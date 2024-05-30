Pandas!
It’s official: the pandas are coming to D.C.!
Alongside @FLOTUS, we’re thrilled to announce that by the end of this year, the Zoo will once again be home to two giant pandas. #DCPandas pic.twitter.com/BGJjjaUVve
— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) May 29, 2024
Now, if they could just work up a similar level of enthusiasm for Democrats…
Biden was asked by a reporter today if he would serve four more years if reelected or hand over power to Kamala Harris.
Biden asked the reporter if they were OK: “Did you fall on your head or something?”
— Shawna Mizelle (@shawnamizelle) May 29, 2024
NBC: There's positive news for the economy. Consumer confidence is rising, signaling that Americans are feeling better about where things stand pic.twitter.com/knBKCRHY6q
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 30, 2024
Promises made, promises kept ? pic.twitter.com/kEX5A4nmwT
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 29, 2024
President Biden: Because Black Americans voted, I am President. Because you voted, Kamala Harris is a historic Vice President. Because you voted, Donald Trump is a defeated former president. And with your vote in 2024, we will make Donald Trump a loser again pic.twitter.com/kL8uWNjNqW
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 29, 2024
Biden touts marijuana decriminalization, implementing key aspects of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act despite Republican obstruction, relieving student debt, and reshaping the federal judiciary by appointing Black women pic.twitter.com/xkCqMADv0Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 29, 2024
Then vote for Joe Biden https://t.co/Ef7z3s76FX
— vituperativeerb (@vituperativeerb) May 29, 2024
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings