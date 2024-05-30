Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

People are complicated. Love is not.

When you’re a Republican, they let you do it.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Cole, when it comes to calico cats, restraint is overrated.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Washington Post’s Catch and Kill, not noticeably better than the Enquirer’s.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I am pretty sure Katy Tur wasn’t always such a bootlicking sycophant.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Cole is on a roll !

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Found liable for massive fraud, is required to post a massive bond, gets a break, then files a *fraudulent* bond!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: News the Media Can Use

Thursday Morning Open Thread: News the Media Can Use

by | 84 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Pandas!

Now, if they could just work up a similar level of enthusiasm for Democrats


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • BlueGuitarist
  • cain
  • catclub
  • Caveatimperator
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Chris
  • clay
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • JoyceH
  • Ken
  • Layer8Problem
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Math Guy
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mousebumples
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • R-Jud
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • satby
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • StringOnAStick
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • TBone
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    84Comments

    3. 3.

      geg6

      Speaking as an old white woman, I can’t think of a better group of people from whom to take my voting cues than black women.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Math Guy

      Biden has a lot of positive accomplishments he can point to when he debates the orange train wreck. In June.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      I feel like the pandas are a great way to reach normies.

      But maybe that’s just because I loooooved pandas when I was a little kid.

      🐼

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Caveatimperator

      To the Nathan Robinsons of the country,

      Unless you’re an outright revolutionary Communist, if you’re anywhere on the left, you probably agree with at least some of Biden’s positions, or at least think they’re closer to yours than Trump’s are.

      The election will happen with or without you. Sitting out of the election will not make it stop, it just means you don’t get to influence it.

      When the election is a choice between someone who agrees with you 30-40% of the time, and someone who agrees with you 0% of the time, why not vote for Biden who will give you some of what you want?

      The election of people like AOC also shows that more progressive politicians and issues will get traction if you participate in party politics and show up.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      satby

      @Baud: pretty much only what I read anymore, along with Betty, TaMara, and John. And our more infrequent posters, sadly not on as often as we might wish.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Biden asked the reporter if they were OK: “Did you fall on your head or something?”

      Yes. Brought to you by the fine people at SATSQ.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Caveatimperator:

      When the election is a choice between someone who agrees with you 30-40% of the time, and someone who agrees with you 0% of the time, why not vote for Biden who will give you some of what you want?

      1. If you’re a member of a dominant group (white, male, middle class or wealthy), that 0% is never really 0%.
      2. Some people have convinced themselves that 0% will lead to 100% down the line.
      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      @Caveatimperator:

      When the election is a choice between someone who agrees with you 30-40% of the time, and someone who agrees with you 0% of the time, why not vote for Biden who will give you some of what you want?

      But, but, that’s so impure and intellectually unsatisfying! I want it all, and a pony!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @Math Guy: You really think there will be a June debate? I’m expecting Trump will back out with some ridiculous excuse, like “I’m in prison.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: He could call in. Even with that half billion dollars in defamation fines hanging over him, I’m sure he could afford an hour or so of prison telephone time.

      Maybe.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      We actually got to go into the panda enclosure at the national zoo.

      Alas, the pandas weren’t in it at the time. It was in the 80s, the Friends of the National Zoo rounded up volunteers to build play furniture for the pandas. Eventually it got replaced with more sophisticated stuff but it was fun for several years to visit the pandas and see them using things I’d helped build with my own hands.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Orange juice makers are considering turning to alternative fruits such as mandarins as wholesale prices have “gone bananas” amid fears of poor harvests in Brazil.

      Prices of orange juice reached a new high of $4.95 (£3.88) a lb on commodity markets this week after growers in the main orange producing areas of Brazil said they were expecting the harvest to be 24% down on last year at 232m 40.8kg boxes – worse than the 15% fall previously predicted.

      Orange trees in Brazil have been suffering from citrus greening, an incurable disease, after extreme heat stress and drought during their key flowering period in the latter part of last year fuelled by the climate crisis.

      The predicted poor crop in Brazil, which accounts for 70% of all orange juice exports, marks the third difficult global harvest in a row. As well as problems in Brazil, Florida in the US has been hit by a series of hurricanes and the greening disease, which is spread by sap-sucking insects and turns the fruit bitter before killing the tree.

      The series of poor harvests has limited manufacturers’ ability to ride out the current difficulties by mixing the new crop with frozen juice – which normally has a two-year lifespan.

      I blame Kamala.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Ken: Donald Trump will never see the inside of a prison cell. I’ve been saying that for years and it’s still true.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Caveatimperator

      @Baud:

      Oh, there’s definitely a not-insignificant slice of the very furthest left who are fascist-curious and consider liberals more their enemy than fascists.

      White privilege explains leftist petulance a lot, but so does this.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dmsilev

      So, question for the trial attorneys among us. Is this a good choice of strategy for the defendant?

      Judge stunned as man with suspended license joins Zoom hearing while driving
      “Mr. Harris, are you driving?” asked the bemused judge as Corey Harris asked for time to park his vehicle.

      […]

      After Harris appeared to park his vehicle, the judge tried to make sense of the situation.

      “He was just driving and he doesn’t have a license,” Simpson said. After a lingering silence, Harris can be seen opening and closing his mouth at least twice before saying, “Um.”

      (link)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      @OzarkHillbilly: The citrus industry in Florida has in slo-mo collapse for a long time due to greening. It’s a terrible thing, and of course the usual suspects are making bank. I keep hoping for a scientific breakthrough.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Caveatimperator: I keep trying to think of the best reason I can to NOT vote for Biden, just to get into the heads of these people, and the best I can come up with is that you think the cure for this country’s problems is to destroy it. Physically destroy it and have the survivors build something new from the ruins.

      Or, you’ve decided that making things better is pointless and we need to enter a punishment phase: hurt the American people as much as you can for their sins, to serve as an object lesson for civilizations a thousand years in the future, or out of some non-consequentialist duty to punish.

      I don’t really have anything else.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @dmsilev: “What are you going to do about it, take my license away?”

      @Gin & Tonic: You’re probably right. And it’s probably true that the hard core cultists will defend him even harder. But I don’t think it adds to his electoral prospects, and at any rate it had to be done. It’s a travesty the other trials have been derailed. The principle that nobody is above the law is central to American democracy.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Caveatimperator

      @Matt McIrvin:

      And let’s say for the sake of argument that this is true. Who’s going to come into power when that power vacuum forms?

      Most of these wannabe revolutionaries are just that, wannabes. They aren’t stockpiling weapons or food for a coming civil war, or drilling, or building strong community organizations in preparation for a coming period of instability. The Revolution, to them, is just like the Rapture. It’s something they hope someone else will do that will fix everything.

      I might have some respect for these people if they were truly planning for a revolution, or planning to carry it out, instead of just kvetching on the Internet.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      @Math Guy: I think it’s more likely there won’t be debates than there will be. I don’t think Trump is up to the task, and his campaign managers know it.

      But I can see Trump going for it because of overconfidence on both his part and his fan base’s. Many of his supporters are convinced that it’s Biden who is not up to the task, and that Trump will mop the floor with him. Trump feeds off their energy, and if he is convinced his supporters are right I’m not sure Wiles and LaCivita can persuade him otherwise.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      TBone

      @satby: also brings to mind

      Take off the gloves. This ain’t a fucking cotillion.

      😆

      That was in tribute to Jamie Raskin’s recent article about recusal oversight.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Geminid:

      Trump feeds off that energy

      That is true. However, the debates will be held without audiences, so I wonder if he can generate that energy with no believers in sight.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      BlueGuitarist

      Yesterday the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) added 5 candidates to the “Red to Blue” program, which should provide them with significant, much needed, support:
      Ashley Ehasz (PA-01)
      Janelle Stelson (PA-10)
      Peter Barca (WI-1)
      Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08)
      Shomari Figures (AL-2).

      The first 4 are in swing states in the Electoral College,
      have competitive US Senate races that Democrats must hold,
      and overlap state legislative swing districts:
      super swing districts.

      (AL-2 has been redistricted.)
      (A little confusing that DCCC defines as “red to blue” districts without a Democratic incumbent running for re-election, so includes districts like MI-08, held by retiring Democrat Dan Kildee.)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Caveatimperator: To be fair, anyone planning to fight a war with any chance of success wouldn’t be planning illegal/violent actions where you or I can see them, or using the public Internet for it.

      But their public actions would have to be building the groundwork by attracting broad support from the people. And what I see is mostly these expressions of contempt.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      lowtechcyclist

      If I was talking to one of those leftist purity ponies, I’d talk about global warming.

      Like it or not, our only chance of addressing climate change in time is to elect (as Kos would say) more, better Democrats.  If Republicans control any branch of government, or either house of Congress, they will block any attempts to do anything about it.

      If they want there to BE a future where the world is a better place than it is now, then they damn well better vote for the party that will at least try to address global warming, even if it may not be up to their standards.

      But if Trump wins, we can forget about doing anything positive about it until the 2030s even if there is a real election in 2028 and the Dems win. Because legislation won’t be passed until 2029, and implementation won’t start immediately.

      So the question for them is: do they want there to BE a future, or not?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @clay: OMG, if you haven’t already, check out the rest of this album! It’s really amazing from beginning to end.  I got sucked in when I heard the song Pieces on NPR one morning.  My fave tunes on it are Ship Of Promises, and Home.  Also, check out To Be Counted Among Men (probably the most beautiful song of theirs) and Cecilia And Her Selfhood (which has a really cool, animated video).  Sadly, after Becoming A Jackal their work changed, adding more electronic vibes and their following albums each only had one or two good songs, imo.  But that first album is truly one of my fave albums of the 2009-10 period.  Conor O’ Brien has an amazing voice and is a really great songwriter/lyricist.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      The trial is restarting, with Trump back in the courtroom. I’m eager and yet I know that, from what we can see, not much will be happening and coverage will be all talking heads.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Geminid

      @O. Felix Culpa: I’m thinking about the decision to debate at all. The projected format does negate some of Trump’s “strengths,” and plays to Biden’s. I see it as a high-risk, no reward proposition for Trump, an irrational choice.

      My expectation is that Trump will tease a debate up until he bails out. But this does not seem entirely certain, because Trump is not a rational actor. I’m not sure Susan Wiles can keep him on the rails.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      JoyceH

      @Layer8Problem: Any sort of testing would have to be mutual and failure to comply would cancel the debate. I’ll always remember Trumps failure to comply with the COVID testing requirement for the 2020 debate, probably because he already knew he had COVID.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Matt McIrvin: To be fair, anyone planning to fight a war with any chance of success wouldn’t be planning illegal/violent actions where you or I can see them, or using the public Internet for it.

      That statement does not apply to the avg RWNJ MAGA head. I’m not sure it applies to most RWNJ “revolutionaries”. Same for LWNJs too. They all want to associate with their fellow travelers and these days that’s on the internet.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Chris

      Biden was asked by a reporter today if he would serve four more years if reelected or hand over power to Kamala Harris. Biden asked the reporter if they were OK: “Did you fall on your head or something?”

      It’s fucking spectacular how hard they’re committing to the bit, isn’t it?  I mean, the entire notion of Biden resigning and Kamala taking over was manufactured out of thin air by the media in the first place all the way back in 2020, but they’ve bought into the script so hard they actually think they can make it happen simply by continuing to talk about it.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      catclub

      @Matt McIrvin: to serve as an object lesson for civilizations a thousand years in the future,

       

      There is a youtube channel that does that for major past civilizations.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Matt McIrvin:

      That’s an interesting thought experiment. I think it basically comes down to those folks (mostly white, mostly male) thinking (to the extent that they think) that they’ll be fine. Any negative outcomes will just hurt people they don’t like and who aren’t them.

      IOW, harm to others is a sacrifice they’re willing to make.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      sab

      @Mousebumples: I remember back in the 1980s when we got our first pandas from China. There were all kinds of barriers. My half Chinese nephew was a tiny child at the time and he too loved pandas. He thought the pandas were having trouble getting visas, like his Chinese grandparents. It was so sad and yet so cute.

      Pandas and grandparents all arrived. We collected a full set of panda commemorative coffee cups from McDonald’s. I believe the nephew still has them.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      BlueGuitarist

      @TBone:
      @frosty:
      @Betty:

      Any insight on down ballot opportunities overlapping PA-10?

      From afar:

      PA-House-88 (includes Mechanicsville, Lower Allen): rematch between D challenger Sara Agerton and R incumbent Sheryl Dozier (Leans R, but one of the 6 R-held state house seats carried by Fetterman)

      PA-Senate-15 (Dauphin county): D Patty Kim – seems likely to flip redistricted seat

      PA-Senate-31 (SE Cumberland county, northern York) Although Shapiro and Wolf carried the district for Governor, Biden -13 more typical of district partisanship; R incumbent Mike Regan retiring. Extreme R candidate Dawn Keefer (in state house) seems likely to win vs carpenter Mark Temons, who might do better than the previous D (40%), and could help present elections up and down the ballot as normie D vs extremist R.

      Do you know of other competitive (or potentially competitive) seats?

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Soprano2

      OMG, that tweet where Biden asked the reporter if he had fallen on his head. That’s the best laugh I’ve had all week. That was a well-deserved burn! What’s wrong with these people anyway? I’m still laughing at it!

      Reply
    70. 70.

      cain

      @Ken: actually he will use that as a way to get out of prison.

      Of course, Joe could easily quip before the debates start ‘Hi Donald, hows prison?’

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Baud

      @Chris:

      If it was a mainstream media reporter and not a Fox News type, the reporter should be chastised if not fired.  Laundering right wing talking points should lead to a loss of credibility.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Chris:

      …was manufactured out of thin air by the media in the first place all the way back in 2020, but they’ve bought into the script so hard they actually think they can make it happen simply by continuing to talk about it.

      They’re doing it with the economy. It’s one thing to be sour on the economy if you’re strapped and struggling or even if you can’t afford the vacation you want but another to believe that the stock market is down or there is high unemployment when it’s simply comparing a bigger or smaller number to another.

      Leading the public to a place where there’s no objective truth seems to me one of the reasons the media’s business model is flailing (not that there aren’t others).

      Reply
    74. 74.

      SFAW

      @Matt McIrvin: ​
       
      Or you could use Saint Ralph the Pure’s rationalization after giving the 2000 election to W: Ralph opined that things would get so bad under W’s regime, that there would rise, in response, a wave of liberalism that would last for a generation.

      Fuck you, Ralph, you self-important asshole.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Soprano2

      @Geminid: If they’re smart they’ll do good mock debates to try to convince him, but he’s so narcissistic and overconfident even that might not do it.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      SFAW

      @Gin & Tonic:

      You and me both, youngster. I laugh when I read various pundits talking about him being in jail.

      I don’t often wish to be wrong, but this is one of those times.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      StringOnAStick

      The USFS did a controlled burn very close to town yesterday.  It’s out but the smoke settled overnight thanks to low temperatures (34!) and the air is 168 “unhealthy” and I can smell smoke inside because the furnace has to run once last night.  This perfectly encapsulates the entire issue of global warming.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Geminid:

      Many of his supporters are convinced that it’s Biden who is not up to the task

      Bafflingly, many in the media seem to believe this.  On MSNBC the last time I heard discussion of a debate the framing was why it might be worth Biden risking it.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      SFAW

      @Soprano2: ​
       
      Yes. And his in-debate tactics would likely be a Gish Gallop combination of his “greatest hits” (e.g., “Sleepy Joe Brandon STOLE the election”) plus myriad lies about anything and everything.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Soprano2

      @lowtechcyclist: I think it’s interesting that now that we have a Democratic president who is actually doing something about climate change they’ve pivoted to “we can’t vote for Biden because of Gaza”, because a year ago they were hollering that climate change was the MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE out there. I guess they’ve forgotten all about it, huh? *rolleyes

      Reply
    82. 82.

      SFAW

      @Baud: ​
       
      I thought I had seen some coverage indicating that President Biden thinks he’ll smoke TFG in any debate. Probably true, but I’d feel better if he talked about what a master debater TFG is, and how he’s worried about how he’ll “lose” a debate to TFG, etc., etc. In other words, set low expectations to semi-inoculate against the inevitable MSM chant of “Biden lost the debate!”

      Reply
    83. 83.

      clay

      @UncleEbeneezer: I will check them out; thanks for the rec!

      They really only caught my eye because the band/song combo seems like the BJ raison d’etre: villagers becoming a jackal.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.