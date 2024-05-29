Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

So many bastards, so little time.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

We’re not going back!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

T R E 4 5 O N

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

People are weird.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Wednesday Morning (Atypically Cranky) Open Thread: We’re Surrounded by *Idiots*!

Wednesday Morning (Atypically Cranky) Open Thread: We’re Surrounded by *Idiots*!

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,

Since the One Topic of the Day is bound to be TFG’s courtroom theatrics, I’m gonna let my curmudgeon flag fly…


Speaking of idiots: ‘Former’ Trump press secretary Hogan Gidley!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Kay
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      , it turns out that price stability is more important than unemployment or closing the wage gap. Progressives were just wrong.

      Wrong. The most important thing is shitting on Dems. Prices just happens to be the way to do it right now.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Gonna be darkly funny watching all these writers who have spread non-stop anti-Biden propaganda for the last 7 months (or in some cases *three years*) have their “oh shit” moments this summer and start telling everyone they need to vote for him anyway

      Yeah… No. They think they are immune to trump’s depredations. After all, they aren’t black, Hispanic, Arabic, Asian, poor, immigrants, etc etc etc.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      The best thing you can do for the vibe economy is vote for Trump, because you get an immediate 40% turnaround in how (MAGA) people feel about the economy.

      ETA: Plus an immediate change in media coverage.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kay

      The Trump tax cuts expire in December of 2025, hence the big push by billionaires and media to elect Trump and Senate Republicans.
      It’s the.shilling for senate Republicans that’s the tell. They need both Trump and the senate or they have to start paying taxes again.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Good point.

      This isn’t new.  When Obama saves the economy after Bush, all the media was about how terrible the economy was even after the recovery took hold. Obama had enough oomph to overcome it, but the lie worked to take down Hillary.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      I tell people Biden and his team have been absolutely terrible on Gaza – that’s not “propaganda” but simply the truth – but very good on most other things. Most people don’t care about Gaza so there’s really no need to gaslight them. Just concede the Gaza point. Insisting it isn’t happening just discredits advocates on everything else.
      You’ll lose the Gaza voters but they were gone anyway.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      You don’t have to LEAD with the admission on Gaza but if asked there’s no reason to go into denial mode – concede that point and move on – Biden has a very good record on lots of other things.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.