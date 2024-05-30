I think I am more hopeful that Trump will be found guilty than most of you. I don’t always have to be right, but I sure hope I am this time!

First president in 28 years to not serve a second term. First president in 45 years not to release any of his tax returns. First president in 89 years to lose the presidency, the House and the Senate in a single term. First president in 102 years to allow more than 120,000 Americans to die in a single virus outbreak. First president in 129 years to lose the popular vote twice. First president in 152 years to boycott his successors inauguration. First president ever to fail to hit a 50% approval rating at any point during their presidency. First president ever to be elected with the help of a foreign nation. First president ever to be impeached twice. *First president ever to have a member of their own party vote for conviction in an impeachment trial. First president ever to have an arrest warrant issued against him by a foreign nation. First president ever to refuse to concede defeat. First president to be banned from social media. First president to refuse to ensure the peaceful transfer of power. First president to have their home searched for official national security documents. First former president found liable of sexual abuse, defamation & business fraud. First former president criminally indicted (also the second, third and fourth). First former president with a mugshot. First former president to await a jury’s verdict as the defendant in a criminal trial. So many firsts, so much winning. He must be sick of it. ?

*#10 has been deemed incorrect by a commenter, with a reference to Andrew Jackson.

