossil fuel emissions swamp this.)
— Django Wexler (@djangowexler.bsky.social) May 25, 2024 at 4:11 PM
I now have a slightly confused image of libraries as carbon sequestration facilities.
— James Aylett (@james.tartarus.org) May 25, 2024 at 4:52 PM
We should build more libraries anyway, but maybe this is a way to pitch them to get funding?
— James Aylett (@james.tartarus.org) May 25, 2024 at 6:59 PM
I’m a climate scientist and you are absolutely right. The most important thing anyone can do to fight climate change has nothing to do with our personal carbon footprints and everything to do with catalyzing systemic change! bsky.app/profile/kath…
— Katharine Hayhoe (@katharinehayhoe.com) May 25, 2024 at 8:20 PM
