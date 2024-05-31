Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Friday Night Open Thread

I’ve been very much enjoying the right wing freakout today over Trump’s conviction, and it just cracks me up what all these guys are saying. My favorite is the stuff about the trial being rigged, which just boggles my mind. In order to believe it was rigged and Trump is innocent, you have to discount the following:

Michael Cohen, his lawyer, saying it was true and going to jail for it.
Weisselberg, his accountant/ceo, saying it was true and going to jail for it.
Pecker at the National Enquirer saying it was true.
Stormy Daniels having to admit to the world that she slept with Donald Trump said it was true.
Donald Trump says it is true.
The jury says it is true.

So if you discount all of that, then you can go to crazy land and claim the judge is biased and that is why the jury voted that way.

It’s insane.

My favorite is the Republicans who want to prosecute Democrats. Go for it! We’re prosecuting two right now and it is long overdue. If they have done something illegal, knock yourself out. Therein lies the catch.

***

I have a busy weekend ahead of me. This has to be dealt with:

Friday Night Open Thread 8

For reference, that is an 8′ tall fence. The stuff under the tarp is topsoil that was delivered to even out the backyard by the deck, because we removed 2/3 of the god damned thing because I was sick of replacing it. So all the plants around where the deck was had to be moved, and all the uneven land where the deck used to be needs to be addressed.

Here’s a view of the house from the back yard:

Friday Night Open Thread 9

And here is the train wreck around the deck:

Friday Night Open Thread 10

As you can see, everything in the backyard has been cut back and cleared to the ground where possible, and we are going to fill and then cover with pine mulch on the areas I do not want things to grow.

I got the pine mulch for free from the tree cutters when they cut down the felled pine in my neighbors house, and today I went to Kroger and got about 80 boxes from them from their recycling bin. My plan is to throw the boxes down everywhere I am going to put dirt or mulch, soak em down, and then pile the stuff on and leveling. I don’t like landscape paper, and this was free, so that’s the route I am going. Because I am cheap as hell, that means the only thing I needed to pay for was the dirt, and I splurged and got it screened instead of screening it myself this time. I have a college kid coming down to move most of it while I spread and “supervise,” but it is still going to be a long weekend.

Then, next year, once I have things growing back the way I want, I am going to put some flagstones down and create a little patio on ground level. Or if I hit the powerball, then that will be for the pool.

I want a bumpersticker that says "Trump is a draft dodger and convicted felon."

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      geg6

      Wow, that is a very, very much smaller back deck!  I have pics of the old deck from when we visited with Lovey and Koda.  Wow.

    3. 3.

      E.

      I have been canvassing for a fairly popular dem candidate in a purple district in a very red state. I am struck by how poor our data analysis seems to be. By “our” I mean the dems. For example, there is a limited budget for postcards. Do we send them to most likely voters or less likely voters? We should know this, but do not. We also do not seem to have tested models for voter turnout, only vague guesses. There is so much data available I should have thought it would be Moneyballed to hell and back by now. It’s weird and disappointing.

    6. 6.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Yup, cardboard boxes make a good foundation upon which to put mulch, compost, etc.

       

      The trial was indeed rigged in the sense that the defendant actually did all of the illegal things he was accused of, so the outcome was preordained.

    9. 9.

      Jackie

      I want a bumpersticker that says “Trump is a draft dodger and convicted felon.”

      You’ll have better luck finding two: one for each charge.

    10. 10.

      jimmiraybob

      I hate to break the flow of contemplating yard work but this has been on my mind all day.   Didn’t some of the elements of the crimes for which Felonious Drumph was convicted occur while he was president and inside the White House?

    11. 11.

      MagdaInBlack

      I don’t care what anyone says (except Adam, who also likes the willow) I like the willow.

    16. 16.

      SW

      I want to put a marker down right now regarding the conventional wisdom.  You know, the notion from both Republicans and Democrats that this conviction will have little or no impact on the election.  I think that is nonsense.  It presupposes that because the leaders of these self proclaimed values voters are willing to turn a blind eye to adulterous sex with porn stars, cash pay-offs etc.  That the flock is behind them. Yes many of them chose not to believe it when this stuff was in the media.  And some will buy the insane argument that it’s all a conspiracy master minded by someone they are trying to portray as senile.  But not most of them.  The real law and order morality scolds may not vote for Biden but loads of them will sit this out.

    18. 18.

      Gvg

      @jimmiraybob: I didn’t hear of any. However, I think he did that kind of lying with paper all his life. I am sure he did the same type of thing before during and after. He wouldn’t even know how to stop.

    20. 20.

      Gvg

      Drink lots of water while working this weekend. I had a similar load of free tree mulch two weeks ago that I have not gotten all spread yet. It’s just me in the very hot Florida sun and I want it spread and not killing my lawn, so I was pushing myself every evening and all weekends. I got dehydrated and had a couple of sick days. Felt dizzy and exhausted slept 2 days. Be careful.

    21. 21.

      Jackie

      @Gvg: TCFG DID sign those checks to Michael Cohen while in office. But, I doubt that would be “official presidential business.”

    22. 22.

      Chet Murthy

      There’s a bit of conventional wisdom going around, that TFG’s defense team fucked-up big time, that they had a case they could have “won”, but partially b/c TFG was such an obstreperous bastard, they couldn’t do what it took.  At first I just skipped past those articles, but then this morning, I decided to read ’em ….. and it seems that “won” means “get a hung jury”.  That’s it.  That’s it.  There’s no sense in which they were aiming for an acquittal — just a hung jury.

      It’s more of the same bullshit from TFG and all who ride in him: run out the clock, delay delay and then delay some more.  And that’s all they have: that’s it.

    24. 24.

      Chet Murthy

      @SW: I agree with you.  And furthermore: I remember reading once that a key attribute of Fascists is that they have to be winning.  Winning!  Winning!  So when the Fascist starts …. *losing*, with the big “L” on his fucking forehead, that’s gotta affect their morale.  Sure, they’re gonna be screaming bloody murder, screaming that it’ll only make ’em vote harder, manufacture more pipe-bombs, doxx jurors, etc.  Sure, they’ll say that.  But inside, they’re feeling shitty, b/c their Golden Calf is turning out to be pyrite.  And not winning.

      They really want the winning, and they’re so, so, so tired of not getting it.

      Good.

    27. 27.

      different-church-lady

      t just cracks me up what all these guys are saying

      Just Saying Shit is now the national pastime.

    28. 28.

      CaseyL

      I try not to join in the willow jokes, because everyone else gets there before I do… but it’s a HUGE freaking tree. Which means its root system should also be huge.

      So I wonder if the roots have caused any problems, or if you have some way of managing them so they don’t cause problems.

    29. 29.

      jimmiraybob

      Also too, will citizen convicted felon have to get written permission from his probation officer to go to Milwaukee for the RNC convention?

