I saw this ad in one of my fancy gourmet magazines and was taken aback:

My Granny always kept a coffee can of bacon grease next to her stove and used it to cook just about everything. She started life as a Georgia farm girl during the Great Depression, so she had a “waste not, want not” outlook.

I picked up most of my early cooking skills (such as they were) from Granny since my mom and her mom viewed cooking as a distraction to be endured as seldom as possible. Though I’ve expanded my repertoire considerably over the years, thanks mostly to cooking programs on TV and the internet, the effects of Granny’s tutelage remain. They earned me my internet handle from Bill.

I still believe in bacon grease, so much so that my kiddo once gave me a t-shirt that said “Praise the Lard” for Christmas. That said, I was delighted to discover as an adult that vegetables don’t have to be cooked to bacon-flavored mush in a sauce pan. These days, my go-to method is to toss veggies in salt, pepper and olive oil and roast them on a sheet pan.

But it’s good to see Granny and the entire universe of country cooks get their due in the glossy pages of Bon Appétit!

***

I like this campaign advice from Josh Marshall at TPM on how Dems can keep Trump’s felony convictions front and center from now to November:

The way to constantly inject Trump’s felony conviction into the campaign, other than remembering that “convicted felon” is now his first name, is to simply make his pathetic whining, excuses and demands for never-ending life mulligans the center of the campaign against him. He’s a disgrace but more than that an embarrassment. It won’t be hard because he’ll be making this claim non-stop through November, just a constant cue up for the same lethal mockery. It is the heart of his politics to always be jacking the conversation up to higher and higher levels of drama, even when the drama is his own menace, indeed especially when the drama is his own menace. That’s his power. What cuts him down is to zero in on the pathetic excuse-making and whining, a trait all of us associate with the most odious and pitiful people we’ve ever known. And let that pull the disgrace of his many crimes and prosecutions along with it.

Yes! It won’t matter to the cultists, but they aren’t the target audience here. Normal people tend to find whiny jerks off-putting. Let’s use that!

Open thread!