Nothing of Interest

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: 

I think it’s worth noting that Trump had a press conference this morning, and neither the Post nor the Guardian (the two news apps I have on my phone) believed that anything he said was breaking news.  That’s because Convicted Felon Trump just blathered as usual, as far as I can tell from skimming the reporting, which is all I’m willing to do.

I’m not saying that he’s just going to be ignored in the future, or that he isn’t a threat, or anything like that.  What I am saying is that, at least in a media environment where his shock value and novelty was click bait, his schtick is getting old, and it’s getting boring because it’s predictable.  It’s also low energy.  I mean, look at this picture:

I frankly thought that he’d fight back with a little more energy, but instead we get this.

Anyway, hope everyone enjoys the rest of today more than Convicted Felon Donald Trump will.  He’s clearly miserable.

 

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      It’s the afternoon of May 31, 2024, and Donald Trump is still a convicted felon.

      It’s already a good weekend.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Scout211

      All the online news sources have been quoting him saying that the witnesses were “literally crucified.”

      I think that one is worth mocking, at the very least for a clear illustration of his need to go back to a remedial English class.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WereBear

      In the movie this would be the big action scene where the traitor is exposed and the protagonist tips off the Bigger Bad, a more suspenseful way to bring his end.

      Very low budget. Used ketchup.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I do think it’s mildly amusing that TCFFG took no questions from the press.

      You know, at a press conference.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      A friend of mine’s father was a high-level accountant in a big Manhattan real estate development firm, so of course he knew all about Trump and the Trump family from way, way back — friend’s dad is in his nineties, so really far back.

      She said she heard tears of joy in his voice during this morning’s phone call when the verdict came up. A change from his usual testiness.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SW

      The law and order party is owned lock stock and barrel by a convicted felon.  Who’s writing this dreck?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ramalama

      I watched the whole bloody thing (making breakfast) because things and also because Canadian tv covered it … until question time came (an hour later). Announcer said that if there were indeed questions, they would let the viewers see it.

      Many things were said. People were apparently literally crucified, he said. He called the judge ‘crooked.’

      I reminded my wife that Trump did not testify, so all this was him getting his say. She was not impressed. She is French and Canadian and is thinking America’s ‘going down.’

      Reply
    11. 11.

      UncleEbeneezer

      There was a really good thread yesterday on Twitter about Biden/Harris’ success at making sure our economic recovery helped working class and PoC more than any before.  And how this is exactly Progressive Biden-bashers should be cheering about (but of course, are pretending never happened).  But I can’t seem to find it.  Anyone see anything like that?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      I don’t think we’re going to see anything much different out of him from now until November.  It’s all grievance and retribution all the time.  And it doesn’t matter whether the particulars are true or half-true or not at all true (mostly not), because the real message is emotive: I have been wronged, and you have been wronged, and I am your vengeance.  And this month it’s the Biased Judge and Crooked Joe and the Corrupt Prosecutor, but next month it’ll be another cast — probably Crooked Joe (he’s a regular) and the Biased Media (remember there’s a “debate” coming) and whomever else he casts in one of his WWE spectacles.

      I wish people would get tired of his schtick, but I think it’ll keep getting coverage at least through summer, because there’s just not much other news, especially come August.  So tune it out and go volunteer somewhere, and donate where you can.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      And how this is exactly Progressive Biden-bashers should be cheering about (but of course, are pretending never happened).

      And how he’s standing with labor unions, and passed the first legislation ever at the Federal level to start addressing climate change – all these things that progressives have been saying for eons were BFDs and were mad at the Dems for not doing very much about them, and he’s doing it and they’re still going “he hasn’t earned my vote.” Fuck that noise.

       But I can’t seem to find it.  Anyone see anything like that?

      Not on Twitter anymore, so I haven’t, but would love to see it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Renie

      @Ohio Mom: My mother remembers my grandmother (who died in 1991 at 102) talking of how much she disliked the trumps.  She lived in Woodhaven, Queens where they ran a grocery store called, of course, “Trump Market”.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JoyceH

      The left gets irked when the news media covers a Trump event live, considering it a favor for him and free publicity. But I think that equation has flipped and covering Trump live now hurts him more than it helps. In 2016, Trump was something new and different. Yes, he was clownish, but he was entertaining. He “wasn’t just your regular politician”. He said outrageous things, but they were things that many people in the GOP base would say among themselves. It helped the campaign – a fresh new face with bold new ideas, blah blah blah. It’s different now. When Trump makes a statement, the media extracts the highlights so you know that Trump called the trial rigged and a disgrace. But it’s different when you see the entire statement, the way he just kept babbling “rigged” and “disgrace” over and over again. Now running Trump live and in full makes him look demented, because he is. So let’s not bash the media for running Trump live – they’re doing us a favor. Even his supporters don’t want to see that.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      ArchTeryx

      The one thing that would be Trump’s death knell in the election is if the corporate media started ignoring him instead of perpetually fluffing him. He got the benefit of a HUGE number of undeclared campaign contributions from the media in 2016 and in 2020 as well (remember the empty podiums?), and they’re constantly pounding the drum about how Biden is Old. If the talking heads decide he’s boring and yesterday’s news, he’ll actually have to campaign and that’s not something Sleepy TFCG is used to doing.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JML

      My instinct is to keep calling him a loser: lost the election, lost the popular vote, lost in court. Loser, loser, loser. because it’s the sort of thing he hates and can send him spiraling, but also because so much of his mythos with his base is that he’s a winner. Always wins, always succeeds, always gets the best stuff, and it’s part of the craven hold he has on people who crave that status as “winners” and think deep down that either they are losers or are about to lose (usually to people they think of as lesser: women, minorities, immigrants, the gays, etc) and that it’s somehow not fair. The more “loser” stink on TCFG, the less attractive his shtick is.

      I hope?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Money laundering and election interference. Guilty as Fuck on 34 counts, Donny. Whattawinner.

      The convicted shows no remorse and continues to deride the courts. Seems to me that that is why we have a range in sentencing, both a minimum and a maximum. Apparently Trump is shooting for the maximum. I applaud his efforts, especially as he’s working with the handicap of being a first-time offender. Go Donny, Go!

      54 for more counts a’ comin’, Donny, 54 more.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      rikyrah

      Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) posted at 10:17 AM on Fri, May 31, 2024:
      VladimirPutin is happy today. Not because of the conviction— not what he wanted. But because prominent Republicans, from Mike Johnson to Mike Lee to Susan Collins to Josh Hawley to John Yoo and the Fox team have all recited the script given to them by Trump. He will probably send them all thank you notes and caviar.

      (https://x.com/NormOrnstein/status/1796561668870205822?t=wCxoQC4ENkps_XuIqnut3Q&s=03)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Old School

      BREAKING: Texas Supreme Court rejects challenge to abortion laws

      The court ruled against 20 women who said they were denied medically necessary abortions, saying the medical exceptions in the law were broad enough. https://t.co/4FpL3sqJXP— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) May 31, 2024

      Reply
    36. 36.

      citizen dave

      It will be interesting to see if and how his rallies change–can he still attract his crazies.  It seems to have been waning lately anyway, and there is still the possible issue in progressive dementia or something else going on with him.  The post in the morning thread comparing MAGA to Jim Jones is really interesting.

      While there is a lot of truth that that trump embodied the hopes and dreams of all Republicans, there is still a split personality/civil war going on in that party.  There are relatively sane ones running entire cities (mine being one, 110K people; 2 other cities adjacent).  Who knows how it ends–but much more of trump’s stank needs to be spread on all the republicans.  John Marshall’s “opportunity cost of trump” piece is very sad indeed, and I had not thought about it that way lately.  So true.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @rikyrah: It would be so, so fine and proper if the Exonerated Five showed up at sentencing to cheer Hilary along as she testifies as to the character of the convict.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      rikyrah

      Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) posted at 10:09 AM on Fri, May 31, 2024:
      Donald Trump is not popular.
      Donald Trump lost the popular vote, twice.
      Donald Trump is the least popular person to run for president in US history.
      Donald Trump had the lowest presidential approval record.
      Donald Trump is twice impeached
      Donald Trump is convicted of 34 felonies

       

      Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) posted at 10:26 AM on Fri, May 31, 2024:
      All of this is TRUE what’s also true is there’s a SIGNIFICANT # of White VOTERS that DON’T CARE they would rather burn it all down than share. If given the choice between right winged authoritarianism & multicultural democracy they choose the former. They love WHITENESS that much
      (https://x.com/michelle_byoung/status/1796564036295045214?t=riY1OBFYHKPEyca-jTBQ5A&s=03)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Anonymous At Work

      Now that his fate is in Judge Merchan’s hands, does the choice of a blue tie signal surrender by TFG/CCF*?

       

      *The Former Guy/Current Convicted Felon

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Shalimar

      If we have learned anything in the last month, it’s that morning and afternoon are Trump’s nap times.  Of course he’s low energy right now.  Just wait for 2am.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @smith: YES!!!   Thanks:

      The most frustrating part about Adam McKay & others who flood lefty social circles with lies about Biden’s economic record is that they’re a big part of the reason Donald Trump still has any semblance of a political future. But here’s the *second* most frustrating part. (1/9)

      I worked in the White House when most of the core of Bidenomics was being conceived or implemented, & sat in 100s of meetings. I can’t think of a single thing I heard — from Biden, economists, or anyone — that would’ve caused lefties to say anything other than “hell yeah!” (2/9)

      From POTUS down the line, the entire aim of the recovery was to center low- & middle-income workers. That was rhetorically true in every conversation about the agenda, & reflected in the details of each policy. Biden’s whole purpose, publicly & privately, was to make this (3/9)

      .. the first recovery in U.S. history to disproportionately benefit the working class. He insisted on it at every turn. The econ team did incredible work to make that aim the heart of the plan. Leg affairs & others worked tirelessly to shepherd it through a tight Congress. (4/9)

      It was intentionally & aggressively designed to be the most progressive economic agenda in modern history — a recovery that would empower unions, reach full employment, raise real wages *most* for the least well-off, redirect us toward a green economy, & close racial gaps. (5/9)

      Against all odds, a huge portion of this ambitious plan made it through Congress. And then: it worked! We very quickly went from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression to the biggest jobs boom in history! Real wages rose, & rose highest for the lowest earners! (6/9)

      The gap between rich & poor got smaller! The racial wealth gap closed by 60%! The U.S. economy grew much faster & saw the least inflation of any major economy on Earth! Unemployment hit all-time lows, even as the stock market hit all-time highs! To say nothing of… (7/9)

      … record climate investments, a slew of major union victories, & too many other progressive wins to count. None of it was an accident, & none of it was easy. Principled, determined people busted their asses to make it happen — they lost some fights, but won a lot more. (8/9)

      So for clowns like Adam McKay — who can’t be bothered to acknowledge the reality, because they think a virtuous ideology gives them license to skip that part — to do nothing at this pivotal moment but spread misinformation & gloom… well, it just fucking sucks. That’s all. (9/9)

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Sean

      He may be low energy but good lord, his surrogates are raging like they’ve never raged before. Josh Marshall has a good viewpoint on how that’s more based in the fear of the unknown impact than anything else.

      I would not for a moment take this blitzkrieg of rage from Trump influencers and stakeholders at face value. I suspect that after a bit of wobbling, by and large, Trump supporters will decide that Trump is more reliable and important than the justice system. But I’m not certain of that and neither are Turmp’s mouthpieces. You can tell that by the intensity of their screaming. This isn’t some peristaltic outpouring of rage and anger. It’s whipping. It’s an overwhelming effort to match and muffle the earthquake of what happened yesterday afternoon with enough noise and choreography to keep everyone in Trump’s campaign and on the margins of it in line and on side.

      Gift Link

      Reply

