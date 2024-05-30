Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Night Open Thread

Well, that’s a relief. I decided I would take a half an edible and make a big bowl of popcorn (WITH MELTED BUTTER) and enjoy the afterglow of watching one of the worst people on the planet FINALLY being held accountable for something he has done. And the real bonus is that none of the jurors or the judge or prosecutors were murdered by one of his lunatic henchmen.

As to what it all means, I have no idea. It confirms legally what we have all known and been saying for years, which is that he is a crook and criminal and has broken a bazillion laws. Will it hurt him in the election? I have no idea. The Republican party is so broken at this point that one of the few honest things that Trump has ever said was that he could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose any vote. Will he go to jail? Dunno. Personally, I would adore it if he avoided jail but was sentenced to home confinement in one of his shitty hotels in NYC surrounded by a city full of people who hate him. That would be cool.

Honestly, I don’t care. He’s a convicted felon, and that is all that matters.

Now let’s take the evening and enjoy the afterglow.

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Yup, already had a couple beers.

      Tho annoyed at my relatives for cautioning me not to celebrate too obviously because some of the WV boys might get upset, to which I have politely replied that they’re just gonna have to suck it up, while carefully not losing my sh!t and screaming that TCFG and the boys would happily send me and mine to death camps

      T C FG now, let us note.

    7. 7.

      MisterForkbeard

      My wife literally called me at work to let me know she was putting a bottle of champagne in the fridge for me.

       

      Gonna be a good night, I think.

    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      I mentioned Mo (J6) Brooks calling for trumpov to drop out and be replaced “by a Republican of good character”

      Here’s the Washington Monthly: trump should drop out

      The middle of July is a long time away, eh GOP?

    9. 9.

      MinuteMan

      And the real bonus is that none of the jurors or the judge or prosecutors were murdered by one of his lunatic henchmen.

      —yet.

    11. 11.

      Bupalos

      It’s the best outcome of the 3 that were possible. It’s worth celebrating that. But there’s no winning without peeling away all these fucking brainwashed followers and sycophants. And every institution that comes into play here also is further endangered.

      I hope this has some effect in moving a few of them on the margin, I think it could, but that takes talking up the process, talking up what trial by jury means. This episode is probably going to harden some of the true cultists. There’s nothing with Trump and 2024 United States that isn’t messy.

    12. 12.

      waspuppet

      The Republican party is so broken at this point that one of the few honest things that Trump has ever said was that he could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose any vote.

      The only thing of value he’s ever attained honestly in his life is the GOP nomination. Three times now.

    13. 13.

      MinuteMan

      @Jeffro: ​

      “by a Republican of good character”

      That’s a bit of an oxymoron these days; it didn’t use to be but there it is.

    17. 17.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Just got to the bar and am celebrating with the Happy Hour menu’s Balls & Toast and a rum & cran! Seems an appropriate dinner for today ..

    19. 19.

      Ken

      @Jeffro: Yes, obviously Trump dropping out would be the best course for the Republican party, as well as the decent and moral thing to do. But Trump doesn’t care about any of that.

      They’re going to have to either force him out — and I see no way that’s going to happen, with his lock on delegates and the party apparatus — or buy him off with actual cash (in large amounts) and promises that his replacement will pardon him.

    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      ‘Tis a good day, indeed. Trump wriggles out of zero charges and the kiddo travels to her next adventure, having survived a “bug” that had her spiking a 105 fever as recently as last night.

      Tomorrow, we move forward.

    21. 21.

      ArchTeryx

      @Bupalos: The true cultists are not enough to get him elected. And this election, like almost all our 21st Century Presidential elections, is going to be decided on the margins. Peeling off some soft TCFG supporters is as good as new votes for Biden. A few 10s of thousands of people will probably decide our next President, so every vote that shithead doesn’t get counts.

    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      here’s psycho Tucker Carlson’s take:

      Import the Third World, become the Third World. That’s what we just saw. This won’t stop Trump. He’ll win the election if he’s not killed first. But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world. Anyone who defends this verdict is a danger to you and your family.

      It’s very weird…he keeps trying to put it out there that trumpov’s life is in danger (he even said it TO him: “they’re going to have to kill you, aren’t they?“).  He wants some fringe lunatic – left, right, doesn’t matter – to make trump a martyr.  I think on some level he feels that’s the only use trump has to them now.

      He’s evil in ways that even the Orange Moron isn’t.

    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: “…but Biden should go first, in the name of bipartisanship and ‘looking forward not back’ “, also probably the NYT

    24. 24.

      Frankensteinbeck

      MAGA types love strength.  They have a bizarre, chickenshit asshole definition of strength, but it’s still important to them to the point of obsession.  Trump won’t lose any of his supporters for committing these crimes, but he might lose some for getting caught and punished.  Loser stink.

    26. 26.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Jeffro:

      Here’s the Washington Monthly: trump should drop out

      Well, that’s DC for ya. In NYC, I believe the phrase is “drop dead, asshole!”

    28. 28.

      Jeffro

      @Ken: I know – we all know – that trump doesn’t care about that.  It’s “win the WH or go to prison” plus vengeance times a gazillion at this point, so he’s all in.

      This is the first sign I’ve seen (and from Mo Brooks?!) of a ‘dump trump’ movement.  And mid-July is a long way away.

      Our blessed snooze media has been soooo focused on the potential for demonstrations and violence at the DNC this summer…what about the RNC?  I think the odds of that just went through the roof.

    29. 29.

      Martin

      I think Trump will be given time in sentencing. Here’s my reasoning:

      In Trumps favor, he was President. That’s it.

      Against him, this same judge sentenced Weisselberg to 5 months based on the DA sentencing recommendations for 18 similar counts which he pled guilty to. There’s a degree of consistency here in sentencing that needs to be defended, and a precedent has already been set.

      Trump attacking the very legitimacy of the court is likely to cause the court to push back – both with DA sentencing and with the judge. There’s so far been no acceptance of guilt. There’s been constant denials and attacks against the system. The monetary penalty is trivial and I think all parties will wave it off as inconsequential in favor of a time sentence. The only remedy for the attack on the court is for the court to assert its authority from the DA to the judge, not in a prejudicial way, but I think it’s hard to find an example of this crime being violated that has a defendant more deserving of the maximum sentence – in terms of its scope (impacting a federal election for president) in terms of the defiance of the defendant, etc.

      And I wonder if Bragg wouldn’t call someone like Hillary Clinton, who was the individual most impacted by the election interference to serve as a character witness, who could bring up the months of taunts by Trump of ‘lock her up’ – how readily he sought after such a sentence for her, and rallied his supporters to back that idea – that he possesses no deference for people who have held high office from being incarcerated, that he desires to use the legal system to punish his perceived enemies, and that the correct response here is to use the legal system in the manner it was intended – a jury found him guilty, the legislature provided a range of remedies, and the judge should apply them consistent with how he would sentence any other defendant with the same defiance for the legal system.

      I think a light sentence would be taken by the public – at least the constituency of NY who these laws serve – as an injustice. I think the judge will come to that conclusion over the next month.

    31. 31.

      schrodingers_cat

      Its great. Ground reports from Indian elections are also encouraging. The last phase of elections is underway in India. Saturday is the last day of the polls. Parts of Bihar, UP, West Bengal, Orissa and Punjab will be voting including Modi’s constituency of Varanasi (Holiest city for Hindus). He won by a monster margin last 2 times and an upset is unlikely. But BJP bigwigs including the PM have been campaigning there in the last few days. So I don’t know what that says.

    32. 32.

      smith

      NYT Pitchbot:

      A former president is convicted of 34 felonies. A phalanx of his lawyers and enablers await trial for their own felonies. Does anyone follow the law in Joe Biden’s America?

    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: “Biden/Burgum ’24, minus Biden” – the NYT

      “Right Dems?  Quit being such fringe radicals and do what’s right for the country now that the other party’s guy has been convicted on 34 felony coun”…omg I can’t even finish, I’m laughing so hard…

    34. 34.

      laura

      I’m in the hammock. Spouse and I went out for a pint hoist and were having a burger. I’m so deeply grateful for the jurors, the prosecutor team, Alvin Bragg, and sufficient amount of evidence to exceed a threshold of beyond a reasonable doubt of guilt on a particular chage  on all 34 charges. I hope to sleep so deep and soundly tonight as a direct result.

    37. 37.

      RSA

      @MinuteMan:  And the real bonus is that none of the jurors or the judge or prosecutors were murdered by one of his lunatic henchmen.

      Because, as might be expected,

      The judge ordered that the jurors’ identities be kept confidential during the trial and that reporters withhold some information that could identify them.

      That tells us something about the perceived and actual character of Trump’s lunatic henchmen supporters.

