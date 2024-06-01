Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: A Canticle for Lies-the-Bitch*

by

I think the chance that the RNC rather than the DNC is the insane violent convention just went up kind of a lot

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) May 30, 2024 at 5:29 PM

A man in Fresno finds an image of Trump in the an oil slick that leaked out of his 1984 Dodge Dart. Jim Bakker visits the oil spill and says it’s been touched by the hand of God. He offers onlookers survival buckets of Mac and cheese at a significant discount.

Visitors leave stones at the oil slick. By 2030 those stones are used to build a small chapel. Don Jr is buried there when he passes from cocaine induced cardiac arrest that same year. Followers, now wearing orange face paint, insist he was secretly vaccinated.

Eric attempts to claim the throne as the true successor to to his father, but followers stone him to death when he accidentally implies black people have souls at an event in Council Bluffs. They parade his corpse through the streets before dumping it in a YMCA pool.

By 2040 referring to him by his full name is seen as a sin. They whisper “the Donald” in hushed, reverent tones. A splinter group believes he must only be referred to as The Once and Future President, Son of Fred, Child of God. The groups routinely battle in Walmart Parking lots.

By 2050 many his followers have walked away from society. On the Day of Shrugging, they all put down tools and remotes and wander into the wilderness. Within 5 days 70% of them have died of exposure or animal attacks.

Those who remained in the cities spend the rest of their days walking the path of reverence, visiting the Trump holy sites: Mar-a-Lago, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Atlantic City, and for some reason Shoji Tabuchi’s former theater in Branson, Missouri.

By 2100 the countryside is littered with MAGA chapels created to service the pilgrims. Each chapel has a Trump relic and most have repurposed Rockafire Explosion robots that just repeat CROOKED HILLARY over and over until they die.

      NotMax

      Scene from Miller’s original book which sticks in memory is of monks hunched over tables, going through veritable buckets of blue paint meticulously applied to white paper to create replicas of blueprints from Leibowitz’ time.

      MagdaInBlack

      Not sure why I’m up, but here I am. I’ve been sitting on the balcony listening to the first robin announce that it is up as well.

      Good Morning !

      Tony Jay

      I’m sure Janus Micio Connadus daubed equally contemptuous graffitio about the early Jerusalem Church all over the alley walls of 1st century Antioch, and look how that turned out!

      Granted, Smelly Don and Niceguy Jeebus do have certain specific differences in their biographies that may have a bearing on the development of their cults.

      TBone

      Category: things I wish were imaginary conspiracy theory but, alas, are real.  This reporting was first posted here at BJ by Rikyrah just before the verdict came down and is highlighted in today’s Heather Cox Richardson letter.  It shouldn’t be lost in the shuffle, it’s important to name the names of the actual Nazis. These are real people, not some fairy tale. I’ll probably post it several times today.  Thank you, Rikyrah.

      https://newrepublic.com/article/182008/erik-prince-secret-global-group-chat-off-leash

