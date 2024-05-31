Looks like we could use an open thread!
What’s everybody up to? (Besides being mad at Biden, I guess?)
I’m eating leftover pizza and watching the final episode of Season 2 of Will Trent.
by WaterGirl| 40 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Baud
Just sent some hush money to a porn star.
Baud! 20XX!
HumboldtBlue
I have, in this link, a piece of trivia that will make the weekend for each and everyone of youse.
Wait, Really?? How Blonde Bombshell Farrah Fawcett Inspired Gladys Knight’s Biggest R&B Hit. The icon tune didn’t start out as an R&B song, but as a phone call.
Jay
Robert Picton is dead.
That’s 49 families of the MMIW who will never have closure, and 49 victims that will never be identified.
Jackie
Michelle Obama’s mother passed away today.
Statement on the Passing of Mrs. Marian Robinson from Barack and Michelle Obama, Craig and Kelly Robinson, and their children
Marian Lois Shields Robinson — our mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother — had a way of summing up the truths about life in a word or two, maybe a quick phrase that made everyone around her stop and think. Her wisdom came off as almost innate, as something she was born with, but in reality it was hard-earned, fashioned by her deep understanding that the world’s roughest edges could always be sanded down with a little grace.
Don’t sweat the small stuff.
Know what’s truly precious.
As a parent, you’re not raising babies — you’re raising little people.
Don’t worry about whether anybody else likes you. Come home. We’ll always like you here.
Much, much more at the link: Link
R.I.P. Mrs. Robinson
JoyceH
Whimsy is back from the vet, all coned up. Was spayed yesterday and I’m supposed to keep her quiet. Right.
mrmoshpotato
Cleaning up my apartment and making dinner.
Oh, and hoping for a White Sox miracle against the Brewers.
Villago Delenda Est
I’m eating macaroni salad. Deviled eggs macaroni salad. I am content. I’m also laughing at all of TIFG/PAB’s proxies who are throwing conniption fits just like the Dear Leader.
jackmac
I’m not mad at Biden.
Going to rewatch the Star Trek Discovery series finale, which was surprisingly good.
bbleh
Getting affairs in order to move OUT of WV, eating salad, and still gloating over The Great Conviction and all the frothing and scrambling it has occasioned from top to bottom of the
American Fascist Republican Party. Oh and go Phillies!
@Baud: Meaning, of course, that somebody did it, totally legitimately, without your knowledge, even though you signed the check, and there’s nothing wrong with it because it was only to spare embarrassment for your family, even though there was no reason to do it in the first place because nothing ever happened, which makes you the real victim here
@Villago Delenda Est: T C FG, no?
mrmoshpotato
@Villago Delenda Est: PAB’s? Pathetic Asshole Bastards?
Rachel Bakes
Crazy end of Sr year chaos for our daughter. Prom tonight, working at the library booth at the town Pride festival tomorrow while the rest of us take our son to compete in Special Olympics track competition. Gonna be a long couple days.
PAM Dirac
Just don’t claim the hush money as a business expense.
What? I’m assured by very important people that that’s what all the people powerful enough to be president do.
MattF
Finished re-reading Robert Jackson Bennett’s City of Stairs, the first volume in the Divine Cities trilogy. I know I’ve read it before, but remembered nothing. Spurred to re-read it after reading his latest, The Tainted Cup, which is a mix of fantasy and murder mystery. Both excellent, IMO.
Jeffro
The Fro fam just finished watching the second part of DUNE.
holeeeeeee shit was that good!
I’m reading Five Broken Blades by Mai Corland, an epic fantasy drawing on Korean myths. Good book.
japa21
Spent the last 3 days at my son’s. On Tuesday he was informed he is having out of country guests for this weekend. Fortunately, his teaching ended last week so he has time available. I and Mrs Japa spent our time doing major weed pulling and other gardening cleanup duties while he worked in the house for the most part.
All worth it as today his yard was visited by a doe and her very young fawn. The fawn came to within about 3 feet of us before scampering back to mom. Mom, BTW, was keeping a very close eye on us.
Son lives 4 blocks from one of Cook County’s wonderful forest preserves, so this does happen occasionally. Son believes it is the same doe that stopped by several times last year. Unfortunately, lasts year’s fawn was taken down by a coyote despite mom’s best efforts.
Scout211
CNN Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani is one step closer to being disbarred.
The professional responsibility board in Washington, DC, recommended Friday that the ex-New York mayor and federal prosecutor lose his law license because of his involvement in a bogus 2020 election fraud lawsuit.
Giuliani’s law license had already been suspended due to his work boosting Trump’s false assertions about his electoral loss. It is up to the DC Court of Appeals to decide whether to permanently disbar Giuliani.
Ha ha ha ha
Jeffro
Geminid, didja see this: trump campaign tells Bob Good to cease and desist!
(even though Good’s website and materials clearly note that trump has not endorsed Good this cycle)
Former president Donald Trump’s campaign on Friday demanded that the campaign of Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) stop displaying signs and other material that suggest Trump has endorsed the congressman for reelection, noting in a letter that Good’s primary opponent, state Sen. John McGuire (R-Goochland), has that support.
“Producing and displaying materials that give the false impression that President Trump is supportive of your candidacy is a fraud on the voters of the 5th Congressional District,” a Trump presidential campaign attorney said in a cease-and-desist letter emailed to Good and his campaign that included a photo of a yard sign with Trump’s name prominently over Good’s.
Folks, Good is pathetic enough that his yard signs do indeed say
TRUMP
_____
GOOD
as if he’s been endorsed! But Good’s website, even though it prominently features a pic of trumpov and Good, notes in tiny type at the bottom that trumpov “hasn’t endorsed Good this cycle”
What’s more pathetic than pathetic? BOB GOOD
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
zhena gogolia
@Rachel Bakes: Wow. I hope everyone has fun!
Old School
Some states might be able to see the Northern Lights in the late night/early morning.
“The aurora may become visible over some northern and upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho,” the Space Weather Prediction Center posted on X.
Some states most likely to catch a glimpse include: New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, New York, Michigan, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho.
japa21
@WaterGirl: We’re lucky enough the we are also near the border of DuPage County, which also fantastic forest preserves.
Scout211
Finally!!
NBC — Conservative gadfly Dinesh D’Souza’s film and book “2000 Mules,” which pushes false conspiracies about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, has been removed from distribution by its executive producer and publisher, according to an announcement Friday.
Salem Media Group’s announcement that it had yanked D’Souza’s film and book also apologized to Mark Andrews, a Georgia man falsely accused in “2000 Mules” of ballot stuffing.
Andrews in late 2022 filed a federal defamation lawsuit against the company, D’Souza, and the non-profit advocacy group True The Vote, which contributed to the “2000 Mules’ project.
“Conservative gadfly.” LOLOL.
First time all day I have been able to check twitter.
George Conway
@gtconway3d
“If you don’t want to be found guilty of falsifying business records as a felony, don’t sleep with the porn star, don’t lie about it, don’t pay her off, don’t cover up the payoff, don’t cover up the payoff in the middle of a presidential campaign ….
“If you don’t want to be held liable
for rape, as Donald Trump has, don’t grab the woman’s genitalia. If you don’t want to be held liable for defaming the woman you raped, don’t keep lying about what you did and calling her a nut job.
“If you don’t want to be indicted for overthrowing the Constitution, don’t start a self-coup. If you don’t want to be indicted for stealing classified documents and obstructing justice, don’t take the classified documents. When the government asks for them back, give them back. If the FBI serves you with a search warrant, don’t hide the documents and don’t lie about it and don’t have your lawyers lie about it.
“This isn’t that hard. Donald Trump is not the victim here.”
So is it crazy out there? The usual suspects all shilling for Trump and whining about yesterday’s verdict?
mrmoshpotato
Growing up around Chicago, I thought Forest Preserves were a thing everybody had.
Wouldn’t that be great.
dmsilev
Just don’t claim the hush money as a business expense.
Note to self: Ask financial admins at work what cost codes are appropriate to use when filing for reimbursement for porn-star hush-money payments. Contract services? Overhead costs?
These are important questions.
TBone
Still swimming in Lake Schadenfreude 🎶 blasting these crazy horns, man!
