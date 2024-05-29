I'm telling you, non-engaged voters literally don't believe these are the candidates and are still considering this election to be hypothetical. https://t.co/QJfQAlP9TG — Alito Vexillological Apologetics Society (@agraybee) May 28, 2024

Since the One Topic of the Day is bound to be TFG’s courtroom theatrics, I’m gonna let my curmudgeon flag fly…

And replacing Thomas, Alito, and Roberts when they "retire." — Nefarious Means (@MeansNefarious) May 28, 2024

Gonna be darkly funny watching all these writers who have spread non-stop anti-Biden propaganda for the last 7 months (or in some cases *three years*) have their "oh shit" moments this summer and start telling everyone they need to vote for him anyway https://t.co/AkM1fkvwus — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) May 29, 2024

“Life is more affordable for me, I just assume it’s terrible for everyone else because that’s what I see on media and social media, which I trust.” This is it. This is the median voter. This is the explanation for the vibecession. https://t.co/G9W0KE0wFB — Will Stancil (@whstancil) May 28, 2024





If a republican was President over this exact same economy, Democrats would be told not to even bother participating in the 2024 election and to just come back in 2028. https://t.co/S4VLvRAEi1 — Tim (@trouble_man90) May 29, 2024

"you're not allowed to claim credit for the good things you've done unless you have our permission" is the argument here. treat it with contempt — Will Stancil (@whstancil) May 28, 2024

Tell me you have no idea how the nominations process works, the primary process works, or really how politics works. Like, exactly what magical device would you employ to replace Biden—without nominating Harris. Because I don’t even have to ask to know you don’t want her. pic.twitter.com/jCkMYW7P5s — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) May 29, 2024

For these people, "the poor get poorer" isn't a statement of fact, but a statement of faith, and what they want Biden to do is reaffirm their faith, even after Biden has objectively reversed the trend and made the poor wealthier. It's perverse and self-defeating — Will Stancil (@whstancil) May 29, 2024

Speaking of idiots: ‘Former’ Trump press secretary Hogan Gidley!