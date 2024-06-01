This is like if AI was instructed to create a @DougJBalloon tweet. https://t.co/niCE0bYO1x
— Ben Yelin (@byelin) June 1, 2024
(For very specific values of perfect… )
This post is in: 2024 Elections, Open Threads, Trumpery
This is like if AI was instructed to create a @DougJBalloon tweet. https://t.co/niCE0bYO1x
— Ben Yelin (@byelin) June 1, 2024
(For very specific values of perfect… )
Almost Retired
Dean Philips is human bacon grease (I like to incorporate themes from recent threads into the new ones). Beyond parody.
craigie
The LA Times today has a headline: The guilty verdict only makes Donald Trump stronger.
And what would they have written if he were acquitted? Pro tip: the exact same thing.
Tony Jay
Unmockable.
Uniquely pristine in its crystalline ridiculousness. It’ll never breed, because there’ll never be another tweet of quite this particular species of whatintheactualfuck, so let’s just enjoy it now for what it is.
trollhattan
I have Gerald Ford on Zombie Line #3 re. healing the nation.
Almost Retired
@craigie: That was a guest op ed by the odious Scott Jennings, and not the editorial board. They publish a piece by him every few months to get everyone’s blood pressure up. The coverage by the regular columnists has been excellent. Gotta stick up for my hometown paper. But… yeah…, Jennings is a carbuncle on the ass of punditry. Or something like that.
Jackie
Dean Phillips is STILL NOT running for re-election, correct???
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings