Bacon Grease & Whiny Jerks (Open Thread)

I saw this ad in one of my fancy gourmet magazines and was taken aback:

Bacon grease productMy Granny always kept a coffee can of bacon grease next to her stove and used it to cook just about everything. She started life as a Georgia farm girl during the Great Depression, so she had a “waste not, want not” outlook.

I picked up most of my early cooking skills (such as they were) from Granny since my mom and her mom viewed cooking as a distraction to be endured as seldom as possible. Though I’ve expanded my repertoire considerably over the years, thanks mostly to cooking programs on TV and the internet, the effects of Granny’s tutelage remain. They earned me my internet handle from Bill.

I still believe in bacon grease, so much so that my kiddo once gave me a t-shirt that said “Praise the Lard” for Christmas. That said, I was delighted to discover as an adult that vegetables don’t have to be cooked to bacon-flavored mush in a sauce pan. These days, my go-to method is to toss veggies in salt, pepper and olive oil and roast them on a sheet pan.

But it’s good to see Granny and the entire universe of country cooks get their due in the glossy pages of Bon Appétit!

***

I like this campaign advice from Josh Marshall at TPM on how Dems can keep Trump’s felony convictions front and center from now to November:

The way to constantly inject Trump’s felony conviction into the campaign, other than remembering that “convicted felon” is now his first name, is to simply make his pathetic whining, excuses and demands for never-ending life mulligans the center of the campaign against him. He’s a disgrace but more than that an embarrassment. It won’t be hard because he’ll be making this claim non-stop through November, just a constant cue up for the same lethal mockery. It is the heart of his politics to always be jacking the conversation up to higher and higher levels of drama, even when the drama is his own menace, indeed especially when the drama is his own menace. That’s his power. What cuts him down is to zero in on the pathetic excuse-making and whining, a trait all of us associate with the most odious and pitiful people we’ve ever known. And let that pull the disgrace of his many crimes and prosecutions along with it.

Yes! It won’t matter to the cultists, but they aren’t the target audience here. Normal people tend to find whiny jerks off-putting. Let’s use that!

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Every once in a while I make duck, which generates a huge amount of grease. I’ve read many articles swearing by duck fat for cooking, saying you should keep that stuff around for months and cook everything in it. I’m still grossed out by the idea and throw it out. Sue me.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Tony G

      Trump, and his cult members, have always been whining little crybabies.  At least among the people with whom I associate, that is considered to be a despicable, embarrassing personality trait.  Given the results of the past two presidential elections (with Trump losing the popular vote both times) most voters agree with me about this.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      “Honey, I need to run out to Lowe’s and get some plywood and some horse manure.   Should I pick up some bacon grease for you while I’m there?”

      ???!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Quaker in a Basement

      I was delighted to discover as an adult that vegetables don’t have to be cooked to bacon-flavored mush in a sauce pan.

      If my mother had written a cookbook, this would be rule #1. She used to look at the cooking directions on packages of frozen vegetables–DO NOT OVERCOOK–and just laugh.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      opiejeanne

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Potatoes cooked in duck fat are yummy. I have a package of duck fat in my freezer, courtesy of a son-in-law. Their condo in Seattle is leased out for several more months while they travel so we now have a lot of frozen crab cakes and various other delights that we probably ought to eat pretty soon.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bupalos

      Aha! The origin story of “Betty Cracker!”

      Now it’s almost worth the “summer cold” that has me laying around indoors reading BJ on this glorious NEOhio Saturday.

      So much of culinary history and culinary art is about availability.  Taking the calories that are there in front of you, listening to these ingredients, and making them work. It’s how all the regional styles and the culinary cannon emerged. Hand to my heart for Grandma cracker and all those who trod her path, that we might be enriched!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      My Granny always kept a coffee can of bacon grease next to her stove and used it to cook just about everything.

      When we were kids, my mom’s mom would cook pancakes in bacon grease at their summer cabin downstate.  They were soooo good.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Eyeroller

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: My local grocery store has jarred duck fat in the cooking oils and fats section, along with Crisco and ghee. I have not yet seen packaged bacon grease there, however.  I don’t like duck so it’s not something I’d consider, but it does have a long history of use for frying.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      I love bacon, but it’s very hard to overcome an adult lifetime of conditioning that cooking, and especially frying, in animal fat is Bad. I had a small jar of bacon fat collected from makin’ bacon, and eventually tossed it as I never used it. If I’m frying/saute-ing something, 99.9% of the time it’s in olive oil.

      However, I will quite happily add bacon to things like baked beans (which I cook from scratch these days).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MattF

      I like the idea of highlighting TFG’s whining. It’s notable that whining is now the default mode of political speech for Rs, so mocking it has a very broad reach.

      ETA: I like to use peanut oil. Neutral flavour, doesn’t smoke.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      zhena gogolia

      My Granny always kept a coffee can of bacon grease next to her stove and used it to cook just about everything. She started life as a Georgia farm girl during the Great Depression, so she had a “waste not, want not” outlook.

      That sounds like my mother.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Normal people tend to find whiny jerks off-putting.

      The cult’s cognitive dissonance is staggering.

      On one hand they promote Dump as a “strong” leader who will make Mexico pay for a wall, yet at the same time they whine on top of their lungs that he’s a victim and loser who was robbed, bullied and pantsed by the big bad system.​

      Reply
    18. 18.

      opiejeanne

      @Quaker in a Basement: My mom did that with fresh vegetables, being from Missouri, but she didn’t use bacon fat for any cooking, just boiled everything to death. We collected it in the big coffee cans and when full, dropped them off at the Methodist church, some sort of donation. This was in Los Angeles County in the 50s and 60s, and it was still a thing into the 80s when we lived in Riverside, CA. I never learned what happened to it, but our pastor’s wife who grew up in Mississippi said that poor people used it like butter on their bread. She didn’t say that’s what actually happened to the donated grease, though.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Bupalos

      Is it wrong that this post has me also considering the right way to cook and secretly serve Donald Jessica Trump as a collection of long-pig meat pies, at a banquet attended by his family and political enablers? Titus Antrumpicus?

      Different pies for different tables. What goes in to the Linsey Graham Table version? The JD Vance Table? Lauren Bobert and Friends? I’ll probably be at this for a while…at least until the meds wear off….

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BruceJ

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      The cult’s cognitive dissonance is staggering.

      On one hand they promote Dump as a “strong” leader who will make Mexico pay for a wall, yet at the same time they whine on top of their lungs that he’s a victim and loser who was robbed, bullied and pantsed by the big bad system.​

      It’s all part of the kayfabe: TFG is the big strong hero pulled down by the cheating heels…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steeplejack

      @Betty Cracker:

      Same. My mom, born on a Tennessee farm in 1930, kept a can of bacon grease by the stove and used it regularly but sparingly, as she became an increasingly adventurous cook in the ’60s. Pre-Internet, so her inspirations were magazines, Air Force wives’ cookbooks (similar to Junior League ones) and recipe swaps. She started out as a pretty good farm cook, and she told me once that the first time she went into a supermarket (probably early ’50s) she was overwhelmed. But she absorbed everything and added to her repertoire.

      Every kid thinks their childhood is “normal,” which leads to various rude awakenings when they leave home. One of mine was to realize that not everybody was as good a cook as my mother.

      She is still perking along at 94 but “retired” from cooking. I try to pick her brain for secrets and tips, but she resists even that. It’s maddening. I do have some of her old cookbooks and recipe boxes.

      I think the secret ingredient in her excellent cornbread—which I learned as an adult was not a regular staple at everybody’s table!—was that she used bacon grease to lube the scorching hot cast-iron skillet. Yum!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MomSense

      Both my grandmothers always had a coffee can with bacon grease in the kitchen.  I think it is also really good for removing rust from iron.

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      There is a restaurant in Portland Maine called DuckFat.  I had the best donuts I’ve ever tasted there – fried in duckfat.   Everything there is delicious.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Prometheus Shrugged

      @dexwood:  You laugh, but my teenage son has been asking for some bacon scented deodorant that has been featuring prominently on his Tik Tok feed. (I’m pretty sure it’s also a joke, but he’s still in his naive gullible phase)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffg166

      On June 14th TFG turns 78. A 78 year old whiner.

       

      There was a tin of bacon grease on the stove at home all my childhood. I can’t stand the smell of bacon now.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Bupalos

      JD Vance’s Table is getting 5-way Skyline Long-Pig Pie.

      Featuring 21 Lbs of Donald Jessica Trumpmeat, slowroasted on spite, pulled, shredded, and seasoned with the tears and saliva from the “weeping and speaking in tongues” part of a weird “Old-Fashioned Tent Revival” in the Cincinnati exurb of Mason.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      @Steeplejack:

      Every kid thinks their childhood is “normal,” which leads to various rude awakenings when they leave home.

      That’s so true it should be committed to needlepoint! I think mine was that other families have backup supplies of things like peanut butter and cokes and tape. We never did — if you ran out, you went to the store. We lived on the edge!

      I also have recipe boxes and vintage cookbooks. Too many! My MIL is an antiques dealer and finds the most fascinating, obscure old church or civic group cookbooks. I can’t resist them!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      We have far less bacon fat these days (as in none) since my husband got a stent inserted last summer and had a heart attack during the procedure when a bit of calcification broke off and pierced an artery. I mostly used it as the fat to pop popcorn, but still I miss it. I always kept it in a jar in the fridge though, even though my mom had kept it on the counter.

      I love Biden’s tactic recently of pretty much always referring to Trump as a loser. The verdict adds one more loss. Yes, I’d like him to start mocking him for being a whiny loser. As in, he’s been a whiny loser since the ’80s when he, unlike every other casino owner, couldn’t make a go of it and went bankrupt. Just point out how he’s been a loser all his life, and been loudly whiny loser all that time.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bbleh

      They’re ALL whiners.  Grievance is THE driving force of their politics.  Occasionally some of them will butch up, but mostly what they do is WHINE, about Teh Welfare and Teh Gheys and Teh Illeguls, and how people look DOWN on them (instead of them looking down on other people, as the Lord intended), and how prices are going up and traffic is getting worse and stoplights and tax forms and it’s all just so UNFAAAAIIIIRRRRRR!!

      MAGA is a nation of whiners who lack the emotional maturity to function as adults in an even rudimentary society.  It’s pathetic and embarrassing.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      2liberal

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:  Every once in a while I make duck, which generates a huge amount of grease. I’ve read many articles swearing by duck fat for cooking, saying you should keep that stuff around for months and cook everything in it. I’m still grossed out by the idea and throw it out. Sue me.

       

      the ghost of tony bourdain is going to haunt you for the rest of your days

      Reply
    34. 34.

      OlFroth

      For a few months, my local grocery was carrying a product.  It was $9.00 for a 12 oz jar.  It was , according to the label, “Rendered pork fat.”  Meanwhile, in the same store, over by the bacon, were one pound blocks of LARD for $3.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      2liberal

      @steve g:  Why is bacon fat for sale at Lowe’s and Ace Hardware? It’s a food and a lubricant? Lol.

       

      it’s a floor wax and a dessert topping

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Bupalos

      @KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager)): It’s a high-risk tactic. I think more and more people in the United States feel like losers. A lot of the rightwing authoritarian push globally is about the paranoia surrounding feeling like a loser.

      But I’m not really claiming to know what the right tactics are. Certainly fascism as generally understood rides on a weird kind of triumphalism.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Eyeroller

      @zhena gogolia: My grandparents had a large garden every year at my great-uncle’s farm, and they grew a lot of green beans.  My grandmother blanched them with bacon grease and then canned them.  They glistened. She fried a lot of things in bacon grease, but I think used hydrogenated fats for things like fried chicken.  She also saved bacon grease for her niece-in-law, who made lye soap.  When we were cleaning out their house after their deaths, we found jar after jar after jar of rancid bacon grease (the niece-in-law had died several years earlier, plus my grandmother was demented and was just hoarding it).

      Reply

