Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Cold Open Thread

h/t for the photo Subaru Dianne

I’m sure Hillary Clinton grieves for our country and the terrible turn it took in 2015, and for the road we have been on since.  How could she not?  At the same time, she is tough enough and strong enough to have embodied the expression that living well is the best revenge.

So I’d say that a little bit of gloating is now in order!

I can’t typically look at photos of the Dumpster, and you have probably noticed that I tend to not post photos of the disgusting creature, but this one doesn’t bother me!  Hope you feel the same.

He is the monster who stalked her on the debate stage, so it brings me great pleasure to see him depicted as the monster he is.  Hoping he will literally be powerless soon.  He is melting like the wicked witch, I think, just more slowly.

Open thread,

 

    49Comments

    2. 2.

      karen gail

      The stalking of Hillary on stage said everything about the kind of “man” he is; when I mentioned to a friend that he was in full sexual predator form for all to see she told me that I was imagining things that weren’t there. After watching that I couldn’t understand how any woman could ever vote for him; he is the sleazy guy everyone knows to avoid.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Raoul Paste

      I would propose a one year prison.sentence,  reduced to two months for good behavior, with the expectation that there would be no good behavior

      Reply
    6. 6.

      m.j.

      Maybe it’s already been pointed out, but the back of Trump’s head looks like a horse’s ass, that is,  a horse’s pink ass.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JaySinWA

      Here’s a take from Tom Scocca on the conviction deniers pre and post conviction.

      Because the politics of the indictment were so uncomfortable, emotional logic demanded that there must also have been something wrong with it legally. Instantly, everyone was an expert on the details of how the New York criminal code applied to business activity.

      More at the link:

      https://defector.com/the-doubts-were-not-reasonable

      You don’t have to register or subscribe to read it, just x out the bleg at the beginning. Not that you shouldn’t register, but you don’t have to.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      I feel sorry for whichever poor probation officer draws the short straw and has to interview Trump to generate the mandated report on his mental health, state of mind, and level of remorse. I mean, the results are pretty much already known, but that officer is still going to have to sit through the interview.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @dmsilev: Gonna be an interesting gig. Do you put it on your resume?

      OTOH they have heard it all, from every kind of creep and serial liar. My career PD friends have stories for weeks re. the folks they have represented in court. PO deals with the same crew from a different perspective.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      So, what are the possibilities for sentencing? Fines, probation, house arrest, or prison? I think that’s the gamut. Seems unlikely that the judge will just impose fines; there’s a mandatory cap of $5k per offense, and we’ve already seen that Trump isn’t deterred by fines until they soar into the hundreds of millions of dollars range. Also, his complete lack of any sense of remorse or responsibility and his repeated acts of contempt of court will weigh against slap-on-the-wrist punishments.  I’ll guess house arrest, in New York (so, Trump Tower). It’s not prison, but it’ll not be fun for him. No golf. No adulation from his cultists at Mar-a-Lago. No cultist rallies. Etc.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      @trollhattan: Seems like the sort of interview that you retell to your work colleagues over drinks at the local bar.

      I do wonder, though, what level of confidentiality there is. The final report I assume is a legal document that becomes public, but what about a transcript or video of the interview itself? Is that something we might eventually get to see or read, or is it something that is never released?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: Yes, it will be a truly horrible job, so in all likelihood will get assigned to a woman. A Black woman. A Black woman who immigrated from Jamaica as a child and still has a trace of accent.

      The upside is that the psychological profile will just leap into sharp focus.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Greebe

      I would propose several months house arrest at Mara Lago with an ankle bracket slightly modified to fit his neck. And, since there  would be ample room after Trump and the SS had chosen their rooms, the rest of the space could be filled with more convicted felons.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Harrison Wesley

      Melting like the wicked witch?  Wherever the puddle of orange sludge winds up will have to be designated as a Superfund site.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JoyceH

      Something that I just noticed. A news article was illustrated with the photo of Trump coming out of the courtroom after the verdict – and he looked exactly the same as in that photo where he’s coming out of the room where he had that one on one talk with Putin with no other US people in the room. Same hanging head, same dazed miserable expression, exactly. Make of that what you will…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ishiyama

      It occurs to me that, if Trump is sufficiently frightened about going to prison (if not in the New York case, in one of the subsequent ones), he might take the third option, and spill the beans on all the accomplices that he has had in all the crimes he has committed – like a mob enforcer finally ratting out everyone, to save his own ass. If he doesn’t win the White House, he had better stay away from windows.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      TBone

      @trollhattan: try sitting in a law office all by yourself with a very large, very pissed off man who has been charged with murder, both of you waiting on your boss, the attorney, who is late for his appointment with the accused.

      That has happened to me twice.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Steeplejack

      @dmsilev:

      I feel sorry for whichever poor probation officer draws the short straw and has to interview Trump [. . .].

      I dunno: that could be a delightful opportunity for some straight-faced passive-aggressive torture of the criminal felon former guy.

      “Do you feel any remorse at being publicly revealed as a 34-time loser?”

      “Would you prefer an ankle monitor to be on your left leg or right leg?”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan: That is beyond awesome!  (from Digby)

      Nope:

      1. Argentina
      2. Australia
      3. Canada
      4. China
      5. Cuba
      6. India
      7. Iran
      8. Israel
      9. Japan
      10. Kenya
      11. Macau
      12. New Zealand
      13. South Africa
      14. Taiwan
      15. United Kingdom
      16. United States

      Nope if they check:

      1. Brazil
      2. Cambodia
      3. Chile
      4. Dominican Republic
      5. Egypt
      6. Ethiopia
      7. Hong Kong
      8. Indonesia
      9. Ireland
      10. Malaysia
      11. Mexico
      12. Morocco
      13. Nepal
      14. Peru
      15. Philippines
      16. Singapore
      17. South Korea
      18. Tanzania
      19. Tunisia
      20. Turkey
      21. Ukraine
      22. United Arab Emirates
      Reply
    33. 33.

      TBone

      @Steeplejack: I saw Andrew Weissman practically giggling when going over the info Dotard must divulge.  Especially when the words “his financial status” came up 😆

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @WereBear: This like the 3rd time in two days that I haven’t been clear.  I need to pay more attention.

      I knew that he ditched the commission. What I was wondering if the travesty with Trump stalking Clinton was one of the stated reasons for ditching them.

      Thanks for the link.  Looks like Trump bringing Covid to the debate was listed, but not Trump’s abusive stalking behavior.  What a fucking pig that man is.  I am mad all over again at what he did on that stage.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ken

      @TBone: Does Trump get to see the pre-sentencing memo? If so there’s a fair chance he’ll completely mis-read it and release it himself.  He would view “defiant and unrepentant — insists he’s innocent and the trial was rigged — vows revenge on the judge and jury” as good things.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      ArchTeryx

      @WaterGirl: Yeah. That was grossly unacceptable bordering on open assault on camera. McCain’s zombie routine toward Obama (remember that bit?) was one thing. Classless, but nonthreatening. Openly stalking and threatening to assault an opponent on camera should have been grounds for banning him from all further debates. But it wasn’t. All they cared about were clicks and views.

      Good for Biden for firing their asses and telling them to point their cameras at an empty stage. They do that for Trump anyway, so may as well make it official who they are in the tank for.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      oldgold

      Assume for a moment that Biden wins in November.

      Then, it appears the DC, Florida and Georgia case will be looming in Trump’s future.

      Trump will be desperate. MAGA could be dangerous.

      Would anyone favor a St. Helena type solution to rid us of this meddlesome MAGA miscreant?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      TBone

      @Ken: I doubt that he’ll ever get his tiny little hands on it, but that’s the most likely scenario if he does 😆

      I wonder if a FOIA request by a Congress member would work.  We deserve to know what’s in the memo before the election!

      Now I wonder what mine says 😂 all I ever saw were the affidavits typed up by the cops and they were 🙄 let’s just say inaccurate.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      ArchTeryx

      @oldgold: Hopefully he’ll do it to himself. He’s probably on the edge of a public meltdown, a stroke, or a heart attack anyway with his diet. Let him rid us of himself by his own means. Then deal with the next fascist that pops up to try and lead his cult. I’m rooting for injuries while they all go at each other for the position of Leader of MAGA.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      dmsilev

      @oldgold:

      Would anyone favor a St. Helena type solution to rid us of this meddlesome MAGA miscreant?

      Gitmo is available….

      If you insist on distance from the US mainland, I’m sure something could be built at McMurdo Sound.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      ArchTeryx

      @TBone: Not until he’s defeated in the election. If he’s defeated, then I doubt he’ll have much juice left to keep his cult in line. If he’s not, he’ll get to hand-pick his successor and the new fascist starts in a position of power, even if he kicks the bucket. I want to see him die a reviled, pariah of a pauper, just like many mob bosses have. TCFG deserves no less

      If the Republicans could prop up an Alzheimer’s-riddled Reagan, they can prop up Trump. But that only lasts so long. Weekend at Bernies was a comedy, not reality.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      smith

      I hope people in Bragg’s office are keeping close track of what the Felon is saying about the jury. He’s still under a gag order, and it’s clear the members of the jury are under serious threat. If he is making public attacks on them I hope this would be taken into account in determining his sentence.

      Reply

