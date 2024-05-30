On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Captain C
We continue in Jerome…
The Little Daisy, an event space.
San Francisco Peaks.
An old-school movie projector outside the former movie theater. At one point since then, it was a performance space but I’m not sure about its status now.
Looking down the hallway of my hotel, the Connor. It’s my favorite in Jerome, with comfortable and stylish old-school furniture. It’s also said to be haunted; I know several people who have said they’ve heard (but not seen) the ghost(s). It’s a former bordello, so I would imagine any spirits would have some interesting tales to tell. I’ve had many a good stay here, often with Lingo fans occupying at least half the hotel after a Spook Hall or Spirit Room show.
Also, if you should ever find yourself staying there, if Johnny Lingo is working the desk, tell him the Brooklyn Librarian sent you. He’ll get a bang out of that.
Nelly Bly, one of the art stores, had a blind date with a book sale for Valentine’s Day, with a description of the book on the wrapper. They also have, among their art, a large number of beautiful kaleidoscopes (one of which I sent to a friend for a well-received wedding present some years ago). The Puscifer shop had something similar with record albums, but given that the tamest one was described as “For someone who loves cocaine and leather body suits”, I figured they might be a bit much for a nice family blog such as Balloon Juice (certain Jackals excepted, of course)
A lamp made from an 1850s-ish saxophone. I thought about it, but in the end it was a little too expensive (and a pain to get back to my tiny Brooklyn apartment).
The sign for the Puscifer store. It’s a very interesting joint, with records, books, and artwork for sale, and also a cafe and I think a barbershop. I’m probably missing something. Anyway, a very cool place with some interesting people working there.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings