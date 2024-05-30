Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The Supreme Court is corrupt. Democrats must win in November and force court reform.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

When we show up, we win.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

This blog will pay for itself.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / While We Wait Open Thread: Carson Dies More Often Than Kenny*

While We Wait Open Thread: Carson Dies More Often Than Kenny*

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: 

Because of the way FB works, I’ll be forever grateful my cousin follows this group and liked a bunch of Carson is Dead – Again videos. Carson is a rescue opossum at the For Fox Sake Wildlife rescue in TN, and he is VERY DRAMATIC. While most possums will fake death when threatened, Carson fakes death if you look at him. So the videos of his vet checks went viral.

ETA: Forgot to say he was just released with 3 others, this week. And yes, he did “die” before he finally left his crate. They had to watch with binoculars to make sure he was finally on his way.

 

@forfoxsakewildlife Carson dies again. #wildliferescue #opossum ♬ Funeral Choir – Marc Straight


I LOVE that they made him a little coffin enclosure and added the funereal music.

@forfoxsakewildlife Carson dies again. #opossum #wildliferescue ♬ Church pipe organ & chorus – PeriTune

Here he is on CNN, with a bit more explanation.  Carson is dead again   (you’ll have to click over, but it’s worth it)

=========

Now we’re going to not only change lanes, but hit the gas because Randy Rainbow has a new video on MTG

==========

And finally, Sam Bently makes me smile again with his good news roundup for May.

===========

Here’s the cuteness in my life right now:

May be an image of cat
Reggie and Trixie chillin’

I have got to get video together so you an see Reggie’s little hop, not that it stops him from anything, and of him and Jasper playing “attack the tail”. Maybe this weekend.

*a South Park reference

This is an open thread while we wait to see that the jury does today.

 

    43Comments

    2. 2.

      RandomMonster

      Robert Burck, the Times Square performer knows as The Naked Cowboy, confirms with police that he’s in the right place before walking into the area for Trump supporters.

      NBC Trump on trial

    8. 8.

      sab

      It sure seems like Carson needs his freedom.

      I don’t know why, because they are so ugly, but I love opossums. I think because they look so misleadingly ferocious.

      I had a friend who had a rescue pet opposum. Probably illegal. But he was so cute and very friendly.

    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      If Carson is released into the wild I’m not sure how he gets through his day. All those decisions: eat/die? Climb tree/die? Cross road/die? That last one could be a twofer.

      But as a meme he’s aces! And the vet is very droll about the whole thing. “How many times have you seen him die?” “Maybe a hundred-fifty.”

    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      Did anybody need another reason to hate Ticketmaster? Question has become moot.

      A hacking group called ShinyHunters claims it breached Ticketmaster, stealing sensitive information of 560 million customers, according to cybersecurity news outlet Hackread and Australian news site Cyber Daily

      ShinyHunters posted on Tuesday night in a hacking forum that it obtained data from Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, including customers’ names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, and order details, Cyber Daily wrote. The group is reportedly attempting to sell the stolen data for $500 million.

      The hacking group is well known in cybersecurity circles, having stolen customer data in the past from Microsoft, Wishbone, and AT&T. Ticketmaster, an American company, did not immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment, but the Australian government has acknowledged the incident.

      Ticketmaster was already having a bad couple of weeks. Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice sued Live Nation, alleging that it maintained an illegal monopoly over live entertainment, controlling about 80% of primary ticketing at major concert venues and 60% of concert promotions in the U.S. The government claims Live Nation’s non-competitive practices hurt venues, artists, consumers, and promoters.

      Live Nation’s stock price is down about 8% since before the DOJ announced its lawsuit. The company’s share price remained relatively flat following reports of its massive data leak.

    14. 14.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @sab:

      I don’t know why, because they are so ugly, but I love opossums. I think because they look so misleadingly ferocious.

      We grew to love em back in Central Misery.  They just looked so hapless, it was impossible to hate em.  And when you tell people that they’re basically tick vacuums, whatever distaste someone has for them vanishes.

    15. 15.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I remember the summer when a possum took a distinctive triangular bite out of every. single. one. of my tomatoes. I wouldn’t have begrudged the critter one or two whole tomatoes,  but no, it had to taste them ALL. After that,  I grew my tomatoes in containers on the deck. No more possum bites.

      Carson is funny.  Thanks. TaMara.

    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @WereBear: Heh. People still talk about his work as Romeo.

      “I have never seen Romeo asleep halfway through Act One before. What a brave interpretation.”

    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      I get why my best friend hates possums.  They’re scarily ugly.

      Also, Dump is also disgusting and can go fuck himself into the Sun.

      Adorable picture of Reggie and Trixy.

    18. 18.

      trollhattan

      Always be grifting. ALWAYS.

      May 30, 2024 at 10:51 am EDT By Taegan Goddard

      “Donald Trump is refusing to put his own money into his political campaign, instead relying on funds from supporters around the country. But his businesses are continuing to collect money for various services. The effect: Money from small-dollar donors turns into revenue for Trump. New filings raise the question of whether Trump is also using his campaign to convert Secret Service funds into business revenue,” Forbes reports.

      “The agency has paid Trump’s campaign $817,000 for airfare this election cycle, according to Federal Election Commission documents released Monday. The Secret Service also owes the campaign an additional $361,000. The campaign has, in turn, paid one of Donald Trump’s companies, Tag Air, $4.2 million.”

      “It’s not clear whether all of the Secret Service payments cover flights on Trump’s personal aircraft or whether they might also include flights on planes owned by other parties. The biggest airfare provider for Trump’s campaign is Tag Air, in which Donald Trump holds a 100% stake.”

      Tag Air?

    19. 19.

      Jackie

      Former Apprentice producer’s NDA has expired and he’s spilling the beans:

      Bill Pruitt, a former producer for The Apprentice whose NDA just expired after 20 years, writes in Slate that Donald Trump used the n-word during the production of the show — and there are tapes of him doing it.

      “No one involved in The Apprentice—from the production company or the network, to the cast and crew—was involved in a con with malicious intent. It was a TV show, and it was made for entertainment. I still believe that. But we played fast and loose with the facts, particularly regarding Trump, and if you were one of the 28 million who tuned in, chances are you were conned.”

      “As Trump answers for another of his alleged deception schemes in New York and gears up to try to persuade Americans to elect him again, in part thanks to the myth we created, I can finally tell you what making Trump into what he is today looked like from my side. Most days were revealing. Some still haunt me, two decades later.”

    22. 22.

      CaseyL

      Does Carson react that way to everything, or only to humans?

      He’ll need to become a little less of a Drama Queen if he wants a social life in the wild. Even other possums might think, “This guy is just too sensitive. I bet he writes poetry.”​

      Sad, goth possum-poetry.

    24. 24.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @lowtechcyclist:

      My favorite one, and I’m not sure if this counts, is when he tried to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge into the S. Platte River, aka the Splatte.

      He lands in 2 feet of water so I don’t think he died (I can’t pin down which episode).  We howled because it shows the writers understood the Splatte and what the name means, ie., if it were a waterway back east, it’s be a creek.

    26. 26.

      different-church-lady

      @Jackie:

      Donald Trump used the n-word during the production of the show — and there are tapes of him doing it.

      Shit, he’s a lock for a second term now.

    31. 31.

      Old School

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      He lands in 2 feet of water so I don’t think he died (I can’t pin down which episode).

      Appears to be the first episode of season four, The Tooth Fairy Tats 2000.  And Kenny does die:

      Later, Kenny tries to hop his way out of the river, but then lands in a deep spot and inevitably drowns

    33. 33.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Old School:

      Thanks for finding that.  I’m again LOLing at the fact he does die after finding probably the only “hole” in the Splatte.

    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      Many years back, one of our dogs walked up with an enormous possum in his jaws and dropped it at the backyard bar where Bill and I were enjoying a cocktail. It looked SO dead! Its eyes were bugging, and its tongue was hanging out. Bill went in to fetch tools to dispose of it, and the dog followed him inside. The possum then startled me by leaping up and scurrying off! Possums should get all the acting awards!

    37. 37.

      Scout211

      @Jackie: From  Mediaite

       

      5 Craziest Details from Blockbuster Trump Expose By Ex-Apprentice Producer

      Trump’s Offices Were NOT Suitable for Prime Time.
      Pruitt reveals that Trump’s offices were cramped and not “suitable” for cameras trying to convey the opulence of a self-proclaimed billionaire’s work environment
      . . .

      Trump’s signature “You’re Fired!” line came after producers had to ASK for it.

      Among the details surrounding Trump’s mythology, his signature phrase at the end of The Apprentice is nearly at the top of the list. However, Pruitt reveals that this line came only after producers and an NBC executive huddled in a control room, unhappy with how Trump initially ended the first show.
      . . .

      Lordy, there are tapes!
      Because The Apprentice is technically a game show that awards lucrative prizes, all behind-the-scenes negotiations were recorded to make sure it abided by FEC regulations
      . . .
      Trump’s on-set behavior was pretty lecherous in the eyes of the producer.

      Pruitt noted that Trump was so rarely on set that when he was, his behavior was particularly disrupting, notably when it came to how he treated women on the production crew.
      . . .

      Trump struggled on camera and benefitted heavily from post-production editing.

      Trump had long been a media figure in 2004, but he had little to no experience as an on-camera talent. As a result, he struggled to give clear and concise directions, which are essential to any television show, especially a competitive reality program like The Apprentice

      Color me unsurprised about these “crazy details” that are Trump every single day.

    39. 39.

      Old School

      The fact that Justice Samuel Alito calls his wife “Mrs. Alito” instead of “mother” is, honestly, pretty weird.

      by Mike Pence— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) May 30, 2024

    43. 43.

      wjca

      @Chief Oshkosh: How in the FUCK can the Secret Service “owe” a presidential campaign?

      The same way they were stuck paying enormous rents at Mar-a-Lago for rooms while he was President.  (And probably since.)  Just one more scam on the part of TIFG.

