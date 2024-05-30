Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Found liable for massive fraud, is required to post a massive bond, gets a break, then files a *fraudulent* bond!

Republicans don’t trust women.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

“Let’s not pretend [Trump] wants to engage in high-minded discourse.”

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Fight them, without becoming them!

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

The willow is too close to the house.

So cool that a Black prosecutor nailed his ass.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Evening Open Thread: “A Verdict Has Been Reached… “ GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY!

Thursday Evening Open Thread: “A Verdict Has Been Reached… “ GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY!

by | 342 Comments

This post is in: ,

… And will be announced “immanently”, or maybe in half an hour?

ETA:
From the BBC’s liveblog:

Thursday Evening Open Thread: "A Verdict Has Been Reached... "
(H/t Trollhattan)

ETA Again:
Thursday Evening Open Thread: "A Verdict Has Been Reached... " 1

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Almost Retired
  • AM in NC
  • Another Scott
  • ArchTeryx
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • BethanyAnne
  • Betty
  • Bill Arnold
  • billcoop4
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Brachiator
  • BretH
  • Cacti
  • cain
  • Captain C
  • CaseyL
  • Cat radio
  • catclub
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Chat Noir
  • Chet Murthy
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Chris
  • Chris Johnson
  • Citizen Alan
  • cmorenc
  • Dangerman
  • dc
  • Death Panel Truck
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Geoduck
  • Harrison Wesley
  • hells littlest angel
  • HinTN
  • hitchhiker
  • hueyplong
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Ishiyama
  • J. Arthur Crank
  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • Jinchi
  • JML
  • Joe Falco
  • Joy in FL
  • JPL
  • Juice Box
  • justawriter
  • JWR
  • kalakal
  • karen marie
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Kristine
  • LAO
  • Layer8Problem
  • Leto
  • M31
  • Mag
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • mapaghimagsik
  • Marcopolo
  • Martin
  • Math Guy
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Maxim
  • MazeDancer
  • Memory Pallas
  • Michael Bersin
  • Mike in NC
  • MinuteMan
  • Miss Bianca
  • MisterForkbeard
  • MomSense
  • moonbat
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • PAM Dirac
  • PaulB
  • PaulWartenberg
  • PJ
  • prostratedragon
  • Quinerly
  • Ramona
  • Randal Sexton
  • RandomMonster
  • Raoul Paste
  • raven
  • Redshift
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • Scout211
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
  • smith
  • SomeRandomGuy
  • Soprano2
  • Suzanne
  • SW
  • Tazj
  • TBone
  • The Red Pen
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • TheronWare
  • Tinare
  • Tony Jay
  • trnc
  • trollhattan
  • twbrandt
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • Wanderer
  • Warren Senders
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • wjca
  • WV Blondie
  • Wyatt Salamanca
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    342Comments

    9. 9.

      JWR

      On the morning of the O.J. verdict, I was listening to a guy on Pacifica radio explain why reaching such a quick verdict, as I think that one was, was a good thing for the defense. And he was right. :(

      Reply
    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      Trump is largely still, eyes closed or close to it, sitting as he often has during this trial. His fate is now in the hands of the jurors who are filling out their verdict sheet behind closed doors.

      NYT

      Sitting as he often has — asleep!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      ArchTeryx

      @JWR: That would be the worst outcome to me. Eating crow AND he’s found innocent. I’m happy to trade my ego for having “CRIMINAL” stamped on TFG’s forehead for the rest of his miserable life. Having him found innocent by a jury of Manhattanites would be just too much for me to take.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Barbara

      @JWR: The most experienced criminal defense attorney in my firm told me that as well. He suggested that I stay in my office to avoid the applause of our staff as the verdict was read.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ramona

      @JWR: i watched the oj trial and I remember the verdict coming in early but I don’t remember for how long they deliberated. Is this verdict early?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Scout211

      (TPM) It is palpable, folks.

      Meanwhile, a court security official tells us the following:

      “Keep the outbursts to a minimum. Stay in your seats until you are given instructions afterwards.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      zhena gogolia

      May 30, 2024, 5:02 p.m. ETJust Now
      Just now
      Maggie HabermanReporting from inside the courthouse

      Trump is sitting very still, his head slightly tilted to the right.

      Like a puzzled pug dog.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TBone

      Twelve New Yorkers, please reaffirm my faith in the Rule of Law.  Please show the entire world that the USA is not entirely bugfuck crazy. Thank you for your service.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      J. Arthur Crank

      In a sane world, this would be a fast decision because he is obviously guilty.  Also too:  in a sane world we wouldn’t even know who he is because he would have been put in prison long ago.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      zhena gogolia

      May 30, 2024, 5:05 p.m. ETJust Now
      Just now
      Maggie HabermanReporting from inside the courthouse

      One juror appeared to glance at Trump. The others didn’t.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      J. Arthur Crank

      I hope the judge refers to the defendant as “Donald Jessica Trump” when reading the verdict.  As I noted earlier, somehow that always cracks me up when Randy Rainbow says that in his parody music videos.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Scout211

      Trump has been found guilty on at least one count.
      The verdict continues to be read. He was charged with 34 total counts.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      SW

      Seem to be running against the tide but I don’t think a quick verdict is good for the defense.  In this case, it seemed that defense strategy was to aim for a holdout.  If that were the case it would seem that everyone else would try to talk sense to that person, a process that would take some time.

      couldn’t type fast enough ☺️

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Scout211

      Trump has been found guilty on at least 10 counts. He has been found not guilty on zero counts.
      The verdict continues to be read. He was charged with 34 total counts.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      J. Arthur Crank

      I am not watching a live feed, but I assume it is “drop your linen and start your grinnin'”?

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Captain C

      Donald Trump is the first president in US history to be convicted of a felony.

      –CNN’s live feed

      Reply
    88. 88.

      ArchTeryx

      @TBone: Good. Stamp “CRIMINAL” on the fucker’s head and call it a day. It may not affect the election much, but it makes me feel a whole lot better about The City and whether it had the sense to call a crook a crook.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      CaseyL

      GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS.

      I honestly feel like crying. Thank you, thank you, thank you to those brave jurors and to the Prosecution and Judge.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Ohio Mom

      I’ve been in a daze, sure that nothing much would happen the rest of the day. I went from zoned out to butterflies in my stomach in a split second, the moment I opened this page and saw this post.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      raven

      The fucker got elected the day before my birthday and we had a really sucky gathering. We’re off for our anniversary dinner!

      Reply
    102. 102.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Wow!   This  like when I was 20 years old and could eat anything I wanted without gaining weight, but only better!

      Reply
    110. 110.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      This reminds me of the classic Doonesbury strip in which Mark Slackmeyer, comments on Nixon, saying “Guilty, guilty, guilty!”

      ETA: Woo-hoo!

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Ohio Mom

      When I was typing — guilty on all 34 counts?! Wow. I was not anxious very long. Now on to pinching myself.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Barbara

      @SW: What my fellow attorney told me was that in a case as complex as the OJ trial, with so many witnesses, and the most serious charges imaginable that could put him away forever, a jury would not convict without being much more deliberative.  This jury has been out for longer than the OJ jury was.

      Also, I would like to say that I RESENT more than I can say that so much of my emotional well-being can be pushed and pulled and twisted by this human piece of scum.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      dmsilev

      YESSSSSSSSSS

      (decided not to scream out in the middle of meeting…)

      Edit: We did have (cup)cakes for snacks, so I had cake.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Old School

      Update the Doonesbury cartoon!

      Edit: Shakes fist at A women from anywhere (but changes it to a high five)

      Reply
    124. 124.

      cmorenc

      WOO-HOO!!!!

      Finally, Trump is called to account.

      Not in the most serious case the feds have Trump dead to rights (classified docs case), but-for Judge Cannon.  Or the second-most serious case (but not by much) re: J6.

      But take a win, anyways.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @LAO: My inner defense attorney is a little bothered by any convictions, but I’ll get over it pretty easily.  Rooting for a prosecution is weird.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Question for the attorneys:   Is “guilty as fuck” a legal distinction  (as opposed to “guilty”) that allows a longer sentence?  Asking for a few hundred million friends.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Jinchi

      So do Iphones show fireworks when you text “convicted” like the do for “happy new year”?

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Matt McIrvin

      @japa21: And the documents case was the strongest one, but it went to an obviously corrupt judge who is in the tank for Trump, so who knows.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      ArchTeryx

      Now come the appeals. And there will be appeals, all the way to the Sinister Six. But regardless of whether the appeals are accepted or how they come out, people will remember 36 guilty verdicts. Let him and his fasicst followers yowl all day and night. They can’t change people’s memories of this day.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      SomeRandomGuy

      FINALLY there’s a reason for  all that “can a nominee be replaced?” crap about Biden – *AMAZING* how much foresight the Republican party has been this year, floating trial balloons for “Biden” to be replaced!

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Bill Arnold

      @MisterForkbeard:

      “Convicted Felon Donald Trump”

      Yes. It will be political malpractice to use the name “Trump” without the modifier “convicted felon”, when referring to convicted felon Donald J. Trump.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      zhena gogolia

      May 30, 2024, 5:09 p.m. ET4 minutes ago
      4 minutes ago
      Jonah BromwichReporting from inside the courthouse

      Trump is unresponsive, sitting slack at the defense table.

      Jesse McKinley
      May 30, 2024, 5:09 p.m. ET4 minutes ago
      4 minutes ago
      Jesse McKinleyReporting from inside the courthouse
      He is largely expressionless, a glum look on his face, as “guilty” has just been heard 34 times.

      I guess Maggie is too upset to type.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Elizabelle

      As happy as the day we learned Antonin Scalia had left this mortal coil.

      And us without cold sparkly.  Cava in the freezer.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Soprano2

      The case was as convincing to them as it was to us. The rage truthing is going to be EPIC 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

      Reply
    149. 149.

      MinuteMan

      I knew there was some reason I should have bought a bottle of champagne in the liquor store the other day but the little voice was too vague and I didn’t listen to it. I’ll have to improvise!

      Reply
    150. 150.

      cain

      Now comes the next best part – the lamentations of his cult, the thumping of breasts, the pulling of hair, the crying, the weeping…

      Will Alito raise his American flag upside down again? How many will raise their flags upside down?!

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Leto

      @ArchTeryx: Can you appeal a state ruling to the USSC? I know it’ll go to the NYSC, but USSC? I honestly don’t know. Also I’m so happy that we had Judge Merchan presiding over this because he painstakingly ensured that this was all above board, and would survive appeal.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Jeffro

      @J. Arthur Crank:Question for the attorneys:  Is “guilty as fuck” a legal distinction  (as opposed to “guilty”) that allows a longer sentence?  Asking for a few hundred million friends.

      LOLOLOL

      officially on the floor now, thanks!     ;)

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Old School

      @Jinchi:

      So do Iphones show fireworks when you text “convicted” like the do for “happy new year”?

      You can add them to the text manually.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Honestly I was expecting a hung jury. I am going to have to scrounge up some cake in a cup.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Layer8Problem

      I’m eating nothing but broth and lime jello for a particular medical procedure tomorrow, but damn it I’m gonna drink that frickin’ magnesium/potassium sulfate solution later like it’s goddamn champagne!

      Reply
    168. 168.

      ArchTeryx

      @Leto: That’s right it’s a state ruling. Yes, SCOTUS can and has gotten involved in state cases, even though they are not supposed to have jurisdiction in them. (Their pro-gerrymandering decisions rest on some of that). But yeah, a state criminal case would normally end at the NYSC, which would want nothing to do with TFG.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Elizabelle

      Screw Aileen Cannon.  That case should be underway now too.  I hope this verdict sends a chill down her back.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Death Panel Truck

      Yeh, we gonna put him so far back in jail this time
      That they’re gonna have to pump air into him!
       

      “Cops and Robbers”
      Bo Diddley

      Reply
    172. 172.

      WaterGirl

      To quote myself from earlier today:

      I think I am more hopeful that Trump will be found guilty than most of you.  I don’t always have to be right, but I sure hope I am this time

      Hallelujah!

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Scout211

      (NBC) Blanche argued for a motion of acquittal, but Merchan turned down that request.

      Sorry Blanche, no go.  But I’m sure your up front retainer for the appeal will be fine.  You’ll be fine.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Chet Murthy

      I just want to go on record as having been wrong wrong WRONG about Alvin Bragg and whether he was actually going to go after TFG.  I would hope that DA Bragg has a bright and long future in politics or jurisprudence.  He has served his city, his state, and his nation well.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Miss Bianca

      @ArchTeryx: never could figure out why you appeared to be so addicted to borrowing trouble about the jurors and this verdict. Man, I thought *I* was an unregenerate worrywart…

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Ishiyama

      @J. Arthur Crank: There are cases where there are serious questions of culpability, identity, or privilege. Other cases are clear beyond cavil.  If you piss off the Judge by insisting on a trial with a non-serious defense, when you are obviously guilty, it can result in a more severe sentence. Especially if you lie on the stand – at least Trump’s lawyers stopped him from doing that.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      trollhattan

      “It was later determined that the Truth-Social-reading juror was doing so ‘for the laffs.'”

      Reply
    183. 183.

      gene108

      Does a felony conviction in New York mean Trump can’t vote in Florida unless he jumps through the hoops required in Florida for a convicted felon to vote?

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Citizen Alan

      @Elizabelle: I was just thinking that exact same thing. That this is the most positive I’ve felt about the future of America since I heard Scalia died.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      mrmoshpotato

      @zhena gogolia:

      May 30, 2024, 5:09 p.m. ET4 minutes ago
      4 minutes ago
      Jonah BromwichReporting from inside the courthouse

      Trump is unresponsive, sitting slack at the defense table.

      So the orange shitstain died from finally being held accountable?

      Reply
    191. 191.

      Redshift

      @ArchTeryx:

      Yes, SCOTUS can and has gotten involved in state cases, even though they are not supposed to have jurisdiction in them.

      I’m pretty sure there are only specific circumstances where they can, not just whenever the wingnut justices feel like it. The redistricting cases, for example, are circumstances where state courts are ruling on state implementations of federal law.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      Another Scott

      @AM in NC:

      Maybe a better linky:

      Jury deliberations and verdict

      On May 28, though it is unclear what sentence Trump would receive if convicted, CBS reported that officials in state and federal agencies had begun preparing for possible incarceration.[468][469][470]

      On May 29, the jury began deliberations.[471] A few hours in, they asked to hear a readback of about 30 minutes of testimony by Pecker and Cohen. This involved an August 2015 meeting between these two, Trump, and Hicks, in which Pecker pledged to be Trump’s “eyes and ears” regarding negative stories about him; additionally, the jury wanted to hear Pecker’s testimony regarding an alleged phone call from Trump in which the two discussed a rumor that McDougal had gone to another outlet to publish her story.[472][473][474]

      On May 30, the readback was held.[475] Trump attorney Will Scharf told the press that, if Trump were convicted, the team was prepared to appeal.[476]

      Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts.[477]

      I still think it would be best for him to be sent to MDC Guaynabo in Puerto Rico

      (Yeah, yeah, state charges. Still, it would be for his own protection, you see…)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    209. 209.

      zhena gogolia

      May 30, 2024, 5:18 p.m. ET2 minutes ago
      2 minutes ago
      Jonah BromwichReporting from inside the courthouse

      The judge excuses the parties, but not before asking about Trump’s bail status. He then releases him on his own recognizance. Trump leaves the courtroom, shaking his son Eric’s hand as he departs. He holds his jaw strong as he walks out.

      Fuck you, Jonah.

      Reply
    210. 210.

      Joy in FL

      Guilty!  Yes !!!!

      Sharing this beautiful Justice is even better here on Balloon Juice.

      He is guilty x 34.  guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty guilty  !!!!!

      Reply
    211. 211.

      PaulB

      The request for acquittal was based on, according to CNN: “Blanche says there’s no way the jury could’ve reached the verdict without the testimony of Michael Cohen, and that the defense believes Cohen committed perjury at this trial.”

      Well, Blanche, if you have evidence that Cohen committed perjury, then perhaps you should have brought up that issue during the trial?

      ETA: I assume that Trump is now ungagged?

      Reply
    214. 214.

      Chris

      “Fezzik…  You did something right!”

      Not every day you get to say that to the American justice system, let me tell you.

      Reply
    215. 215.

      trollhattan

      Trump’s team is requesting a date of mid to late July for sentencing because of a conflict with another court hearing in Florida.
      Prosecutors do not object.
      Sentencing will take place on 11 July at 10:00 local time (15:00 BST) and the court will order a probation report for Trump, Merchan says.

      Will Independence Day come seven days late this year?
      Another court hearing, you say?

      Reply
    224. 224.

      Suzanne

      @mrmoshpotato:

      So the orange shitstain died from finally being held accountable? 

      Don’t get my hopes up.

      Although, if I may overshare…. One time I ate too many almonds and my shit was, in fact, Trump-colored.

      Reply
    225. 225.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Captain C:

      GUILTY ON ALL 34!!!!! 

      It also means the disgusting, orange, fascist shitstain won’t want to have sex with any of the guilty charges.

      Reply
    226. 226.

      Chris

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Loomis had his thumb on the “it isn’t going to make any difference” post button.

      Loomis is, at most, a decade away from putting on a MAGA hat and telling people to snort Ivermectin.

      Reply
    229. 229.

      Scout211

      The former president appeared red and sullen, arms moving at his side, as he left the courtroom where he has spent much of the last six weeks.

      Red and sullen?!  Lololololol!

      Reply
    230. 230.

      trollhattan

      Be more like BBC.

      Trump about to speak after guilty verdict

      The former president – now a convicted criminal – is about to speak to the media.

      “Now a convicted criminal.” Yass.

      Reply
    231. 231.

      Juice Box

      I was really worried for a minute. I broke my arm last winter and don’t have full strength back in my hand yet, my husband isn’t home and I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to get the champagne bottle open. Fortunately, I’ve had another significant improvement

      Reply
    233. 233.

      Scout211

      Trump’s sentencing hearing on July 11 will be just four days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

      Reply
    236. 236.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Public Notice:

      Several months ago I changed from referring to Trump as TFG (The Former Guy) to TIFG (The Indicted Former Guy).

      Effective immediately, and until further notice, I shall refer to him as TCFFG (The Convicted Felon Former Guy).

      Thank you all for your flexibility in adapting updated nomenclature.

      Reply
    240. 240.

      Redshift

      @trollhattan:

      “It was later determined that the Truth-Social-reading juror was doing so ‘for the laffs.’”

      I hope none of the jurors talk, but if they do the one thing I would like to hear about is how supposedly all but one of the jurors wouldn’t look at TCFG (The Convicted Felon Guy) as they filed out, and some thought that was a good sign for the prosecution.

      I would love to hear that one juror say “I wanted to look the bastard in the eye as we went to convict him!”

      Reply
    241. 241.

      p.a.

      Can’t process… Fitzmas… Mueller…  Ukraine evidence…  Impeachment 1… 1/6… 1/6 Commission…  Impeachment 2… no accountability… processing… processing…

      🎉🎆✨🧨🎉🌠🥂🍾🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
    252. 252.

      Cacti

      Well knock me over with a feather.

      Now, does the Judge have the stones to give him a prison sentence?

      Reply
    254. 254.

      hitchhiker

      And there was celebration throughout the land!!

      Well done, jury. Thank you from the USA, and the rest of the planet.

      Reply
    255. 255.

      Bill Arnold

      @Martin:

      So, now we know that Trump definitively interfered in the 2016 election.

      Rigged it. May have won, fraudulently, due to that rigging.

      Reply
    257. 257.

      ArchTeryx

      @Miss Bianca: Because TFG and the people that vote for him have burned me as a New Yorker for 40 years. This fucker was harder to actually get labeled as the crook he was than John Gotti. It wasn’t looking to pick a fight so much as fear that he’d just skate yet again.

      Reply
    258. 258.

      Another Scott

      @Scout211: First debate date (if it happens) is on June 27.

      Hehehe.

      Felon Donald, you have so many firsts: First felon former president, first former president convicted of 34 counts including felonies.  How does it feel to be a felon??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    259. 259.

      Joe Falco

      @Jinchi: Later, an aide goes to reassure Trump that thousands were cheering his name. “Sir, so many people were cheering your name. Countless people weeping in joy at your name.”

      Trump: “Cheering my name?”

      Aide: “Your name specifically…and a few other words, but your name was directly mentioned!”

      Reply
    261. 261.

      PAM Dirac

      Damn, I did not expect this as a birthday present. Had a very nice afternoon with family and some old friends and some wine from my vineyard. Might have to exceed my wine quota and open something really nice. drumpf -> convicted felon drumpf : has a nice ring. I’ll drink to that.

      Reply
    262. 262.

      JPL

      I want Jill to say something, like I can guarantee you that Joe never paid hush money to a porn star.

      Reply
    263. 263.

      Randal Sexton

      Kind of an early start on beers today. I think they should be called conviction day and be aKind of an early start on beers today. I think that should be called conviction day and be a new national holiday

      Reply
    271. 271.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Not that I need it, but this thread is the perfect work avoidance/procrastination tool.

      Reply
    274. 274.

      Leto

      @Another Scott: The United States official policy is that we do not negotiate with convicted felons. President Biden will hold a town hall meeting, with free ice cream, discussing the most pressing issues with the nation.

      Reply
    276. 276.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @Old School: and  comment #52 gets it perfectly! Looks like my memory was slightly off, altho I remember the Guilty, guilty, guilty very clearly.

      Reply
    278. 278.

      J. Arthur Crank

      @PAM Dirac:    Happy birthday!  If memory serves, you are somewhere on the east coast?  If so, then it is five o’clock where you are, so have at it!

      Reply
    280. 280.

      Martin

      @Omnes Omnibus: Couldn’t it also apply if the case here relied on the felony relying on a violation of federal law as a secondary matter? He could appeal over whether that federal law was actually violated, no?

      I mean, I don’t think USSC overruling state supreme courts on electoral maps is a question of constitutionality, rather on interpretation of the VRA.

      Reply
    282. 282.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Just now realizing how I’ve been holding my breath, anxious about a mistrial or hung jury, furious about the successful derailment of the other criminal trials.

      We are still a nation of laws. Proud to be an American.

      Reply
    284. 284.

      ArchTeryx

      Perfect end to a good day. @Omnes Omnibus, you were right and I was wrong, and doG dammit I’m so glad that’s the case. Eat shit, you MAGAt motherfuckers. Every single one of you that voted that 34-times convicted felon into our White House and let him almost destroy all our lives. The half million dead of COVID because of his malignant attitudes. Let him rot where the rest of the Gambinos are rotting

      FUCK YOU.

      Reply
    285. 285.

      MinuteMan

      I wonder if any of the branding agreements have a morals clause, etc., that will let them Dump Trump now that he’s a felon?

      Reply
    292. 292.

      catclub

      I hope the NY State appeals court dawdles. No expedited consideration. Take their cues from Aileen Cannon

      Reply
    294. 294.

      J. Arthur Crank

      @SW:

       

      Then he goes out and attacks the guy who is going to sentence him! What a maroon.

      Like all of us, the defendant has a First Amendment right to do this, and I will encourage him to keep exercising that right in this manner.

      Reply
    297. 297.

      Chris

      @Chet Murthy:

      Nah.

      I’ve been watching his shock-the-bourgeois-libtard compulsion grow for years, and I’m increasingly convinced that’s where he’s headed.  Not right away, but give it a few cycles.

      Reply
    298. 298.

      zhena gogolia

      Husband came in looking puzzled, as the strains of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” rang out on the piano, then the penny dropped. I hope we didn’t scare the neighborhood with our whooping.

      Reply
    306. 306.

      Leto

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: We’ve been collectively holding our breath since his fat ass came down the escalator. I hope this is just the first of many convictions, because as you said: We are a nation of laws. Imperfect as we are, we continue to strive.

      Reply
    309. 309.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I propose that he doesn’t need to be jailed before Election Day but that he must always be seen in public dressed as a cartoon felon, with a striped uniform and a ball and chain attached to his ankle.

      Reply
    310. 310.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Chet Murthy: Good for you.  We all mistakes.  And pessimism is seductive to most of us.

      On a happier note, what a wonderful way to be proven wrong! :)

      Reply
    312. 312.

      Tony Jay

         NYT Editorial Opinion

      With Manhattan jurists and Ohio diners alike choosing partisanship over forgiveness, senior voices call on Biden to issue immediate pardon or risk charges of election interference.

      Probably. But who the fuck cares?

      Reply
    313. 313.

      Scout211

      Governor Pritzger.  Yes!

      (NBC) Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker posted a fiery statement to X slamming Trump after the verdict was read.

      “Donald Trump is a racist, a homophobe, a grifter, and a threat to this country,” the Illinois governor said. “He can now add one more title to his list — a felon.”

      Reply
    314. 314.

      Geoduck

      @BethanyAnne: TPM has been having tech problems all week I guess.

      Meanwhile, over on LGM, Loomis is being Loomis, and mostly getting viciously slagged in the comments. EDIT: I see this has already been covered.

      And Yay!

      Reply
    317. 317.

      trnc

      @Leto: I hope they’ve taken his passport.

      I hope they take it, put a one way ticket to Russia in it with a note “Good until July 11” and hand it back to him.

      Reply
    318. 318.

      Redshift

      @Martin:

      Couldn’t it also apply if the case here relied on the felony relying on a violation of federal law as a secondary matter? He could appeal over whether that federal law was actually violated, no?

      From my reading about the jury instructions, a weird thing about the New York “bootstrapping” law is that the jurors weren’t required to agree on which of the proposed laws he conspired to break, they just each had to decide that he had broken one. So I’m not sure there’s technically a federal law involved in the conviction as a matter of record, even if it was part of the case for conviction.

      Reply
    319. 319.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @ArchTeryx: FWIW, I did not say that he would be convicted.  I said that your 50/49.9 for conviction vs hung jury was a pessimistic assessment.

      Reply
    320. 320.

      Marcopolo

      Hope this means drumpf will be disenfranchised for the Nov 2024 election.

      Also, someone needs to keep an eye on both the Alito flagpoles 🤣

      Reply
    321. 321.

      Scout211

      NBC says he is not a convicted felon until he is sentenced on July 11.  Is this correct LAO or anyone who knows NY law?

      Reply
    323. 323.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Chris: Nah.  He gets way too much pleasure and attention griping about Dems as a member of the coalition.  There’s nothing even remotely Conservative or Authoritarian about his political ideology.  If anything, he’d become an alienated Leftist who refuses to vote.  But even that is unlikely.  Say what you will about Loomis’ Eeyore-ism, but he knows damn well that the Dem Party is the only hope for his political interests.  And he believes in voting.  He’ll just endlessly whine while doing it.

      Reply
    325. 325.

      Mag

      @Mag: To answer my own question. Max sentence would be 1,632 months, which is 4 years per guilty count. Since he his a first time offender, yeah right, it is unlikely he’ll serve time.

      Reply
    326. 326.

      Ruckus

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Don’t think like a lawyer, think like a victim.

      Because that’s what we all are, victims of djt.

      It sounds like the trial was well handled and the juniors did their civic duty. I’ve been on juries before and one never really knows how any other juror will vote.

      Reply
    327. 327.

      karen marie

      @Mai Naem mobile: I expected deliberations to go for at least till some time next week.

      I am so relieved. His supporters will be pissed but it beats what we’d have to live with had he been acquitted. Either way, they’re insufferable but at least now he’s officially a criminal.

      Reply
    335. 335.

      catclub

      @wjca: If they reject then it can go to the US Supreme Court.  If they dawdle, it won’t get there.  Rule of law and procedures.  Ask  the people who appeal after being convicted of murder.

      Reply
    339. 339.

      PAM Dirac

      @Miss Bianca: Yeah I remember when my birthday was always Memorial Day and then the holiday got switched to last Monday. But now, my birthday will ALWAYS be drumpf conviction day no matter what. Feels good. If you ever get back to Frederick, the ’23 vintage is turning out REALLY well. Love to share with you some time.

      Reply
    342. 342.

      wjca

      @moonbat: Are we laying odds yet on whether he skips the country before sentencing?

      Depends entirely on whether he thinks he might get jail time.  If the penalty is merely monetary, he’ll stay.  If jail time is in prospect, look for his aircraft to head out.  Whether he has a passport or not.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.