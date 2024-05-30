BREAKING: Verdict reached in Trump criminal trial and the jury will present its decision shortly. pic.twitter.com/SCZ40JCnPX
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 30, 2024
… And will be announced “immanently”, or maybe in half an hour?
BREAKING: Jury reaches a verdict in former President Trump’s hush money trial.https://t.co/wV7RR1xKc3 pic.twitter.com/lpPC7Nh3zo
— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2024
The jury in the Trump hush money trial has reached a verdict. Here’s why that’s bad news for Joe Biden.
— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) May 30, 2024
ETA:
From the BBC’s liveblog:
