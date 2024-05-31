Guessing that I’m not the only person who slept better last night than I have in quite awhile.

With any luck, next week I hope to be able to tell you about a new group we want to be support. So if you didn’t blow your whole budget yesterday on expensive champagne and decadent desserts, hang on to your wallets because next week we’ll be fighting for democracy and the rule of law on another front.

And if you want to feel good about a group we regularly support, take a look at this.

Montana’s Tribal Voters Could Determine the Makeup of the Senate (Politico Magazine)

Following a major turnout dip in 2022, Native American voters are now a key target in the Montana Senate race, where their votes could make or break Jon Tester’s chances of heading back to the Hill.

Aside: Why is Politico Magazine so much better than Politico?

Native Americans are always an important voting bloc in Montana, where they make up 6.5 percent of the population, per U.S. Census data. But this November, their involvement could potentially impact the entire nation. Control of the Senate may hang on the outcome of the Montana Senate race, where Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is up for reelection in this reliably red state, likely facing off against Republican Tim Sheehy, whom former President Donald Trump has endorsed. Trump won Montana by nearly 17 percentage points in 2020, and Tester won by 3.5 percentage points — or nearly 18,000 votes — in 2018. Montana’s tribes comprise about five percent of the voting bloc, nearly twice the margin by which Tester won his last race.

The article also talks about Four Directions!

“Where there’s been enough money … we’ve been nearly able to close that Native to white voting gap,” says Bret Healy, a consultant with Four Directions Native Votes, a multi-state nonprofit working on tribal turnout. Three voting precincts in Montana’s Blaine County — which is about half Native and half white — illustrate this gap. Four Directions analyzed data on the portion of eligible voters in these two tracts who turned out to vote in the 2022 election. That year, turnout in two majority-Native tracts was 22 percentage points lower than in the majority-white tract. In addition, the decrease in Native turnout between 2020 and 2022 was higher than that of white voters, by five percentage points.

I hope you’ll read the whole thing!

Remember, we raised over $50,000 for Montana and on top of that, we had an external match through Four Directions.

Open thread.