I think it’s worth noting that Trump had a press conference this morning, and neither the Post nor the Guardian (the two news apps I have on my phone) believed that anything he said was breaking news. That’s because Convicted Felon Trump just blathered as usual, as far as I can tell from skimming the reporting, which is all I’m willing to do.

I’m not saying that he’s just going to be ignored in the future, or that he isn’t a threat, or anything like that. What I am saying is that, at least in a media environment where his shock value and novelty was click bait, his schtick is getting old, and it’s getting boring because it’s predictable. It’s also low energy. I mean, look at this picture:

I frankly thought that he’d fight back with a little more energy, but instead we get this.

Anyway, hope everyone enjoys the rest of today more than Convicted Felon Donald Trump will. He’s clearly miserable.