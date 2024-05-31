I’ve been very much enjoying the right wing freakout today over Trump’s conviction, and it just cracks me up what all these guys are saying. My favorite is the stuff about the trial being rigged, which just boggles my mind. In order to believe it was rigged and Trump is innocent, you have to discount the following:

Michael Cohen, his lawyer, saying it was true and going to jail for it.

Weisselberg, his accountant/ceo, saying it was true and going to jail for it.

Pecker at the National Enquirer saying it was true.

Stormy Daniels having to admit to the world that she slept with Donald Trump said it was true.

Donald Trump says it is true.

The jury says it is true.

So if you discount all of that, then you can go to crazy land and claim the judge is biased and that is why the jury voted that way.

It’s insane.

My favorite is the Republicans who want to prosecute Democrats. Go for it! We’re prosecuting two right now and it is long overdue. If they have done something illegal, knock yourself out. Therein lies the catch.

***

I have a busy weekend ahead of me. This has to be dealt with:

For reference, that is an 8′ tall fence. The stuff under the tarp is topsoil that was delivered to even out the backyard by the deck, because we removed 2/3 of the god damned thing because I was sick of replacing it. So all the plants around where the deck was had to be moved, and all the uneven land where the deck used to be needs to be addressed.

Here’s a view of the house from the back yard:

And here is the train wreck around the deck:

As you can see, everything in the backyard has been cut back and cleared to the ground where possible, and we are going to fill and then cover with pine mulch on the areas I do not want things to grow.

I got the pine mulch for free from the tree cutters when they cut down the felled pine in my neighbors house, and today I went to Kroger and got about 80 boxes from them from their recycling bin. My plan is to throw the boxes down everywhere I am going to put dirt or mulch, soak em down, and then pile the stuff on and leveling. I don’t like landscape paper, and this was free, so that’s the route I am going. Because I am cheap as hell, that means the only thing I needed to pay for was the dirt, and I splurged and got it screened instead of screening it myself this time. I have a college kid coming down to move most of it while I spread and “supervise,” but it is still going to be a long weekend.

Then, next year, once I have things growing back the way I want, I am going to put some flagstones down and create a little patio on ground level. Or if I hit the powerball, then that will be for the pool.

I want a bumpersticker that says “Trump is a draft dodger and convicted felon.”