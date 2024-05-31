Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: But SERIOUSLY…

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: But SERIOUSLY…

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)


 
From a campaign professional, just *before* the verdict was announced:



TGIFriday Morning Open Thread 8

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread 10

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      because I do not believe pollsters have found a way to adequately model the f***ing shitsorm of a reaction in a quantitative way

      Yeah, I think I agree with this, at least at this point.

      But…. I also don’t care about the election at this moment. The system worked, at least for a moment. An institution held. That’s something to celebrate.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Soprano2

      I love that first cartoon, because it’s true. I heard that story on Morning Edition where Hugh Fucking Hewitt was opining that not only will the verdict that he’s guilty of 34 felonies help him with the presidential election, it will help their Senate races also! He makes the mistake of thinking that “normie” voters will be as outraged by his conviction as the MAGA cult members are. I’m not sure how much it will hurt him, but even 5% of people being turned off by the Republican candidate being a convicted felon could make a huge difference.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      I will also note that Dreher has really dropped the mask. In 2020, he was all, “I’m going to vote, but more in sorrow, I’m not going to tell a single solitary soul who I’m voting for.” I never doubted that he was all-in for Trump, but I thought a lot of his crazy comment section might have been more conflicted.

      Dreher just changes horses , though. No commitment.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      matt

      Elon Musk’s faith in the legal system is faith that he’ll never face legal repercussions for anything he does.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      matt

      @Soprano2: The spectacle of Republicans debasing themselves, falling over themselves to go hold hands with a convicted crook, will also have an effect on the election.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      randy khan

      @Suzanne:

      But…. I also don’t care about the election at this moment. The system worked, at least for a moment. An institution held. That’s something to celebrate.

      This is where I am.  You prosecute people who commit crimes.  You don’t worry about whether it’s good or bad for someone’s chances of being elected.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      brendancalling

      I turned on NPR for the first time in months this morning on my way into work. I caught the tail end of an interview with a man who was insistent the verdict would be overturned, that it was problematic, blah blah blah.

      The man turned out to be Hugh Hewitt. I started laughing ruefully and turned the station back to WRDV-FM, Community Radio of the Delaware Valley, which plays big band music all day long.

      There’s a damned good reason I stopped listening to that trash station.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      I don’t think the idea of voting for the crook will be that compelling when his opponent is white bread Democrat Joe Biden rather than a fire-breathing member of the KKK.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RevRick

      @matt: We need to tie the albatross of both Trump’s felony convictions and his fascist policies around the necks of every Republican running for office. Make them publicly choose where they stand. Make his stain stain them as well.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Soprano2

      @brendancalling: Yeah, he seemed to think it was problematic that the judge didn’t instruct the jury that they could only use “crime x” to be the second crime that made what TCFG did a felony, which is where they get the argument that TCFG didn’t know what the charges against him were. To me that’s nonsensical, because one falsification could involve “crime x”, while another one could involve “crime b”. Why would it be necessary to limit that?

      I also think it’s crazy to believe that tying yourself to a convicted felon will be helpful to the Republican Senate and House candidates. How do they think normal voters will see that? Not favorably, if they think about it at all.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @brendancalling:

      The man turned out to be Hugh Hewitt. I started laughing ruefully and turned the station back to WRDV-FM, Community Radio of the Delaware Valley, which plays big band music all day long.

      There’s a damned good reason I stopped listening to that trash station.

      Fucking NPR.  Hugh Hewitt? Jeeeesufuckingkeeeristonabike, even by Totebagger Radio standards, that’s a bad one.

      News reporting should inform, not enrage, something NPR forgot a generation ago.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RevRick

      @Soprano2: MAGA cult members don’t realize how detached from the rest of the world they are. They believe that Trump made the U.S. respected around the world, when the only places that liked him were thugocracies. Fox News will reassure them with comforting lies, but anyone on the fence outside that ecosystem will  be rattled by his convictions.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      As noted elsewhere, it’s a clarifying event.  There was nothing ambiguous about the verdict, and there’s likewise nothing ambiguous about the meaning of various reactions: you support either the rule of law or the rule of a single man.

      Also, there’s gonna be almost no such thing as a “low-information voter” in this case: “Trump convicted” is something everybody can understand and everybody will hear about.  Gonna be interesting to see how the polls (if they’re correctly worded) shake out, especially how many people SAY they have “no opinion.”

      @OzarkHillbilly: and yeah this!  Me too!  Subtle, took me a while to figure out, but unmistakable.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trnc

      @matt: Elon Musk’s faith in the legal system is faith that he’ll never face legal repercussions for anything he does.

      2 things here say a lot about Elon. One, no surprise he thinks business violations are just part of doing business. Two, he apparently missed DT’s promise to eliminate electric vehicles.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      Elon Musk is just like all the other MAGAts: he wants to break laws, abuse people, and get away with it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      The verdict came down while I was on my way to a family gathering with the Trumpy Suwannee contingent. It was so hard to contain my glee! I was surprised — figured the orange fart cloud would skate as usual. Very happy to have been wrong! 😊

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @brendancalling: Hew Hewitt is a salesman and a cheerleader. His avowed confidence about the appeal is likely feigned but considering the circumstances, he’s modeling what could be a good posture for Republicans.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      matt

      @JPL: I think there are going to be normies turned off by Republicans lining up to throw fire and brimstone on the US court system. This was a normal trial, normal US citizen jurors, and the defendant committed crimes to cover up disgusting acts.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trnc

      @JPL: Everyone of them should be asked if it’s okay to pay hush money to a porn star.

      They’ll sidestep the question and launch into whining on DT’s behalf.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: If presidents can be held accountable, can billionaires be far behind. #SlipperySlope

      Indeed, so what makes Musk think he could be charged with a felony?  There some unmarked grave behind the Fremont Tesla plant?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      rk

      I expected a hung jury because I’ve lost all faith in people to do the rational thing despite the evidence. I thought that there would be one, if not more jurors who would ignore the evidence. I was wrong and happy to be wrong.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I soooo love twitter.  The opprobrious Megyn Kelly had this to say about the verdict:

      Guilty on all counts. The country is disgraced. Alvin Bragg should be disbarred. They will rue the day they unleashed this lawfare to corrupt a presidential election.

      One of the responses:

      Isn’t it time to stop being an easily purchased bimbo?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      @trnc: They all know he did it. They just don’t think it’s that bad. Just like Kavanaugh. Everyone knew he was scummy, they just don’t think sexual assault is that bad. It’s just low-key, a little funny, like youthful hijinks!

      Makes you wonder what they think is genuinely that bad.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      trnc

      I’ve been reading a lot of opinions about DT trying to find a way to skip the debates. I think he’ll show up and spend 100% of his time calling Biden a criminal, corrupt, etc, etc. He’s not in a position of strength against Biden like he was against his primary opponents. Skipping those was a power move.
      He also knows those clips will be carried by all news outlets, although they won’t have the staying power that the phrase “Convicted felon Donald Trump” does.​ In fact, I would urge Biden to consider saying that every time he addresses him during the debate.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JPL

      @trnc: At least it would remind the public what he did.   They can side step all they want, but trump still paid hush money in order to save his election.   We all know what happened next.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Suzanne: Makes you wonder what they think is genuinely that bad.

      Apparently a grown man crying in public is also awesome for Those people for all their chest beating and worshiping so called Alpha Males.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      satby

      @JPL: That wasn’t what he was convicted of, and we need to quit framing it like that. He falsified business records to hide the payments, he got illegal campaign contributions (the Enquirerer reporting as coordinated with his campaign), and he engaged in a conspiracy to hide facts the voting public should have had access to. John Edwards was indicted by a federal grand jury on six felony charges of campaign finance violations for essentially the same thing. He wasn’t convicted, but he was done in politics.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: They wouldn’t — you’re right! I walked around the restaurant/hotel at one point to exult privately, and there was a TV on the Newsmax channel. Jesus. I’d never watched that channel, and they’re even nuttier than I imagined.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @JPL:

      Everyone of them should be asked if it’s okay to pay hush money to a porn star.

      Answers will be various manifestations of IOKIYAR or Cleek’s Law.

      Logic or consistency of messaging in today’s GQP isn’t considered necessary.  See IOKIYAR or Cleek’s Law.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      RobertS

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: The Trump cult is spinning up the propaganda machine to protect Trump – “This wasn’t really a crime”,  “The Judge was corrupt”, and so on.    It’s all BS, but it will help the cult stay in denial.

      They’re putting all of their chips on “No big deal”, rather than arguing for his innocence.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      trnc

      @Suzanne: ​
       

      Makes you wonder what they think is genuinely that bad.

      “Nothing” is the answer here, if it is carried out by a republican. We often talk about how much the norms changed with DT, but Bush and Cheney lying all the way through a war that killed hundreds of thousands of Iraq civilians was what really made a lot of republicans start to hand wave away the worst actions.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Hoodie

      @Baud: This is an important point. Yes, a lot of these guys want lower taxes but, frankly, that’s chicken feed for a billionaire. What they want is no accountability, or at least the feeling they won’t be held accountable. Being wealthy like that, while freeing you from the everyday survival concerns of most people, probably makes you a bit paranoid, thinking you’re a target for resentment and afraid that people will take your shit away. That may also entail a certain amount of guilt for being rich, as you can imagine some of these guys at least subconsciously know that they’re mostly lucky and not particularly worthy of their ridiculous levels of comfort. There may be an element that allowing guys like Trump get away with his bullshit – which is generally harmless for them- gives them a safe space.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Hewitt is putting the best face on the problem he can, trying to neutralize it for the time being.

      Hewitt’s very disingenuous, a cool customer. That phrase, “Butter would not melt in his mouth” could have been written about Hew Hewitt.

      And he really wants Trump to win. Other Republicans do too, but not all are as calculating as Hewitt. They’re crying “We have crossed the Rubicon!” and other such apocalyptic nonsense, and I don’t think that’s smart play.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker: I’ve never watched NewsMax, and only know it by reputation, but I didn’t realize mainstream establishments had started carrying it. The propaganda is pervasive.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      trnc

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: But the unanimity of the verdict plus the speed with which it was reached startled me.

      For once, I applaud the authors of our timeline. Going from “I’m letting the jury go home in 15 minutes” to “We have a verdict” was (chef’s kiss).

      ETA: I’m also happy that it happened on Thursday so that it will be all over the morning news for anyone who tunes out in the afternoon.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      bbleh

      And another thing.  All this public whining shows SO clearly what CHILDREN the MAGAts are.  They just don’t like it that they can’t do what they want, when they want, all the time, and they are going to pitch such a fit about it that you’ll be really sorry!

      I wonder if there’s some parallel to the hypothesis that domesticated dogs never really grow out of certain puppy behaviors because they don’t have to…

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Baud

      @Hoodie:

      Being wealthy like that, while freeing you from the everyday survival concerns of most people, probably makes you a bit paranoid, thinking you’re a target for resentment and afraid that people will take your shit away.

      I agree with this 100%. The wealthy and powerful are really, really threat-averse, sometimes to the point of paranoia. It’s the main reason they’re pulling out all the stops to defeat Biden.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @RobertS:

      Law and Order is when You go to jail.   Rule of Law is when I get acquitted.

      Brilliant.  This one’s going in the clip file.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Betty Cracker: I was in town picking up a spark plug and some gear oil when I heard the news that a verdict had been reached. After 15 or 20 mins when they still hadn’t announced, I said “fuck it” and headed for the parts store. When I came out, they announced, “Guilty guilty guilty guilty Guilty guilty guilty guilty Guilty guilty guilty guilty Guilty guilty guilty guilty Guilty guilty guilty guilty Guilty guilty guilty guilty Guilty guilty guilty guilty Guilty guilty!
      I bought popcorn (4 me) and ice cream drumsticks (4 my wife).
      He’ll never see a day in prison but this is a small measure of justice.​

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Suzanne

      @Hoodie: It’s not just wealthy people, though they are an important part of the MAGA coalition. It’s a lot of mediocre white men and the women who hitched their wagons to them, too.

      The incels, the men who want tradwives but don’t make enough to afford them, the sunglasses-in-trucks guys on the dating apps…..

      Reply
    61. 61.

      trnc

      @JPL: ​
       

      At least it would remind the public what he did. They can side step all they want, but trump still paid hush money in order to save his election.

      That behavior by a republican has obviously been normalized for waaaaaay too many voters since 2016, but I do believe this will have some impact. I doubt it peels away many of even his nominal fans, but I think it has a chance of becoming noticed by most low information voters.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      BlueGuitarist

      @Geminid:

      That phrase, “Butter would not melt in his mouth” could have been written about Hew Hewitt.

      Isn’t he the guy formerly known as an ambulatory cream cheese sculpture?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Trivia Man

      Im really hoping tammy Baldwins opponent for WI senator gets vocal and loud and proud for trump. Its is a scary tight race but im confident THAT would not help him peel off Tammy supporters.
      I suspect hes too smart for that and he has enough orher baggage that he doesn’t want spotlighted. Billionaire who lives in California even now, every story about him increases the chance that will become a more prominent fact about him for those who dont know.

      ”Eric Hovde, Orange County banker who lives here n California…” is a hell of a lede for a WI candidate.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Lapassionara

      @Suzanne: Something done by a black guy. Try to imagine if Obama had arranged with a publisher to “catch and kill” bad stories about him. What if he had met with a publisher before the primary and gotten negative stories published about Hillary? This is when you know Republicans aren’t serious about law and order.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      the sunglasses-in-trucks guys on the dating apps…..

      For some reason YouTube’s ad algorithm thinks I want to join Bumble. I blame you.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      JPL

      RED now stands for GUILTY.    Yesterday it was glorious seeing the color splashed across local channels.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Suzanne: Makes you wonder what they think is genuinely that bad

      A liberal with an expired library card. Even worse if they’re black.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Scout211

      because I do not believe pollsters have found a way to adequately model the f***ing shitsorm of a reaction in a quantitative way

      I don’t think pollsters have a way to adequately model voter enthusiasm anymore, either.  MAGA voters are super enthusiastic and will scream their support for the felon candidate and Biden voters are not enthusiastic and grumble and complain over their pet issue but will gladly vote for Biden or at the very least vote against the dangerous felon. Remember when the MAGA voters couldn’t believe that Biden won because he didn’t have all those screaming fans at rallies like the felon did? Voter enthusiasm is not the predictor that it used to be in political polling.

      Polling is a measure that may be of benefit to campaigns (at least their internal polling) but for non-stop political news stories? Nope.

      But I know I’m preaching to the jackal choir here.  LOL.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      satby

      On shitter, soonergrunt posted this: “They’re upset because they think *Donald Trump* shouldn’t be held accountable. They don’t think he’s innocent. They don’t think it’s unfair. They think he should be untouchable, and they’re mad because he isn’t. They’ll come up with some new rationale for the next one.”

      I agreed with: “This, they loved his ability to just flout laws, norms, and basic decency without consequences. They’re angry that a jury in a big city held him accountable, because they don’t consider the jury “real” Americans.”

      And it’s coming. The rightwingers will do what they can to determine who served on that jury, what ethnicities they are, and any other way they can reinforce the urban-rural divide in this country and justify more voter suppression.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      trnc

      @OzarkHillbilly: He’ll never see a day in prison but this is a small measure of justice.​

      I predict a suspended prison sentence. I’m also hoping for a bonus of a new EJC lawsuit in the next few weeks.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Suzanne

      I saw a comment on Xhitter on a thread about tradwives. A man who identified himself as a pastor says he sees a scenario a lot: men who identify as “entrepreneurs”, or “self-employed”, or “small business owners”, but who don’t earn much. In fact, their wives often out-earn them. But their identities are wrapped up in the idea of not working for someone else. Evincing an issue with authority, maybe? You think?

      It dawned on me, when I first drove around Pittsburgh a lot, and I saw all these companies like “Smith and Sons”, or whatever….. that’s part of the Trump aesthetic that I missed at first: a family business. Literal patriarchy. Incredibly aspirational for these types.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @satby:

      Do you have a link to soonergrunt’s twitter account?  I should follow him.  One of the best FPers BJ ever had.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
       

      If presidents can be held accountable, can billionaires be far behind. #SlipperySlope

      I want that on a bumper sticker!

      Also a good rotating tag. Haven’t read the thread yet, has it already been nominated?

      Reply
    82. 82.

      trnc

      @Scout211: ​
       

      Remember when the MAGA voters couldn’t believe that Biden won because he didn’t have all those screaming fans at rallies like the felon did?

      Part of that was also that he didn’t have nearly the amount of fans there that he claimed. The Biden campaign needs to send a drone over every DT rally so that everyone can see for themselves how much he’s exaggerating crowd size.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I think it’s useful to remind ourselves, and others, that Trump was impeached for election interference in his own election (for withholding approved funding to Ukraine and for attempting to get Ukraine to sign off on a lie about the Bidens) AND he’s now been convicted for election interference by committing crimes in furtherance of unlawfully influencing his own election.

      I think people do need to be reminded that this wasn’t just a “hush money” case. Everything about his 2016 election stank, and he was the main source of the farts and shit.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      trnc

      The conviction apparently broke Google News. Nothing comes up there. Of course, they could just be in the bag for DT and trying to avoid the hundreds of banner headlines. Because “Don’t be evil,” yeah, right.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Honus

      @Geminid: I completely agree with your description of Hewitt. My question is why an unalloyed MAGAT salesman/cheerleader is presented on NPR, without counterpoint, as neutral, well-informed analyst?

      Reply

