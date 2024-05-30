Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

The lights are all blinking red.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

I am pretty sure Katy Tur wasn’t always such a bootlicking sycophant.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Let there be snark.

I was promised a recession.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

T R E 4 5 O N

Cole is on a roll !

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Jury Questions Give Me Hope That This Is a (mostly) Sensible Jury

Jury Questions Give Me Hope That This Is a (mostly) Sensible Jury

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I think I am more hopeful that Trump will be found guilty than most of you.  I don’t always have to be right, but I sure hope I am this time!

  1. First president in 28 years to not serve a second term.
  2. First president in 45 years not to release any of his tax returns.
  3. First president in 89 years to lose the presidency, the House and the Senate in a single term.
  4. First president in 102 years to allow more than 120,000 Americans to die in a single virus outbreak.
  5. First president in 129 years to lose the popular vote twice.
  6. First president in 152 years to boycott his successors inauguration.
  7. First president ever to fail to hit a 50% approval rating at any point during their presidency.
  8. First president ever to be elected with the help of a foreign nation.
  9. First president ever to be impeached twice.
  10. *First president ever to have a member of their own party vote for conviction in an impeachment trial.
  11. First president ever to have an arrest warrant issued against him by a foreign nation.
  12. First president ever to refuse to concede defeat. First president to be banned from social media.
  13. First president to refuse to ensure the peaceful transfer of power.
  14. First president to have their home searched for official national security documents.
  15. First former president found liable of sexual abuse, defamation & business fraud.
  16. First former president criminally indicted (also the second, third and fourth).
  17. First former president with a mugshot.
  18. First former president to await a jury’s verdict as the defendant in a criminal trial.
  19. So many firsts, so much winning. He must be sick of it.
  20. ?

*#10 has been deemed incorrect by a commenter, with a reference to Andrew Jackson.

What’s everyone up to today?

Is spring gardening kicking anyone else’s butt?

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • brendancalling
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • HinTN
  • Ishiyama
  • JerryBoBerry
  • M31
  • Quinerly
  • RaflW
  • Steeplejack
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      Steeplejack

      I am awaiting the imminent arrival of a guy to do a “checkup” of my HVAC system, which, as far as I can tell, is working perfectly. The appointment has been rescheduled several times, but I’m hoping it will finally be over. Might take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual. It’s a beautiful day for it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      M31

      I don’t know about #8 — Nixon’s backdoor efforts to get S. Vietnamese leaders to back out of peace talks and Reagan conspiring with Iran against Carter —  treason against the US is a longstanding GOP tradition

      the others are fine

      Reply
    3. 3.

      brendancalling

      I have a small backyard, and a small garden.
      The damn squirrels ate the majority of my calendula seeds. However, my sunflowers are coming up nicely. A friend of mine gave me a standing composter (not the rotating kind), and my compost is coming along wonderfully. I need to get a watering can so I can make some compost tea for the babies.

      I hope Trump is convicted. Semi-hopeful that it will actually happen.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @M31: Donny’s dictator dalliance(s) place him third temporally behind Nixon and Raygun. However, given their landslide victories, I think it can be argued that they would’ve been elected without the traitorous activities. Donny, on the other hand, probably would not have been elected without the help of Pooty-poot.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WereBear

      The cats are at the windows.

      Three baby red squirrels. Team Chipmunk coming out of the rock walls. Raven talk in the forest as I train Rhiannon to a cat backpack.

      Video on TikTok. Will be transitioning to YouTube.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ishiyama

      For anyone who says that prosecuting a President for his crimes committed prior to taking office is unthinkable, please don’t forget that Vice-President Spiro Agnew was convicted of tax evasion, and resigned in disgrace.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RaflW

      I’m still working my way thru, as it’s a looooong article, but the Slate piece by the now NDA-free producer from Apprentice seasons 1 & 2 is something.

      Goddess I hope there really is video tape of TFG saying n<CLANG!>, and that someone finds a way to smuggle that out before November.

      This bit seems all to twee an attempt at I was too shocked to quit, though: “I am still processing what I have just heard. We all are. Only Bienstock knows well enough to keep the train moving. None of us thinks to walk out the door and never return. I still wish I had.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @JerryBoBerry:

      You sure? I thought Johnson was a Dem. Lincoln thought a unity ticket would help unify the North. But I may be misremembering and I’m too lazy to look it up.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Quinerly

      Been clearing brush, dead cholla cactus/chamisa, and breaking up pack rat tunnels for several days now. Loading a pretty good sized trailer 5ft high with all of this.

      Found an old coyote skull about an hr ago. That’s pretty cool.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ishiyama

      @Baud: No, you are correct. Johnson was picked for tactical reasons, at a time when Lincoln looked like a loser in the upcoming 1864 election.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steeplejack

      @Steeplejack:

      HVAC guy been and gone! Well, he’s checking the big unit in the back of the building, but he’s done with me. I have removed the tactical gear (pants!) and have settled into my usual loungewear (T-shirt and boxer briefs) Thinking about lunch and a beer.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.