Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

Tick tock motherfuckers!

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Chill Dawn Open Thread: Even the Hangovers Will Be Happy Ones

For the SHOGUN watchers…

PSA: Read Wikipedia’s entry on Rule 34 *before* you try the following suggestion:

hey, did you guys know that wealthy real estate scion robert durst faced a consequence exactly one time in his life and promptly had a heart attack and died
this has been "neat things to know"

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) May 30, 2024 at 6:26 PM

    3. 3.

      Chet Murthy

      There aren’t too many times when I feel like “gosh, I wish I used Twitter more, used Bluesky more” etc.  Today is one of those times.  Ha!  I love all these tweets, xeets, and skeets: it’s all just hilarious and uplifting.  Thank you to all of you who post links here, and thank you Anne, for posting such a giggle-worthy collection in this post!

    5. 5.

      Martin

      I still want Hillary as a character witness at his sentencing so she can recount his repeated assertions that she, a former senator and Secretary of State and candidate for President be locked up.

      I think Merchan needs to answer at least for himself, who would be more deserving of a maximum sentence than Trump for this crime. Who did more harm, and was more defiant of the legitimacy of the legals system for anyone who has been charged with this crime. If the maximum sentence is to mean anything it needs to be able to apply to the most egregious violators.

      Regarding voters, people are really extremely good at lying to themselves and others to justify the thing they really want to do. Don’t focus too much on their arguments – quite often they don’t believe them either.

    6. 6.

      Rusty

      Speaker Johnson’s statement shows just what a toadie the man is at heart.  What a shallow, boot licking embarrassment.  How people respond is very revealing.   The Supreme Court is deeply corrupt and broken, in many places the political process is no better (in New Hampshire where I live we are heavily gerrymandered and have a minority government pushing all kinds of right wing garbage, destroying our public schools with vouchers, and even allowing ineligible representatives to vote to narrowly pass their agenda), but we had a courtroom where prosecution,  defense, judge and jury all did their jobs and were able to render a verdict.  That gives me hope that we can as a country work our way back to a place where our members of government can act in good faith.  I would feel the same even with the opposite verdict. It was about the process, not the outcome.

    12. 12.

      WereBear

      My cats were festive with the ‘Nip last night…

      Not that they understand politics outside of the home, but when I’m happy, they will join in.

    14. 14.

      hueyplong

      King Henry says his cat food tastes better this morning.

      This leaves him no choice but to vote for Joe Biden.

    15. 15.

      Geoduck

      Evidently the “can’t vote” thing is incorrect, he’s under New York laws, not Florida, and as long as he’s not physically in jail, he can vote.

    17. 17.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Sigh…NPR just had a political hack on talking about how this was a partisan witch hunt and might be good for Trump. They’re analyzing to death how this might affect his re-election chances. Nobody so far has bothered to point out that it was a fair trial, the defendant was afforded every ounce of due process citizens are owed, and then some, and he was still found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a jury of normal everyday citizens.

      This is the problem with political coverage in America. They always amplify the Republican framing. This has been a problem for decades now. The Democrats win often anyway but always against that headwind. If there’s one thing we could be faulted for it’s not finding a way in all these years to counter program so Republicans don’t get to constantly pick all the debate topics and frame the debate. 

    19. 19.

      hueyplong

      @Geoduck: I’m not following. He can’t vote in New York any more than I can. We’re both residents of former Confederate states, not New York.

      Are you telling me that Florida is cool with Floridians who picked up their felonies elsewhere voting there?  Seems like a fairly large, un-Desantian loophole.

    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      @Chet Murthy:

      I talked to my sister last night and exchanged messages with other relatives. I agreed with her that we all felt happy, relieved, almost giddy, as if a burden had been lifted, on hearing about the definitive smackdown of the 34 guilty verdicts against Trump. Somebody should declare a holiday.

      There aren’t too many times when I feel like “gosh, I wish I used Twitter more, used Bluesky more” etc.  Today is one of those times.  Ha!  I love all these tweets, xeets, and skeets: it’s all just hilarious and uplifting.

      I understand and applaud the way that the front pagers compile Twitter posts of news and opinion. But I have got rid of my Twitter account and am not going back. So any other references to or from Twitter are dead to me. I have a Bluesky account and might be able to see stuff there. I’m still trying to figure things out.

    21. 21.

      Baud

      @hueyplong:

      The way someone else explained it is that Florida follows the disenfranchisement law of the place where the conviction occurred. Because NY doesn’t disenfranchise people convicted of what Trump was convicted of, Florida won’t.

    25. 25.

      Splitting Image

      Good morning everyone. Donald Trump is still a convicted felon.

      I hope everyone drank responsibly last night and that the celebratory sex was enjoyable for all concerned.

