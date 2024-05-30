Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Guess 20 Years Wasn't Quite Long Enough! Open Thread

24 Comments

I don’t have much to say about this other than that I hope this hurts Trump with at least some potential voters.

You can read the story at the link, listen to the audio version, or check out the transcript.  (Transcript does not appear to be complete, but I only glanced at it.)

The Donald Trump I Saw on The Apprentice

For 20 years, I couldn’t say what I watched the former president do on the set of the show that changed everything. Now I can.

BY BILL PRUITT

On Jan. 8, 2004, just more than 20 years ago, the first episode of The Apprentice aired. It was called “Meet the Billionaire,” and 18 million people watched. The episodes that followed climbed to roughly 20 million each week. A staggering 28 million viewers tuned in to watch the first season finale. The series won an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, and the Television Critics Association called it one of the best TV shows of the year, alongside The Sopranos and Arrested Development. The series—alongside its bawdy sibling, The Celebrity Apprentice—appeared on NBC in coveted prime-time slots for more than a decade.

The Apprentice was an instant success in another way too. It elevated Donald J. Trump from sleazy New York tabloid hustler to respectable household name. In the show, he appeared to demonstrate impeccable business instincts and unparalleled wealth, even though his businesses had barely survived multiple bankruptcies and faced yet another when he was cast. By carefully misleading viewers about Trump—his wealth, his stature, his character, and his intent—the competition reality show set about an American fraud that would balloon beyond its creators’ wildest imaginations.

I should know. I was one of four producers involved in the first two seasons. During that time, I signed an expansive nondisclosure agreement that promised a fine of $5 million and even jail time if I were to ever divulge what actually happened. It expired this year.

No one involved in The Apprentice—from the production company or the network, to the cast and crew—was involved in a con with malicious intent. It was a TV show, and it was made for entertainment. I still believe that. But we played fast and loose with the facts, particularly regarding Trump, and if you were one of the 28 million who tuned in, chances are you were conned.

As Trump answers for another of his alleged deception schemes in New York and gears up to try to persuade Americans to elect him again, in part thanks to the myth we created, I can finally tell you what making Trump into what he is today looked like from my side. Most days were revealing. Some still haunt me, two decades later.

Transcript

What do you think?  Timing is everything; can this hurt Trump?

 

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Straight up, no: Strengthens his “one of us!” credentials among the faithful.

      That Hillary, though, what a monster.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mathguy

      This won’t hurt him at all. I can’t figure out what it would take to get rid of this carbuncle on the ass of America.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’ve stopped publicly speculating about such things. I have no idea what will or will not hurt him at this point.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Wondering whether something will hurt Trump helps ensure that it won’t.

      That said, they’ve been actively trying to fool more black voters the way they’ve fooled their base, so maybe this will help blunt that effort at the margins.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      It won’t hurt him with his cult. After all, hating all the right groups is the #1 reason why they support him.

       

      But, maybe, it will shut up some of his stenographers in the MSM.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SpaceUnit

      Listening right now, but I just want to mention how much I resent audio files that offer no volume control or any indication how long the program is.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shana

      Anyone else having trouble with the link? I get the message that Safari can’t open because of an invalid link.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      the pollyanna from hell

      First impression of transcript: All milked for sensation and drained of evidence or persuasion.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Parfigliano

      Actual recordings of him saying N-word I think would hurt him.  No boys being boys…locker room talk for the media to hide behind there.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      It certainly doesn’t help trumpov.  It probably helps President Biden a bit here and there – a few white votes lost to write-in Saint Ronnie, a few black votes regained/recommitted.

      But in terms of big movement one way or another, the GOP’s half of the electoral cake seems baked: trumpov’s supporters are too far down the spiral now to snap out of it*, or have a sudden attack of conscience or something.  It’s a “benefit” to having no standards whatsoever, I guess.

      *I still think the stolen documents case, had it proceeded on schedule, would have seriously cracked the GOP by now – such an obvious betrayal of the country, and so obviously done for either future $$$ or blackmail purposes.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: If this guy had recordings this story could really hurt Trump. If it’s just recollections, maybe mot so much.

      But this story reminds me of what I thought might have been an opportunity missed in 2016. There were stories out about Trump visiting the dressing room of a Junior Miss America contest he was staging. The women said it was creepy.

      I thought if the Dems could gotten them on camera it could have made an effective ad. But those women are still around, so maybe that ad could still be made.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old School

      Without the video, it’s easier to dismiss.

      Of course, even with the video, his supporters will just call it “fake.” But it would have more of an effect.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      AM in NC

      I think this would have definitely helped in 2016, not so much now.  If the tapes ever make an appearance, I think it will help now, however.  That racist term coming directly from Trump’s gob might move a few “suburban Whites” to disengage from the grossness.   And hopefully move some of the misogynistic black men saying they are going to vote for Trump back to voting for Biden (although I don’t buy that huge numbers are defecting to Trump in the first place).

      ANYTHING and everything that reminds Americans of just how depraved and incompetent Trump really is, is good.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JML

      this has always been part of the danger with someone like TFG: he’s so well-known that everyone already has an opinion on him. There’s very little persuading that goes on, and very little that changes anyone’s mind. but because he’s outrageous, he draws ratings, clicks, etc so the media loves him and can’t ever get away from doing the single worst thing you can do to a narcissistic bastard like him: ignore him. he just continues to suck up all the oxygen out of the room.

      It’s not going to hurt him: his base will lap up the stuff they like and call the rest lies by someone “jealous” or “liberal” or whatever. The media will cover it, but will either downplay it or ensure that they compare it to Biden’s memory or stutter or something to normalize it and act like TFG’s deviancy is somehow equal to biden, democrats, or something, because all they care about is the next book deal, the next ratings cycle, and the ability to dictate to others.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      What do you think? Timing is everything; can this hurt Trump?

      No, it can’t hurt him. The mythology of Trump is more firmly rooted than is the reality of Trump.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NeenerNeener

      Comedian Noel Casler has been talking about all of this on Twitter/X since Donny first rode the escalator down to announce his candidacy in 2015; he used to be part of the production crew on “The Apprentice”. I wonder why Trump never went after him, except suing Casler would have given a whole lot of attention to what he was saying, and audio evidence could be produced. As it was, Casler was basically just shouting into the wind on Twitter for years.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RandomMonster

      @WaterGirl: My hope is there is much more to this than “he used the N-word” and that it exposes Trump as the fraud he is, and has always been.

      Unless there is video/audio, it will just remain “something a former producer said”…

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jay

      @Geminid:

      Because it’s a “Game Show/Contest” with a significant prize, everything, from script deliberations, conversations about scene layout, to all the backstage, and stage events, have to be filmed and recorded, and archived away forever, to ensure that there is no cheating/rigging/fraud going on.

      A “vault” leak could happen, but I would not count on it or expect such a leak to effect less than 1% of the votes.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SenyorDave

      No video, nothing this guy says will make a difference.  If there were actual video of Tuump using the n word, especially repeatedly, it would be a major story.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      lowtechcyclist

      Since the “grab ‘em by the p***y” tape didn’t hurt him, it’s hard to see what will. At most, I would hope his use of the n-word would keep him from making inroads among Black men.

      That’s ’hope.’ Can’t say I’m sure of anything these days.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @AM in NC: How’s North Carolina looking for November? I think Biden lost by 80,000 in 2020, and that was Trump’s closest win. Biden’s people seem like they’re in it to win it this time, and they started building an organization last Fall.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      HumboldtBlue

      Hurt Trump how? With who? The media will ignore this and point out Biden hasn’t been apologetic enough and sympathetic enough with the average Joe, and it’s really going to cost him in November because he’s losing black and brown men and the economy is in the tank and inflation is all his fault according to the shit polling they spew into the media-sphere.

      Trump could rape a child on camera and his base would still support him, and that’s not conjecture, that’s reality. His base doesn’t give a flying fuck what he’s done or what he continues to do, and the media continues to normalize it.

      So fuck no, it won’t hurt him at all.

      Reply

