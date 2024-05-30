Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

The willow is too close to the house.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

No Justins, No Peace

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Cole is on a roll !

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Even though I know this is a bad idea, I’m off to do it anyway!

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: The Cultists Are Uneasy

Late Night Open Thread: The Cultists Are Uneasy

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Vox populi numbers not looking great for TFG…


Late Night Open Thread: The Cultists Are Uneasy

If ‘the worst’ *should* happen, J.D. Vance will deny Trump three times before cockcrow:

Not the best Downfall parody I’ve seen, but I did snort-laugh at the Melania line…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bjacques
  • Chet Murthy
  • Jay
  • JoyceH
  • NotMax
  • opiejeanne
  • patrick II
  • rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)
  • Ruckus
  • Splitting Image
  • TBone
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      Chet Murthy

      Too unrealistic: TFG will never admit defeat, even in private.  He’ll be dancing until the end.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      patrick II

      I read the Harvard graduate J. D. Vance statement and wondered if repeatedly saying stupid stuff to a stupid audience, does it eventually make you stupid too?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bjacques

      EDIT: 🎼 Summertime, and the cult are uneasy 🎶

      I think Trump’s female supporters should sit on the sidewalk outside the courthouse, with heads shaved and carve “T” on their foreheads.

      ”Right on, Donnie!”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TBone

      Those fake tears are almost as delicious as the real tears they’re gonna cry come Roevember.  Today’s Heather Cox Richardson quotes our President and Vice President during yesterday’s trip to Girard College in Philly

      “…one in three women and more than half of Black women of reproductive age live in a state with an abortion ban.”

      If that 👀 doesn’t wake people the hell up, I don’t know what will.  The other winning statement that stuck out for me is

      “we work for you, the American people, not the special interests, not the billionaires or the big corporations, but the people.”

      Cry harder nimrods!  We’re taking you to the cleaners soon.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Splitting Image

      One way to look at it is this: you know all of those articles we’ve been seeing the last few days about how the Democrats are DOOMED, DOOMED, DOOMED?

      If they were at all confident that Trump will walk out of the courtroom a free man, they would be crowing about that. Instead they are ignoring the story unfolding right now in favour of horserace coverage that can’t be proven either way for another five months.

      I doubt that Vance is the only one who is going to have never heard of the man in his life, whatever his name was, if the verdict doesn’t go the way they want.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      @patrick II:

      YES.

      The stupid can attack anyone, but people who run around in circles shouting stupid on a continuous basis often find that one of the few customers for their bullshit is themselves. It creates a circle of stupid which overrides any and all intelligent thought.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      @JoyceH: There’s a pic of Elon Musk on the intertubez where he’s on a boat and not wearing a shirt, and he is pasty white. Like, when he goes outside at night he gets a moonburn*. He looks like an open can of biscuits. No, I won’t link to the pic, I don’t want to get banned.

      * I too am a pasty white man who gets moonburned easily

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TBone

      Having been the victim of  swatting myself, this fucking enrages me.  Way back machine:  my then BF’s ex called him one evening demanding to know who he was with. I could overhear her on the phone from my seat several feet away and said, jokingly, “Get a life!” I wasn’t on the phone, merely nearby, speaking that to my BF to relieve his tension. She reported that I had threatened her life, the cops busted in, and I spent the cold night in jail in my lingerie, only later covered up by my BF’s sweatpants.

      …after former Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone called Trump “authoritarian” with a “violence fetish” in front of the Manhattan courthouse yesterday, Fanone’s 78-year-old mother was swatted, with officers showing up at her home after reports of a murder there

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.