Part of the impact of this moment will come from the fact it was not expected. A 46-30 plurality of independents and a 61-21 majority of Republicans nationwide thought Trump would NOT be convicted of anything. Nationwide, only 36% of voters expected a conviction. pic.twitter.com/csEeAzJ8kP — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) May 30, 2024





From a campaign professional, just *before* the verdict was announced:

My take on this verdict: Biden will win whatever the jury decides A not guilty decision doesn’t get anyone Trump doesn’t already have A guilty decision probably widens Biden’s margin, probably only a small margin, & more bc of Trump 2020=>not voting 2024 than Trump 2020=>Biden https://t.co/xt52bwrbxG — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) May 30, 2024





Gotta be plenty of polticial elites who would have been happy to make some kind of ‘shut up and go away and the legal troubles les go away too’ tacit bargain with him, too bad his word is worthless to any potential counterparty here! — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) May 30, 2024

What destroys democracies' legal systems and other institutions is not their ability to hold a powerful politician accountable.

It's the conviction that people should be able to get away with crimes because of who they are.

But you are, sadly, not smart enough to get this. https://t.co/AU4Tes0ix5 — Slava Malamud 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@SlavaMalamud) May 31, 2024

In this case mostly a guy who hates gay people. https://t.co/NzY5r1upKy — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 30, 2024





Vote for the Not A Crook, it’s important. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 30, 2024

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg responded to Trump’s guilty verdict in the hush money trial Thursday, saying “the only voice that matters is the voice of the jury.” pic.twitter.com/DAzg34tGOe — The Associated Press (@AP) May 30, 2024

