On The Road – Captain C – Arizona – February 2024 : Jerome part 3

On The Road – Captain C – Arizona – February 2024 : Jerome part 3

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Captain C

We conclude the Jerome subset, including some of my favorite establishments.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 3 9
Jerome, AZ

Looking north towards San Francisco Peaks in the late afternoon.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 3 8
Jerome, AZ

The red and yellow building is the Jerome Grand, a fine hotel with an old school close-the-door-yourself elevator (at least as of 16 or so years ago when I stayed there last).  It was formerly a mental hospital (back when that was a more barbaric practice) and thus it is said by those inclined to say such things that the ghosts are somewhat different than at the Connor.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 3 7
Jerome, AZ

Looking up at the J on top of the mountain.  Back before GPS and reliable maps, such navigation aids could be very helpful.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 3 6
Jerome, AZ

Art is everywhere!

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 3 5
Jerome, AZ
On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 3 4
Jerome, AZ

More ruins, from more populated days.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 3 3
Jerome, AZ

Paul & Jerry’s Saloon, for a long time one of two bars in town and a good place to chill and occasionally hear live music.  I hung with Steve and Sally from Lingo here my first night in town.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 3 2
Jerome, AZ

The entrance to the Spirit Room, another place where I’ve been many a time and heard many a band (and even played a few times).  Birthplace of Major Lingo.  Also below rooms 1-4 at the Connor, so if you’re staying there on a weekend, take this into consideration.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 3 1
Jerome, AZ

The Haunted Hamburger, AKA the Palace of Jerome.  My favorite place to eat there.

On The Road - Captain C - Arizona - February 2024 : Jerome part 3
The Connor Hotel, Jerome, AZ

A very cool old-school radio on the landing at the Connor.  No idea if it still works.

