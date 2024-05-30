Because of the way FB works, I’ll be forever grateful my cousin follows this group and liked a bunch of Carson is Dead – Again videos. Carson is a rescue opossum at the For Fox Sake Wildlife rescue in TN, and he is VERY DRAMATIC. While most possums will fake death when threatened, Carson fakes death if you look at him. So the videos of his vet checks went viral.

ETA: Forgot to say he was just released with 3 others, this week. And yes, he did “die” before he finally left his crate. They had to watch with binoculars to make sure he was finally on his way.



I LOVE that they made him a little coffin enclosure and added the funereal music.

Here he is on CNN, with a bit more explanation. Carson is dead again (you’ll have to click over, but it’s worth it)

Now we’re going to not only change lanes, but hit the gas because Randy Rainbow has a new video on MTG

And finally, Sam Bently makes me smile again with his good news roundup for May.

Here’s the cuteness in my life right now:

I have got to get video together so you an see Reggie’s little hop, not that it stops him from anything, and of him and Jasper playing “attack the tail”. Maybe this weekend.

*a South Park reference

This is an open thread while we wait to see that the jury does today.