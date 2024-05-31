Here is the Time cover. pic.twitter.com/CKSxjZcdah — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) May 30, 2024

raise a glass tonight to Hillary Clinton, the woman who was right about everything. — campskunk (@campskunk) May 30, 2024

I don't know if he'll ever see any jail time for this, but it's nice to know that, right now, *he* doesn't know either. 😄 — Tom Tell (@ThomasTell) May 30, 2024

Turned on Fox. First topic: complaining about the media being too happy about the verdict. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 30, 2024

Trump should drop out immediately. He is a convicted felon, he faces massive future legal jeopardy, it's completely inappropriate for a man like him to run for president of the United States. There are other Republicans who can run in his stead. This shouldn't be debatable. — Will Stancil (@whstancil) May 30, 2024





Justice Alito has called for upside down American flags to be flown at half mast https://t.co/1Axu84fypc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 30, 2024

1) I was wrong. I'm *happy* to admit it.

2) 34 out of 34 is probably the highest score he's gotten since his father bribed the T-Ball coach in 5th grade.

3) It's small start, but the ball is rolling.

4) I still think the sentencing will be light and meaningless. pic.twitter.com/tST4xPSk0n — Bonhoeffer's Child (@bonhoefferchild) May 30, 2024

Don’t worry, Evangelicals. This is God’s will. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) May 30, 2024

Everything I click on and read right now is absolute, pure pornography. And I am waiting for that bloated grifter to explode in absolute bespittled rage, which will be, yes, the money shot. — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 30, 2024

¦V¦E¦R¦D¦I¦C¦T¦I¦N¦B¦I¦O¦ — Jack Metzler (cleaned up) (@SCOTUSPlaces) May 30, 2024

No longer allowed to own guns. Mike Pence breathes easier tonight. — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) May 30, 2024

For the SHOGUN watchers…

mr trump, there is one way you can show your honor and disdain those who have unjustly condemned you, and I for one would gladly volunteer to be your kaishakunin. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) May 30, 2024

The funniest possible way for Trump to die would be for him to get found guilty and imprisoned, then get accidentally shot by one of his own supporters mounting a harebrained rescue attempt. Just getting domed by a car dealership owner from Indiana with a gunbroker AR. — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) May 30, 2024

It's interesting that Melania doesn't feel Trump did nothing wrong in cheating on her with a porn star who he then paid off to cover up the affair before doing a bunch of criminally fraudulent paperwork to cover up the coverup. https://t.co/rWIFJtOv8K — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 31, 2024

Two groups of people are super mad online right now: Hardcore Trump supporters and "leftists" who spent the last 8 months saying "I'm not a Trump supporter, but…" Curious. Truly an unexplainable phenomenon — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) May 31, 2024

PSA: Read Wikipedia’s entry on Rule 34 *before* you try the following suggestion:

Did you guys know that there is a special legal rule, a loophole that will allow Trump to reverse all 34 charges related to his Stormy Daniels hush money case? Google "Trump Stormy rule 34" to learn more! — Jeremiah Johnson ?? (@JeremiahDJohns) May 30, 2024

hey, did you guys know that wealthy real estate scion robert durst faced a consequence exactly one time in his life and promptly had a heart attack and died

this has been "neat things to know" — not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) May 30, 2024 at 6:26 PM

As a CONVICTED FELON, the Republican presidential Nominee isn’t legally allowed to vote for himself or any of the candidates he’s endorsed. ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/tlHzYazGWH — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) May 30, 2024

Not one single person who says, "I wasn't going to vote for Trump, but now I'll crawl over radioactive burning glass covered with cobra venom to support the Dear Leader" was ever anything other than a Trump voter. Bitches, please. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 31, 2024