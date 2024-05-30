Did Eric just say he’s confident they are going to win because they’re white?
?? @ScooterCasterNY pic.twitter.com/n59lY0oSnX
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 28, 2024
Vox populi numbers not looking great for TFG…
STOP THE COUNT pic.twitter.com/EyP22ahI3t
— Finnegans Take (@LittleMammith) May 29, 2024
Trump supporters are now CRYING as they pray for him outside of the courtroom during jury deliberations. It’s a cult. These people absolutely need to seek help. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/BcNptfTG01
— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 29, 2024
The mood in MAGA land right now:
"Run bro" pic.twitter.com/FAASuOQwm6
— Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) May 29, 2024
If ‘the worst’ *should* happen, J.D. Vance will deny Trump three times before cockcrow:
A strongly worded letter after the trial is over to DOJ. Vance really knows how to get things done. pic.twitter.com/aaI2TWTala
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 29, 2024
Trump press secretary says their Project 2025 agenda will seek “revenge” on those who oppose Trump, adding that criticizing Trump is a “crime” that requires “justice” pic.twitter.com/HDUNeaIRsF
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 30, 2024
Not the best Downfall parody I’ve seen, but I did snort-laugh at the Melania line…
Downfall: The Jury Deliberates pic.twitter.com/8M3alG4Glt
— FriendlyKozak ???? (@KvotheTheArcane) May 29, 2024
