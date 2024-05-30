I think I am more hopeful that Trump will be found guilty than most of you. I don’t always have to be right, but I sure hope I am this time!
- First president in 28 years to not serve a second term.
- First president in 45 years not to release any of his tax returns.
- First president in 89 years to lose the presidency, the House and the Senate in a single term.
- First president in 102 years to allow more than 120,000 Americans to die in a single virus outbreak.
- First president in 129 years to lose the popular vote twice.
- First president in 152 years to boycott his successors inauguration.
- First president ever to fail to hit a 50% approval rating at any point during their presidency.
- First president ever to be elected with the help of a foreign nation.
- First president ever to be impeached twice.
- *First president ever to have a member of their own party vote for conviction in an impeachment trial.
- First president ever to have an arrest warrant issued against him by a foreign nation.
- First president ever to refuse to concede defeat. First president to be banned from social media.
- First president to refuse to ensure the peaceful transfer of power.
- First president to have their home searched for official national security documents.
- First former president found liable of sexual abuse, defamation & business fraud.
- First former president criminally indicted (also the second, third and fourth).
- First former president with a mugshot.
- First former president to await a jury’s verdict as the defendant in a criminal trial.
- So many firsts, so much winning. He must be sick of it.
*#10 has been deemed incorrect by a commenter, with a reference to Andrew Jackson.
