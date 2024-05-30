Well, that’s a relief. I decided I would take a half an edible and make a big bowl of popcorn (WITH MELTED BUTTER) and enjoy the afterglow of watching one of the worst people on the planet FINALLY being held accountable for something he has done. And the real bonus is that none of the jurors or the judge or prosecutors were murdered by one of his lunatic henchmen.

As to what it all means, I have no idea. It confirms legally what we have all known and been saying for years, which is that he is a crook and criminal and has broken a bazillion laws. Will it hurt him in the election? I have no idea. The Republican party is so broken at this point that one of the few honest things that Trump has ever said was that he could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose any vote. Will he go to jail? Dunno. Personally, I would adore it if he avoided jail but was sentenced to home confinement in one of his shitty hotels in NYC surrounded by a city full of people who hate him. That would be cool.

Honestly, I don’t care. He’s a convicted felon, and that is all that matters.

Now let’s take the evening and enjoy the afterglow.