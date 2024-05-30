Did Eric just say he’s confident they are going to win because they’re white? ?? @ScooterCasterNY pic.twitter.com/n59lY0oSnX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 28, 2024

Vox populi numbers not looking great for TFG…

STOP THE COUNT pic.twitter.com/EyP22ahI3t — Finnegans Take (@LittleMammith) May 29, 2024







Trump supporters are now CRYING as they pray for him outside of the courtroom during jury deliberations. It’s a cult. These people absolutely need to seek help. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/BcNptfTG01 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 29, 2024

The mood in MAGA land right now: "Run bro" pic.twitter.com/FAASuOQwm6 — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) May 29, 2024

If ‘the worst’ *should* happen, J.D. Vance will deny Trump three times before cockcrow:

A strongly worded letter after the trial is over to DOJ. Vance really knows how to get things done. pic.twitter.com/aaI2TWTala — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 29, 2024

Trump press secretary says their Project 2025 agenda will seek “revenge” on those who oppose Trump, adding that criticizing Trump is a “crime” that requires “justice” pic.twitter.com/HDUNeaIRsF — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 30, 2024

Not the best Downfall parody I’ve seen, but I did snort-laugh at the Melania line…