The Connor Hotel, Jerome, AZ

Looking down the hallway of my hotel, the Connor. It’s my favorite in Jerome, with comfortable and stylish old-school furniture. It’s also said to be haunted; I know several people who have said they’ve heard (but not seen) the ghost(s). It’s a former bordello, so I would imagine any spirits would have some interesting tales to tell. I’ve had many a good stay here, often with Lingo fans occupying at least half the hotel after a Spook Hall or Spirit Room show.

Also, if you should ever find yourself staying there, if Johnny Lingo is working the desk, tell him the Brooklyn Librarian sent you. He’ll get a bang out of that.