Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Let’s finish the job.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

In after Baud. Damn.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

  Almost Retired
  Baud
  craigie
  Eyeroller
  Jackie
  Tony Jay
  trollhattan

      Almost Retired

      Dean Philips is human bacon grease (I like to incorporate themes from recent threads into the new ones).  Beyond parody.

      Tony Jay

      Unmockable.

      Uniquely pristine in its crystalline ridiculousness. It’ll never breed, because there’ll never be another tweet of quite this particular species of whatintheactualfuck, so let’s just enjoy it now for what it is.

      Almost Retired

      @craigie:   That was a guest op ed by the odious Scott Jennings, and not the editorial board.  They publish a piece by him every few months to get everyone’s blood pressure up.  The coverage by the regular columnists has been excellent.  Gotta stick up for my hometown paper.  But… yeah…, Jennings is a carbuncle on the ass of punditry.  Or something like that.

