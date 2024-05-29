But we have GOT to stop worrying about what are, in the scheme of things, rounding errors. I hate, hate, hate this kind of personal-responsibility climate stuff, it's deeply counterproductive.

Look. I care about climate change a lot. I'm close to a single-issue voter on the subject!

According to their data here (which is, for various reasons, wildly overstating the case) buying 3 paper books per month for four years yields roughly a metric ton of CO2. That’s the equivalent of 110 gallons of gasoline. Less then 3,000 miles for a decent car!

If *publishing companies* want to take steps to reduce their footprint, that’s great — they have the scale to do real good. But to pretend that changing your individual purchasing habits for books is going to achieve anything is nonsensical.

The whole idea that climate change can be meaningfully address to consumers altering their personal decisions is so horribly counterproductive it’s not surprising to discover it was invented, in large part, by energy companies and other pro-climate apocalypse forces.

Because it generates maximum pain for minimum gain. Consumers seriously affect their lives and make compromises, in order to achieve essentially nothing. Politically, this

a) Staves off more effective government action, and

b) Convinces people that action is going to be a personal hardship.

You see this in conservative talking points — climate action is framed in terms of having to give up your pleasures, your oven, your favorite food.

Actual effective climate action overwhelming looks like regulation, taxes, and subsidies–to consumers, this might mean “pay a little more in taxes”.

Which, look, nobody likes paying more in taxes. (And there’s lot to be done to make sure the wealthy pay as much as possible.) But the government isn’t going to come in and take away your burgers at gunpoint.